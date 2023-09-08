Saudi Arabia hosts postal union congress

You are here

The Kingdom will host the 4th Extraordinary Congress of the Universal Postal Union — the UN agency responsible for leading the development, regulation, interoperability and sustainability of the international postal network — in Riyadh from Oct. 1 to 5, 2023.
Updated 08 September 2023
SPA

  An extraordinary congress is convened at the request of member countries
  During the event, UPU member countries will discuss opening the union to wider postal sector players
SPA

RIYADH: The Kingdom will host the 4th Extraordinary Congress of the Universal Postal Union — the UN agency responsible for leading the development, regulation, interoperability and sustainability of the international postal network — in Riyadh from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5.
Congress is the supreme decision-making body of the UPU, convening plenipotentiaries from the organization’s 192 member countries every four years.
An extraordinary congress is convened at the request of member countries when there are urgent postal sector issues pending decisions that cannot wait until the next quadrennial meeting. During the event, UPU member countries will discuss opening the union to wider postal sector players, planning a path for climate action in the sector, the future of postal financial services, and other urgent matters.
Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for sponsoring the event.
The congress is being held under the patronage of King Salman.
Masahiko Metoki, director general of the union, said: “This extraordinary congress comes at a pivotal moment for the union when the organization is engaged in building new partnerships and bridges with all segments of the postal sector at large.”
 

Saudi Arabia's relief efforts in Sudan praised

Saudi Arabia's relief efforts in Sudan praised
SPA

  Nkweta-Salami praised the humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief to all countries in need
SPA

RIYADH: Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, met with the deputy special representative for Sudan with the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, and her accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, developments in the relief and humanitarian projects implemented by KSrelief in Sudan, and ways to enhance them.
Nkweta-Salami praised the humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief to all countries in need around the world and to the Sudanese people in particular, to contribute to alleviating the suffering of the needy.

Nazaha, Interpol discuss strengthening cooperation to combat corruption-related, cross-border crimes

Nazaha, Interpol discuss strengthening cooperation to combat corruption-related, cross-border crimes
SPA

  Al-Kahmous was received by Interpol's Secretary-General Jurgen Stock and senior members of the organization
SPA

LYON: Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, president of the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, also known as Nazaha, visited the headquarters of the International Criminal Police Organization — Interpol — in the French city of Lyon on Friday.
Al-Kahmous was received by Interpol’s Secretary-General Jurgen Stock and senior members of the organization.
The parties discussed various topics of mutual interest, focusing on enhancing cooperation between Nazaha and Interpol to help combat corruption and cross-border crimes.
They also explored avenues for strengthening collaboration with relevant organizations within regional and international frameworks and agreements.

The 4th annual AlUla Dates Festival gets underway

The 4th annual AlUla Dates Festival gets underway
SPA

  Cultural celebration features markets, auctions, workshops
  Farmers can also register for the Saudi Dates Mark platform
SPA

AlUla: The 4th AlUla Dates Festival opened on Friday under the slogan “Taste Our Pride.”
Organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, the annual celebration offers a cultural experience for visitors while boosting the local and national economy. Events will take place every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 11.
One of its main aims is to make AlUla dates more popular and competitive on local, regional and international markets. That is in line with the goals of Vision 2030, which seeks to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as the world’s largest date producer.
The festival is divided into two parts.

FASTFACTS

• One of its main aims is to make AlUla dates more popular and competitive on local, regional and international markets. That is in line with the goals of Vision 2030, which seeks to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as the world’s largest date producer.

• Farmers can also register for the Saudi Dates Mark platform, which is a trademark granted to the owners of farms, factories and other related businesses that meet the global market standards on food safety.

From 6-9 a.m. each Friday and Saturday — between Sept. 8 and Oct. 28 — there will be a date auction in Al-Aziziyah district.
Then, from 5-11 p.m. — between Oct. 13 and Nov. 11 — there will be a souq at Manshiya Market. These gatherings allow visitors to meet farmers, producers and artisans, as well as sample the many date-based culinary treats on offer.
During the two months of the festival, the commission also stages various courses and workshops to allow producers and other interested parties to learn new skills and share their expertise.
Farmers can also register for the Saudi Dates Mark platform, which is a trademark granted to the owners of farms, factories and other related businesses that meet the global market standards on food safety.
During the event, some AlUla farmers will be selected to take part in the 4th International Dates Conference & Exhibition, which will be held in Riyadh at the end of the year.
AlUla is home to more than 2 million palm trees dotted across 10,000 hectares of dedicated farmland. The date market has seen a resurgence in recent years and the region now produces over 90,000 tons of the fruit annually. It is home to many varieties, including the Mabroom, Barni, Al-Helwa and Medjool.

 

Saudi customs seize multimillion-dollar Captagon haul in Batha port

Saudi customs seize multimillion-dollar Captagon haul in Batha port
Arab News

  The drug haul had an estimated street value of between $1.8 m and $4.6 m
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi authorities seized 183,900 Captagon pills found hidden in a car in Batha port, southern Riyadh, that arrived in the Kingdom on Friday.
The pills were seized from the boot of the car, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said in a statement on Friday.

 

 

The person who was meant to collect the shipment was arrested in cooperation with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in the country.

The drug haul had an estimated street value of between $1.8 m and $4.6 m, according to research published in the International Addiction Review-Journal, based on assumptions that users pay in the range of $10 - $25 a pill.
Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenage boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics is usually find their way into organized crime and terrorism.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected].

 

GCC-Japan discuss free trade, economic cooperation

GCC-Japan discuss free trade, economic cooperation
Arab News Japan

  Foreign ministers' meeting took place in Riyadh this week
  Japan lauds GCC nations for helping to stabilize oil markets
Arab News Japan

RIYADH: The GCC-Japan ministerial meeting on Thursday in Riyadh — co-chaired by Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi — saw talks take place on free trade and various political and economic challenges.

Albusaidi, in his opening speech, said the GCC region was seeking to strengthen ties with Japan.

Hayashi said the GCC countries were becoming “increasingly important in the international arena,” including in politics and economics, with Japan also looking at ways to improve relations.

The ministers welcomed the formulation of the “Japan and the GCC Action Plan 2024-2028.”

 

 

Hayashi hoped that the GCC countries would continue to help stabilize the global crude oil market. He added that Japan supports the region’s efforts toward industrial diversification and decarbonization.

After Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Saudi Arabia in July, Hayashi said the GCC and Japan agreed to resume negotiations on a free trade agreement to be completed by 2024. He said this was an “important achievement” and expressed hope that constructive discussions would follow.

Hayashi also explained Japan’s position on the discharge of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. The ministers expressed their confidence in Japan’s commitment to international standards.

The ministers also discussed events in the Middle East, Ukraine and East Asia.

The ministers of the GCC explained that they were working to ensure stability in the region, and hoped that Japan would provide more assistance in this regard.

Hayashi explained Japan’s vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific region,” which he said means nations should seek cooperation rather than confrontation.

He added that the international community should send a message that it would not allow any nation to seek changes using force.

