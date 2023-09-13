You are here

Sri Lanka will promote free trade as head of IORA, foreign minister says

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry. (@alisabrypc)
Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry. (@alisabrypc)
Updated 13 sec ago

Sri Lanka will promote free trade as head of IORA, foreign minister says

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry. (@alisabrypc)
  • Nation set to take over chairmanship of Indian Ocean Rim Association in October
  • 'Our aim is to bring together these diverse countries,' Ali Sabry says
Mohammed Rasooldeen
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will work to boost free trade among member nations of the Indian Ocean Rim Association when it assumes chairmanship of the organization, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Wednesday.

The South Asian nation is set to take over the chairmanship for the 2023-25 period next month, when the group’s highest decision-making body meets in Colombo. Representatives of IORA member states, including the UAE, Oman and Yemen, are expected to attend along with its dialogue partners, such as Saudi Arabia, South Korea and the US.

“Sri Lanka would want to work with all countries in IORA, including the Middle Eastern countries, and help the organization to grow from strength to strength, learn from each other and share experiences and technical know-how, and ultimately to create a free trade arrangement among the member countries,” Sabry told Arab News.

“Our aim is to bring together these diverse countries to network and build good relationships in terms of social security, economic and maritime affairs.”

Established in 1999, the IORA has 23 members and 11 dialogue partners. It works to strengthen regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian Ocean region.

That region is home to about 2.7 billion people — more than a third of the world’s population — and is considered vital for global trade and energy resources, though it faces challenges, from piracy to geopolitical tensions.

Sri Lanka, which will take over the chairmanship from Bangladesh, is seeking to foster an architecture for the IORA to better tackle issues like piracy, smuggling and drug trafficking.

“Sri Lanka is committed to (maintaining) the Indian Ocean as a zone of peace,” Sabry said.

“The idea is to create a secure dialogue and diplomacy to solve differences and to build on strengths to create a better world for all.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Middle East IORA

Azerbaijan ready to allow ‘regular’ aid access to Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan ready to allow ‘regular’ aid access to Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 19 sec ago

Azerbaijan ready to allow ‘regular’ aid access to Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan ready to allow ‘regular’ aid access to Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 19 sec ago
GENEVA: Azerbaijan said Wednesday it was prepared to allow the Red Cross to bring humanitarian aid into the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on a “regular basis,” accusing Armenian separatists of blocking access.
Tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh have flared in recent months, as Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of obstructing traffic on the Lachin corridor — the sole road linking Armenia to the Armenian-populated breakaway region.
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed his government’s “commitment and our readiness to provide access.”
Speaking to reporters with the United Nations correspondent’s association in Geneva, he said he had met with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Swiss city and had “reconfirmed our commitment to cooperation.”
“ICRC is ready. The government of Azerbaijan is ready” for aid to be brought in, he said.
“It can be conducted on a regular basis,” he said, adding that “the only missing point at the moment... is still the blocking (by) the local Armenians.”
His comments came after Russian humanitarian aid arrived Tuesday in Nagorno-Karabakh via territory controlled by Azerbaijan, according to separatist authorities in the Armenian-populated area.
The Lachin corridor is policed by Russian peacekeepers as part of a cease-fire agreement Moscow brokered between the ex-Soviet Caucasus nations in 2020.
Baku has rejected Armenia’s claim, saying Nagorno-Karabakh could receive supplies via Azerbaijani-controlled territory.
On September 1, Azerbaijan agreed to simultaneously reopen, for humanitarian supplies, both the Lachin corridor and the Aghdam road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with the rest of Azerbaijan.
Bayramov said Wednesday that the “ICRC is ready to organize everything,” adding the organization had two convoys ready to go “in a matter of hours.”
He said the convoys could move “in parallel” using the Aghdam and Lachin routes simultaneously.
“We are ready at any scale, ... (within) respect to norms and procedures of Azerbaijani legislation,” he said.
An ICRC spokeswoman confirmed to AFP Wednesday that the organization “stands ready to deliver large shipments of desperately needed humanitarian assistance by any route possible.”
“We are extremely concerned for the tens of thousands of people who urgently need food, medicine and other essential items,” she said.
“We hope a humanitarian consensus is reached very soon so that our work can resume and we can get aid to those who need it.”

Taliban say Chinese envoy appointed to Kabul in first ambassadorial appointment since takeover

Taliban say Chinese envoy appointed to Kabul in first ambassadorial appointment since takeover
Updated 13 September 2023
Reuters

Taliban say Chinese envoy appointed to Kabul in first ambassadorial appointment since takeover

Taliban say Chinese envoy appointed to Kabul in first ambassadorial appointment since takeover
  • Not clear if appointment signalled Beijing’s formal recognition of Taliban
  • Taliban have not been officially recognized by any foreign government
Updated 13 September 2023
Reuters

KABUL: A new Chinese ambassador presented his credentials to the Taliban’s prime minister in Kabul on Wednesday, Afghan officials said, adding it was the first appointment of a foreign envoy at the ambassadorial level since the Taliban took power in 2021.

The Taliban have not been officially recognized by any foreign government. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s appointment signalled any steps by Beijing toward formal recognition of the Taliban.

China’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment.

“Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, accepted the credentials of Mr.Zhao Xing, the new Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, during a ceremony,” said the Taliban administration’s deputy spokesman, Bilal Karimi, in a statement.

A Taliban administration foreign ministry spokesman confirmed he was the first ambassador appointed since August 2021 when the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew.

China’s previous ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu, took up the role in 2019 and finished his tenure last month.

Other nations and international delegations, such as Pakistan and the European Union, have sent senior diplomats to lead diplomatic missions in Kabul but they have taken on a ‘chargee d’affaires’ title, usually meaning they are responsible for ambassadorial duties but do not formally hold the role of ambassador.

Some ambassadors appointed during the previous foreign-backed Afghan government have also stayed in Kabul with the same title.

The Taliban entered the capital on Aug. 15, 2021, as the Afghan security forces, set up with years of Western support, disintegrated and US-backed President Ashraf Ghani fled.

Topics: Afghan Taliban China

Greek ferries strike following passenger death

Greek ferries strike following passenger death
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

Greek ferries strike following passenger death

Greek ferries strike following passenger death
  • Emotions still running high after the death, which happened last week
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

ATHENS: Greek ferries stayed at the quayside Wednesday as a sailors’ union held a strike following the death of a passenger pushed into the water by crew members of a ferry.
A video that went viral on social media showed the passenger running onto the ferry loading ramp, which was still down, and crew members stopping him and pushing him back three times.
The man, 36-year-old Antonis Karyotis, fell into the sea, and despite passengers screaming that he was in the water, the ferry left as scheduled.
The ferry’s captain and three crew members face homicide charges over the incident, which happened as it left the port of Piraeus.
A statement from the PNO sailors union said the strike was called to mark “the terrible events that happened on board the ‘Blue Horizon’, which led to the tragic death of passenger Antonis Karyotis.”
The union nevertheless denounced “accusations being made against all Greek sailors.”
Their members, they argued, were being forced to work overtime over and above the legal limit, which inevitably led to safety on the ships being compromised, and thus that of the passenger too.
Emotions are still running high after the death, which happened last week.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a message posted on Facebook, expressed his “disgust and horror” over the death of Karyotis.
The merchant marine minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis resigned Monday following outrage over comments he made that appeared to express sympathy for the crew members accused of pushing him into the water.
Spyros Paschalis, chief executive of the Attica group, which owns the ferry, has also resigned.

Topics: Greece

Death toll in Vietnam apartment building fire at 30 – local media reports

Death toll in Vietnam apartment building fire at 30 – local media reports
Updated 13 September 2023
Reuters

Death toll in Vietnam apartment building fire at 30 – local media reports

Death toll in Vietnam apartment building fire at 30 – local media reports
  • Vietnam authorities have yet to issue a statement confirming the latest death toll
Updated 13 September 2023
Reuters

HANOI: The death toll in a fire at an apartment building in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi has risen to over 30, local media reports said on Wednesday.
Vietnam authorities have yet to issue a statement confirming the latest death toll. The reports cited information from the city’s police.

Topics: Vietnam

Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘sacred fight’

Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘sacred fight’
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘sacred fight’

Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘sacred fight’
  • Meeting came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea
  • The leaders met at a remote Siberian rocket launch facility
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

MOSCOW: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that his country offers its “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s “sacred fight” to defend its security interests, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine, and said Pyongyang will always stand with Moscow on the “anti-imperialist” front.
Kim also called North Korea’s relations with Russia “the first priority.”
The leaders met at a remote Siberian rocket launch facility for a summit that underscores how their interests are aligning in the face of their countries’ separate, intensifying confrontations with the United States.
Putin in his opening remarks welcomed Kim to Russia and said he was glad to see him. Putin listed economic cooperation, humanitarian issues and the “situation in the region” among the agenda items for their talks.
The two men began their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome with a tour of a Soyuz-2 space rocket launch facility, at which Kim peppered a Russian space official with questions about the rockets.
The meeting came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea, extending a highly provocative run in North Korean weapons testing since the start of 2022, as Kim used the distraction caused by Putin’s war on Ukraine to accelerate his weapons development.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say how far the North Korean missiles flew. Japan’s Coast Guard, citing Tokyo’s Defense Ministry, said the missiles have likely already landed but still urged vessels to watch for falling objects.
The decision to meet at Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s most important domestic satellite launch facility, suggests that Kim is seeking Russian technical assistance for his efforts to develop military reconnaissance satellites, which he has described as crucial in enhancing the threat of his nuclear-capable missiles. In recent months, North Korea has repeatedly failed to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.
Official photos showed that Kim was accompanied by Pak Thae Song, chairman of North Korea’s space science and technology committee, and navy Adm. Kim Myong Sik, who are linked with North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.
Asked whether Russia will help North Korea build satellites, Putin was quoted by Russian state media as saying “that’s why we have come here. The DPRK leader shows keen interest in rocket technology. They’re trying to develop space, too,” using the abbreviation for North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Asked about military cooperation, Putin said “we will talk about all issues without a rush. There is time.”
Putin welcomed Kim’s limousine, brought from Pyongyang in the North Korean leader’s special armored train, at the entrance to the launch facility with a handshake that lasted around 40 seconds. Putin said he was “very glad to see” Kim. Kim’s translator thanked Putin for the warm welcome, “despite being busy.”
For Putin, the meeting with Kim is an opportunity to refill ammunition stores that the 18-month-old war has drained. North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.
Kim also brought Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who joined him on recent tours of factories producing artillery shells and missile, according to South Korea.
Kim said his decision to visit Russia four years after his previous visit showed how Pyongyang is “prioritizing the strategic importance” of its relations with Moscow, North Korea’s official news agency said Wednesday.
Kim is expected to seek economic aid as well as military technology. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said Russia may discuss humanitarian aid with the North Korean delegation, according to Russian news agencies.
An arms deal would violate international sanctions that Russia supported in the past.
Lim Soo-suk, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said Seoul was maintaining communication with Moscow while closely monitoring Kim’s visit.
“No UN member state should violate Security Council sanctions against North Korea by engaging in an illegal trade of arms, and must certainly not engage in military cooperation with North Korea that undermines the peace and stability of the international community,” Lim said at a briefing.
The United States has accused North Korea of providing Russia with arms, including selling artillery shells to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Both Russian and North Korean officials denied such claims.
Speculation about their military cooperation grew after Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense minister, visited North Korea in July. Kim subsequently toured his weapons factories, which experts said had the dual goal of encouraging the modernization of North Korean weaponry and examining artillery and other supplies that could be exported to Russia.

Topics: North Korea Russia Kim Jong Un Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin President Vladimir Putin

