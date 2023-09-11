Saudi crown prince extends condolences to Morocco king after earthquake

You are here

A woman searches through the rubble in the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
Arab News

A woman searches through the rubble in the Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco, on September 11.
  • The crown prince affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Morocco and its people
  • He directed Saudi authorities to provide urgent relief and humanitarian assistance
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his condolences to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI after nearly 2,700 people died as a result of a deadly earthquake that struck his country on Friday.

During a phone call on Monday, the crown prince affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Morocco and its people, and directed Saudi authorities to provide urgent relief and humanitarian assistance to mitigate the effects of the disaster.

King Mohammed expressed his thanks and appreciation for the Kingdom’s solidarity and support.

The death toll from the 6.8-magnitude quake, Morocco’s deadliest in more than six decades, rose to almost 2,700 and rescuers raced against time to find survivors on Monday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Morocco

Austrian officials visit Princess Alice, Islamic coins exhibitions in Riyadh

  • Bin Muammar said the visit would help to further strengthen cultural and intellectual ties between Austria and Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: A delegation of senior Austrian officials on Monday visited the Princess Alice and Islamic coins exhibitions at the King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh.

The party was welcomed by the library’s general supervisor and his deputy, Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Muammar and Abdulkarim Al-Zaid, respectively, and its director general, Bandar Al-Mubarak.

Members of the delegation included Christopher Hollensteiner, the undersecretary-general of state for cultural affairs, Oskar Wustinger, Austria’s envoy to Saudi Arabia, Omar Al-Rawi, a member of Vienna’s regional parliament and city council, Ernst-Peter Brezovsky of the Federal Ministry of Europe, Integration, and International Affairs, Regina Figl, the Austrian ambassador to UNESCO in Paris, and Rudolf Zunke, manager of the World Heritage designated site Historic Center of Vienna.

They are among delegates representing Austria at the 45th extended session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, taking place in Riyadh until Sept. 25.

During their tour of the library, the group viewed rare books and collectibles, along with photos from Princess Alice’s visit to the Kingdom in 1938, which included shots of her meeting with King Abdulaziz. They were also shown around the Islamic coins display.

Bin Muammar said the visit would help to further strengthen cultural and intellectual ties between Austria and Saudi Arabia.

 

 

Topics: Faisal bin abdulrahman bin muammar Abdulkarim Al-Zaid King Abdulaziz Public Library (KAPL)

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince holds meeting with Indian president in New Delhi

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was received by India’s President Droupadi Murmu at the Presidential Palace.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was received by India’s President Droupadi Murmu at the Presidential Palace.
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince holds meeting with Indian president in New Delhi

  • The president held a banquet in the crown prince’s honor and said that Saudi Arabia is one of India’s most important strategic partners
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with India’s President Droupadi Murmu at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi on Monday.

The president held a banquet in the crown prince’s honor and said that Saudi Arabia is one of India’s most important strategic partners.

Prince Mohammed said that the Kingdom looks “forward to deepening relations with India in all fields,” Al Arabiya reported.

Saudi Arabia and India’s “cultural experiences, economic synergies, and shared commitment toward a peaceful and sustainable world make us natural partners,” Murmu said.

Topics: G20 India Saudi Arabia India

Survey and geospatial information authority releases official map of Saudi Arabia

Official map of Kingdom with approved international borders released by General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information.
Official map of Kingdom with approved international borders released by General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information.
Survey and geospatial information authority releases official map of Saudi Arabia

  • The official map is available in both Arabic and English in a number of digital formats and sizes on the authority’s website (http://www.geosa.gov.sa)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information announced on Monday that it is the national authority responsible for producing the official map of the Kingdom with approved international borders.

It also said it is responsible for providing maps to all government agencies, the private sector, the academic sector, individuals, and the media, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The authority stressed that government agencies that participate or represent the Kingdom in international organizations, conferences, and forums related to geospatial data should provide organizers with the updated official maps of the Kingdom so that its international land and sea borders and islands are correctly indicated on them.

It called on official authorities not to publish any map of the Kingdom that differed to the official map on websites and other media and in books and pamphlets.

The official map is available in both Arabic and English in a number of digital formats and sizes on the authority’s website (http://www.geosa.gov.sa).

Topics: Saudi Arabia Map

Saudi Arabia, India sign 47 MoUs to bolster investment landscape

Saudi Arabia, India sign 47 MoUs to bolster investment landscape
Saudi Arabia, India sign 47 MoUs to bolster investment landscape

  • Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reviewed trade ties in a meeting on Monday
  • Global leaders announced multinational rail and ports deal linking Middle East and South Asia on Saturday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and India have signed a bilateral agreement to bolster the investment climate in both countries, said a senior minister at an ongoing investment meet in New Delhi.

Speaking at the India-Saudi Investment Forum in New Delhi, Badr Al-Badr, the deputy minister of investor outreach at the Saudi Ministry of Investment, said: “The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and Invest India have signed a bilateral agreement to strengthen mutual investment endeavors and have given the comfort zone to investors and traders to do more business.”

The deputy minister further revealed that both nations signed 47 memorandums of understanding, including agreements between private and public sector undertakings.

“Saudi Arabia and India are the right fit for each other. Your demand is our supply, and our demand is your supply as well,” said Al-Badr.

Al-Badr further urged Indian investors and businessmen to invest in the Kingdom.

“You know Saudi Arabia as a long-term global superpower in traditional energy. But you now know that we developed into something much more than that. Our dynamic transformations have been created under the framework of Vision 2030,” said the deputy minister.

He added: “Our Saudi companies are excellent potential partners for you because of their capabilities, capacities, scale, knowledge, financial strength and experience. You will discover that they are great business partners and solution providers.”

Improving trade ties

The deputy minister further said that trade ties between Saudi Arabia and India are growing at a robust rate, with the worth of Indian exports to Saudi Arabia hitting $10.7 billion in 2022, up 85 percent from $5.6 billion in 2018.

Saudi exports to India between 2018 and 2022 have grown by 114 percent. The deputy minister continued it reached $42 billion in 2022 compared to $26 billion in 2018.

“This export growth was achieved during a period of pandemic, energy shocks, geopolitical upheavals, food security challenges, high inflation, environmental challenges and supply chain issues. Despite the challenges, the economy of Saudi Arabia has grown and diversified over the six and half years,” added Al-Badr.

The Indian delegation echoed the sentiment, stating that it felt the time was right to develop the bilateral relationship into an alliance of strength and economic power.

“The time is right, and the time is now. Forever, we knew the strength and power of Saudi Arabia, and you knew what India stood for. So far, we were thinking with our minds, and now, we are thinking with our minds and hearts,” said Invest India CEO Nivruti Rai at the event.

In January, the Saudi Investment Ministry pumped in $1 billion in India’s UPL Ltd. that produces and markets agrochemicals and offers crop protection solutions. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

According to industry reports, this large investment is expected to bring specialized agricultural chemicals production within the Kingdom.

The ISIF in New Delhi is seeking to explore investment opportunities across information and communications technology, entrepreneurship, chemicals, energy and advanced manufacturing sectors.

“Several Saudi Arabian companies have already invested in the Indian solar energy sector, and we look forward to collaborating with you in new areas like hydrogen energy,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India.

Better business prospects

The investment prospects are also getting brighter thanks to ambitious economic policies essayed by both governments. For instance, Saudi Arabia has taken radical steps to improve the business environment through its Vision 2030 blueprint.

These initiatives, combined with governance and labor market reform, have made it easier to do business, increased the number of industrial facilities, and raised female participation in the labor force.

“Vision 2030 is hinged on three main pillars; a vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation,” said Asaad Al-Jomoai, managing director of the global supply chain resilience initiative at the Saudi Investment Ministry, while addressing the forum.

The event is taking place on the sidelines of the official state visit to India by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The crown prince also led the Saudi delegation for the G20 leaders’ summit this weekend to seek solutions to the world’s shared challenges.

The India-Saudi Investment Forum follows several events hosted by investment counterparts from countries such as Italy, Japan, Brazil and France.

The forum is part of initiatives designed to attract foreign direct investment to Saudi Arabia in line with its Vision 2030 and the National Investment Strategy, which seeks to unlock $3 trillion in investment opportunities.

Topics: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Modi G20 India-Saudi Investment Forum

Arab League announces establishment of Council of Ministers for Cybersecurity

Arab League announces establishment of Council of Ministers for Cybersecurity
Arab League announces establishment of Council of Ministers for Cybersecurity

RIYADH: The 160th session of the Council of Arab Foreign Ministers of the Arab League has welcomed the decision in Cairo to establish a Council of Ministers for Cybersecurity.

The body will aim to document and develop cooperation between states and coordinate efforts between Arab countries in all aspects related to cybersecurity issues.

The decision was proposed by the Kingdom, and the council is set to have a general secretariat and an executive office based in Riyadh.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the decision was made in light of the growing cyber threat, which has targeted all sectors and become a threat to national stability and development goals.

The council will work on its main objectives to enhance Arab cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and achieve access to a safe and reliable cyberspace to enable countries and Arab people to prosper.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, stressed the significance of bolstering cooperation in this area, according to the SPA.

He added that social stability and economic growth were impossible without societal and individual security.

Aboul Gheit thanked Saudi Arabia for its support of Arab efforts in this field, and for working to enhance joint action in the field of cybersecurity.

The council is tasked with addressing a number of issues, including the consideration of all cybersecurity concerns; the development of all security, economic, developmental, and legislative levels, and the taking of necessary recommendations and decisions in this regard; and the proposal of policies, standards, projects, and initiatives that aim to improve security in the Arab League member states.

Topics: Arab League

