Siblings of Sara Sharif taken from grandfather’s home in Pakistan after police raid

LONDON: Five siblings of a 10-year-old girl found dead in the UK who were taken to Pakistan with their fugitive father and stepmother have been located at their grandfather’s house in the city of Jhelum, police told British media.
Sara Sharif was found dead at her family home in Surrey on Aug. 10, the day after her father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik fled to Pakistan.
They have been on the run since.
Sara’s grandfather, Muhammad Sharif, said the five children had been taken from his house where they had been hiding, and neighbors said dozens of officers raided the property.
Sharif told the BBC he had been hiding them since they arrived in Pakistan.
“Since they came from the UK, I didn’t let them go,” he told the BBC. “I told Urfan and Beinash that they can go wherever they want to, but I will not let the children go with you. Until today, no one had asked me about the children.”
Following the raid, Pakistani police officers said they were “hopeful” the raid would lead to the discovery and capture of Urfan, his wife and his brother.
On Sunday, Muhammad Sharif revealed negotiations had been taking place for the fugitives to come out of hiding and be transferred to the British authorities.
“I got in contact with Urfan earlier this week for the first time since his hiding,” he said, speaking outside his Jhelum home.
“He contacted me through voice message. I urged him to surrender as we are unable to bear this pressure now. I asked him to defend the case in (a) court of law and relieve us, and we cannot bear the police pressure and more arrests.”
Sara’s body was found after an emergency call was made by Urfan from Pakistan and a post-mortem exam reported she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.