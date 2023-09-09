You are here

  • Home
  • McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying, Scotland stay perfect

McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying, Scotland stay perfect

McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying, Scotland stay perfect
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring against Cyprus during the Euro 2024 Group A qualifying soccer match between Cyprus and Scotland at AEK arena stadium in Larnaca, Cyprus. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/43guj

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying, Scotland stay perfect

McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying, Scotland stay perfect
  • Manchester United midfielder McTominay claimed his sixth goal in qualifying for Euro 2024 as Scotland stayed ahead of Spain
  • Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score for Spain in 7-1 win against Georgia
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Scott McTominay moved ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane as the joint leading scorer in European Championship qualifying with Scotland on the brink of securing a place at next year’s tournament.

McTominay continued his unlikely goal spree as the Scots extended their 100 percent record in Group A by beating Cyprus 3-0 Friday on a night when Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score for Spain — and also the youngest player to score in a European qualifier — in a 7-1 win against Georgia.

Manchester United midfielder McTominay claimed his sixth goal in qualifying for Euro 2024 as Scotland stayed ahead of Spain in the group on a maximum 15 points after five straight wins.

Scotland needs two more points to ensure its place at the tournament, which will be held in Germany.

McTominay is level at the top of the scoring charts with new United teammate, Rasmus Hojlund of Denmark and former club mate, Romelu Lukaku of Belgium.

Ronaldo and Kane have five goals each.

McTominay has also been involved in more goals than any other player during qualifying, having provided one assist.

He credited Scotland coach Steve Clarke for his goal run.

“The manager gives me a lot of freedom to get in the box, and potentially make things happen,” McTominay said. “He’s shown a lot of faith in me, and I just want to repay him.

“I just want to make people in Scotland happy, that’s my job, and the team’s job, and I think we’re doing it well at the minute.”

McTominay opened the scoring after six minutes at AEK Arena in Larnaca and Ryan Porteous doubled the lead in the 16th.

John McGinn added a third in the 30th.

Scotland will qualify without needing any more points if Norway and Georgia draw on Tuesday.

Spain, in second place, has played two fewer games than Scotland, but is on six points having already lost to the group leader.

RECORD BREAKER

Aged 16 years and 57 days, Yamal’s 74th-minute strike against Georgia set two records.

He made history by overtaking Real Madrid and Wales great Gareth Bale as the youngest scorer in European qualifying. Bale was 17 years and 83 days when he scored against Slovakia in 2006.

Yamal is also Spain’s youngest scorer. He broke the record set by Gavi, who was 17 years and 10 months when he scored for his country.

And there were no nerves when his big moment came, with Yamal saying: “I just hit the ball where my body and soul told me to. That’s it.”

Yamal also became the youngest player to appear for Spain, again beating the benchmark set by Gavi in 2021 when he was 17 years and 62 days.

Yamal’s record-breaking night overshadowed Alvaro Morata’s hat trick in the rout against Georgia.

DOUBLE CELEBRATION

On the day he turned 29, Bruno Fernandes celebrated in style by scoring in Portugal’s 1-0 win against Slovakia.

It’s five wins from five for the Portuguese in Group J, which is the country’s best start to a European qualifying campaign and represents an impressive achievement early in the reign of new coach Roberto Martinez.

Luxembourg’s 3-1 win over Iceland moved them onto 10 points to equal their highest total in European or World Cup qualifying with five games still to play.

Liechtenstein remain pointless at the bottom of the group after losing 2-1 to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

CROATIA RISING

Bruno Petković scored twice as Croatia moved up to second in Group D with a 5-0 win against Latvia.

The World Cup bronze medalists are now three points behind leader Turkiye with two games in hand.

Turkiye needed a goal in the 88th from Bertug Yildirim to earn a 1-1 draw with Armenia.

Topics: Harry Kane Cristinao Ronaldo 2024 European Championship Lamine Yamal Cyprus Scotland Spain Georgia Manchester United

Related

France stay perfect in European qualifiers, Poland triumph to revive campaign
Football
France stay perfect in European qualifiers, Poland triumph to revive campaign
Spain resume Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales, Italy start post-Mancini era
Football
Spain resume Euro 2024 qualifiers without federation boss Rubiales, Italy start post-Mancini era

Neymar breaks Brazil’s goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying

Neymar breaks Brazil’s goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

Neymar breaks Brazil’s goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying

Neymar breaks Brazil’s goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying
  • Neymar’s goals in the Amazon city of Belem put him two above the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé as the Selecao’s top goal scorer
  • Uruguay beat Chile 3-1 in Montevideo in the first official match for coach Marcelo Bielsa for the hosts
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

SAO PAULO: Neymar scored his record 78th and 79th goals for Brazil in a 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia on Friday.

Neymar’s goals in the Amazon city of Belem put him two above the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé as the Selecao’s top goal scorer.

Earlier, Uruguay beat Chile 3-1 in Montevideo in the first official match for coach Marcelo Bielsa for the hosts. Uruguay did not play either of their two veteran goal scorers — Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez — as the team go through a rebuilding process under the Argentinian coach.

All 10 teams in the region will play their second round on Tuesday.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format. The leading six positions in South America will secure a direct spot. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

BRAZIL 5 BOLIVIA 1

Brazil fans did not know how the team would react under new coach Fernando Diniz, who is in a caretaker position until the next Copa America, possibly to be replaced by Carlo Ancelotti. Supporters were also wondering how competitive Neymar would be after his transfer out of European soccer and return from injury.

The doubts didn’t last long.

Neymar missed a penalty in the 17th minute, which was saved by goalkeeper Billy Viscarra, but he dribbled through the Bolivian defense during the entire match. He opened space for Raphinha to shoot in the 24th minute. Viscarra saved again, but Rodrygo had the rebound to finish from close range.

Brazil had several other opportunities to double their lead in the first half, but failed. Two minutes after the break the second goal came in a crossed shot by Raphinha, who played because Vinicius Júnior is injured.

In the 53rd minute, Rodrygo scored his second goal after an assist by Bruno Guimarães.

Neymar scored his record-breaking goal in the 61st minute from close range after a low cross that found him near the penalty spot. His second came in added time in similar fashion, also with a low cross from Raphinha that created the clear opportunity for the 31-year-old striker.

Bolivia scored their consolation goal in a counter-attack in the 78th minute with Victor Abrego.

Brazil will play at Peru on Tuesday, the same day Bolivia will host World Cup champions Argentina.

URUGUAY 3 CHILE 1

Bielsa’s reshaping of Uruguay started with two goals by veteran Nicolás de la Cruz and another by captain Federico Valverde.

Uruguay opened the scoring in the 38th minute with de La Cruz following quick passing into the box that started with Manuel Ugarte, one of the new pivotal players of the team. Later, Darwin Núñez wasted three more opportunities for Uruguay, giving fans hope there was more to come.

And it did in added time, when Valverde hit the ball hard from the edge of the box and past goalkeeper Brayan Cortés.

Chile tried to change the dynamics of the match after the halftime break, but Uruguay kept the pressure on. Valverde found De La Cruz once more and the midfielder scored the third for the host in the 71st minute, just pushing to the empty net.

Uruguay will face Ecuador in the next round, and Chile will host Colombia.

Three other matches in South American World Cup qualifying were played Thursday. Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 victory against Ecuador; Colombia beat Venezuela by the same score; and Paraguay drew 0-0 with Peru.

Topics: Neymar Brazil Bolivia World Cup qualify match FIFA World Cup

Related

Update Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1 video
Saudi Football
Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1
Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema
Saudi Football
Al-Fateh goalkeeper Jacob Rinne ready for challenge of Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho joins Qatari team Al Duhail on loan from Villa

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho joins Qatari team Al Duhail on loan from Villa
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho joins Qatari team Al Duhail on loan from Villa

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho joins Qatari team Al Duhail on loan from Villa
  • Al-Duhail described the Brazil international as a “great asset” after confirming his arrival
  • The 31-year-old Coutinho was a record signing for Barcelona when joining the Catalan club in a deal worth up to 160 million euros
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: After spells with some of European soccer’s biggest clubs, Philippe Coutinho joined Qatari team Al-Duhail on a season-long loan from Aston Villa on Friday.
The former Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan playmaker’s move comes after a slew of the sport’s biggest stars have been lured to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative league.
Al-Duhail described the Brazil international as a “great asset” after confirming his arrival.
The 31-year-old Coutinho was a record signing for Barcelona when joining the Catalan club in a deal worth up to 160 million euros (then $192 million) in 2018.
But his time at the Nou Camp did not go to plan as injury problems saw him fail to live up to expectations and led to loans at Bayern and Villa. He joined Villa in a permanent deal last year, but did not appear to be part of manager Unai Emery’s plans this season after making just two substitute appearances.
He made 43 appearances for Villa and scored six goals.
Coutinho joined Liverpool from Inter in 2013 and the money earned from his move to Barcelona played a big part in Jurgen Klopp’s rebuild that saw the Merseyside club win the Champions League and the Premier League in the following years.
Al-Duhail won the Qatar league last season and hope Coutinho’s arrival will boost their chances of triumphing in the Asian Champions League.
Qatar hosted the men’s World Cup last year, but since then it has been Saudi Arabia that has established itself as a powerhouse of world soccer.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane have been among the marquee names to head to the Saudi league, which spent over $1 billion dollars on signings during the last transfer window.

Topics: Al-Duhail Qatar Philippe Coutinho Aston Villa

Related

Jesus, Coutinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
Sport
Jesus, Coutinho left out of Brazil squad for friendlies
'I missed the Premier League' says Coutinho after dream Villa debut
Sport
'I missed the Premier League' says Coutinho after dream Villa debut

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle
  • Arab News spoke to fans who could not wait to see Mancini’s first game in charge
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Saudi nationals traveled from far and wide to witness Roberto Mancini’s international side play the first of two historic games at the home of PIF-owned Newcastle United.

Some fans made a round trip of more than 14 hours to be at St. James’ Park to see the Green Falcons take on Costa Rica on Tyneside.

Mancini’s first game in charge ended in defeat, with the Central American outfit running out 3-1 winners, thanks to goals from Francisco Calvo, Manfred Ugalde and Randall Leal. 

Ali Al-Bulayhi netted for the Green Falcons in a close encounter that only slipped away from them in the 90th minute with Leal’s impressive finish.

Arab News spoke to fans from English cities such as Leeds and Portsmouth, which is situated a seven-hour drive away on the south coast of England, all of whom could not wait to see Mancini’s first game in charge.

The Saudi national team are playing two historic friendlies at the Premier League ground in the international break, with Mancini’s men playing South Korea on Tuesday evening.

“I am so proud,” said Leeds-based student Abdullah Mohammed, when asked about the game coming to the UK.

“People have traveled from all over, different places, the majority students in the UK. This is my first time here (at St. James’ Park) and I am excited. I do not support a team in the UK, but I might be (a Newcastle fan), probably.”

Journalist Ali Alshammari had two special reasons for excitement ahead of the match.

“I was a Newcastle United fan before the takeover — and now after, I went to 20 or 30 games in this stadium and even away games,” he said.

“After the takeover I could not be happier. I used to study in Newcastle in 2020 and I started to follow the team. Then the takeover happened one year later.”

On the match itself, he said: “It is the first game of Mancini, and after the World Cup, so I am not expecting too much. I hope he starts well with us.”

The Saudi national team has not played since former coach Herve Renard left the job to take up a women’s team role with the French Football Federation. Mancini’s side are in preparation for January’s Asian Cup, which the Saudis will be looking to win for the first time since 1996. World Cup qualification also starts in November.

“It is amazing. We have all seen how football has changed in Saudi Arabia. It is amazing that we can play football here,” said fellow fan Rashed Alshayieri.

“We are optimistic. In Saudi it is always nice to have the national team watched in the world, especially after what happened (in the World Cup) against Argentina. It is great that it is in the UK so people like us, and other Saudis here, can watch the national team.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Costa Rica Newcastle

Related

Special Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Sport
Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
Sport
Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle

PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots

PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots

PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots
  • Following summer spending spree by SPL clubs of almost €1 billion ($1.07 billion), has been suggested that Saudi Arabia could lobby UEFA for entry
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The chairman of Paris Saint-Germain has said there is “no chance” Saudi clubs would be granted places in the UEFA Champions League.

Following a summer spending spree by Saudi Pro League clubs of almost €1 billion ($1.07 billion), it has been suggested that Saudi Arabia could lobby UEFA for entry to its flagship competition in the future in the form of “wildcard” spots.

Earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United for Al-Nassr, Karim Benzema signed for Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid and Neymar swapped PSG for Al-Hilal as part of an influx of players from European clubs to the Saudi league.

Speaking at the end of the European Club Association general assembly in Berlin in his role as chairman of the organization, Nasser Al-Khelaifi said it would be “extremely difficult” for Saudi clubs to join the competition, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

“Today we are trying to develop and grow, let more European clubs participate in European competition. The smaller and medium sized clubs want that,” he said.

“I don’t see there are other clubs coming from outside to Europe, I don’t know what is going to happen in a few years but today I don’t see that anyone from outside will play here.

“If there is a Super Cup or something, why not? But to play in Europe in a competition, if you are not a European — you know better than me — I do not see (it),” he added.

During his speech, Al-Khelaifi touched upon the potential for an expansion of the Financial Fair Play rules European clubs currently operate under to govern global football; something he said FIFA would have to deal with.

“My role is that we focus more on Europe, and the European club sustainability,” he said. “But, listen, most of the clubs sold their players to (the Saudi league), so, if we are not happy why do we sell our players to them? That’s the truth.”

He continued: “Is it dangerous? If you ask the clubs, some of them say: ‘Yes.’ Some of them say ‘No.’ Some of them are happy, some of them unhappy, I told you my opinion, if there is danger the European clubs will not be quiet. So far, I don’t see any danger.”

Gulf bragging rights will be on the line in this season’s Champions League when Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned Newcastle United come up against Al-Khelaifi’s PSG in the group stage — something the Qatari is excited about.

“I am not a politician. I am about sport,” he said. “Football for me brings people together, I am so proud and happy to play against this Newcastle home and away, all together with our clubs. This is football.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia UEFA Champions League Qatar Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Related

Update Newcastle United drawn with PSG, Milan and Dortmund in UEFA Champions League group stage
Sport
Newcastle United drawn with PSG, Milan and Dortmund in UEFA Champions League group stage
Update Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1 video
Saudi Football
Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
  • Prosecutors presented a case against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault
  • Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Spanish state prosecutors have accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country’s prosecutors’ office said Friday.
Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.
Prosecutors presented a case against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.
According to a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.
Prosecutors added Friday that Rubiales could have committed an act of coercion when, according to Hermoso, he pressured her to speak out in his defense immediately after the scandal erupted regarding his behavior.
Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that in statements issued by her and her players’ union.
Prosecutors have asked the judge that Rubiales appear before a court to give preliminary testimony.
If the National Court judge agrees the hear the case, it would lead to a formal court investigation that will end with a recommendation for the case to either be dismissed or go to trial.

Topics: Luis Rubiales Jenni Hermoso Spanish prosecutor FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) Kiss

Related

Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team’s resilience amid kiss scandal
Football
Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team’s resilience amid kiss scandal
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
Football
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

Latest updates

One crew member dead in helicopter crash in UAE coast
One crew member dead in helicopter crash in UAE coast
Rugby World Cup kicks off with French victory over All Blacks
Rugby World Cup kicks off with French victory over All Blacks
McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying, Scotland stay perfect
McTominay overtakes Ronaldo and Kane to top scoring in European qualifying, Scotland stay perfect
Biden and Modi to announce rail and shipping project to link India to Middle East and Europe 
Biden and Modi to announce rail and shipping project to link India to Middle East and Europe 
Neymar breaks Brazil’s goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying
Neymar breaks Brazil’s goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.