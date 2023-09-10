Saudi Awwal Bank signs agreement with Wise

Saudi Awwal Bank has entered into an agreement with Wise, a global leader in international money transfers and management, with the aim to provide SAB’s customers with fast, secure, and cost-effective solutions for sending and receiving money internationally.

This agreement falls within the framework of SAB’s contribution to achieving the goals of the Financial Sector Development Program, stemming from Saudi Vision 2030. It also aligns with the bank’s endeavor to stimulate investment and its strategy, which focuses on providing cutting-edge banking solutions.

Bandar Al-Gheshayan, chief of wealth and personal banking officer at SAB, said: “This partnership is part of our efforts to empower customers to carry out seamless and efficient international transfers, adhering to the highest standards of quality, speed, and security. We also look forward to continuing our contributions to the development of the financial sector in the Kingdom, keeping pace with digital transformation by offering the best modern digital banking solutions. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional digital services, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies that support the rapid evolution of the financial sector.”

Steve Naudé, head of Wise, said: “We are pleased to have this partnership with SAB, which is one of the leading and distinguished banks in the region. Through this collaboration, we aim to make international payments fast and easy, allowing SAB’s customers to benefit from Wise’s innovative technology through the bank’s digital channels. They can track their transfers in real time and take advantage of competitive exchange rates and low fees. We continuously strive to expand our partnerships with leading financial institutions around the globe.”

