Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE: Saudi nationals traveled from far and wide to witness Roberto Mancini’s international side play the first of two historic games at the home of PIF-owned Newcastle United.

Some fans made a round trip of more than 14 hours to be at St. James’ Park to see the Green Falcons take on Costa Rica on Tyneside.

Mancini’s first game in charge ended in defeat, with the Central American outfit running out 3-1 winners, thanks to goals from Francisco Calvo, Manfred Ugalde and Randall Leal.

Ali Al-Bulayhi netted for the Green Falcons in a close encounter that only slipped away from them in the 90th minute with Leal’s impressive finish.

Arab News spoke to fans from English cities such as Leeds and Portsmouth, which is situated a seven-hour drive away on the south coast of England, all of whom could not wait to see Mancini’s first game in charge.

#WATCH: @ArabNewsSport caught up with @SaudiNT fans outside St. James' Park as #SaudiArabia got ready to play Costa Rica in the first of two friendlies in Newcastle https://t.co/tVBgJXRWTy pic.twitter.com/Gu5cjuRTyS — Arab News | Sport (@ArabNewsSport) September 8, 2023

The Saudi national team are playing two historic friendlies at the Premier League ground in the international break, with Mancini’s men playing South Korea on Tuesday evening.

“I am so proud,” said Leeds-based student Abdullah Mohammed, when asked about the game coming to the UK.

“People have traveled from all over, different places, the majority students in the UK. This is my first time here (at St. James’ Park) and I am excited. I do not support a team in the UK, but I might be (a Newcastle fan), probably.”

Journalist Ali Alshammari had two special reasons for excitement ahead of the match.

“I was a Newcastle United fan before the takeover — and now after, I went to 20 or 30 games in this stadium and even away games,” he said.

“After the takeover I could not be happier. I used to study in Newcastle in 2020 and I started to follow the team. Then the takeover happened one year later.”

#WATCH: @SaudiNT warming up earlier before their friendly with Costa Rica at St. James' Park @NUFC

Half time score: #SaudiArabia 0 Costa Rica 2 https://t.co/tVBgJXRWTy pic.twitter.com/VgxXJ8rwGK — Arab News | Sport (@ArabNewsSport) September 8, 2023

On the match itself, he said: “It is the first game of Mancini, and after the World Cup, so I am not expecting too much. I hope he starts well with us.”

The Saudi national team has not played since former coach Herve Renard left the job to take up a women’s team role with the French Football Federation. Mancini’s side are in preparation for January’s Asian Cup, which the Saudis will be looking to win for the first time since 1996. World Cup qualification also starts in November.

“It is amazing. We have all seen how football has changed in Saudi Arabia. It is amazing that we can play football here,” said fellow fan Rashed Alshayieri.

“We are optimistic. In Saudi it is always nice to have the national team watched in the world, especially after what happened (in the World Cup) against Argentina. It is great that it is in the UK so people like us, and other Saudis here, can watch the national team.”