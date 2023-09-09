You are here

UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat

UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat
Sand and dust storms are expected to increase in the countries most vulnerable to climate change, according to meteorologists. Above, a sandstorm engulfs the Iranian capital of Tehran on June 02, 2014. (Fars News/AFP)
AFP

UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat

UN, Iran urge cooperation to battle sandstorm threat
  According to meteorologists, sand and dust storms are expected to increase in the countries most vulnerable to climate change
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia must work together to combat sand and dust storms made increasingly severe by climate change, the United Nations and Iran said Saturday.
“Cooperation is key. I urge you to use your time in Tehran to build partnerships, increase cooperation and commit to practical action,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a video broadcast to representatives of around 50 states and 15 organizations.
Opening the International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi called on countries in the region to create “a fund” to pursue common solutions.
According to meteorologists, sand and dust storms are expected to increase in the countries most vulnerable to climate change.
“About two billion tons of dust enters the atmosphere each year, affecting more than 350 million people,” Food and Agriculture Organization Assistant Director-General AbdulHakim Elwaer told the meeting.
The people most affected are “farmers and those whose income depends directly on natural resources,” he said.
Iran, co-organizer of the two-day gathering, is one country where such storms are increasingly numerous, particularly in the southeast desert region of Sistan-Baluchistan where rare wetlands are drying up at an alarming rate.
This has caused diplomatic tensions with neighboring Afghanistan, which Tehran accuses of considerably reducing the volume of water in the Helmand River which flows through both countries.
To its west, Iran is also cooperating with neighboring Iraq to combat the effects of sand and dust storms.
“Fortunately, we have reached some very good operational stages with Iraq,” Ali Salajegheh, head of Iran’s department of the environment, said at the conference.
He added that “ground and field operations” were due to start in six provinces in both countries.
In his opening address, President Raisi blamed industrialized countries “for many problems, for not taking environmental issues into account and favoring their own economic interests and military development.”

G20 leaders paper over divisions on Ukraine, climate

G20 leaders paper over divisions on Ukraine, climate
Updated 9 sec ago

G20 leaders paper over divisions on Ukraine, climate

G20 leaders paper over divisions on Ukraine, climate
Updated 9 sec ago
NEW DELHI: G20 leaders papered over deep divisions on the war in Ukraine and tackling climate change Saturday, avoiding direct criticism of Moscow and any concrete pledge to phase out polluting fossil fuels.
Leaders of the grouping, which brings together Russia as well as some of Ukraine’s most ardent backers, have struggled to agree on much, in particular about the 18-month-old invasion.
But facing a major diplomatic embarrassment, hosts India had pressed members to agree a common statement at a two-day summit in New Delhi.
With Vladimir Putin skipping the summit to dodge political opprobrium and the risk of arrest on war crimes charges, the G20 denounced the use of force for territorial gain but refrained from direct criticism of Russia by name.
“There were different views and assessments of the situation,” the leaders’ statement said.
European nations and the United States had pressed for the G20 not to water down its earlier condemnation of a war that has caused food and fuel price spikes worldwide.
With long-time Russian ally India in the G20 chair, Ukraine’s allies appeared to have failed in that bid.
Nonetheless, a top White House official said they were happy with the outcome.
“From our perspective, it does a very good job,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.
He said the G20 statement stood up “for the principle that states cannot use force to seek territorial acquisition or to violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of other states.”
With Putin repeatedly raising the spectre of the conflict turning thermonuclear, Sullivan also pointed to the G20’s agreement that “the use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible.”
On climate, too, the G20 found minimal common round.
With major fossil fuel producers including Saudi Arabia, Russia and Australia — and coal-dependent nations such as India and South Africa — around the table, there was no overarching commitment to phase out the polluting fuels.
Such a measure was deemed “indispensable” by the United Nations just a day earlier to achieve a net-zero goal.
Instead, the G20 countries pledged to triple renewable energy sources by 2030 while committing only to a “phasedown” of coal “in line with national circumstances.”
The G20 countries account for 85 percent of global GDP and a similar amount of global climate-warming emissions, making action in the forum crucial to real progress.
The backdrop to the talks could hardly be starker: the European Union’s climate monitor has said this year is likely to be the hottest in human history, with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva calling it an “unprecedented climate emergency” on Saturday.
On reaching the final agreement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked leaders for their “hard work” and banged a ceremonial gavel to adopt the declaration.
Modi had a heavy personal investment in the success of the summit, which he has billed as India’s diplomatic coming of age and has used to boost his domestic standing ahead of elections next year.
In another win for Modi’s efforts to portray his country as a voice for the Global South, the African Union earlier joined the G20 to give the continent broader representation.
“With everyone’s approval, I request the African Union head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member,” Modi said, claiming it turned the grouping into a “people’s G20.”
The African Union at full strength has 55 members but six junta-ruled nations are currently suspended. Collectively, it has a GDP of $3 trillion with some 1.4 billion people.
“As a continent, we look forward to further advancing our aspirations on the global stage using the G20 platform,” Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is at the summit, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The G20 was conceived in the throes of the 2008 financial crisis as a way to manage the global economy but finding consensus among members has been increasingly difficult in recent years.
Even the very relevance of the grouping was called into question ahead of the summit, with Chinese President Xi Jinping opting to stay at home — a move widely seen as a deliberate snub.
Europe, the Middle East and India were to unveil plans to more closely bind three regions that account for about a third of the global economy, plans that represent an alternative to China’s vast investment in global infrastructure.
Washington, Saudi Arabia, the EU, the United Arab Emirates and others will sign an agreement on the sidelines of the G20 summit to explore the scheme, officials said.
The agreement comes with Washington actively engaging with Riyadh, a major oil producer and security partner, as it encourages the kingdom to normalize ties with Israel.
The plans will include data, rail, electricity and hydrogen pipeline links, EU officials told AFP.

'Lot of hard work' before UK-India trade deal: Sunak

’Lot of hard work’ before UK-India trade deal: Sunak
Updated 14 min 38 sec ago
AFP
AFP

’Lot of hard work’ before UK-India trade deal: Sunak

’Lot of hard work’ before UK-India trade deal: Sunak
  • “There is a desire on both of our parts to see a successful trade deal concluded,” Sunak told UK media at the event
  • The two countries have been negotiating a post-Brexit trade pact for more than two years
Updated 14 min 38 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: “There is a lot of hard work” to do before the UK strikes a trade deal with India, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday at the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi.
“There is a desire on both of our parts to see a successful trade deal concluded,” Sunak told UK media at the event.
“The opportunities are there for both countries, but there is a lot of hard work that is still to go,” he added.
The two countries have been negotiating a post-Brexit trade pact for more than two years, but missed previously hoped-for deadlines to conclude it.
The agreement is important for Britain as it seeks alternative markets after leaving the European Union in 2020. However, talks have reportedly previously snagged over fears among the ruling Conservatives that it would lead to an increase in immigration.
Sunak’s parents were born into the Indian diaspora in east Africa, and trace their heritage back to pre-independence Punjab in northern British India.
He is married to Indian-born Akshata Murty, whose father co-founded IT giant Infosys.

G20 leaders adopt declaration on first day of summit

G20 leaders adopt declaration on first day of summit
Updated 27 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
Reuters

G20 leaders adopt declaration on first day of summit

G20 leaders adopt declaration on first day of summit
  Consensus comes as a surprise as the group is deeply divided over the war in Ukraine
Updated 27 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Group of 20 nations adopted a consensus declaration on the opening day of a summit on Saturday that avoided condemnation of Russia for the war in Ukraine but called on all states to refrain from the use of force to seize territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of host India announced that the declaration had been adopted on the first day of the weekend summit.

The consensus came as a surprise as the group is deeply divided over the war in Ukraine, with Western nations earlier pushing for strong condemnation of Russia in the Leaders’ Declaration, while other countries demanded a focus on broader economic issues.

“We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability,” the declaration said.

“We ... welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine.

“The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,” the statement added.

The declaration also called for the implementation of the Black Sea initiative for the safe flow of grain, food and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia. Moscow pulled out of the agreement in July over what it called a failure to meet its demands to implement a parallel agreement easing rules for its own food and fertilizer exports.

“On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have received consensus on the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration. I announce the adoption of this declaration,” Modi told the leaders in New Delhi, including US President Joe Biden and heads of government and state from across the world.

The differing views on the war had prevented agreement on even a single communique at ministerial meetings during India’s G20 presidency so far this year.

The declaration said the group agreed to address debt vulnerabilities in low and middle-income countries “in an effective, comprehensive and systematic manner,” but did not make any fresh action plan.

It said countries pledged to strengthen and reform multilateral development banks, while it accepted the proposal for tighter regulations of cryptocurrencies.

It also agreed that the world needs a total of $4 trillion of low-cost financing annually for the energy transition, with a high share of renewable energy in the primary energy mix.

The statement called for accelerating efforts toward a phasedown of unabated coal power, but said this had to be done “in line with national circumstances and recognizing the need for support toward just transitions.”

DESERTED STREETS

At the start of the day, Biden and other leaders were driven through deserted streets to a new, $300 million conch-shaped convention center called Bharat Mandapam, opposite a 16th-century stone fort, for the summit.

Many businesses, offices and schools have been closed in the city and traffic restricted as part of security measures to ensure the smooth running of the most high-powered meeting to be hosted by the country. Slums have been demolished and monkeys and stray dogs removed from the streets.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated the meeting by calling on members to end a “global trust deficit” and announced that the bloc was granting permanent membership to the African Union in an effort to make it more representative.

“Today, as the president of G20, India calls upon the entire world to first convert this global trust deficit into one trust and one confidence,” he said. “It is time for all of us to move together.”

Despite the compromise over the Leaders’ Declaration, the summit had been expected to be dominated by the West and its allies. Chinese President Xi Jinping is skipping the meeting and has sent Premier Li Qiang instead, while Russia’s Vladimir Putin will also be absent.

Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Bin Salman and Japan’s Fumio Kishida, among others, are attending.

“It’s incumbent upon the Chinese government to explain” why its leader would or would not participate, Jon Finer, the US deputy national security adviser, told reporters in Delhi.

He said there was speculation that China is “giving up on G20” in favor of groupings like BRICS, where it is dominant.

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and has agreed to add another six new members — Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates — accelerating its push to reshuffle a world order it sees as outdated.

Russia is being represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who had said he would block the final declaration unless it reflected Moscow’s position on Ukraine and other crises.

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and sown economic turmoil across the world. Moscow denies committing atrocities during its conflict with Ukraine, which it terms a “special operation” to “demilitarize” its neighbor.

In the absence of an agreement on the declaration, India would have had to issue a chair statement, which would mean that G20 for the first time in 20 years of summits would not have had a declaration.

UK police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison

UK police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison
Updated 09 September 2023
AP
AP

UK police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison

UK police catch terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison
  • Daniel Abed Khalife was on the run four days before a massive search managed to nab him
  • London counter-terror police had offered $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest
Updated 09 September 2023
AP

LONDON: A former soldier who escaped from a London prison while awaiting trial on terrorism charges was captured Saturday, police said.
Daniel Abed Khalife was on the run four days before a massive search managed to nab him in the Chiswick, west of London.
Khalife escaped on the bottom of a food delivery truck from Wandsworth Prison on Wednesday. The breakout ignited a storm of criticism as political opponents blamed the ruling Conservative party for incompetence.
Khalife, 21, is accused of planting fake bombs at a military base and of violating Britain’s Official Secrets Act by gathering information “that could be useful to an enemy.” He was discharged from the British army after his arrest earlier this year and had denied the allegations. His trial is set for November.
London counter-terror police had offered a 20,000 pound ($25,000) reward for information leading to his arrest.

Pakistani police detain relatives of man wanted in death probe of his daughter in UK

Pakistani police detain relatives of man wanted in death probe of his daughter in UK
Updated 09 September 2023
AP
AP

Pakistani police detain relatives of man wanted in death probe of his daughter in UK

Pakistani police detain relatives of man wanted in death probe of his daughter in UK
  Urfan Sharif and his wife Beinash Batool were in hiding and 10 close relatives have been taken into custody
Updated 09 September 2023
AP

LAHORE, Pakistan: Police in central Pakistan detained for interrogation close relatives of a couple wanted by UK police in connection with last month’s death of their 10-year-old daughter in the outskirts of London, an official said Saturday.
A police spokesman in Jehlum, 175 kilometers (108 miles) northwest of Lahore, said that Urfan Sharif and his wife Beinash Batool, the couple sought by UK police, were in hiding and 10 close relatives have been taken into custody for questioning and an investigation.
Among them was Mohammad Sharif, the father of Urfan, his brothers and cousins. Police spokesman Khan Mudassir said detaining close relatives might force the wanted person to surrender.
Pakistani police often detain close relatives of wanted suspects. Suspects’ relatives are not kept in jail, however, to avoid any intervention by the court.
Last week Sharif appealed to his son and daughter in-law to surrender and help police in the investigation, after authorities widened their search for Urfan Sharif. He fled to Pakistan after his daughter, Sara Sharif, was found dead at their home in Woking, on the southwestern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10.
The London police believed the couple was hiding in Pakistan. The British police were also seeking the arrest of Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, as part of the investigation.
An autopsy of the girl didn’t establish a cause of death, but did show that she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time,” the police statement said.
Urfan Sharif traveled to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, with Batool and Malik on Aug. 9, according to local authorities. They traveled with five children, ranging in ages from 1 to 13, the UK police and local officials have said.
Local investigators have said police found evidence that Urfan briefly returned to Jhelum before going into hiding.

