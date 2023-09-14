Credible reports of at least 13 mass graves in Darfur’s El Geneina and surrounding areas: UN

CAIRO: The UN Joint Human Rights office has received credible reports about the existence of at least 13 mass graves in Sudan’s El Geneina, a city in Darfur, and its surrounding areas, the head of the UN’s Sudan mission said on Wednesday.
The mass graves contained victims of attacks by the paramilitary RSF and allied Arab militias on civilians, the majority of whom were from the Masalit community, Volker Perthes told the UN Security Council.
“UNITAMS and UN colleagues are documenting these violations and recall that these acts, if verified, may constitute war crimes,” Perthes said, in an address in which he also announced his resignation as envoy.
Ethnically targeted violence in El Geneina, a city in West Darfur close to the border with Chad, has escalated sharply since conflict between the RSF and Sudan’s army erupted in the capital Khartoum in mid-April.
Iran on alert ahead of Mahsa Amini’s death anniversary
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16 last year after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women
Updated 56 min 2 sec ago
AFP
TEHRAN: Iran’s government has warned it will not tolerate any signs of “instability” as the first anniversary nears of the death of Mahsa Amini and the months-long protests it sparked.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16 last year after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Her death triggered months of nationwide demonstrations under the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom.”
Hundreds of people were killed in street clashes, including dozens of security personnel, before authorities moved to quell what they branded foreign-instigated “riots.”
One year on, no plans for demonstrations have been overtly announced to mark the anniversary of Amini’s death on Saturday, which is also a religious public holiday.
President Ebrahim Raisi issued a warning in a television interview on Tuesday.
“Those who intend to abuse Mahsa Amini’s name under this pretext, to be an agent of foreigners, to create this instability in the country, we know what will happen to them,” he said.
Security services will be vigilant, the deputy head of the judiciary, Sadeq Rahimi, said late last month.
“The intelligence and security agencies are monitoring all the movements and will identify and deliver to judicial authorities those who want to... take to streets in the coming days and create problems,” he warned.
Last week, Iranian authorities shut down at least five social media pages and arrested the six individuals behind them, on accusations they were “organizing riots” for the anniversary.
Last year’s wave of protests posed a major challenge for the Iranian government, which is also at odds with Western powers over its nuclear program and under punishing sanctions.
“No incident in the history of the Islamic republic has driven such a wedge between the system and the people as the death of Mahsa Amini,” said Fayyaz Zahed, a professor of contemporary history.
He said he believes the government “cannot solely rely on security and repressive responses” to contain the issue.
Mohammad Sadegh Javadi-Hessar, a reformist activist based in the northeastern city of Mashhad, said many people “are still traumatized by last year’s events.”
The months-long demonstrations, aside from the bloodshed, also saw thousands of people arrested.
In February, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared the end of the unrest and the defeat of the “plot” fomented by the “enemy,” a reference to the Western governments and Iranian exiled opposition groups that backed the demonstrations.
On Monday, Khamenei accused Iran’s arch foe the United States of intending to exploit “issues they think can cause crisis in Iran” including that of women.
Women in Iran have been required to cover their heads and necks since shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and encouraged to wear modest garments.
While last year’s protests have cooled, many Iranian women, especially in the capital Tehran, have been increasingly flouting the strict dress code.
“The most remarkable effect the Mahsa movement had on Iranian society was the change in the society... which has become more colorful and livelier,” said Zahed.
“Women’s clothing has changed significantly,” he said, also noting a shift to brighter colors.
Authorities have pushed back, installing surveillance cameras in public places to monitor violations and shutting businesses where rules have been breached.
Iran’s parliament has discussed a bill that would toughen penalties on those flouting the dress code.
But not everyone backs the strict punishments.
Prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi has expressed his rejection against using “violence and pressure” to impose the hijab headscarf.
Reformist leaders have also denounced the recent dismissal of dozens of university professors.
Local media has quoted several professors as saying they were dismissed against the backdrop of their political views in support of the protest movement.
While the issue of hijab remains critical, for many in Iran, where inflation hovers at nearly 50 percent, economic pain is a priority, said Javadi-Hessar, the activist.
“The main demand of the people is the improvement of the economy, ahead of civil and political freedoms,” he said.
US should use its influence to help win the freedom of a scholar missing in Iraq, her sister says
Elizabeth Tsurkov, a 36-year-old doctoral student whose work focuses on the Middle East and specifically Syria, disappeared in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, in March while doing research
Updated 14 September 2023
AP
WASHINGTON: The United States should use its influence to help win the freedom of a Russian-Israeli academic at Princeton University who went missing in Iraq nearly six months ago and is believed to be held by an Iran-backed militia regarded by Washington as a terrorist group, her sister said Wednesday.
“The current level of pressure is unsatisfactory. It’s just not enough,” Emma Tsurkov said in an interview with The Associated Press. “My sister is languishing at the hands of this terror organization. And it’s been almost six months.”
Elizabeth Tsurkov, a 36-year-old doctoral student whose work focuses on the Middle East and specifically Syria, disappeared in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, in March while doing research.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has said she is being held by the Shiite group Kataeb Hezbollah or Hezbollah Brigades, whose leader and founder died in the American airstrike in January 2020 that also killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force and the architect of Tehran’s regional military alliances. The Hezbollah group has close ties to the Iraqi government.
Emma Tsurkov is working to draw attention to her sister’s fate, meeting in Washington this week with the State Department and Israeli and Russian government officials. She had hoped to have a separate meeting at the Iraqi Embassy but said officials there “blew me off.” The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“I really never wanted to do any of this. But I realized that everyone is interested but no one is going to do anything to actually bring her home,” said Emma Tsurkov, 35, a sociology research at Stanford University. “And everyone is just hoping that someone else does, passing the buck. But at the end of the day, I don’t see anything being done to bring my sister back.”
Elizabeth Tsurkov is not a US citizen, limiting the tools at the American government’s disposal and the direct ability of Washington officials to secure her release. But Emma Tsurkov contends that the US government still has substantial influence given that her sister has significant US ties as a “graduate student in an American institution that is approved and funded for research.”
She said she made the case to a State Department official during a meeting on Tuesday that the US government’s massive financial support to Iraq gives it leverage it should use. Washington gives significant military aid to Iraq as part of a shared interest in ensuring the country’s security, confronting the Daesh group and preventing Iran from gaining more influence in the country.
Central to the anti-IS efforts are the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group for a number of Iran-backed militias, including Kataeb Hezbollah, the group believed to have kidnapped Tsurkov.
A State Department spokesman had no immediate response to the Tsurkov case when asked about it at a briefing Wednesday.
Emma Tsurkov is also set to meet this week with officials at Princeton, which she says has not been vocal enough in its support of her sister.
In a statement, Princeton spokesman Michael Hotchkiss said the university was “deeply concerned” about Elizabeth Tsurkov’s well-being and called her a “valued member of the University community.” He said that after learning of her disappearance, the school immediately communicated with US and Israeli government officials.
“Elizabeth’s family subsequently asked that the University not involve government officials in the interest of keeping the matter private,” he said. “Once the situation became public, the University has and continues to communicate with relevant government officials and experts to understand how we can best support Elizabeth’s safe return to her family and her studies at Princeton.”
The sisters, daughters of dissidents, were born a year apart in the former Soviet Union and moved with their family as young girls to Israel. They are so closely connected that they texted daily while Elizabeth Tsurkov was in Baghdad.
Emma Tsurkov said she knew something was amiss because her sister would always quickly respond to text message photographs of her son, Elizabeth Tsurkov’s only nephew.
“She didn’t respond. And I get worried after a few hours, but then when it reached 12 hours,” she said.
Elizabeth Tsurkov’s last post on Twitter, now known as X, was on March 21, when she recirculated a photograph of pro-Kurdistan protesters in Syria. Emma Tsurkov said it was her understanding that her sister went to a coffee shop in Baghdad’s central neighborhood of Karradah and did not return. Days earlier, Elizabeth Tsurkov had had spinal cord surgery in Iraq.
Now, she said, the sisters are facing the prospect of being apart during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year and a holiday the family always commemorated together.
“This is,” she said, “the type of nightmare I wish on no one.”
Turkiye sending aid ship to Libya to set up field hospitals — health minister
Diplomats from the Turkish embassy in Tripoli arrived in the disaster area along with Turkish rescue and medical teams to coordinate aid efforts
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters
ANKARA: Turkiye is sending a ship carrying equipment to set up two field hospitals to Libya with 148 medical staff, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, after a catastrophic flood killed thousands of people.
Turkiye has already sent three aircraft to transport humanitarian aid as well as a rescue team and an 11-member medical team to Libya on Tuesday.
The ship that will depart from the western city of Izmir on Wednesday night will also transport ambulances and emergency response vehicles, Koca said in a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Diplomats from the Turkish embassy in Tripoli arrived in the disaster area along with Turkish rescue and medical teams to coordinate aid efforts, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.
Turkiye is ready to provide further humanitarian aid to Libya, if needed, he told a news conference with British Foreign Minister James Cleverly.
The Turkish rescue team pulled six people from the rubble of flood-hit areas as of Wednesday morning, Fidan added.
Middle East countries respond to Morocco earthquake, Libya flooding with aid and solidarity
A 6.8 magnitude quake struck Morocco’s Atlas Mountains south of Marrakech on Friday, killing nearly 3,000
Two river dams burst on Sunday in Libya’s coastal city of Derna, killing at least 5,000, with thousands still missing
Updated 14 September 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA Robert Edwards
NAIROBI/LONDON: North Africa suffered two disasters in three days when a devastating earthquake struck Morocco on Friday, followed by catastrophic flooding in Libya on Sunday, leaving thousands dead and many more missing, sparking a global aid response.
On Friday night, a powerful earthquake, measuring 6.8 in magnitude, struck high in the Atlas Mountains about 70 km south of Marrakech, flattening whole villages, killing at least 2,900 people and leaving thousands more homeless.
In Morocco’s Al-Haouz province, isolated farming communities have been left cut off, with many fending entirely for themselves. It was the North African country’s deadliest earthquake since 1960 and its most powerful in more than a century.
Just as aid agencies and donor nations were rolling out their response to this catastrophe, another disaster was unfolding to the east in crisis-torn Libya, where Storm Daniel caused two river dams to burst on Sunday afternoon.
The enormous surge of water released by the dams tore through the Mediterranean coastal city of Derna, sweeping buildings, vehicles and people into the sea. The confirmed death toll surpassed 5,000 on Wednesday, with thousands more still unaccounted for.
“Libya’s situation is a roller coaster. We’ve been through so much — conflicts, political ups and downs, and now these floods adding to the chaos,” Mohammed Thabit, a Tripoli-based citizen journalist, told Arab News.
“But remember, we’re a resilient bunch. We’ve faced worse and we’ll keep pushing for a brighter tomorrow, no matter the challenges.”
The city of Derna, 300 km east of Benghazi, is ringed by hills and bisected by what is normally a dry riverbed in summer, which became a raging torrent of mud-brown water that also swept away several major bridges.
Derna was home to about 100,000 people and many of its multistory buildings on the banks of the riverbed collapsed, with people, their homes and cars vanishing into the raging waters.
“In the face of these devastating floods in Libya, it’s a heartbreaker,” Thabit said. “Our dams got some funding, but it seems some folks ran off with the money instead of fixing things. Tough times, but we’re tougher.”
The Libyan Presidential Council has declared the cities of Derna, Shahat and Al-Bayda in Cyrenaica disaster zones and requested international support to confront the effects of the floods caused by the storm.
FASTFACTS
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck high in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains about 70 km south of Marrakech on Friday, killing at least 2,900 people.
In Libya’s coastal city of Derna, Storm Daniel caused two river dams to burst on Sunday, killing at least 5,000 people, with thousands still missing.
Offers of assistance for Libya and Morocco have come from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Algeria, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Tunisia and Turkiye.
Libya is in effect under the control of two rival administrations: the internationally recognized government in Tripoli and authorities based along with the parliament in the east.
“The humanitarian needs are huge and far beyond the abilities of the Libyan Red Crescent and even beyond the abilities of the government,” Tamar Ramadan, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies delegation in Libya, said in a statement to the UN.
“That’s why the government in the east has issued an international appeal for support.”
Margaret Harris, spokesperson for the World Health Organization, said the flooding was of “epic” proportions.
“There’s not been a storm like this in the region in living memory, so it’s a great shock,” she said.
There is also concern for the hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees from more than 40 countries who use Libya as a jumping-off point to reach Europe and who have likely been caught up in the floods.
With global concern spreading about both disasters, several nations have offered aid and deployed rescue teams to Derna and isolated villages across Morocco to help survivors and retrieve the bodies of their loved ones from the rubble.
Offers of assistance came from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Algeria, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Tunisia and Turkiye. Saudi Arabia on Tuesday expressed solidarity with “Libya and its brotherly people, and the victims of the floods.”
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier ordered aid flights to Morocco, and the crown prince called King Mohammed VI to affirm the Kingdom’s solidarity with the Moroccan people.
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has declared a three-day mourning period and directed military personnel to provide humanitarian aid, including relief teams, rescue equipment and shelter camps for Libya and Morocco.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, ordered the dispatch of urgent relief and search and rescue teams to Libya, deploying two aid planes carrying 150 tons of food, relief and medical supplies.
A Kuwaiti flight took off on Wednesday with 40 tons of supplies for Libya, while Jordan sent a military plane loaded with food parcels, tents, blankets and mattresses.
None of this has detracted from the Moroccan earthquake response. Rescuers from Spain, the UK and Qatar are helping local search teams to find survivors.
Many villagers in Morocco have had no power or telephone network since the earthquake struck and have had to rescue loved ones and pull dead bodies from under their crushed homes without any assistance.
The UN estimated that more than 300,000 people had been affected, a third of them children, by the powerful seismic event that hit just after 11 p.m. when most families were asleep.
Moroccans have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of adversity, but as rescue teams race against the clock to locate survivors, experts say restoring a sense of normality should be the priority.
“While buildings and towns can be rebuilt through reconstruction efforts,” it is the “going back to normal for the survivors which is the biggest challenge,” Karim Wafa Al-Hussaini, a historian with roots in Morocco, told Arab News.
“Instilling a renewed sense of normal among the population will be definitely one of the biggest challenges throughout and after the reconstruction projects.”
The earthquake has underscored the fragility of buildings in Morocco’s rural areas, constructed using traditional Amazigh building techniques. Climate change has also left its mark, rendering the structures more susceptible to devastation.
Fatima Ahouli, director of operations with the Morocco-based Imal Initiative for Climate and Development, believes these latest incidents underscore the need for investment in infrastructure designed to cope with natural disasters and extreme weather events.
“This entails the construction of robust infrastructure, such as educational institutions and healthcare facilities, capable of enduring the rigors of severe weather events, all while fostering sustainable resource management practices,” she said.
Morocco’s King Mohammed has launched assessments to evaluate the structural damage and the feasibility of rebuilding the hardest-hit regions. Nevertheless, rescue operations have incurred criticism amid the rising death toll.
Meanwhile, in Marrakech, where state assistance for survivors has been most immediate, many modern buildings remained unscathed by the tremors. Several of the city’s famous historical sites, however, were not so fortunate.
“The earthquake’s fury primarily targeted ancient buildings, some dating back centuries, constructed using traditional clay methods once prevalent in Marrakech,” Yassine Soussi Temli, managing partner at the investment firm Maghreb Capital Advisers, told Arab News.
“The city’s distinctive architectural heritage has borne the brunt of the earthquake’s wrath.”
Reports in the Moroccan media confirmed the collapse of sections of the Tinmel Mosque. Images circulating online depict crumbling walls, a partially fallen tower and sizable heaps of debris.
UNESCO has been apprised of the damage caused to the mosque, which had been nominated for inclusion on its prestigious list of World Heritage Sites, and is planning to send a team to assess its extent.
While some structures within Marrakech’s Old City, itself a UNESCO World Heritage Site, sustained significant damage, other revered sites escaped largely unscathed.
Jemaa El-Fnaa Square, for example, a bustling tourist attraction teeming with vibrant markets, street vendors and gardens, appeared to have weathered the earthquake’s impact relatively unharmed.
The Kutubiyya Mosque, which stands over the square, also remained structurally sound, although there were reports of cracks in sections of the Old City’s iconic red earth walls.
The economic impact of the earthquake is multi-faceted. Although a major tourist destination, Marrakech is not the primary engine of Morocco’s economic growth. That role is reserved for the Rabat-Casablanca axis, the nation’s industrial powerhouse.
Furthermore, the burgeoning region of Tangier, with its thriving port, promises considerable economic potential.
The earthquake will inevitably have an impact on Marrakech’s economy but the government has insisted that the annual meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF will go ahead as planned from Oct. 9-15.
“Morocco’s economic performance, prior to the earthquake, had showcased resilience in the face of global challenges,” Temli said. “The nation had navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and managed inflationary pressures with commendable poise. Morocco had even emerged as a major recipient of foreign direct investment in North Africa.
“I am pretty sure that the government will put all the measures necessary to quickly rebuild the city of Marrakech so that it will continue to receive the millions of tourists it does every year.”
Arab Gulf and Central Asian states continue to pursue economic integration, experts say
They were taking part in a discussion about the growing ties between the two regions, which was organized by the Washington-based Middle East Institute
In July, Saudi Arabia hosted the first collective meeting of Gulf nations and five key Central Asian countries, with the aim of boosting trade and economic corporation
Updated 13 September 2023
ALI YOUNES
WASHINGTON: A recent wave of extensive economic cooperation between Arab Gulf states and Central Asian republics has the potential to boost economies in both of the oil-rich regions and open up new horizons of cooperation and economic ties.
This was the view of experts during a discussion on Wednesday, organized by the Washington-based Middle East Institute, titled “Gulf States, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus: Is an unprecedented push for economic integration underway?”
In July, Saudi Arabia hosted a summit that marked the first collective meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council member states (the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman) and the C5 group of Central Asian nations (Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan), with the aim of boosting trade and economic corporation between the regions.
Akbota Zholdasbekova, an associate professor of international relations at L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University in Kazakhstan, said Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading the way among Gulf states in terms of investment in energy-rich Central Asia, as part of their efforts to diversify investment portfolios and open up new markets for exports.
She said Central Asian countries benefit from such investments because they help spur economic growth and create new avenues for bilateral trade and investment. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have already invested hundreds of millions of dollars in energy companies in Kazakhstan and other countries in the region, she added.
In June, Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan agreed to establish a framework for cooperation in the energy sector, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to advance its global energy partnerships. The deal envisions collaboration in the fields of petroleum, gas, refining, petrochemicals, electricity and renewable energy.
Mohammed Al-Sulami, the head of Rasanah, the International Institute for Iranian Studies in Riyadh, highlighted the similarities between the two regional blocs, and said that as Gulf states pursue economic opportunities they have rediscovered the potential of Central Asian states as valuable partners with shared values and objectives.
Gulf nations are also interested in investing in the agriculture, supply-chain projects and skilled labor that Central Asian markets are well-placed to provide, he added.
Al-Sulami also pointed out that Gulf nations are not taking sides in the war between Russia and Ukraine, which is having negative effects on the global economy and regional trade, despite US and European pressure to do so.
“The policy in the Gulf states today is that we want to be a bridge … without the burden of having to take sides,” he added.
Fariz Ismailzade, from ADA University in Baku, said that Azerbaijan has traditionally looked toward Europe for trade and bilateral ties but there is now a broader belief in the country that the Gulf region is more valuable and so Azerbaijan should look “in our neighborhood” for better options for economic growth and development.
Noting that trade between Azerbaijan and Gulf states had increased by a factor of between five and 10 in the past five years, he added: “The larger point is that Azerbaijan is looking at the Gulf region as a strategic partner because it is a source of valuable investment, tourism and economic growth.”
Ismailzade also pointed out that Azerbaijan has signed two large contracts with ACWA and Masdar, energy companies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, respectively, that have invested heavily in Azerbaijan.
“As a result, Azerbaijan will be able to export clean and renewable energy to Europe, which would spur economic growth in the country,” he added.