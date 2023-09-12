RIYADH: French striker Karim Benzema, who captains Saudi football club Al-Ittihad, missed Monday’s training session due to the vacation granted to players during the international break.
According to a media statement issued on Tuesday, Al-Ittihad resumed training after the vacation granted to the club’s international players by their Portuguese coach Nuno Santo during the break of the Saudi Professional League that coincided with FIFA days.
Benzema is expected to join his teammates for Tuesday night training.
Player Abdulrahman Al-Oubud, who only participated in the morning session, also missed the evening group training.
Ranked third in the SPL behind leaders Al-Hilal and second-placed Al-Taawoun with 12 points, Al-Ittihad are preparing to face Al-Okhdood on Thursday in the match that brings them together in SPL’s sixth round, at Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran.
Coach Santo is looking forward to the last two sessions ahead of the match to find the optimal lineup that will face Al-Okhdoud, in light of the confirmed absence of his compatriot Jota and Brazilian player Cornado due to injury.
Al-Ittihad collected 12 points after winning four out of their five matches with only one home defeat against Al-Hilal in the previous round.
Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema misses Monday’s training session
https://arab.news/wn6sc
Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema misses Monday’s training session
- Al-Ittihad resumed training after the vacation granted to the club’s international players by Portuguese coach Nuno Santo
- Al-Ittihad are preparing to face Al-Okhdood on Thursday
RIYADH: French striker Karim Benzema, who captains Saudi football club Al-Ittihad, missed Monday’s training session due to the vacation granted to players during the international break.