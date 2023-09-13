Saudis qualify for 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals in Qatar

Despite two losses at St James’ Park, Saudi football fans make Tyneside a home away from home

NEWCASTLE: “Let’s go, Saudi” was the cry from the east stand at St James’ Park this week. And if anyone still harbored any doubts about the growing connection between this little green and pleasant plot of land in the North East of England and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, they could not help but be convinced that it is genuine after seeing the home of Newcastle United turn green for the week.

Fans of all ages traveled from across the UK to watch the Saudi national team play a friendly at the stadium on Friday and another on Tuesday, and the crowd more than made its presence felt, despite two less than positive results.

The Saudi fans who made up the bulk of the crowd that watched Friday’s 3-1 loss to Costa Rica and Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat by South Korea, were a credit to a stadium renowned the world over for its white-hot atmosphere, even if the football did not quite live up to hopes and expectations on this occasion.

If there was a lesson for new coach Roberto Mancini to learn from his team’s Tyneside jaunt, it really will not have come as much of a surprise to any regular watcher of the Saudi national team: While some defensive frailty was evident, especially a real weakness to high balls that was exploited by both opponents, there can be no doubt that the Saudis have a goalkeeper who is a more than a match for the big occasions.

Mohammed Alowais proved during the World Cup finals in Qatar last year that he is arguably the squad’s most reliable player, and he again proved his worth when the heat of Qatar gave way to the cooler climes of northeastern England. If Mancini takes nothing else from the double defeat, it has to be that Alowais must be protected.

Elsewhere, spirit and heart were evident in abundance among the Saudis, even if quality was a little lacking in key moments.

The two friendlies ended in defeats but in neither of the games were the Saudis outclassed. In fact, for long periods against Costa Rica, and during the opening half against Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea, they dominated possession and carved out openings.

The qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup is just around the corner, with the road to the Asian Cup following soon after. With Mancini, an elite coach of the highest order, at the helm you would not bet against the Saudis ironing out some of the minor issues that were on display on Tyneside.

Support for the team at home is undoubted, given the football-mad population of the Gulf state. What we saw in England in over the past week was proof that Saudis, thanks in no small part to the diligence of the Public Investment Fund, also now have a little piece of home 6,500 kilometers from Riyadh.