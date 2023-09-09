Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, UK: The Saudi national football team resumed their training camp in Newcastle, England, on Saturday morning. The team will be in Newcastle until Sept. 12.
The camp is part of the second phase of the Green Falcons’ preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup, which begins in January 2024, according to a media statement.
On the field, newly-appointed coach Roberto Mancini divided the players into two groups.
The first consisted of the players who started the team’s last match against Costa Rica, who took part in recovery exercises. The rest of the players began their training session with a warm-up routine before playing a half-field training match, after which they warmed down with some stretching.
Injured Al-Shabab midfielder Riyadh Sharahili continued his rehabilitation program with the medical staff.
Mancini then gave the players the afternoon off before a team meeting scheduled for Saturday evening.
The Green Falcons will continue their preparations on Sunday with a closed-doors training session that will not be accessible to the media.
