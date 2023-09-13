You are here

Ptway co-founder wins $50,000 from Visa’s ‘She’s Next’ program

Ptway co-founder wins $50,000 from Visa’s ‘She’s Next’ program
Aliyah Alghubayn, co-founder of PTway, won a $50,000 grant and one year of business coaching from ITC as well as $3,000 of AWS credits and a 1:1 deep dive consultation.
Visa, a leader in digital payments, together with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority or Monsha’at, and the Arab National Bank announced Aliyah Alghubayn, the co-founder of Ptway, a Riyadh-based platform that connects companies and part-time job seekers, as the winner of
its second “She’s Next” grant program for Saudi Arabia. The winner was selected at an award ceremony held at Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman University. 

Handpicked from a pool of more than 880 applicants from the GCC, the winning woman-owned small business received a $50,000 grant along with a year of business coaching from International Trade Center, a joint agency of the UN and World Trade Organization, and $3,000 in Amazon Web Services credits. The business coaching will be provided by the ITC SheTrades Initiative, ITC’s flagship women and trade program. The winner was selected from a pool of applicants representing a range of sectors including but not limited to textiles, education, food and beverage, professional services, beauty and wellness.

The She’s Next finals event in Saudi Arabia was also open to shortlisted applicants from Bahrain and Oman where the program is running for the first time. Aida Almudaifa, founder of Early Riser, won the Bahrain edition of She’s Next and $50,000, while Yasmeen Al-Alawi, founder of Sprout, won the Oman edition and $50,000. 

A jury evaluated entries based on the following criteria: the progression of applicant’s entrepreneurial journey, robustness of their business metrics, digital presence, and a demonstrated ability to problem-solve confidently. The members of the jury in Saudi Arabia included: Ali Bailoun, Visa’s regional general manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman; Abdullah A. Alshamrani, general manager at The Center of Digital Entrepreneurship, under MCIT; Afnan Ababtain, director of women entrepreneurship at Monsha’at; and Khalid Alrashed, head of retail banking group, anb.

For the first time, She’s Next included a People’s Favorite award with a cash prize of $10,000 for one winner from each of the three countries, voted for online by members of the public. This award went to Saria Alderhali, founder of Bondai, Saudi Arabia’s largest marketplace for tours and experiences; Esraa Al-Janahi, founder of EJS Dynamic Fitness, a boutique fitness facility in Bahrain; and Shamsa Al-Salami, founder of Zumr, an Oman-based platform that bridges the gap between the financially excluded and formal financial services.

“In a world where women-owned small businesses consistently demonstrate their resilience and future-forward optimism, Visa is proud to acknowledge and support these trailblazing female entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia. We extend our heartfelt congratulations once again to the winners of She’s Next in the Kingdom and look forward to supporting them in their business journey,” said Bailoun. He also said that since the Kingdom’s launching of the Vision 2030 and it having women’s empowerment as one of its pillars toward achieving a “dynamic society,” Visa itself has seen a huge influx of women among its own workforce and an even greater influx in the number of women entrepreneurs in the region.

Mastercard and Fintech Saudi announced signing a memorandum of understanding during Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023, to advance the growth and development of the Saudi fintech industry. The announcement marks another step toward powering an inclusive digital economy and advancing entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives and ongoing efforts to create a thriving small and midsize enterprise sector, the partnership has been launched to create an enabling environment for the Kingdom’s burgeoning fintech community to grow and fulfill its potential.

Utilizing Mastercard’s expertise, advisory and solutions, fintechs across the country will be supported to scale and grow their businesses, taking advantage of new opportunities. Ultimately, the Mastercard and Fintech Saudi partnership aims to facilitate meaningful collaboration and bolster the Kingdom’s rapidly growing fintech space by accelerating its digital transformation and empowering homegrown and Saudi-based entities to go to market faster. 

“Our strategic cooperation with Mastercard reiterates our commitment to fostering innovation and expansion in the fintech industry. We can help fintech companies to develop innovative payment methods and digital services that enhance the rapidly expanding sector in the Kingdom by utilizing Mastercard’s knowledge and network. In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, our partnership with Mastercard is another milestone that recognizes the immense potential of Saudi Arabia’s fintech industry. Together, we will foster innovation, expertise and resources needed to foster financial growth and economic prosperity,” said Nezar A. Alhaidar, managing director, Fintech Saudi.

“Fast becoming a global hub of tech and SME innovation, Saudi Arabia is successfully building a vibrant fintech ecosystem, with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s commitment to developing a cashless economy serving as the foundation of this success. As a global technology company in the payments industry, we pride ourselves on working closely with our private and public sector partners to transform the fintech space in Saudi Arabia. Our partnership with Fintech Saudi aligns with this goal and will enable us to better support new and established startups by delivering secure, innovative, and diverse payment solutions and digital services,” said Adam Jones, country general manager, MENA Central, Mastercard.

In keeping with Mastercard’s mission, vision and values, the technology company’s partnership with Fintech Saudi extends efforts to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere. 

Crucially, the MoU underlines Fintech Saudi’s dedication to serving as a catalyst for the development of the Kingdom’s fintech industry. By partnering with Mastercard, Fintech Saudi — launched by the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority — aims to build on its work to support 525 fintech startups in the Kingdom by 2030. 

According to the Fintech Saudi 2021-2022 Annual Report, there are currently 147 active fintechs in Saudi Arabia — up from 82 (a 79 percent increase) in 2021. Together with Mastercard, Fintech Saudi will work to create even more financial growth and economic prosperity by empowering the development of more Saudi startups.

In today’s rapidly evolving business environment, harnessing data to derive actionable decision-making insights is crucial to respond to multifaceted challenges quickly. Faced with making decisions against a constant backdrop of economic uncertainty, leading real estate developer ROSHN put data-driven insights at the heart of decision-making.

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund. ROSHN is playing a significant role in raising the nation’s homeownership rate to 70 percent by 2030. The lofty goal is part of Vision 2030, a project aimed at diversifying the nation’s economy and improving the quality of life for the Kingdom’s citizens. This includes working with numerous construction and design companies and a large amount of dispersed data sets scattered across various sources to achieve the scale of the ROSHN mandate.

Adnan Amro, associate director of the Enterprise Project Management Office at ROSHN, described the challenges associated with rapidly discovering, structuring, cleaning, enriching and validating large volumes of data associated with managing real estate projects. “The amount of data is growing, so it’s not only the scale that’s big but the more projects we launch, the more people join the team, the more there is a need for a centralized data pipeline and a single source of truth,” he said.

Gaining a holistic view of disparate data sets

With the goal of transforming the housing sector in the Kingdom by building integrated communities that offer Saudi residents a new way of living, time to insight has become a critical driving force for success and the teams at ROSHN. Due to its size, teams at ROSHN constantly work with vast and diverse data assets from multiple sources such as systems, reports, market research, and spreadsheets. Moreover, Amro and his team of analysts also manage data on the corporate side of the business, including finance, HR, sales and marketing. Given the sprawl of data sets and such a large scale of data and reporting requests, the team needed to automate the collection and analysis processes and consolidate this decentralized data landscape into a single data pipeline.

“With so much available data and requests for reports, partnering with Alteryx has been instrumental in our journey to become a data-driven organization,” said Abdulrahman Alharbi, manager of the Enterprise Project Management Office at ROSHN. 

“Prioritizing the democratization of data and analytics has been critical to getting the most out of our data and enabling speed of insight. The centralized data platform and real-time decision-making capabilities have empowered us to make actionable data insights available to everyone.”

Real-time data insights drive company-wide impact

ROSHN accelerated efforts to develop a data-first culture by leveraging Alteryx Analytics Automation Platform across the organization. 

The team now uses the Alteryx platform to collect data from multiple sources, then prepare and transform the data for storage in an on-premises SQL server, providing a centralized location for easy data consumption — all while saving time and driving efficiencies across different teams and processes. Easy-to-build workflows within the Alteryx platform are where the real magic happens for the team — replacing repetitive, manual work hours with automated workflows. ROSHN’s commitment to data-driven decision-making extends across its workforce, with approximately 500 employees and senior leadership teams relying on dashboards and reports prepared using Alteryx to drive informed decision-making. 

“Once the data workflow is created and tested, it gets scheduled, and the Alteryx platform always reflects the latest data for us, which we can pull at any given time,” said Lamyaa Alyousef, officer of the Enterprise Project Management Office at ROSHN. “It’s a matter of refreshing our dashboards or reports. It’s not a matter of reinventing the wheel every single time.”

The impact of the Alteryx platform on ROSHN’s operations has been significant in facilitating better decision-making processes. ROSHN is now automating many of the data processes associated with uncovering valuable insights, identifying trends, and making data-driven investment decisions by consolidating data from systems, reports, market research, and other sources. Additionally, automating the data preparation and generation process for reports has helped the team save circa 120 working hours weekly, empowering them to work on other high-value tasks. 

“Partnering with Alteryx has been instrumental in our journey to become a data-driven organization. The automation of data extraction and preparation processes saved significant time and has empowered us to identify market trends, make informed investment decisions, drive operational efficiencies, and elevate our position as a leading developer in the region,” added Amro.

The key aspects of the platform that have been instrumental for ROSHN are the user-friendly, low-code Alteryx Designer and Alteryx Server. The diverse combinations of tools provided by Alteryx Designer and access to hundreds of data connectors have addressed the data preparation challenges faced by ROSHN. The accessible analytics platform enables analysts and data workers to easily collaborate, create, extract, transform, and load workflows to provide timely data sets that are always current and always available, facilitating the transformation of raw data into cross-functional reports that analysts and domain experts can leverage. Meanwhile, Alteryx Server helps govern the workflow process and schedule the analytic processing to automatically deliver reporting and dashboards to supply timely, up-to-date insights to the teams when they need them. 

Empowering real-time, data-driven decision-making at scale

Alteryx is showing great promise at ROSHN. Teams are benefiting from innovative data-driven practices, and embracing insight-based decision-making as the cornerstone of their operations. This has helped elevate ROSHN’s position as a leading developer in the region. Amro already has future plans to leverage more capabilities. At a time when mastering data and converting it into actionable insights is becoming increasingly critical to decision-making, his team is testing machine learning models based on historical data and plans to further enhance the models to provide predictive analysis. 

The Saudi Awwal Bank has announced its strategic partnership with Quant, a data science company specializing in artificial intelligence and data analytics for the retail and real estate sectors. The partnership aims to bring data-driven insights to the retail sector through Quant,a step that enables business owners to make more informed decisions based on advanced data analytics and AI.

Through this partnership, Quant will offer a robust set of analytics reports and business tools in the retail sector that cover essential areas such as retail key performance indicators, operational metrics, customer behavior, sales analysis, and inventory management. These resources will assist SAB’s business clients in optimizing their operations for increased profitability, reduced waste, and improved customer service, based on insights drawn from consumer demand, peak hours, and customer preferences.

Yasser Al-Barrak, chief corporate and institutional banking officer at SAB, said: “This partnership reflects SAB’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients; this collaboration marks a step forward in empowering businesses with data-driven insights that will fuel growth and success because we believe that partnerships play a crucial role in enhancing business sustainability while contributing to support the Financial Sector Development Program for Vision 2030. Our clients will benefit from our exceptional banking services that meet the needs of businesses, fostering their growth and innovation.”

Ahmed Bukhamseen, CEO and co-founder of Quant, added: “We’re optimistic about the impact of this partnership with SAB. It will give business owners and consultants in the retail sector the opportunity to benefit from the advanced capabilities of our products to understand their costumers’ behaviors and preferences. This includes better monitoring of operations, understanding customer preferences, and making data-driven decisions, thereby enhancing the overall retail sector’s performance. Through this partnership, we aim to further establish the role of technology and data analytics as valuable tools for businesses.”

stc Group, the engine of digital transformation in the region, took part in the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 exhibition and conference held in Riyadh last week. More than 500 exhibiting companies, both local and international, along with 2,000 company representatives and 300 speakers, convened at the conference.

stc’s primary focus at the event revolved around its position as a digital transformation engine for fintech, e-commerce, retail, and payments industries, achieved via avant-garde digital solutions.

The group exhibited its digital and technical offerings, including the implementation of standard and soft POS through smart devices and payment systems. Additionally, stc presented ATM monitoring services and the utilization of VR technologies within the metaverse. Notably, stc leveraged AI technologies for geographical analysis, fraud detection, anti-money laundering, and contact points, among other applications.

Channels by stc expanded its offerings by leveraging its logistics arm, dal, to provide last-mile solutions. The company entered into strategic agreements with key players in the market, including Jahez Company, Alinma Bank, and the Basalah e-commerce platform, to solidify its position and ensure sustainability in the market. The services and products offered by myStore were also part of this expansion.

During the conference, stc Group signed two MoUs, including one with Saudi Bright Ware, a company specializing in software development and system integration as well as payment solutions. The MoU will facilitate financial and payment services for stc’s business sector clients.

In addition, stc entered a second MoU with Paytabs, a company providing payment solutions for business transactions between corporations and organizations. The MoU encompasses the exploration of ways to enable financial services and the development of a payments system. Moreover, the agreement aims to enhance innovation in fintech and provide a payment gateway service designed explicitly for stc within the business sector.

“stc’s participation in Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 is a testament to its dedication to revolutionizing the fintech, e-commerce, retail, and payments landscape,” the group said in a statement.

“The group is channeling its resources toward developing cutting-edge payment solutions that optimize digital payment platforms for individuals and the corporate sector across diverse industries. stc remains committed to empowering various sectors digitally and advancing progress by providing state-of-the-art solutions.”

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre has launched a new theme night titled “American BBQ Nights,” inviting diners to delve into an unforgettable culinary experience. A celebration of the bracing flavors, extensive cooking traditions, and indulgent delights that tantalize taste buds across the US, American BBQ Nights promises a truly immersive experience for guests.

The American BBQ Nights menu is meticulously crafted by the hotel’s talented culinary team, under the expert guidance of Senior Executive Chef Lucas Glanville. Drawing inspiration from diverse barbecue traditions across the US, the team sources imported cuts and ingredients at their peak of freshness. “The outcome is an exquisite harmony of authentic flavors, textures, colors, and artful presentations that culminate in a dining experience unparalleled in satisfaction,” the hotel said.

“We are really excited to be bringing one of the most emblematic culinary experiences of the US to Riyadh through American BBQ Nights at The Grill,” said Robbert Pupping, director of food and beverage at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh. “To our cherished guests, I extend an invitation to embark on this culinary adventure with us, creating unforgettable memories bite by bite!“

Diners can embark on a barbecue feast that begins with a basket of corn jalapeno pull-apart bread served with bacon butter, and beverages including the hotel’s own twist on Long Island iced tea. Appetizers including crispy blue swimmer crab cakes with celeriac remoulade and spiced grilled corn ribs with chipotle mayo pave the way for major mains. They can choose from low and slow US beef brisket, hickory smoked US beef short ribs, and cajun spice barbecue chicken — all served with the culinary team’s original homemade barbecue sauce.

Of course, no barbecue would be complete without an abundant array of sides. American BBQ Nights delivers with options for meat lovers and vegetarians alike, including baked sweet potato with sour cream and spring onion, crispy onion rings, Southern coleslaw,
pickles and hot sauce. Guests can round out dinner with a dessert of palate-cleansing seasonal fresh fruit or savor an ice cream sundae decorated with candy and other delightful toppings.

Served a la carte on Thursday nights, from 6 p.m. to midnight at The Grill — on the first floor of Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh — the American BBQ Nights menu does not hold back, with hearty main courses, exquisite appetizers and sides, sweet beverages, and even sweeter desserts.

The set menu is priced at SR350 ($93) per guest.

