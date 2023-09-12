Green Falcons set for South Korea clash

You are here

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national team have held their training sessions ahead of a friendly match against South Korea on Tuesday.

Under the watchful eye of new coach Roberto Mancini, the players were put through their paces as they continue to prepare for next year’s Asian Cup.

Feras Albrikan missed training due to a health problem and Riyadh Sharahili is still out recovering from injury.

Yasser Al-Misehal, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, and the SAFF’s Secretary-General Ibrahim Al-Qassim, were present at the session.

The last encounter, in 2018, between Saudi Arabia and South Korea ended goalless. The match will be played at St. James’ Park, Newcastle, at 5:30 p.m. (local time).

Topics: Green Falcons Saudi Arabia

Saudi U-23s face Cambodia in Asian Cup qualifier

Saudi U-23s face Cambodia in Asian Cup qualifier
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

  • Junior ‘Green Falcons’ will take on Cambodia at 7pm at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha
  • Saudi U-23s have already registered wins over Mongolia 3-1 and Lebanon 3-0 in their first and second group matches
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi U-23 national football team will face Cambodia tomorrow, Tuesday, in their final qualifier for the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup in Qatar.

The junior ‘Green Falcons’ will take on Cambodia at 7pm at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha.

The Falcons trained Sunday, in Abha, under the supervision of head coach Saad Al-Shahrani.

The U-23s have already registered wins over Mongolia 3-1 and Lebanon 3-0 in their first and second matches in Group J.

The eleven group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for Qatar.

Topics: Saudi U-23 national football team 2024 U-23 Asian Cup Cambodia

Cristiano Ronaldo sends message of support to Morocco’s earthquake victims

Cristiano Ronaldo sends message of support to Morocco’s earthquake victims
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

  • The UN on Sunday estimated that 300,000 people had been affected by the earthquake
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Al-Nassr and Portugal superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message of support for victims of the Moroccan earthquake on his Instagram channel on Sunday.

More than 2,100 people have been killed and thousands more injured after a powerful 6.8 magnitude quake rocked an area around 72 km southwest of Marrakesh on Friday.

“My deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who have lost their lives in the earthquake in Morocco. Sending love and prayers to all in Morocco at this very difficult time,” Ronaldo said in an Instagram story.

The UN on Sunday estimated that 300,000 people had been affected by the earthquake and some Moroccans have complained on social networks that the government has not allowed more help from outside.

Flags were lowered across Morocco on Sunday as King Mohammed VI ordered three days of national mourning.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Morocco Morocco earthquake

Mancini learns much, both positive and negative, in opening Green Falcons loss

Mancini learns much, both positive and negative, in opening Green Falcons loss
Updated 09 September 2023
John Duerden

  • Mancini left his job as Italy head coach last month and has had just four training sessions with his new players
  • Green Falcons went two goals down against Costa Rica, but dug in, worked hard and got themselves back in the game
Updated 09 September 2023
John Duerden

No new head coach wants to taste defeat in his first game in charge, but Roberto Mancini certainly knows more about his Saudi Arabian players after the 3-1 loss to Costa Rica on Friday. The Italian must now be aware that there is a lot of work to be done before the start of World Cup qualification in November and then January’s Asian Cup.
Those who made it to the home of Newcastle United would have seen the Central Americans take a two-goal lead just after the half-hour. Defender Ali Al-Bulaihi pulled a goal back midway through the second half. It could have ended 2-2, but Los Ticos sealed the win late in the game at St. James’ Park.
At this stage, too much should not be read into the result. This was not a home game. Indeed, Costa Rica are more than a decent team, and with a number of European and English-based players, they had a shorter distance to travel. Mancini, who left his job as Italy head coach last month after Herve Renard departed as Saudi manager in March, has had just four training sessions with his new players.
It was no surprise, then, that the man who led Manchester City to their first English Premier League titles, Inter Milan to three Serie A wins and Italy to the European Championships, kept the line-up familiar.
There were also reasons to be positive. Despite being two goals down, the Green Falcons dug in, worked hard and got themselves back in the game. If this had been a competitive match then surely the opposition would not have finished with 11 men, as some of the challenges should have been more harshly punished by the referee. There was visible frustration at times at the physical approach of the Central Americans.
And if Costa Rica had been without the returning Kaylor Navas, then it could also have been very different. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper made a number of excellent saves — from Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari and Hassan Tambakti and others. It was impressive stuff.
At least Saudi Arabia were creating chances, putting their fellow 2022 World Cup participants under the cosh and asking questions. In the second half, Al-Dawsari had another shot saved and from the resultant corner, Al-Bulaihi smartly headed home after very quick thinking from Firas Al-Buraikan, who not only kept the ball in play but also provided an excellent assist. Then, another Al-Dawsari shot took a deflection and looked destined for the bottom corner only for the goalkeeper to get down well and make a top-class save. It was a defining moment in the game.
Mancini will look back at defensive issues, especially from set pieces. Both first-half goals came from this route. Despite the presence of four green shirts, Francisco Calvo headed home unchallenged from close range to give the men in white the lead. There was another right-sided free-kick for the second, with three Saudi players at the far post who seemed unaware that Manfred Ugalde was stealing in behind. He also was allowed to head home from point blank range. Better communication is needed.
The former Italy coach has shown in the past that he can organize defenses, and if he can iron out these issues in the coming weeks and months then Saudi Arabia will be on the right track. It is understandable that there was some rustiness given that this was not only the coach’s debut but also the first national team game for almost six months. It was always going to be the case that the Italian was going to have to work hard to get to grips with the job.
While another friendly defeat following the two in March against Bolivia and Venezuela is disappointing, better to have a tough opener to get an idea of what needs fixing than to choose a weak opponent for the first game and stroll to a convincing, but ultimately meaningless, victory.
It does mean that Tuesday’s clash with South Korea has become more important, though. This meeting of Asian powerhouses from east and west will give both coaches, Mancini and his opposite number Jurgen Klinsmann, a good idea of where they are and what they need to do to win the Asian Cup.
There is not that much time left, but despite the result, this was not a bad start for Saudi Arabia’s new coach.

Topics: Green Falcons Roberto Mancini Newcastle United Saudi Arabia

Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle

Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

  • Training camp is part of national team’s preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup
  • Newly-appointed coach Roberto Mancini divided the players into two groups
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE, UK: The Saudi national football team resumed their training camp in Newcastle, England, on Saturday morning. The team will be in Newcastle until Sept. 12.
The camp is part of the second phase of the Green Falcons’ preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup, which begins in January 2024, according to a media statement.
On the field, newly-appointed coach Roberto Mancini divided the players into two groups.
The first consisted of the players who started the team’s last match against Costa Rica, who took part in recovery exercises. The rest of the players began their training session with a warm-up routine before playing a half-field training match, after which they warmed down with some stretching.
Injured Al-Shabab midfielder Riyadh Sharahili continued his rehabilitation program with the medical staff.
Mancini then gave the players the afternoon off before a team meeting scheduled for Saturday evening.
The Green Falcons will continue their preparations on Sunday with a closed-doors training session that will not be accessible to the media.

Topics: Green Falcons Saudi national football team Roberto Mancini

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle

Saudi fans out in force to support Mancini’s side in historic UK friendly in Newcastle
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

  • Arab News spoke to fans who could not wait to see Mancini’s first game in charge
Updated 08 September 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Saudi nationals traveled from far and wide to witness Roberto Mancini’s international side play the first of two historic games at the home of PIF-owned Newcastle United.

Some fans made a round trip of more than 14 hours to be at St. James’ Park to see the Green Falcons take on Costa Rica on Tyneside.

Mancini’s first game in charge ended in defeat, with the Central American outfit running out 3-1 winners, thanks to goals from Francisco Calvo, Manfred Ugalde and Randall Leal. 

Ali Al-Bulayhi netted for the Green Falcons in a close encounter that only slipped away from them in the 90th minute with Leal’s impressive finish.

Arab News spoke to fans from English cities such as Leeds and Portsmouth, which is situated a seven-hour drive away on the south coast of England, all of whom could not wait to see Mancini’s first game in charge.

The Saudi national team are playing two historic friendlies at the Premier League ground in the international break, with Mancini’s men playing South Korea on Tuesday evening.

“I am so proud,” said Leeds-based student Abdullah Mohammed, when asked about the game coming to the UK.

“People have traveled from all over, different places, the majority students in the UK. This is my first time here (at St. James’ Park) and I am excited. I do not support a team in the UK, but I might be (a Newcastle fan), probably.”

Journalist Ali Alshammari had two special reasons for excitement ahead of the match.

“I was a Newcastle United fan before the takeover — and now after, I went to 20 or 30 games in this stadium and even away games,” he said.

“After the takeover I could not be happier. I used to study in Newcastle in 2020 and I started to follow the team. Then the takeover happened one year later.”

On the match itself, he said: “It is the first game of Mancini, and after the World Cup, so I am not expecting too much. I hope he starts well with us.”

The Saudi national team has not played since former coach Herve Renard left the job to take up a women’s team role with the French Football Federation. Mancini’s side are in preparation for January’s Asian Cup, which the Saudis will be looking to win for the first time since 1996. World Cup qualification also starts in November.

“It is amazing. We have all seen how football has changed in Saudi Arabia. It is amazing that we can play football here,” said fellow fan Rashed Alshayieri.

“We are optimistic. In Saudi it is always nice to have the national team watched in the world, especially after what happened (in the World Cup) against Argentina. It is great that it is in the UK so people like us, and other Saudis here, can watch the national team.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Costa Rica Newcastle

Related

Special Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Sport
Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
Sport
Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle

