Saudi Awwal Bank signs agreement with Wise

Saudi Awwal Bank signs agreement with Wise
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Awwal Bank signs agreement with Wise

Saudi Awwal Bank signs agreement with Wise
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Awwal Bank has entered into an agreement with Wise, a global leader in international money transfers and management, with the aim to provide SAB’s customers with fast, secure, and cost-effective solutions for sending and receiving money internationally.

This agreement falls within the framework of SAB’s contribution to achieving the goals of the Financial Sector Development Program, stemming from Saudi Vision 2030. It also aligns with the bank’s endeavor to stimulate investment and its strategy, which focuses on providing cutting-edge banking solutions.

Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief of wealth and personal banking officer at SAB, said: “This partnership is part of our efforts to empower customers to carry out seamless and efficient international transfers, adhering to the highest standards of quality, speed, and security. We also look forward to continuing our contributions to the development of the financial sector in the Kingdom, keeping pace with digital transformation by offering the best modern digital banking solutions. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional digital services, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies that support the rapid evolution of the financial sector.”

Steve Naudé, head of Wise, said: “We are pleased to have this partnership with SAB, which is one of the leading and distinguished banks in the region. Through this collaboration, we aim to make international payments fast and easy, allowing SAB’s customers to benefit from Wise’s innovative technology through the bank’s digital channels. They can track their transfers in real time and take advantage of competitive exchange rates and low fees. We continuously strive to expand our partnerships with leading financial institutions around the globe.”
 

Huawei Mobile Services and Mobily Pay join forces to enhance digital payment experience in KSA

Huawei Mobile Services and Mobily Pay join forces to enhance digital payment experience in KSA
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

Huawei Mobile Services and Mobily Pay join forces to enhance digital payment experience in KSA

Huawei Mobile Services and Mobily Pay join forces to enhance digital payment experience in KSA
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

In a significant development for digital payments in the Kingdom, Huawei Mobile Services and Mobily Pay, a trailblazing name in digital payment solutions, unveiled their partnership at the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 event on Sept. 5. This strategic alliance promises to revolutionize the mobile payment landscape for Huawei users in the region.

This collaboration between HMS and Mobily Pay represents an important milestone in the ever-evolving world of mobile payments. At the heart of this partnership lies the integration of Mobily Pay into Huawei AppGallery, providing Huawei users across the Kingdom with seamless access to a diverse array of digital payment services.

With this partnership, Huawei users now have the privilege of effortlessly utilizing Mobily Pay’s extensive suite of digital payment solutions. This development is poised to simplify daily financial transactions, offering enhanced convenience, speed, and security to users in the Kingdom.

Central to this partnership is HMS’ unwavering commitment to delivering a seamless and secure user experience. Huawei has played a pivotal role by providing vital technical support to ensure the smooth integration of Mobily Pay into the AppGallery. This technical prowess guarantees that users can engage with Mobily Pay’s services without any glitches, setting new standards for digital payment convenience.

Moreover, Huawei AppGallery will actively champion Mobily Pay, elevating its visibility and accessibility in the Saudi market. This strategic move will open doors for a broader audience, enabling even more Huawei users to experience the future of digital payments.

Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Eco Development and Operation, Saudi Arabia, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, saying: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Mobily Pay to provide our users with enhanced mobile payment capabilities. This partnership exemplifies Huawei’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that improve the lives of our customers.”

Hazem Alrashed, vice president of Mobily Pay, echoed the excitement, saying: “Our partnership with Huawei is a strategic move to bring Mobily Pay’s services to a wider audience. We look forward to offering Huawei users in the Kingdom a seamless and secure digital payment experience.”

This groundbreaking partnership signifies the relentless pursuit of excellence in digital payment solutions. As HMS and Mobily Pay join forces, users across Saudi Arabia can eagerly anticipate an elevated mobile payment experience that combines cutting-edge technology with unbeatable convenience. The future of digital payments has arrived, and it is powered by HMS and Mobily Pay ushering in a realm of exciting developments in the world of mobile finance.

ROSHN Group named best developer in Gulf region

ROSHN Group named best developer in Gulf region
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

ROSHN Group named best developer in Gulf region

ROSHN Group named best developer in Gulf region
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, has been named the top developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

The accolade sees ROSHN moving up from ninth position in 2022 and marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, further strengthening its position as a leader in the Gulf region’s property development sector and symbolizing a new era of development excellence being introduced by the group across the region.

“We are honored and thrilled to have been named Construction Week’s top GCC developer for 2023,” said ROSHN Group GCEO David Grover. “This recognition is a reflection of our team’s hard work, dedication, and passion for creating exceptional living and working spaces in the Gulf region and is an endorsement of ROSHN’s strategy to improve the quality of life in the Kingdom. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in our projects, and this award motivates us to continue delivering an unparalleled level of excellence.”

Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developer list showcases the most prominent and impactful developers in the GCC region, with the winner selected based on a number of criteria, including the value of completed projects, the value of projects under construction, the value of recently awarded contracts, and the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability endeavors.

David Grover, GCEO of ROSHN Group

“The award is a testament to the company’s ability to consistently exceed industry standards and contribute to the growth and development of the GCC’s real estate sector and reflects the trust and confidence that clients, partners, and stakeholders place in ROSHN’s ability to deliver outstanding projects,” a press statement said.

ROSHN’s dedication to sustainable development practices has played a pivotal role in this achievement. The company prioritizes environmentally friendly designs, energy-efficient technologies, and community-focused initiatives across all its projects. This commitment aligns with the region’s growing emphasis on sustainability and green building practices.

The recognition comes as ROSHN advances a strategy of building coast-to-coast in Saudi Arabia, expanding its range of operations to elevate its quality-of-life agenda, and lead the region in innovation and disruptive technologies. This journey will transform ROSHN into a globally significant multi-asset-class developer and enable the goals of Vision 2030.

Having launched five projects (Sedra and Werefa in Riyadh, Alarous and Marafy in Jeddah, and Alfulwa in the Eastern Province) since its inception in 2020, ROSHN’s projects are a major contributor to meeting the Saudi government’s target of 70 percent homeownership by 2030.

FedEx showcases e-commerce solutions at Seamless KSA 2023

FedEx showcases e-commerce solutions at Seamless KSA 2023
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

FedEx showcases e-commerce solutions at Seamless KSA 2023

FedEx showcases e-commerce solutions at Seamless KSA 2023
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and the world’s largest express transportation company, showcased its innovative suite of e-commerce solutions at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 at Riyadh Front from Sept. 4 to 5. The FedEx e-commerce suite of solutions include services such as FedEx Delivery Manager, which helps recipients customize their package delivery to fit around their busy schedules, and real-time tracking that delivers end-to-end visibility and peace of mind for consumers ordering online.

To support the future growth of e-commerce with a dual focus on meeting the needs of e-tailers and their end-consumers, FedEx hosted a session titled “Making logistics your competitive advantage to grow cross-border e-commerce” at the Seamless E-commerce University stage. The session highlighted the benefits of leveraging logistics to drive e-commerce growth across borders. FedEx shared best practices for SMEs, discussing the importance of optimized shipping strategies and the role of digital transformation in logistics.

The session emphasized that with the right logistics approach, businesses can not only meet but exceed customers’ expectations, leading to increased loyalty and sales.

FedEx showcased its e-commerce solutions at booth No. AE30.

FedEx Express is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. The company uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

LuLu's 'Amazing ASEAN' festival brings best of the region to KSA

LuLu’s ‘Amazing ASEAN’ festival brings best of the region to KSA
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

LuLu’s ‘Amazing ASEAN’ festival brings best of the region to KSA

LuLu’s ‘Amazing ASEAN’ festival brings best of the region to KSA
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket is hosting its annual “Amazing ASEAN” festival — a celebration of some of the tastiest food products, health and beauty items and FMCG best-sellers from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The event was inaugurated on Wednesday at Riyadh’s Avenue Mall, in the presence of the mission heads of 15 countries, including eight ASEAN countries. The diplomats were welcomed by Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Group Saudi Arabia, and senior management of the hypermarket. 

The participating ASEAN countries are Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar and Thailand. They were represented by Dang Xuan Dung, ambassador of Vietnam; Dato Yusoff bin Ismail, ambassador of Brunei; Abdul Aziz Ahmad, ambassador of Indonesia; Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, ambassador of Malaysia; Tin Yu, ambassador of Myanmar; Rommel Romato, charge d’affairs ad interim of Philippines; S. Premjith, ambassador of Singapore; and Darm Boontham, ambassador of Thailand. 

Other special guests included ambassadors of non-ASEAN countries including Ziauddin Saeed Bamakhrama, ambassador of Djibouti and dean of the diplomatic corps, Saudi Arabia.

The “Amazing ASEAN” festival will run until Sept. 12 and offers great deals and promotions on a variety of ASEAN-made products and exotic food items. This year, the event features a stunning lineup of more than 6,200 product lines from the ASEAN region.

To add novelty to the range, LuLu is bringing more than 130 new products under 32 brands to shoppers in the Kingdom. The products cover a wide range of everyday essentials, grocery, exotic fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, fresh deli items as well as non-food items, health and beauty aids and household and home furnishing products. The ASEAN region is known for its agricultural diversity, seafood and excellent quality of non-food items.

“We are delighted to host the ‘Amazing ASEAN’ festival once again. The LuLu Group’s network of hypermarkets, sourcing offices, logistics centers and stores across the ASEAN region have grown and we have a wide network of suppliers of food and non-food items in the region,” Mohammed said.

Huawei Mobile Services partners with LikeCard to expand distribution of Huawei Points in MENA

Huawei Mobile Services partners with LikeCard to expand distribution of Huawei Points in MENA
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Huawei Mobile Services partners with LikeCard to expand distribution of Huawei Points in MENA

Huawei Mobile Services partners with LikeCard to expand distribution of Huawei Points in MENA
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Huawei Mobile Services has announced its latest collaboration with LikeCard, a prominent player in the digital retail sector. This strategic partnership will see LikeCard becoming a key distributor of Huawei Points in the MENA region, offering users a convenient and secure way to access digital currency for in-app purchases, gaming, and cloud services within Huawei’s thriving ecosystem.

The official announcement and the signing ceremony of the partnership took place on Sept. 5 at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023. The event provided an excellent platform for Huawei and LikeCard to showcase the seamless integration of their services and the tremendous benefits it brings to users across the MENA region.

Huawei Points is a digital currency that empowers users to enhance their experience within the Huawei ecosystem. With this partnership, LikeCard will play a pivotal role in streamlining the distribution of Huawei Points cards. These cards enable users to make purchases within the extensive selection of apps and games available on the AppGallery, Huawei’s official app distribution platform. Moreover, the partnership extends to other cloud services within Huawei’s ecosystem, promoting a holistic and immersive user experience.

One of the most exciting aspects of this partnership is the convenience it offers to users. Through LikeCard’s extensive marketplace and offline retail stores across Saudi Arabia, users will have direct access to Huawei Points cards. This streamlines the process of acquiring and utilizing these points, eliminating unnecessary barriers and ensuring a user-friendly experience.

“We are thrilled to join forces with LikeCard in this strategic partnership,” said William Hu, managing director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, eco development and operation, KSA. “LikeCard’s extensive presence in the digital retail sector, coupled with their commitment to user convenience, makes them an ideal partner for expanding the reach of Huawei Points in the MENA region. Together, we aim to provide a seamless and secure way for users to access and utilize digital currency within our ecosystem.”

Ammar Alsoos, CEO at LikeCard, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying: “This partnership with Huawei Mobile Services aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the digital retail experience for users. By offering Huawei Points cards through our marketplace and offline retail stores, we are bringing added convenience and accessibility to users across the MENA region. We look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits our customers and brings innovation to the digital retail landscape.”

The partnership between Huawei Mobile Services and LikeCard marked a significant step toward enriching the digital experience for users throughout the MENA region. Attendees at the Seamless event learned about the streamlined distribution process, the benefits of Huawei Points, and the positive impact this partnership will have on the digital retail sector.

 

