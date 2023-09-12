Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema misses Monday’s training session

You are here

French striker Karim Benzema, who captains Saudi football club Al-Ittihad, missed Monday’s training session due to the vacation granted to players during the international break. (X/@ittihad_en)
RIYADH: French striker Karim Benzema, who captains Saudi football club Al-Ittihad, missed Monday’s training session due to the vacation granted to players during the international break.
According to a media statement issued on Tuesday, Al-Ittihad resumed training after the vacation granted to the club’s international players by their Portuguese coach Nuno Santo during the break of the Saudi Professional League that coincided with FIFA days.
Benzema is expected to join his teammates for Tuesday night training.
Player Abdulrahman Al-Oubud, who only participated in the morning session, also missed the evening group training.
Ranked third in the SPL behind leaders Al-Hilal and second-placed Al-Taawoun with 12 points, Al-Ittihad are preparing to face Al-Okhdood on Thursday in the match that brings them together in SPL’s sixth round, at Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran.
Coach Santo is looking forward to the last two sessions ahead of the match to find the optimal lineup that will face Al-Okhdoud, in light of the confirmed absence of his compatriot Jota and Brazilian player Cornado due to injury.
Al-Ittihad collected 12 points after winning four out of their five matches with only one home defeat against Al-Hilal in the previous round.

And if anyone was in any doubt about the connection between the little square of land in the North East of England and Saudi Arabia, they can't help but be convinced after seeing the home of Newcastle United turn green for the week.

Fans travelled from every corner of the UK, students and professionals alike, to turn out for the Green Eagles - and they more than made their presence known, despite two less than positive results.

Making up much of the crowd in both Friday's 3-1 loss to Costa Rica and the 1-0 reverse against South Korea, Saudi fans were a credit to a football stadium renowned the world wide for it's white hot atmosphere, even if the football didn't quite live up to expectations.

On the pitch, if there was a lesson to be learned for Mancini from their Tyneside jaunt, it really won't come as news to any regular watcher of the Saudi national team. While defensive frailty was evident, and a real weakness to high balls exploited by both Costa Rica and Korea, there can be no doubts the Saudis have a goalkeeper for the big occasion.

Mohammed Alowais proved at last year's World Cup finals, he's arguably the national team's most reliable player - and again swapping Qatar for colder climes in the North East of England, he again proved his worth.

If Mancini has taken anything from the double defeat, it has to be that Alowais must be protected.

Spirit and heart were also evident in abundance, even if quality, in key moments, was lacking a touch.

The two matches may well have resulted in two defeats, but neither game saw the Saudis outclassed. In fact, for large periods of the opening game, and the opening half against Jurgen Klinsmann's Korea, they dominated possession - and carved out openings.

Qualifying for the World Cup in 2026 is just around the corner, then the Asian Cup follows soon after. With Mancini at the helm, an elite coach of the highest order, you'd back them to iron out some of the minor issues on show on Tyneside.

Support at home has been undoubted, in the football-mad Gulf state. However, what was on show in England was that the Saudis, due in no small part to PIF-investment, have found their own little piece of home 6,500 kilometres from Riyadh.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national team have held their training sessions ahead of a friendly match against South Korea on Tuesday.

Under the watchful eye of new coach Roberto Mancini, the players were put through their paces as they continue to prepare for next year’s Asian Cup.

Feras Albrikan missed training due to a health problem and Riyadh Sharahili is still out recovering from injury.

Yasser Al-Misehal, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, and the SAFF’s Secretary-General Ibrahim Al-Qassim, were present at the session.

The last encounter, in 2018, between Saudi Arabia and South Korea ended goalless. The match will be played at St. James’ Park, Newcastle, at 5:30 p.m. (local time).

RIYADH: The Saudi U-23 national football team will face Cambodia tomorrow, Tuesday, in their final qualifier for the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup in Qatar.

The junior ‘Green Falcons’ will take on Cambodia at 7pm at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha.

The Falcons trained Sunday, in Abha, under the supervision of head coach Saad Al-Shahrani.

The U-23s have already registered wins over Mongolia 3-1 and Lebanon 3-0 in their first and second matches in Group J.

The eleven group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for Qatar.

LONDON: Al-Nassr and Portugal superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message of support for victims of the Moroccan earthquake on his Instagram channel on Sunday.

More than 2,100 people have been killed and thousands more injured after a powerful 6.8 magnitude quake rocked an area around 72 km southwest of Marrakesh on Friday.

“My deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who have lost their lives in the earthquake in Morocco. Sending love and prayers to all in Morocco at this very difficult time,” Ronaldo said in an Instagram story.

The UN on Sunday estimated that 300,000 people had been affected by the earthquake and some Moroccans have complained on social networks that the government has not allowed more help from outside.

Flags were lowered across Morocco on Sunday as King Mohammed VI ordered three days of national mourning.

No new head coach wants to taste defeat in his first game in charge, but Roberto Mancini certainly knows more about his Saudi Arabian players after the 3-1 loss to Costa Rica on Friday. The Italian must now be aware that there is a lot of work to be done before the start of World Cup qualification in November and then January’s Asian Cup.
Those who made it to the home of Newcastle United would have seen the Central Americans take a two-goal lead just after the half-hour. Defender Ali Al-Bulaihi pulled a goal back midway through the second half. It could have ended 2-2, but Los Ticos sealed the win late in the game at St. James’ Park.
At this stage, too much should not be read into the result. This was not a home game. Indeed, Costa Rica are more than a decent team, and with a number of European and English-based players, they had a shorter distance to travel. Mancini, who left his job as Italy head coach last month after Herve Renard departed as Saudi manager in March, has had just four training sessions with his new players.
It was no surprise, then, that the man who led Manchester City to their first English Premier League titles, Inter Milan to three Serie A wins and Italy to the European Championships, kept the line-up familiar.
There were also reasons to be positive. Despite being two goals down, the Green Falcons dug in, worked hard and got themselves back in the game. If this had been a competitive match then surely the opposition would not have finished with 11 men, as some of the challenges should have been more harshly punished by the referee. There was visible frustration at times at the physical approach of the Central Americans.
And if Costa Rica had been without the returning Kaylor Navas, then it could also have been very different. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper made a number of excellent saves — from Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari and Hassan Tambakti and others. It was impressive stuff.
At least Saudi Arabia were creating chances, putting their fellow 2022 World Cup participants under the cosh and asking questions. In the second half, Al-Dawsari had another shot saved and from the resultant corner, Al-Bulaihi smartly headed home after very quick thinking from Firas Al-Buraikan, who not only kept the ball in play but also provided an excellent assist. Then, another Al-Dawsari shot took a deflection and looked destined for the bottom corner only for the goalkeeper to get down well and make a top-class save. It was a defining moment in the game.
Mancini will look back at defensive issues, especially from set pieces. Both first-half goals came from this route. Despite the presence of four green shirts, Francisco Calvo headed home unchallenged from close range to give the men in white the lead. There was another right-sided free-kick for the second, with three Saudi players at the far post who seemed unaware that Manfred Ugalde was stealing in behind. He also was allowed to head home from point blank range. Better communication is needed.
The former Italy coach has shown in the past that he can organize defenses, and if he can iron out these issues in the coming weeks and months then Saudi Arabia will be on the right track. It is understandable that there was some rustiness given that this was not only the coach’s debut but also the first national team game for almost six months. It was always going to be the case that the Italian was going to have to work hard to get to grips with the job.
While another friendly defeat following the two in March against Bolivia and Venezuela is disappointing, better to have a tough opener to get an idea of what needs fixing than to choose a weak opponent for the first game and stroll to a convincing, but ultimately meaningless, victory.
It does mean that Tuesday’s clash with South Korea has become more important, though. This meeting of Asian powerhouses from east and west will give both coaches, Mancini and his opposite number Jurgen Klinsmann, a good idea of where they are and what they need to do to win the Asian Cup.
There is not that much time left, but despite the result, this was not a bad start for Saudi Arabia’s new coach.

