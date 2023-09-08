LuLu’s ‘Amazing ASEAN’ festival brings best of the region to KSA

You are here

Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket is hosting its annual “Amazing ASEAN” festival — a celebration of some of the tastiest food products, health and beauty items and FMCG best-sellers from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The event was inaugurated on Wednesday at Riyadh’s Avenue Mall, in the presence of the mission heads of 15 countries, including eight ASEAN countries. The diplomats were welcomed by Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Group Saudi Arabia, and senior management of the hypermarket. 

The participating ASEAN countries are Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar and Thailand. They were represented by Dang Xuan Dung, ambassador of Vietnam; Dato Yusoff bin Ismail, ambassador of Brunei; Abdul Aziz Ahmad, ambassador of Indonesia; Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, ambassador of Malaysia; Tin Yu, ambassador of Myanmar; Rommel Romato, charge d’affairs ad interim of Philippines; S. Premjith, ambassador of Singapore; and Darm Boontham, ambassador of Thailand. 

Other special guests included ambassadors of non-ASEAN countries including Ziauddin Saeed Bamakhrama, ambassador of Djibouti and dean of the diplomatic corps, Saudi Arabia.

The “Amazing ASEAN” festival will run until Sept. 12 and offers great deals and promotions on a variety of ASEAN-made products and exotic food items. This year, the event features a stunning lineup of more than 6,200 product lines from the ASEAN region.

To add novelty to the range, LuLu is bringing more than 130 new products under 32 brands to shoppers in the Kingdom. The products cover a wide range of everyday essentials, grocery, exotic fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, fresh deli items as well as non-food items, health and beauty aids and household and home furnishing products. The ASEAN region is known for its agricultural diversity, seafood and excellent quality of non-food items.

“We are delighted to host the ‘Amazing ASEAN’ festival once again. The LuLu Group’s network of hypermarkets, sourcing offices, logistics centers and stores across the ASEAN region have grown and we have a wide network of suppliers of food and non-food items in the region,” Mohammed said.

Huawei Mobile Services has announced its latest collaboration with LikeCard, a prominent player in the digital retail sector. This strategic partnership will see LikeCard becoming a key distributor of Huawei Points in the MENA region, offering users a convenient and secure way to access digital currency for in-app purchases, gaming, and cloud services within Huawei’s thriving ecosystem.

The official announcement and the signing ceremony of the partnership took place on Sept. 5 at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023. The event provided an excellent platform for Huawei and LikeCard to showcase the seamless integration of their services and the tremendous benefits it brings to users across the MENA region.

Huawei Points is a digital currency that empowers users to enhance their experience within the Huawei ecosystem. With this partnership, LikeCard will play a pivotal role in streamlining the distribution of Huawei Points cards. These cards enable users to make purchases within the extensive selection of apps and games available on the AppGallery, Huawei’s official app distribution platform. Moreover, the partnership extends to other cloud services within Huawei’s ecosystem, promoting a holistic and immersive user experience.

One of the most exciting aspects of this partnership is the convenience it offers to users. Through LikeCard’s extensive marketplace and offline retail stores across Saudi Arabia, users will have direct access to Huawei Points cards. This streamlines the process of acquiring and utilizing these points, eliminating unnecessary barriers and ensuring a user-friendly experience.

“We are thrilled to join forces with LikeCard in this strategic partnership,” said William Hu, managing director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, eco development and operation, KSA. “LikeCard’s extensive presence in the digital retail sector, coupled with their commitment to user convenience, makes them an ideal partner for expanding the reach of Huawei Points in the MENA region. Together, we aim to provide a seamless and secure way for users to access and utilize digital currency within our ecosystem.”

Ammar Alsoos, CEO at LikeCard, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying: “This partnership with Huawei Mobile Services aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the digital retail experience for users. By offering Huawei Points cards through our marketplace and offline retail stores, we are bringing added convenience and accessibility to users across the MENA region. We look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits our customers and brings innovation to the digital retail landscape.”

The partnership between Huawei Mobile Services and LikeCard marked a significant step toward enriching the digital experience for users throughout the MENA region. Attendees at the Seamless event learned about the streamlined distribution process, the benefits of Huawei Points, and the positive impact this partnership will have on the digital retail sector.

 

Vice Minister at Communications and Information Technology Haitham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ohali opened on Monday the Huawei Cloud Saudi Summit 2023. Sponsored by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and organized by Huawei, the event aimed to enhance digital transformation in line with the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030.

The event was attended by Steven Yi, senior vice president of Huawei and president of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, several senior officials from the MCIT and leaders of the local and regional technology and business sectors. The launch of the summit aligns with the working framework of the Ministry and Huawei’s efforts to support digitization across the Kingdom and the nation’s strategy and vision.

During the opening ceremony of the event, Huawei announced the launch of the Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region, which will contribute to the emergence of a new era of digital-led economic growth and prosperity. This launch is in line with Huawei Cloud’s plans to invest heavily in cloud infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, which was announced during the second edition of LEAP 2023.

Al-Ohali said: “Huawei is a proud partner in our country’s technological progress having worked with the Ministry, service providers, enterprises and universities in various collective efforts toward digital transformation. We look forward to the transformative impact the Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region will have on our digital ecosystem, creating new avenues for innovation and growth.”

Huawei SVP Yi said: “We are thrilled to witness the realization of our vision for Huawei Cloud in Saudi Arabia. This summit reaffirms our long-standing commitment of over two decades to the Kingdom and our determination to empower enterprises with cutting-edge technology for a digitally prosperous future. Through collaborative partnerships, we aim to harness the power of cloud computing and AI to reshape industries and drive economic progress.”

Themed “Advance Intelligence for Saudi Arabia,” the summit highlighted Huawei Cloud’s commitment to the Kingdom’s digital future. The event provided an ideal platform for exchanging knowledge and building relationships and cooperation, encouraging national and international companies to share success stories, best practices and insights into the digital transformation process.

At the event, the company also released the “Saudi Arabia Go Cloud Go Global” plan to connect Chinese and Saudi enterprises internationally, fostering growth and innovation. The company will leverage its strong experience of working in more than 170 countries and regions, various industries, advanced technologies, and solutions to help Chinese enterprises enter Saudi Arabia and enhance partnerships with local stakeholders.

The company also announced that Huawei Cloud will train 500,000 developers in Saudi Arabia in the next five years. It will also build joint solutions with 1,000 local partners and launch the Huawei Cloud Entrepreneurship Program to help 2,000 startups grow.

The company revealed that Huawei Cloud will utilize a number of industry-leading technologies to advance intelligence for Saudi Arabia, including the Pangu 3.0 model, which addresses AI adoption challenges, leveraging industry insights to enhance AI capabilities across sectors like finance, government, manufacturing, and more. Pangu 3.0 AI model will usher in a new era of innovation in the Kingdom while accelerating economic diversification.

Saudi Arabia continues to drive digitization in the public and private sectors, aiming to foster a thriving computerized economy that plays a pivotal role in its future. The Kingdom has a population of 35 million, with internet penetration at an impressive 99 percent and monthly mobile internet data consumption averaging at 37 GB per capita. Given that the estimated global cybersecurity losses to date this year are at a staggering $8.4 trillion and are projected to be $24 trillion by 2027, and cybersthreats ranking as the world’s fourth most significant risk, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more critical.

Over the last few years, Saudi Arabia has made remarkable progress in bolstering its cybersecurity measures, thanks to its highly skilled workforce and adoption of cutting-edge technologies. As a result, the country has successfully minimized the impact of daily cyberattacks. Yet the Kingdom is dedicated to the ambitious goal of developing comprehensive cybersecurity. Achieving this aggressive feat necessitates the utilization of the most advanced technologies, best practices, and methodologies, and the further development of security expertise and awareness of the population.

Driven by this vision to secure its citizens and the nation, Saudi Arabia continues to invest massively to fortify its public, private and corporate entities.

The upcoming Middle East and North Africa Information Security Conference 2023 is centered around the theme of “Cognitive Cyber: Evolution from Reactive to Predictive Cyber Leveraging AI and Emerging Technologies IT, OT and IoT.” The event, which will be held on Sept. 12-13 at Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences, will focus on promoting cybersecurity as the fundamental element of several sectors, such as finance, telecommunications, transportation, and energy. With the Kingdom’s steady advance toward digitalization in all economic spheres, evolving the cybersecurity industry has become of paramount importance.

Aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, MENA ISC 2023 is joined by Hemaya, a Saudi information security association, which aims to be a leader in the community by raising awareness of the safe use of technology. 

The association, which is the first nonprofit of its kind in Saudi Arabia, uses cybersecurity experts to help raise awareness of information security. Its services range from consultations, training, workshops, campaigns, and most importantly, building partnerships in the public and private sectors.

This year’s conference aims to focus on secure digital transformation, development, and protection of digital infrastructure. It includes devising strategies to safeguard digital assets from cyberattacks and implementing cybersecurity measures to protect private, corporate, and state networks from unauthorized access and systematic cyber-penetration.

The continued advancement of cybersecurity is not only essential for national security but also for the protection of businesses and individuals from the escalating threats of cyberattacks. By fostering a culture of cyber vigilance, implementing proactive measures, and continuously enhancing cybersecurity strategies, Saudi Arabia and the global community can collectively fortify their digital domains for a safer and more secure future.

Saudi retail giant Cenomi Retail has announced the opening of the first Fnac flagship store in Saudi Arabia.

Fnac is a leading French electronic and cultural retailer, founded in 1954 and now operating close to 1,000 stores around the world.

To be located in Nakheel Mall, Dammam, the store will be a premium retail destination, offering a cultural hub for multimedia, electronics, gaming, lifestyle and household products.

Fnac Dammam will offer an immersive, multi-category concept across two floors and 1,641 square meters of space. It is set to host cultural events including book signings, music gigs, photography workshops, arts and crafts sessions for children, virtual reality activations, and gaming tournaments.

An elevated experience-driven retail environment, the new flagship store will also host exclusive offers and a unique product range developed in partnership with international and market-leading brands including Apple, Samsung, Bang and Olufsen, PlayStation, Nespresso, Dyson, Bose, Lego and many more. Complemented by its ticketing services, Fnac will offer access to entertainment, sports, tourism, ecotourism, and cultural events across Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the store opening, Dr. Günther Helm, CEO of Cenomi Retail, said: “Fnac is a leading name in the world of multi-category cultural and electronic products, renowned for its commitment to creating a sensory experience for its customers. As Saudi Arabia’s leading brand partner, Cenomi Retail is honored to bring that offering to our consumers for the first time. The Dammam store is one of two we will be opening, with Riyadh following.

“This flagship store offers a unique lifestyle destination for shoppers, but also a cultural hub — catering to the latest trends and interests of our customers who value exclusive offers and products as well as memorable immersive experiences.”

François Gazuit, operations director for Fnac Darty, said: “This is an exciting time for retail in the Kingdom and an opportune time for us to open our inaugural locations. We hope that we can bring a unique in-store experience that complements the rise of entertainment and culture across the country. Cenomi Retail offers an intrinsic knowledge and experience that we are confident will support our long-term success and growth in Saudi Arabia.”

The Dammam store has been specifically designed to represent cutting-edge retail experiences, providing a multi-sensory shopping journey that caters to consumers whatever their age or interest: from gamers to book worms, artists to musicians.

The launch is the latest sign of intent from Cenomi Retail in its commitment to transforming the retail experience for customers in the Kingdom as it works with leading global brands to bring those experiences to consumers in-country.

Global technology brand Honor announced its strategic vision for the future of smartphones at IFA 2023. During its keynote session titled “Unfold Tomorrow,” Honor CEO George Zhao outlined the brand’s commitment to making foldable smartphones mainstream, with its latest human-centric innovations including the lightest and slimmest inward foldable smartphone of Honor, the Magic V2. The brand also unveiled the Honor V Purse, a new concept that reimagines a foldable smartphone as a wearable, fashion-forward purse, offering endless possibilities for style and self-expression.

“Honor’s foldable smartphones have come a long way, with each iteration showcasing remarkable advancements in design, functionality and durability,” said Zhao. 

“Not only that, but with our phone-to-purse concept brought to life through the Honor V Purse, we are exploring sustainable solutions that leverage emerging foldable technology to empower creativity and shape tomorrow’s lifestyle.”

The Honor V Purse offers a new “phone-to-purse” concept that heralds the beginning of electronic devices being seen as an entirely new category of fashionable consumer goods.

The V Purse, measuring less than 9 mm in thickness, seamlessly transforms the foldable smartphone into the ultimate phy-gital fashion statement, thanks to a series of customizable always-on displays that mimic a handbag design, including design elements such as chains, feathers and tassels that react and sway with the smartphone as it moves. The concept phone is also compatible with a choice of interchangeable straps and chains, which clip onto the hinge to allow the smartphone to be worn effortlessly over one’s shoulder like an ordinary purse or handbag, enabling it to become the new “it” bag of the future.

Engineered with sustainability in mind, the V Purse epitomizes Honor’s commitment to the environment. In addition to featuring sustainably sourced materials such as vegan leather for its straps, the concept’s endlessly customizable AODs can be paired with any outfit.

Echoing its open-collaboration brand spirit, Honor has teamed up with top cultural tastemakers from across its Honor Talents Global Design Awards platform, including creative director from Burberry menswear Bram Van Diepen, contemporary artist Yunuene Esparza, professor of the China Academy of Art Yuan Youmin and crossover artist Xiao Hui Wang, to design a series of custom AODs for the device.

Meanwhile, the Magic V2 is the lightest and thinnest inward foldable smartphone that Honor has introduced to date, weighing only 231 grams and measuring just 9.9 mm thick when folded. It features a new generation of silicon-carbon-dual-battery with an average thickness of just 2.72 mm, which achieves a high capacity of up to 5,000 mAh in the space of a thin and light foldable flagship body.

The Magic V2 features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera (f/1.9), a 50 MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.0), and a 20 MP telephoto camera (f/2.4). The front-facing dual camera setup features two 16 MP cameras (f/2.2).

