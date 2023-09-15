You are here

KSrelief official meets WHO Eastern Mediterranean Program Director

KSrelief official meets WHO Eastern Mediterranean Program Director
The two discussed matters relating to relief and humanitarian affairs, as well as projects in the region. (SPA)
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

KSrelief official meets WHO Eastern Mediterranean Program Director

KSrelief official meets WHO Eastern Mediterranean Program Director
  • The two discussed matters relating to relief and humanitarian affairs, as well as projects in the region
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Director of Medical and Environmental Aid Department at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Muallem, met with the director of program management at the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Eastern Mediterranean, Rana Hajjeh on Thursday.

The two discussed matters relating to relief and humanitarian affairs, as well as developments in the projects implemented between KSrelief and WHO to improve the health situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Hajjeh praised KSrelief’s efforts to help the sick and injured around the world.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) WHO

Updated 34 min 30 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Greater legal protection for people with disabilities lauded

Greater legal protection for people with disabilities lauded
  • New Saudi Arabia laws approved on Aug. 22, come into force Jan. 6
  • Right to healthcare, privacy, education, jobs, recreation highlighted
Updated 34 min 30 sec ago
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: New legislation passed by Saudi Arabia’s government recently will provide greater protection and improved services for people with disabilities, it was highlighted at a forum held in the capital this week.

The gathering hosted by the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday saw the participation of Nasser bin Ali Al-Mousa, a member of the Shoura Council, Abdullah Alshamrani, a board member of the APD, and Hashem AlGhalib, the APD’s director-general of research and development.

“The new laws guarantee the rights of people with disabilities in all aspects of life, the new laws replace the existing care system for people with disabilities and are fitted to the current time and needs of people with disabilities,” said Khaled Khabarani, the authority’s spokesperson.

He added: “The new laws will achieve justice and empowerment for people with disabilities in society, labor market, education, health, entertainment, culture, and other aspects of life.”

“The new system also addresses the penalties for those who assault, discriminate against people with disabilities, or violate their privacy in any form,” said Khabarani.

Several speakers said the new laws seek to ensure the needs of people with disabilities are considered in government’s policies, programs and activities; and that there was a need to raise awareness of the legislation in society.

The new laws were approved by the Council of Ministers on Aug. 22 and will come into force on Jan. 6.

AlGhalib said that all government and non-government bodies are expected to comply so that an inclusive environment can be created in the country.

Topics: saudi health and care

Saudi, UK officials seek to boost trade, cultural ties

Saudi, UK officials seek to boost trade, cultural ties
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi, UK officials seek to boost trade, cultural ties

Saudi, UK officials seek to boost trade, cultural ties
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ministers have discussed enhancing cooperation in trade and cultural sectors with UK counterparts.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, discussed boosting partnership with the UK in the industrial and mining sectors during his meeting with Minister of State for International Trade, Nigel Huddleston.

Both ministers, who spoke on the sidelines of the meeting of the GCC Ministers of Trade and Industry in Oman, reviewed investment opportunities and explored ways to increase trade and develop non-oil exports.

In a separate meeting, Saudi Assistant Minister of Culture, Rakan Al-Touq, discussed developing various projects in the heritage and museum fields with the UK’s Parliamentary Under Secretary of State of Department for Culture, Media and Sport, Stephen Parkinson.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 45th Extended Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, Al-Touq thanked the UK for supporting the Kingdom’s to the UNESCO Executive Board for 2023-2027.

Both officials emphasized the existing Saudi-UK cultural ties and discussed ways to build on them within the framework of the MoU signed between both countries in February 2022 to enhance cultural cooperation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Kingdom (UK)

KSrelief continues humanitarian projects in Sudan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan

KSrelief continues humanitarian projects in Sudan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan
In Sri Lanka, KSrelief launched a project to combat blindness in collaboration with Al-Basar International Foundation. (SPA)
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

KSrelief continues humanitarian projects in Sudan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan

KSrelief continues humanitarian projects in Sudan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan
  KSrelief distributed food parcels in Punjab province of Pakistan and in Sudan
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched humanitarian projects in Sudan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday. 

KSrelief distributed more than 61 tons of food aid in the Punjab province of Pakistan, benefiting 4,550 people in areas affected by the floods.

The aid agency additionally distributed more than 34 tons of food aid in Sudan benefiting 5,217 displaced people. 

In Sri Lanka, KSrelief launched a project to combat blindness in collaboration with Al-Basar International Foundation. 

The aid program will run from Sept. 11 to 17. 

These initiatives are part of the relief and humanitarian projects the Kingdom provides through its humanitarian arm.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Sudan SRILANKA Pakistan

KSrelief signs aid agreements to benefit people in Syria, Yemen

KSrelief signs aid agreements to benefit people in Syria, Yemen
These initiatives are part of the relief and humanitarian projects the Kingdom provides through its humanitarian arm. (SPA)
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

KSrelief signs aid agreements to benefit people in Syria, Yemen

KSrelief signs aid agreements to benefit people in Syria, Yemen
  • KSrelief to operate a mobile healthcare system in earthquake-hit areas in Syria
  • A prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Sayun Governorate, Yemen will serve 3,545 individuals.
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed cooperation agreements with the International Wars and Disasters Victims Protection (IRVD) to benefit people in Syria, and Yemen. 

Under one of the agreements, KSrelief will implement and operate a mobile healthcare system in earthquake-hit areas in Syria, benefiting 385,111 people.

Director of KSrelief’s Health and Environmental Aid Department, Abdullah Saleh Al-Moallem, said the agreement aims to operate 20 mobile clinics and distribute infant formula to those affected by the earthquake in Idlib and Aleppo.

KSrelief signed another agreement with IRVD to operate a prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Sayun Governorate, Yemen, serving 3,545 individuals.

The agreement was signed by the center’s Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs, Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz in Riyadh.

These initiatives are part of the relief projects the Kingdom provides through its humanitarian arm.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Saudi crown prince to give exclusive interview with Fox News

Saudi crown prince to give exclusive interview with Fox News
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi crown prince to give exclusive interview with Fox News

Saudi crown prince to give exclusive interview with Fox News
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Fox News’ chief political anchor Bret Baier will present an exclusive interview with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Special Report on Sept. 20.

It is the first interview the crown prince has given with a major American news network since 2019.

The pre-taped no-holds-barred interview will cover a range of topics about the future of the Kingdom and relations with the United States. 

Baier will anchor Special Report from Saudi Arabia on Sept. 19 and 20 and present a look at the Kingdom, conducting interviews with Saudi officials, including Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim; Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal; Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb; Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman; and Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo.

These interviews will air on Special Report prior to the exclusive sit down with the crown prince.

The interview comes after the crown prince attended the G20 summit in India, followed by an official visit in the vast south Asian nation.

He then traveled to Oman where he was met by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

The Fox News interview will air on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. (EST) (10 p.m. GMT / 1 a.m Thursday, Sept. 21 in Saudi Arabia).

Topics: Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman Fox News Bret Baier

