Protests kick off at Israeli justice minister’s home a day before major hearing on judicial overhaul

Israeli police disperse protesters as they block the entrance to the residence of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, in the central city of Modiin on September 11, 2023, as they protest against the government’s controversial judicial reform bill. (AFP)
  • Israeli police said they arrested six people in the central Israeli town of Modiin, home to Justice Minister Yariv Levin
MODIIN: Scores of Israeli protesters on Monday flooded the streets outside the home of Israel’s justice minister, the architect of the country’s divisive judicial overhaul, a day before the Supreme Court hears a crucial case against the curbing of its powers.
Israeli police said they arrested six people in the central Israeli town of Modiin, home to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, on charges of disrupting public order and blocking roads as they protested plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government to weaken the Supreme Court. The judicial plan has triggered one of the biggest domestic crises in Israeli history and exposed the country’s bitter divides.
On Tuesday, all 15 of Israel’s Supreme Court justices will appear on the bench for the first time ever to hear an appeal against the first major part of the overhaul, which the the government pushed through parliament in July.
The rowdy crowd of roughly 200 demonstrators outside Levin’s home blew horns, chanted through megaphones against the government and brandished signs, jostling with police who pushed back the crowds. After a few hours, Levin left his besieged home in a sleek black car surrounded by police officers and security guards who tried to clear a path for him through the swarm of protesters.
Further demonstrations are expected this week as the Supreme Court hears petitions Tuesday by rights groups and individuals calling it to strike down the law passed by parliament that cancels the court’s ability to block government actions and appointments using the legal concept that they are “unreasonable.”
The hearings put the country’s top justices in the unprecedented position of defending their own independence and ruling on their own fate.
The court faces massive public pressure to strike down the law and has an inherent interest in preserving its powers and independence. But if it does so, Netanyahu’s government could ignore the ruling, setting the stage for a crisis over who has ultimate authority.
Levin, a Netanyahu ally who has spearheaded the overhaul, argued in interviews with local media last week against proposals to seek a compromise with the opposition and soften the current judicial changes.
Critics of the overhaul describe it as a blow to democracy, arguing that Israel’s judiciary represents the primary check on the powers of the prime minister and his majority coalition in parliament. They also say the prime minister has a conflict of interest trying to change the legal system at a time when he is on trial for corruption charges.
Supporters of Netanyahu’s far-right, ultra-Orthodox government say the law will prevent liberal, unelected judges from interfering with the decisions of elected lawmakers. They also say the court should not be able to rule on a law limiting its own authority.

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco
Updated 26 sec ago
Badr Saoudi

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco

Arab nations in strong show of support for quake-hit Morocco
  • Search teams, Saudi Red Crescent Authority help with relief operations 
  • Death toll in worst-hit areas climbs to 1,293 in Al-Haouz, south of Marrakesh, 452 in Taroudant
Updated 26 sec ago
Badr Saoudi

CASABLANCA: The official death toll in the Moroccan earthquake has risen to 2,122 people, with more than 2,400 injured.

Latest figures released by the country’s Interior Ministry revealed that the province of Al-Haouz, south of Marrakesh, which was at the center of the quake, bore the brunt of casualties, with 1,293 dead. In Taroudant, the next worse-hit area, the tremors claimed 452 lives.

Saudi Arabia has been among several Arab countries to offer support to Rabat.

Under directives issued by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi aid agency KSrelief quickly set up an air bridge to provide relief to Morocco.

And search and rescue teams, in collaboration with the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, have been deployed to provide humanitarian assistance.

Joining other Emirati leaders in expressing condolences to the people of Morocco, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also ordered the establishment of a humanitarian air corridor to provide immediate material assistance to quake victims.

Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Algeria, Egypt, and Jordan are helping too with Algeria having offered to open its airspace for humanitarian and medical flights to Morocco.

In a statement, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha pledged the body’s full support for the North African nation in the wake of the natural disaster.

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’

Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in ‘near future’
  • Iran on Aug. 10 released four US citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest
  • Later that day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran is optimistic a prisoner swap with Washington will happen “in the near future,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, adding that Tehran’s frozen $6 billion assets in South Korea will be unblocked in the coming days.
However, Nasser Kanaani said the two issues were not linked to one another.
Sources told Reuters last week that transfer of Iranian funds to banks in Qatar as early as this week will trigger a carefully choreographed sequence that will see as many as five detained US dual nationals leave Iran and a similar number of Iranian prisoners held in the US fly home.
As a first step, Iran on Aug. 10 released four US citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest, where they joined a fifth, who was already under house arrest. Later that day US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home.

Islamist factions in a troubled Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon say they will honor a cease-fire

Islamist factions in a troubled Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon say they will honor a cease-fire
Updated 11 September 2023
AP

Islamist factions in a troubled Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon say they will honor a cease-fire

Islamist factions in a troubled Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon say they will honor a cease-fire
Updated 11 September 2023
AP

SIDON: Islamist factions in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp said Sunday they will abide by a cease-fire after three days of clashes killed at least five people and left hundreds of families displaced.
Fighting between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement and Islamist groups has rocked southern Lebanon’s Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp since Friday. Fatah and other factions in the camp had intended to crack down on suspects accused of killing one of their military generals in late July.
Besides the five killed, 52 others were wounded, Dr. Riad Abu Al-Einen, who heads the Al-Hamshari Hospital in Sidon that has received the casualties, told The Associated Press. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, however stated that four people were killed and 60 others wounded.
The Lebanese military said in a statement that five soldiers were wounded after three shells landed in army checkpoints surrounding the camp. One of the soldiers is in critical condition.
“The army command repeats its warning to the concerned parties in the camp about the consequences of exposing military members and positions to danger, and affirms that the army will take appropriate measures in response,” the statement said.
Ein el-Hilweh, home to some 55,000 people according to the United Nations, is notorious for its lawlessness and violence is not uncommon in the camp. It was established in 1948 to house Palestinians who were displaced when Israel was established.
Lebanese officials, security agencies and the UN have urged the warring factions to agree on a cease-fire. The interim chief of Lebanon’s General Security agency Elias Al-Baysari said that he will attend a Monday meeting between Palestinian factions and urge the factions to reach a resolution.
The clashing factions in the camp said in a statement published Sunday by Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency that they planned to abide by a cease-fire.
UNRWA said hundreds of families displaced from the camp have taken shelter in nearby mosques, schools and the Sidon municipality building. The UN agency and local organizations are setting up additional shelters after Lebanon’s prime minister and interior minister shut down an initiative by the municipality, the Lebanese Red Cross, and local community groups to set up a few dozen tents for families.
Palestinian Red Crescent paramedics set up stations at the camp’s entrance to treat the wounded and provided food packages to displaced families.
Among the wounded was Sabine Al-Ahmad, 16, who fled the camp with her family. She was being treated for shrapnel wounds. “We were running away and a shell exploded over us,” she told the AP.
Dorothee Klaus, Director of UNRWA in Lebanon, said armed groups are still occupying the agency’s schools in the camp. “UNRWA calls on all parties and those with influence over them to stop the violence,” Klaus said in a statement.
Several days of street battles in the Ein el-Hilweh camp between Fatah and members of the extremist Jund Al-Sham group erupted earlier this summer that left 13 people dead and dozens wounded, and ended after an uneasy truce was put in place on Aug. 3. Those street battles forced hundreds to flee their homes.
However, clashes were widely expected to resume as the Islamist groups never handed over those accused of killing the Fatah general to the Lebanese judiciary, as demanded by a committee of Palestinian factions last month.
Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash

Body of second pilot found after AeroGulf helicopter crash
  • Aviation regulator: One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African
Updated 11 September 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: The body of a second pilot was found after an AeroGulf helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of Umm Al-Quwain emirate during a training mission on Thursday evening, UAE’s General Aviation Authority said on Monday.
The search teams found the body of the first pilot and parts of the wrecked aircraft on Friday. One of the pilots of the Bell 212 helicopter is Egyptian and the other is South African, the aviation regulator said.
“Investigations are still underway,” the authority said.

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to provide aid to Morocco earthquake victims

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to provide aid to Morocco earthquake victims
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to provide aid to Morocco earthquake victims

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to provide aid to Morocco earthquake victims
  • The disaster has killed more than 2,100 people — a number that is expected to rise
  • Saudi team will participate in humanitarian work for affectees and rescue survivors
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Under directives issued on Sunday by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) will operate an air bridge to provide relief aid to Morocco following a deadly earthquake in the country, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah confirmed that the assistance provided comes out of the keenness of the king and crown prince to stand by and support those affected by Friday's 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

The disaster has killed more than 2,100 people — a number that is expected to rise.

Al-Rabeeah said a Saudi search and rescue team from the General Directorate of Civil Defense and teams from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, led by KSrelief, will be sent to participate in relief and humanitarian work for those affected and rescue any survivors.

He added that the gesture was “an extension of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in standing with those affected and in need around the world in various crises and tribulations,” SPA added.

