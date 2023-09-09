You are here

Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle

Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle
The Saudi football national team resumed training on Saturday morning in their camp being held in Newcastle, England, between September 3 and 12.
Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle
The Saudi football national team resumed training on Saturday morning in their camp being held in Newcastle, England, between September 3 and 12. (Supplied)
Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle
The Saudi football national team resumed training on Saturday morning in their camp being held in Newcastle, England, between September 3 and 12. (Supplied)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle

Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle
  Training camp is part of national team's preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup
  Newly-appointed coach Roberto Mancini divided the players into two groups
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

NEWCASTLE, UK: The Saudi national football team resumed their training camp in Newcastle, England, on Saturday morning. The team will be in Newcastle until Sept. 12.
The camp is part of the second phase of the Green Falcons’ preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup, which begins in January 2024, according to a media statement.
On the field, newly-appointed coach Roberto Mancini divided the players into two groups.
The first consisted of the players who started the team’s last match against Costa Rica, who took part in recovery exercises. The rest of the players began their training session with a warm-up routine before playing a half-field training match, after which they warmed down with some stretching.
Injured Al-Shabab midfielder Riyadh Sharahili continued his rehabilitation program with the medical staff.
Mancini then gave the players the afternoon off before a team meeting scheduled for Saturday evening.
The Green Falcons will continue their preparations on Sunday with a closed-doors training session that will not be accessible to the media.

Topics: Green Falcons Saudi national football team Roberto Mancini

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini's side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle
  Arab News spoke to fans who could not wait to see Mancini's first game in charge
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Saudi nationals traveled from far and wide to witness Roberto Mancini’s international side play the first of two historic games at the home of PIF-owned Newcastle United.

Some fans made a round trip of more than 14 hours to be at St. James’ Park to see the Green Falcons take on Costa Rica on Tyneside.

Mancini’s first game in charge ended in defeat, with the Central American outfit running out 3-1 winners, thanks to goals from Francisco Calvo, Manfred Ugalde and Randall Leal. 

Ali Al-Bulayhi netted for the Green Falcons in a close encounter that only slipped away from them in the 90th minute with Leal’s impressive finish.

Arab News spoke to fans from English cities such as Leeds and Portsmouth, which is situated a seven-hour drive away on the south coast of England, all of whom could not wait to see Mancini’s first game in charge.

The Saudi national team are playing two historic friendlies at the Premier League ground in the international break, with Mancini’s men playing South Korea on Tuesday evening.

“I am so proud,” said Leeds-based student Abdullah Mohammed, when asked about the game coming to the UK.

“People have traveled from all over, different places, the majority students in the UK. This is my first time here (at St. James’ Park) and I am excited. I do not support a team in the UK, but I might be (a Newcastle fan), probably.”

Journalist Ali Alshammari had two special reasons for excitement ahead of the match.

“I was a Newcastle United fan before the takeover — and now after, I went to 20 or 30 games in this stadium and even away games,” he said.

“After the takeover I could not be happier. I used to study in Newcastle in 2020 and I started to follow the team. Then the takeover happened one year later.”

On the match itself, he said: “It is the first game of Mancini, and after the World Cup, so I am not expecting too much. I hope he starts well with us.”

The Saudi national team has not played since former coach Herve Renard left the job to take up a women’s team role with the French Football Federation. Mancini’s side are in preparation for January’s Asian Cup, which the Saudis will be looking to win for the first time since 1996. World Cup qualification also starts in November.

“It is amazing. We have all seen how football has changed in Saudi Arabia. It is amazing that we can play football here,” said fellow fan Rashed Alshayieri.

“We are optimistic. In Saudi it is always nice to have the national team watched in the world, especially after what happened (in the World Cup) against Argentina. It is great that it is in the UK so people like us, and other Saudis here, can watch the national team.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Costa Rica Newcastle

PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots

PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

PSG's Qatari owner says 'no chance' Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots

PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots
  Following summer spending spree by SPL clubs of almost €1 billion ($1.07 billion), has been suggested that Saudi Arabia could lobby UEFA for entry
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The chairman of Paris Saint-Germain has said there is “no chance” Saudi clubs would be granted places in the UEFA Champions League.

Following a summer spending spree by Saudi Pro League clubs of almost €1 billion ($1.07 billion), it has been suggested that Saudi Arabia could lobby UEFA for entry to its flagship competition in the future in the form of “wildcard” spots.

Earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United for Al-Nassr, Karim Benzema signed for Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid and Neymar swapped PSG for Al-Hilal as part of an influx of players from European clubs to the Saudi league.

Speaking at the end of the European Club Association general assembly in Berlin in his role as chairman of the organization, Nasser Al-Khelaifi said it would be “extremely difficult” for Saudi clubs to join the competition, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

“Today we are trying to develop and grow, let more European clubs participate in European competition. The smaller and medium sized clubs want that,” he said.

“I don’t see there are other clubs coming from outside to Europe, I don’t know what is going to happen in a few years but today I don’t see that anyone from outside will play here.

“If there is a Super Cup or something, why not? But to play in Europe in a competition, if you are not a European — you know better than me — I do not see (it),” he added.

During his speech, Al-Khelaifi touched upon the potential for an expansion of the Financial Fair Play rules European clubs currently operate under to govern global football; something he said FIFA would have to deal with.

“My role is that we focus more on Europe, and the European club sustainability,” he said. “But, listen, most of the clubs sold their players to (the Saudi league), so, if we are not happy why do we sell our players to them? That’s the truth.”

He continued: “Is it dangerous? If you ask the clubs, some of them say: ‘Yes.’ Some of them say ‘No.’ Some of them are happy, some of them unhappy, I told you my opinion, if there is danger the European clubs will not be quiet. So far, I don’t see any danger.”

Gulf bragging rights will be on the line in this season’s Champions League when Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned Newcastle United come up against Al-Khelaifi’s PSG in the group stage — something the Qatari is excited about.

“I am not a politician. I am about sport,” he said. “Football for me brings people together, I am so proud and happy to play against this Newcastle home and away, all together with our clubs. This is football.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia UEFA Champions League Qatar Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars

Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars

Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars
  Based on reported fees, Saudi clubs paid just over $1 billion on players
  Mo Salah to stay at Liverpool for now but will the next window throw out a more lucrative offer?
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: After an outlay of $1 billion, Saudi Arabia’s transfer window shut on Thursday with the Kingdom having announced itself as a new powerhouse in global soccer.
Leading target Mohamed Salah may not have joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema by moving to the lucrative Saudi Pro League, but it seems inevitable more stars will eventually be lured away from Europe’s biggest clubs.
Liverpool last week reportedly rejected a bid worth 150 million pounds ($188 million) from Al-Ittihad for Salah and despite speculation a renewed offer would come before Thursday’s deadline, no deal was struck for the Egypt international.
There is, however, little suggestion Saudi Arabia’s spectacular spending will end there as the country has sought to move its way into international sports, investing in recent years in golf, boxing, Formula One racing and tennis, as well as soccer.
Based on reported fees, Saudi clubs paid just over $1 billion on players, which would place it behind only the English Premier League in terms of global spending during the window.
Then there are the large salaries said to be on offer, with Ronaldo’s deal reportedly worth up to $200 million a year.
Despite anticipation that Salah could be the latest superstar signing, the Saudi window ended relatively quietly. Demarai Gray joined Al-Ettifaq from Everton and Luiz Felipe completed a move from Real Betis to Al-Ittihad.
There was also speculation that Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could join the exodus, but a move did not materialize.
The transfer business of Saudi’s leading clubs has been spectacular enough, even without a deadline day deal for Salah.
Ronaldo’s decision to join Al-Nassr in December has paved the way for more of the world’s leading players to head to the country.
Champions League winners N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Aymeric Laporte have joined Benzema and Neymar as star recruits to a league that was previously little known outside of the region.
Failed attempts were made for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
The push is backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, which took up a majority ownership stake in four of its top clubs, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and Al Hilal.
The moves into sport are cast as part of efforts by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to leverage the Kingdom’s oil wealth to provide new jobs and opportunities for the country’s youth.
As well its drive to improve its domestic league, Saudi Arabia also has a foot in the Premier League after PIF bought Newcastle United in 2021, with its financial backing enabling the club to qualify for this season’s Champions League.
There is also speculation Saudi Arabia will bid to host the 2030 men’s soccer World Cup.
Neymar proved to be the biggest signing of the window after joining Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain.
Al Hilal is Saudi’s most successful team, having won the league championship a record 18 times and the Asian Champions League four times. It had already missed out on Messi, who joined MLS club Inter Miami, and bid a record $332 million for Mbappe.
As well as Neymar, Al Hilal signed Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr signed Mane, Otavio, Marcelo Brozovic, Laporte and Alex Telles.
Reigning Saudi champion Al-Ittihad brought in Benzema, Kante and Fabinho before the deadline day signing of Felipe.
Al-Ahli’s signings included Firmino, Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Franck Kessie and Gabri Veiga.
Al-Ettifaq hired former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as coach and signed ex-Liverpool captain Henderson before landing Gray before the window closed.

Topics: Mo Salah Saudi Football Association

Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1

Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1

Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1
  Neymar says Saudi Pro League could be as good as France's Ligue 1 — if not better
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

SAO PAULO: Brazil striker Neymar defended his decision to play with Saudi football club Al-Hilal, saying the Saudi Pro League “might be better” than the French Ligue 1.

Speaking at a press conference with the Brazil national team, Neymar said the string of high-profile players who have recently moved to the Middle East raised the competitiveness of the Saudi league and made it a strong league to compete with.
“I assure you that football there (in Saudi Arabia) is the same. The ball is round, there is a goal. Because of the names that have gone to the Saudi league... I don't know if it is better than the French one,” Neymar was quoted saying in the British news outlet Daily Mail.
Of joining Al-Hilal, Neymar said the training sessions “are pretty intense.”
“I’m thirsty for titles. I want to win with Al-Hilal. For me, it doesn’t change anything, and it doesn’t matter what people say.”
Neymar added, “People say that the championship is not known, that it is weak... everyone said that when I went to the French championship, and it was the place where I suffered the most,” Neymar said, as quoted in Daily Mail.
He assured his fans worldwide that playing in the Saudi league would be an “interesting championship.”
“It’s not going to be easy to win the Saudi championship because there are other teams that have gotten stronger, there are well-known players and I'm sure it's going to be a very interesting league and that you're going to see it.”
Neymar signed a two-year contract with the Al-Hilal football club in August in a $98 million deal after six years with Paris St. Germain, but hasn’t yet played for the new club.

During the press conference, he said he is not fully fit to play in the two opening rounds of World Cup qualifying due to the right ankle injury that has sidelined him since February.
He joined football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and Jordan Henderson who recently made the move to the Saudi Pro League.

Topics: Neymar Saudi Pro League (SPL) Al-Hilal Saudi Club Ligue 1

Proud to play: Ronaldo defends decision to join Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Proud to play: Ronaldo defends decision to join Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
  Portuguese superstar says standard of football in Kingdom 'improving all the time'
  'It is an honor to change how people see that country and its culture,' he says
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Nassr’s Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled down on his decision to join the Saudi Pro League, saying he is honored to be part of something that is challenging perceptions about the Kingdom.

“Criticizing something is normal, and what league doesn’t get criticized?” he told a press conference ahead of Portugal’s European Championship qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg.

“It’s common to have problems and controversies anywhere, including Saudi Arabia, Portugal and the current situation in Spain.”

The superstar forward joined Al-Nassr at the end of last year and made his debut for the club in January.

“Everyone thought that I was so crazy about this move. But after all, it is not so crazy anymore. Now, it is normal to play in the Saudi league. As a player in Al-Nassr I have been playing there for eight months and I feel the improvement.”

Ronaldo said earlier he thought the Saudi league could become one of the top five in the world within five years.

“For me, it is an honor to change how people see that country and its culture. Not only that, but also the level of football is great now and that makes me very proud.”

He urged everyone to see the potential of the Saudi Pro League, which he said was full of players who wanted to transform football in the Kingdom.

“I want the Saudi League to continue to evolve in the upcoming years to become a remarkable top league.”

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League (SPL)

