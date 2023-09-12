You are here

  • Home
  • MoUs, partnerships mark SingleView participation in Seamless KSA

MoUs, partnerships mark SingleView participation in Seamless KSA

MoUs, partnerships mark SingleView participation in Seamless KSA
Short Url

https://arab.news/nfm8c

Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

MoUs, partnerships mark SingleView participation in Seamless KSA

MoUs, partnerships mark SingleView participation in Seamless KSA
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

SingleView signed several MoUs and partnership agreements during Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023, which took place in Riyadh on Sept. 4 and 5. The company also conducted various workshops within its booth to introduce its financial services and innovations in B2B and open banking services.

During the event, SingleView presented its advanced financial solutions, including account information services, payments, cash management, risk management, financial analytics, and more. These solutions contribute to enhancing the financial landscape for companies across various sectors.

Eugene Williams, director of products and services at SingleView, participated in a panel discussion, where he talked about the innovative financial services offered by the company and how they align with open banking systems. He also discussed the role of data analytics in improving customer services and addressed the challenges faced in implementing open banking systems and how to overcome them.

“SingleView has become one of the leading companies that provides comprehensive solutions for corporates,” said Abdulrahman Alarifi, CEO of SingleView. “SingleView is committed to offering innovative solutions in open banking for companies across various sectors to improve the financial landscape, as well as aiming to expand the company presence in the financial technology world across different regional and international markets.

SingleView is one of the key players in the field of open banking services in Saudi Arabia, providing innovative products and integrated solutions in open banking, including account information and payment initiation services. These services support companies in achieving full digital transformation. The company is actively working to expand its network of agreements to provide solutions to firms and organizations in the Saudi market while also aspiring to extend its operations regionally and globally.

HungerStation names Ali Aldamanhori as new CEO

HungerStation names Ali Aldamanhori as new CEO
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

HungerStation names Ali Aldamanhori as new CEO

HungerStation names Ali Aldamanhori as new CEO
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

HungerStation has announced the appointment of Ali Aldamanhori as its new chief executive, effective from Sept. 30. Aldamanhori has served as chief operating officer of the company for almost two years, and previously managed logistics and quick commerce in the MENA region for HungerStation’s parent company, Delivery Hero, since 2019. The announcement follows the departure of Assad Numan, HungerStation’s previous CEO, after three years in the role. Under the guidance of Numan and alongside the rest of the management team, the team grew the company by 2.5x and maintained its position as the leading delivery service in Saudi Arabia. Numan will be stepping down to seek new opportunities.

Pieter-Jan van Depitte, COO of Delivery Hero, said: “Assad’s leadership has taken HungerStation to incredible heights, enabling the company to become a center of innovation and excellence in Saudi Arabia’s startup scene. We are deeply grateful for his work and wish him all the best in his next chapter. We are now excited to welcome Ali, whose operational and commercial expertise and deep local knowledge will be key to the next stage of HungerStation’s journey. We are very excited to continue investing in HungerStation and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with Ali at the helm.”

Aldamanhori said: “HungerStation was one of the first food delivery platforms in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and has carved a reputation for being both dynamic and deeply focused on the needs of its customers. It is an honor to be asked to step into this role, and I am very grateful to the team at Delivery Hero for their trust. The HungerStation team worked to achieve incredible things under Assad, and we are all thankful for his steadfast leadership. 

Now, we are excited to continue on our journey, break new boundaries and explore new opportunities for innovation so we can play our part in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We’re just getting started.”

Given his close ties to HungerStation’s parent company Delivery Hero, Aldamanhori’s appointment will open the door to even greater collaboration with the Delivery Hero Group, a global network of more than a dozen restaurant delivery and quick commerce brands. The closer relationship will enable all brands to share expertise and innovative developments, collectively building the gold standard for local delivery services around the world.

ROSHN celebrates 3 years of transforming Saudi real estate

ROSHN celebrates 3 years of transforming Saudi real estate
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

ROSHN celebrates 3 years of transforming Saudi real estate

ROSHN celebrates 3 years of transforming Saudi real estate
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

ROSHN Group, a PIF-owned giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, is celebrating three years of success, which saw it open the door to a new way of living in the Kingdom, as well as make vital contributions to the nation’s ambitious Vision 2030 strategy for economic and social development. The group is using its third anniversary to look back at its remarkable achievements to date, having already sold up to 7,000 residential units and having signed contracts worth SR37 billion ($9.9 billion) to fund current projects.

The anniversary also provides an opportunity to anticipate the transformative agenda that will reshape the domestic real estate market as ROSHN pursues its mandate of building 395,000 residential units over 100 million square meters of land across the Kingdom.

“We’re immensely proud of all we have achieved over the past three years,” said David Grover, group chief executive at ROSHN. “None of it would have been realized without the incredible hard work, talent, and — above all — commitment of the entire ROSHN team and all our partners, empowered and inspired by the mandate and mission given to us by the crown prince. I believe that the new way of living we are bringing to the Kingdom, exemplifies the ethos of Vision 2030: It is ambitious, it looks to the future while paying homage to this nation’s rich culture and history, and it puts people — Saudi Arabia’s greatest natural resource — first. As we look ahead, our speed, scale, and ambition will only increase further as we deliver our vision to enable the nation’s vision.”

ROSHN’s biggest contribution to Vision 2030 to date has been its development of vibrant and human-centric communities, which integrate beautiful apartments, duplexes, villas, and townhouses with multi-tiered transport networks, attractive public spaces, landscaped parks and green areas, and best-in-class retail, sport, leisure, health, education, and civic infrastructure. Through this holistic approach to urban design, ROSHN is building real communities that will support fulfilling and healthy lifestyles for more than 2 million people by 2030 — making the group a key contributor to Vision 2030’s 70 percent homeownership target, as well as its quality-of-life goals.

ROSHN’s new way of living extends beyond the innovative master planning behind its integrated communities, to include the entire process of buying, living in, and one day selling a home. The new approach includes an award-winning sales center, where customers can discover more about the unique attributes of ROSHN homes and neighborhoods, as well as the partnerships that the group has established with leading financial houses to facilitate home loans. New ROSHN homeowners benefit from dedicated support throughout the handover process and receive their title deed on the same day that they take possession of their front door key.

In Riyadh, the group became the first giga-project to deliver to customers by handing over homes in Phase 1 of its flagship residential community, Sedra, two years ahead of schedule. When complete, Sedra will add 30,000 homes to the capital’s housing stock. Also in Riyadh, ROSHN is spearheading the development of Al-Janadriyyah District by enlivening it with a vibrant new community, Warefa, where more than 2,300 units will be home to over 13,000 residents.

Building on the success of Sedra, Alarous is bringing ROSHN’s new way of living to the Kingdom’s western coast. The community draws architectural inspiration from traditional local design, following ROSHN’s signature approach of combining cutting-edge building techniques and materials with the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia’s diverse regions.

ROSHN’s communities also take account of their natural surroundings, and this is especially evident in the group’s first project in the Eastern Province. Alfulwa is a garden city, which nestles modern, stylish, and sustainable homes around the iconic Al-Dakhna Mountain.

In bringing its vision for a new way of living coast to coast, ROSHN is raising the bar for the entire real estate sector. In 2022 alone, the group secured six International Standard Organization certifications, becoming the first GCC developer to secure the coveted ISO 9001 Quality Management certification and the first Saudi developer to attain the prestigious Building Information Management Kitemark from the British Standards Institute.

By 2030, ROSHN will have contributed SR312 billion to the national economy and generated 388,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Since its establishment, it has already created a workforce of more than 1,000 employees. Young, ambitious graduates are gaining a head start in their careers through ROSHN’s Himam Graduate scheme, which forms part of the group’s employee support framework that has helped to secure the “Best Places to Work” certification for three years running.

On back of growing global portfolio, Alfanar Construction rebrands as Alfanar Projects

On back of growing global portfolio, Alfanar Construction rebrands as Alfanar Projects
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

On back of growing global portfolio, Alfanar Construction rebrands as Alfanar Projects

On back of growing global portfolio, Alfanar Construction rebrands as Alfanar Projects
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

Alfanar Construction, a part of the Saudi conglomerate Alfanar Group, recently unveiled its new name and website. The company has officially changed its name to Alfanar Projects to reflect its evolution into an integrated global project developer, engineering construction and technology solutions provider.

Founded in 1976 in Riyadh, the company has witnessed immense growth over the past four decades. Several divisions and business units have been established to provide integrated solutions across grid, water, infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, process, and digital sectors.

In the last decade, Alfanar Projects, through its project development arm, has also forayed into sustainable development with a growing portfolio of 1.75 GW renewable energy projects including wind farms in India and Spain, and a solar park in Egypt. It is also developing and constructing the most advanced sustainable aviation fuel facility in Europe — “Lighthouse Green Fuels” in Teesside, UK. Moreover, this year, Alfanar Projects announced an investment of SR10 billion ($2.67 billion) in a public-private partnership with NEOM to develop and operate sustainable residential communities.

During the launch ceremony of the new name, Sabah Al-Mutlaq, managing director of Alfanar Projects and vice chairman of Alfanar Group, said: “From our humble beginnings as a local contractor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia more than four decades ago, we have evolved into a global force with an overall estimated portfolio size of $25 billion. This rebrand underscores our growth and solidifies our business plans to further acquire new technologies and expand into new markets.”

He added: “We have constantly embraced a culture of innovation and invested in research and development. Our core value of quality, and our commitment toward client satisfaction has also helped us in creating an unrivaled reputation that we are well known and trusted for. This is a new era for Alfanar Projects, and we look forward to playing a pivotal role in addressing global challenges.”

As a global company with Saudi roots, Alfanar Projects is playing its part in supporting the realization of the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 through renewable energy and infrastructure projects, and through ground-breaking digital transformation projects such as the installation of 5 million smart meters across the central and eastern regions of Saudi Arabia.

MENA ISC 2023 to ignite insightful discussions on cybersecurity

MENA ISC 2023 to ignite insightful discussions on cybersecurity
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

MENA ISC 2023 to ignite insightful discussions on cybersecurity

MENA ISC 2023 to ignite insightful discussions on cybersecurity
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

The eagerly anticipated Middle East and North Africa Information Security Conference 2023 is poised to ignite discussions and reveal insights on the pressing challenges and opportunities in the realms of artificial intelligence driven-cybersecurity. Set to take place on Sept. 12 and 13 at Hilton Riyadh, this year’s conference promises to be an unmissable event for professionals, innovators, and enthusiasts alike.

Among the leading keynote speakers from the cybersecurity industry will be Karim Hejazi, founder of Vigilocity and managing director of SCP and CO; Ayman Al-Fadhel, head of cybersecurity at Salam Telecommunications; and Anton Ivanov, chief technology officer at Kaspersky.

“Saudi Arabia’s dedication to advancing cybersecurity initiatives is of paramount importance, especially as AI and cognitive infrastructure continue to evolve and integrate into the fabric of its society,” Hejazi said. “These factors, among many others, create an asymmetric challenge that will give rise to a new breed of both cybercriminals and nation-state adversaries. Saudi Arabia is not only poised to deliver the next generation of thought leadership, innovation, and execution in this regard, but also has the opportunity to define a world-class standard of cyber excellence.”

Al-Fadhel, who will be speaking on the topic, “Cybersecurity in Our Everyday Lives,” said: “The changing regulations led by Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority show a stronger emphasis on cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure security. This indicates a dedication to countering digital threats and creating a safe ecosystem that aligns with the country’s Vision 2030.”

He also highlighted the increased activity in the sector and how it could lead to massive breakthroughs. “Local cybersecurity companies and startups in the Kingdom are growing due to increased demand for solutions, fueled by major tech projects. This trend could foster innovation and collaboration in the sector,” he added.

Bringing together not only the Kingdom’s trend-setters from the cybersecurity industry but also bridging the gap between international players to facilitate international collaboration, the conference also includes Ivanov among its keynote speakers, who presented interesting insights on critical infrastructure within the region.

“Kaspersky Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team registered attempted attacks on almost 38 percent of industrial control systems globally over the last year. In the Middle East, the figure is just over 42 percent, which highlights the fact that the local threat landscape is ever evolving and is continuously being targeted” he said, adding: “Kaspersky’s mission is to bring cybersecurity in government bodies and organizations to a whole new level using our expertise and technology. This will make the process of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia safer.”

Samir Omar, a consultant and technical expert for numerous companies and sectors, as well as CEO of VirtuPort, said: “MENA ISC 2023 presents an amazing opportunity with the participation of a distinguished group of international cybersecurity and AI experts to gather and facilitate constructive discussions. It’s a step forward in achieving a secure economy built upon AI-based cybersecurity solutions, shifting the industry’s stance from reactive to predictive, and to realize the digitally advanced economic goals and their protection according to Vision 2030. Additionally, it contributes to the Kingdom’s commitment to maintaining its leadership and excellence as the world’s top nation with the best AI strategy.”

Omar said that the significance of the conference stems from it being held in a leading technological country like Saudi Arabia, which is the largest information and communication technology market in the Middle East and North Africa.

E-gifting platform YOUGotaGift announces partnership with eXtra

E-gifting platform YOUGotaGift announces partnership with eXtra
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

E-gifting platform YOUGotaGift announces partnership with eXtra

E-gifting platform YOUGotaGift announces partnership with eXtra
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

YOUGotaGift, the pioneers of digital gift cards in the Middle East, has launched a new omni-channel gift card processing solution called “YOUProcess,” in partnership with eXtra, Saudi Arabia’s leading consumer electronics and home appliance retailer.

Amongst the first in the Kingdom to utilize this innovative new gift card processing solution, eXtra will be launching a new branded gift card program. This partnership marks YOUGotaGift’s entry into the gift card processing and program management market in Saudi Arabia, bolstering the company’s offering alongside its existing gift card distribution network capabilities.

The YOUProcess gift card program will allow customers to purchase and redeem gift cards across merchants’ online and offline channels, creating a convenient, seamless omni-channel shopping experience.

The partnership was officially announced at Seamless Saudi 2023, in the presence of Husain Makiya, CEO of YOUGotaGift, and Ahmed Mostafa Kamal of eXtra. It is the first-of-its-kind in Saudi Arabia and reflects YOUGotaGift’s commitment to the Saudi market.

Makiya said: “We are delighted to strengthen our strategic partnership with eXtra, the leading electronics retailer in Saudi Arabia, with the launch of its new gift card program using our latest YOUProcess solution. With a solid focus on the Saudi market, and a deep commitment to the region, we have extended our tech stack to offer end-to-end gift card processing and program management solutions to top retailers like eXtra. YOUProcess is a state-of-the-art open and closed loop omni-channel gift card issuance solution, delivering a highly effective and adaptive program, which enables brands to bring their gift programs to market swiftly. Thanks to our long-standing relationships with top regional retailers over the years, our solution design is highly merchant-centric and applies the very latest technologies and best-in-class service delivery.”

Meanwhile, Kamal said: “We are excited to offer this service to our customers. YOUGotaGift is a trusted gift card partner offering a seamless omni-channel processing solution, and we are already seeing positive feedback from our customers as well as growth thanks to this partnership. We are definitely benefiting from YOUGotaGift’s growing distribution network across top banks, telcos and major corporations in the Kingdom.”

Both the global and regional gift card market is experiencing a significant period of growth with robust adoption rates. In the Middle East, the industry is seeing increased adoption across both retail and corporate segments as the functionality of gift cards reaches beyond simply “gifting.” The industry is set to reach $1.4 trillion globally and $6 billion regionally by 2026.

Latest updates

MoUs, partnerships mark SingleView participation in Seamless KSA
MoUs, partnerships mark SingleView participation in Seamless KSA
Malaysia’s Appeals Court upholds Najib Razak’s acquittal in one of his 1MDB trial
Malaysia’s Appeals Court upholds Najib Razak’s acquittal in one of his 1MDB trial
US allows $6 billion transfer as part of Iran prisoner swap
US allows $6 billion transfer as part of Iran prisoner swap
Morocco wants IMF-World Bank meetings to proceed despite quake
Morocco wants IMF-World Bank meetings to proceed despite quake
Israel includes Gaza Americans in US visa-waiver pilot as deadline nears
Palestinian men walk through a turnstile on the Israeli side of Erez crossing, on the border with Gaza June 23, 2019. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.