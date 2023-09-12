MoUs, partnerships mark SingleView participation in Seamless KSA

ROSHN celebrates 3 years of transforming Saudi real estate

ROSHN Group, a PIF-owned giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, is celebrating three years of success, which saw it open the door to a new way of living in the Kingdom, as well as make vital contributions to the nation’s ambitious Vision 2030 strategy for economic and social development. The group is using its third anniversary to look back at its remarkable achievements to date, having already sold up to 7,000 residential units and having signed contracts worth SR37 billion ($9.9 billion) to fund current projects.

The anniversary also provides an opportunity to anticipate the transformative agenda that will reshape the domestic real estate market as ROSHN pursues its mandate of building 395,000 residential units over 100 million square meters of land across the Kingdom.

“We’re immensely proud of all we have achieved over the past three years,” said David Grover, group chief executive at ROSHN. “None of it would have been realized without the incredible hard work, talent, and — above all — commitment of the entire ROSHN team and all our partners, empowered and inspired by the mandate and mission given to us by the crown prince. I believe that the new way of living we are bringing to the Kingdom, exemplifies the ethos of Vision 2030: It is ambitious, it looks to the future while paying homage to this nation’s rich culture and history, and it puts people — Saudi Arabia’s greatest natural resource — first. As we look ahead, our speed, scale, and ambition will only increase further as we deliver our vision to enable the nation’s vision.”

ROSHN’s biggest contribution to Vision 2030 to date has been its development of vibrant and human-centric communities, which integrate beautiful apartments, duplexes, villas, and townhouses with multi-tiered transport networks, attractive public spaces, landscaped parks and green areas, and best-in-class retail, sport, leisure, health, education, and civic infrastructure. Through this holistic approach to urban design, ROSHN is building real communities that will support fulfilling and healthy lifestyles for more than 2 million people by 2030 — making the group a key contributor to Vision 2030’s 70 percent homeownership target, as well as its quality-of-life goals.

ROSHN’s new way of living extends beyond the innovative master planning behind its integrated communities, to include the entire process of buying, living in, and one day selling a home. The new approach includes an award-winning sales center, where customers can discover more about the unique attributes of ROSHN homes and neighborhoods, as well as the partnerships that the group has established with leading financial houses to facilitate home loans. New ROSHN homeowners benefit from dedicated support throughout the handover process and receive their title deed on the same day that they take possession of their front door key.

In Riyadh, the group became the first giga-project to deliver to customers by handing over homes in Phase 1 of its flagship residential community, Sedra, two years ahead of schedule. When complete, Sedra will add 30,000 homes to the capital’s housing stock. Also in Riyadh, ROSHN is spearheading the development of Al-Janadriyyah District by enlivening it with a vibrant new community, Warefa, where more than 2,300 units will be home to over 13,000 residents.

Building on the success of Sedra, Alarous is bringing ROSHN’s new way of living to the Kingdom’s western coast. The community draws architectural inspiration from traditional local design, following ROSHN’s signature approach of combining cutting-edge building techniques and materials with the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia’s diverse regions.

ROSHN’s communities also take account of their natural surroundings, and this is especially evident in the group’s first project in the Eastern Province. Alfulwa is a garden city, which nestles modern, stylish, and sustainable homes around the iconic Al-Dakhna Mountain.

In bringing its vision for a new way of living coast to coast, ROSHN is raising the bar for the entire real estate sector. In 2022 alone, the group secured six International Standard Organization certifications, becoming the first GCC developer to secure the coveted ISO 9001 Quality Management certification and the first Saudi developer to attain the prestigious Building Information Management Kitemark from the British Standards Institute.

By 2030, ROSHN will have contributed SR312 billion to the national economy and generated 388,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Since its establishment, it has already created a workforce of more than 1,000 employees. Young, ambitious graduates are gaining a head start in their careers through ROSHN’s Himam Graduate scheme, which forms part of the group’s employee support framework that has helped to secure the “Best Places to Work” certification for three years running.