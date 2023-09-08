LuLu’s ‘Amazing ASEAN’ festival brings best of the region to KSA

LuLu Hypermarket is hosting its annual “Amazing ASEAN” festival — a celebration of some of the tastiest food products, health and beauty items and FMCG best-sellers from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The event was inaugurated on Wednesday at Riyadh’s Avenue Mall, in the presence of the mission heads of 15 countries, including eight ASEAN countries. The diplomats were welcomed by Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Group Saudi Arabia, and senior management of the hypermarket.

The participating ASEAN countries are Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar and Thailand. They were represented by Dang Xuan Dung, ambassador of Vietnam; Dato Yusoff bin Ismail, ambassador of Brunei; Abdul Aziz Ahmad, ambassador of Indonesia; Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, ambassador of Malaysia; Tin Yu, ambassador of Myanmar; Rommel Romato, charge d’affairs ad interim of Philippines; S. Premjith, ambassador of Singapore; and Darm Boontham, ambassador of Thailand.

Other special guests included ambassadors of non-ASEAN countries including Ziauddin Saeed Bamakhrama, ambassador of Djibouti and dean of the diplomatic corps, Saudi Arabia.

The “Amazing ASEAN” festival will run until Sept. 12 and offers great deals and promotions on a variety of ASEAN-made products and exotic food items. This year, the event features a stunning lineup of more than 6,200 product lines from the ASEAN region.

To add novelty to the range, LuLu is bringing more than 130 new products under 32 brands to shoppers in the Kingdom. The products cover a wide range of everyday essentials, grocery, exotic fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, fresh deli items as well as non-food items, health and beauty aids and household and home furnishing products. The ASEAN region is known for its agricultural diversity, seafood and excellent quality of non-food items.

“We are delighted to host the ‘Amazing ASEAN’ festival once again. The LuLu Group’s network of hypermarkets, sourcing offices, logistics centers and stores across the ASEAN region have grown and we have a wide network of suppliers of food and non-food items in the region,” Mohammed said.