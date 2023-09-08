Saudi Arabia hosts postal union congress

RIYADH: The Kingdom will host the 4th Extraordinary Congress of the Universal Postal Union — the UN agency responsible for leading the development, regulation, interoperability and sustainability of the international postal network — in Riyadh from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5.
Congress is the supreme decision-making body of the UPU, convening plenipotentiaries from the organization’s 192 member countries every four years.
An extraordinary congress is convened at the request of member countries when there are urgent postal sector issues pending decisions that cannot wait until the next quadrennial meeting. During the event, UPU member countries will discuss opening the union to wider postal sector players, planning a path for climate action in the sector, the future of postal financial services, and other urgent matters.
Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for sponsoring the event.
The congress is being held under the patronage of King Salman.
Masahiko Metoki, director general of the union, said: “This extraordinary congress comes at a pivotal moment for the union when the organization is engaged in building new partnerships and bridges with all segments of the postal sector at large.”
