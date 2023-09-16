You are here

  • Home
  • Eddie Howe bats away the critics after Newcastle’s difficult Premier League start
Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Eddie Howe bats away the critics after Newcastle’s difficult Premier League start

Eddie Howe bats away the critics after Newcastle’s difficult Premier League start
Howe said: “You’re looking to recruit the best players in the sense of who is available”. (Action Images via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cbckk

Updated 16 September 2023
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe bats away the critics after Newcastle’s difficult Premier League start

Eddie Howe bats away the critics after Newcastle’s difficult Premier League start
Updated 16 September 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe admits he is “immune” to critics following his Newcastle United side’s stuttering start to the 2023/24 campaign.

And the head coach insists the Magpies got things “right” in the summer transfer window, despite doubters wondering whether their four additions have truly strengthened their starting XI.

Newcastle kicked off their campaign with a remarkable demolition job on Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League season. But that seems a lifetime ago for supporters, who have since seen the side beaten three times in a row, albeit by top-six opposition.

United lost 1-0 at Manchester City before letting a lead slip at home to Liverpool and following that up with defeat at Brighton.

That has led to the team coming in for some criticism, but Howe has blanked out the noise as he bids to put things right on Tyneside against Brentford on Saturday.

“I’m immune to it, so I’m not hearing it," said Howe of the critics. “I’m only feeling my emotions to be honest — and my emotions are such that when we don’t win, I’m not great to be around. That is my drive.

“I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything, really, about the team. My drive is so high. My standards are so high that I expect to win every game and I want to win every game. If we don’t, I’m disappointed in myself, so I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything.”

One of the biggest issues mentioned is the use of funds in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle spent handsomely in pre-season, adding four recruits — Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall. Only one of that quartet has started any of the opening four matches.

Howe said: “You’re looking to recruit the best players in the sense of who is available, the funds you have, and what positions are the priority. That is made in conjunction with a lot of people; it’s not just a snap decision. I’m pleased with the window, the squad is a lot stronger, and hopefully we’ll see that throughout the season.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle have confirmed that the club’s leading goalscorer from the past three Premier League campaigns, Callum Wilson, has penned a contract extension at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies’ frontman, who has been away on England duty this week, has signed a one-year extension to his current deal, which was due to come to an end in June 2024.

Wilson has scored 40 goals in 79 league games for Newcastle, and is closing in on becoming the club’s second most prolific Premier League striker, behind Alan Shearer.

At present Wilson, who netted 18 goals last season as the Magpies finished fourth, needs just eight more goals to climb to second in the club’s all-time Premier League goalscoring charts.

On signing on the dotted line, Wilson said: “I’m delighted to extend my time here; it’s a fantastic football club, I’ve been welcomed ever since I came through the door and now the club’s going in a fantastic direction and on a journey so it’s nice to commit my future to being a part of that.

“We've got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here, the city, fan base, is what players dream of so I can’t wait to be around for the next few years.

“When I first joined the club I had ambitions to come back to the Premier League having been relegated with Bournemouth, and over the first few interviews I mentioned Europe and I mentioned getting to 100 Premier League goals.

“They were ambitions of mine and they still are. I’m close to getting into the ‘100 Club,’ and becoming the second all-time Premier League scorer for Newcastle would be an amazing achievement, having looked up to Shearer for many years.

“There’s so many fantastic names that have been before me at Newcastle — goalscorers who have worn the number nine — and it would be nice to join them in the record books during my time here.”

Howe, who previously worked with Wilson at Bournemouth, said: “We’re very pleased because Callum has been an integral part of our success.

“He’s an outstanding person, an outstanding footballer and I’m delighted he’s going to be with us for longer.

“He’s an incredibly motivated person and I’ve never seen Callum not motivated to score goals. I think that’s a great thing for a striker.

“He's always there in training and in games, wanting to score goals, and I’m sure that will be driving him on to achieve more and more with Newcastle United at a very exciting time for the club.”

Topics: Newcastle United

Related

Newcastle United owner backs Howe to turn around Premier League slump 
Sport
Newcastle United owner backs Howe to turn around Premier League slump 
Newcastle United sign Harvey Barnes to ease Eddie Howe’s US tour transfer fears
Sport
Newcastle United sign Harvey Barnes to ease Eddie Howe’s US tour transfer fears

Neymar’s debut, six goals and back in first place — a perfect evening for Al-Hilal

Neymar’s debut, six goals and back in first place — a perfect evening for Al-Hilal
Updated 16 September 2023
John Duerden

Neymar’s debut, six goals and back in first place — a perfect evening for Al-Hilal

Neymar’s debut, six goals and back in first place — a perfect evening for Al-Hilal
  • The Brazilian came off the bench in the second half for his first taste of Saudi Pro League action, as Al-Hilal cruised to a 6-1 victory over Al-Riyadh
Updated 16 September 2023
John Duerden

The big question before the game was “will he or won’t he?” But ultimately, the more important outcome than learning whether or not Neymar would make his debut in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening was Al-Hilal thrashing Al-Riyadh 6-1 to return to the top of the Saudi Pro League, ahead of champions Al-Ittihad, in the most emphatic of styles.

It is a case of so far so good for the 18-time champions, who have 16 points from their first six games, one more than Al-Ittihad. This was a by-the-numbers win, certainly, but it was also a bit more than that. It was a perfect evening.

In the end, Neymar, who surpassed Pele’s goal-scoring record for Brazil during the international break as he reached a total of 79 goals for the five-time world champions, came off the bench to a rapturous reaction just after the hour mark. By then, the result was not in any real doubt but he had the fans on their feet and feeling very excited about the future.

His team-mates in blue had made the running against their newly promoted opposition, who had collected only four points from their first five games.

The breakthrough came after 27 minutes when Michael broke through to the right side of the area and was brought down by Mohammed Al-Shwirekh. The referee pointed to the spot and Aleksandar Mitrovic stepped up to fire home his fifth goal of the season.

Al-Riyadh gave as good as they got but could not find a way through the back line. Then Al-Hilal extended their lead just before the break. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic drove toward the left side of the area and slipped the ball through to Yasser Al-Shahrani. The left-back returned the favor and then was resupplied by the Serbian, before shooting home from close range.

From then on it was always going to be the case that Al-Riyadh would be making the short journey home across the capital empty-handed.

Soon after Neymar took to the pitch the lead increased to 3-0, as Nasser Al-Dawsari fired home from close range after Malcom was fouled in the area.

There were more goals to come, along with Neymar’s first major attacking contribution. With seven minutes remaining, the former Barcelona star slipped the ball to Malcom and his fellow Brazilian swept the ball into the net to make it 4-0.

With three minutes remaining, Al-Hilal were awarded a penalty. The fans made it clear that they wanted the new arrival to take it but, instead, it fell to Salem Al-Dawsari to make it five.

Five minutes into added time, Neymar fired a shot from outside the area, only for the goalkeeper to palm the ball out to Salem Al-Dawsari, who grabbed his second. Al-Hilal fans were in dreamland and not even a very late consolation goal from Ali Al-Zaqan could dampen the spirits of the home fans.

It meant the Blues maintained their unbeaten start to the season and returned to pole position above Al-Ittihad. The Jeddah giants suffered their first loss of the season, at the hands of Al-Hilal, before the international break, a dramatic 4-3 defeat, but bounced back to win 1-0 on Thursday at Al-Okhdood. Karim Benzema grabbed the only goal of a hard-fought game with 18 minutes remaining after Haroune Camara rolled the ball back from the left byline and it bounced fortuitously for the French striker, who clinched the three points from close range.

Also on Thursday, Al-Wehda’s promising start to the season continued with a 4-2 win over Damac, with Odion Ighalo bagging a hat-trick. On Friday, Al-Shabab picked up their first three points of the season with a 1-0 victory at Al-Fayha. Moroccan defender Romain Saiss got the only goal of the game.

Ashleigh Plumptre’s move to Al-Ittihad adds star power to Saudi Women’s Premier League

Ashleigh Plumptre’s move to Al-Ittihad adds star power to Saudi Women’s Premier League
Updated 15 September 2023
John Duerden

Ashleigh Plumptre’s move to Al-Ittihad adds star power to Saudi Women’s Premier League

Ashleigh Plumptre’s move to Al-Ittihad adds star power to Saudi Women’s Premier League
  • The Nigeria international joins the Jeddah club ahead of the second edition of the top tier competition
  • Plumptre said: “I am excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings. My journey of stepping into more of myself continues … It’s more than football”
Updated 15 September 2023
John Duerden

There was a sense of deja vu this week as a Saudi Arabia club went to the top tier of English football and signed one of the world’s best players.
Al-Ittihad have recruited Ashleigh Plumptre from Leicester City which means that one of the stars of the women’s game has made the switch from the home of the Foxes in England’s East Midlands to join the Tigers in the port of Jeddah.
With the 25-year-old on the radar of several big European clubs, the signing has whetted appetites for the second season of the Saudi Women’s Premier League which kicks off next month.
Plumptre is a former England youth international who switched allegiance to Nigeria and was one of the stars of the World Cup that ended last month with the Africans losing to England after a penalty shootout in the knockout stages.
“(I am) grateful to have signed for Al-Ittihad,” Plumptre reportedly said. “I am excited to start this journey alongside some incredible human beings. My journey of stepping into more of myself continues … It’s more than football.”
She joins a Jeddah club on the rise under coach Kelly Lindsay, the former US international who has managed the women’s teams of Afghanistan and Morocco. They have been busy in the transfer market. As well as the new Nigerian defender, there is Morocco’s Salma Amani — who helped the Atlas Lionesses not just become the first Arab team to play at the Women’s World Cup this summer but also to get to the knockout stage.
Former Swedish youth international Nor Mustafa, who arrived by the Red Sea from Scottish club Hibernian, means that the Tigers will be hoping to mount a title challenge this time after finishing fifth out of eight in the inaugural season. For the city of Jeddah to be home to both the male and female champions would be something special.
Fullback Bayan Sadagah is looking forward to continuing the progress already made. “I used to play for Jeddah Eagles and after the Saudi Women’s Pro League was created, our club was acquired by Al-Ittihad,” the defender said. “We were able to use their facilities and we were happy that we were finally being treated as professionals and this really pushed us to be more ambitious. We push ourselves to become better.”
That is the plan for the new season but taking the title from Al-Nassr will not be easy. The Riyadh team are the ones to beat with stars including Lina Boussaha, a former French youth international who played for Paris Saint-Germain before sustaining a serious injury. Her career is now back on track in Saudi Arabia.
Even the newly-promoted teams are ambitious. Al-Qadsia have former Benfica coach Luis Andrade.
“We are aiming to be competitive in the Premier League,” Andrade said as he arrived in the east of the country in August. “We know that we have a lot of work to do but we are not just there to make up the numbers.”
The numbers are improving and there are plans to expand the top tier to 10 teams from next year. Interestingly, there are 30 sides in the second division which is divided into regional groups of six. At the end of the season there will be playoffs with three teams coming up and one going down.
Compared to other Asian powerhouses such as China and especially Japan, there is a determination to try and catch up as quickly as possible and the progress made in a short time has been impressive.
In 2019, the women’s department at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation was established. A year later, came the Women’s Community Football League and then the Regional Women’s League in 2021. The Premier League launched in 2022, the same year that the national women’s team played their first-ever international game, defeating the Seychelles 2-0. They now have a FIFA ranking.
There is, of course, a bid to host the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup. If that is successful, it would be a huge boost to the game in the country but even if not, there is a plan to qualify to the tournament for the first time.
The 2027 World Cup may be a little too early but with 32 teams participating and the likes of the Philippines and Vietnam making the 2023 edition, there is always hope. There are now more than 50,000 schoolgirls playing football, over 1,000 female coaches and regional training centers where the best talent get the best coaching. The development is continuing at a rapid speed.
First though, is the new season. The objective is that this is better than last year in terms of the quality of play and the interest off the pitch. That remains to be seen but the early signs and the early signings such as Plumptre are very promising.

Topics: Ashleigh Plumptre Al-ittihad Saudi Women’s Premier League

Related

Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League
Football
Al-Nassr crowned champions of inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League
Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli to stay top of Saudi Women’s Premier League
Sport
Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli to stay top of Saudi Women’s Premier League

Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss after testifying in assault probe

Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss after testifying in assault probe
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters

Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss after testifying in assault probe

Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss after testifying in assault probe
  • The incident has triggered a furor over sexism in Spanish sport and prompted protests similar to the “Me Too” movement
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters

MADRID: An investigating judge at Spain’s High Court has imposed a restraining order to prevent former soccer chief Luis Rubiales approaching national team player Jenni Hermoso, after he appeared in court to be investigated for sexual assault for kissing her on the lips.
The incident, which occurred at the medal ceremony after Spain’s women’s team won the World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 20, has triggered a furor over sexism in Spanish sport and society and prompted protests similar to the “Me Too” movement.

Topics: Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales Jenni Hermoso Kiss court

Related

Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph
Football
Hermoso becomes leader of sexism stand after World Cup triumph
Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual
Football
Footballer Jenni Hermoso says ‘in no moment’ was kiss with Luis Rubiales consensual

Kolo Muani needs to make a quick impression at PSG after such a costly transfer

Kolo Muani needs to make a quick impression at PSG after such a costly transfer
Updated 15 September 2023

Kolo Muani needs to make a quick impression at PSG after such a costly transfer

Kolo Muani needs to make a quick impression at PSG after such a costly transfer
  • Kolo Muani was so determined to join PSG that he refused to train with Frankfurt in order to push the deal through
  • Mbappe and Kolo Muani are both 24 years old and both grew up in the Parisian suburb of Bondy
Updated 15 September 2023

PARIS: Randal Kolo Muani did everything in his power to join Paris Saint-Germain, and in doing so became the third most expensive signing in the club’s history.

Now the forward needs to start scoring goals to justify the fee after joining from Eintracht Frankfurt for €95 million ($101 million). Only Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, who joined for a combined €402 million ($429 million) in 2017, have cost more.

Kolo Muani had started his second season at Frankfurt, scoring three goals in four games, when there was suddenly space in French champion PSG’s attack.

Neymar was sold to Saudi club Al-Hilal and Lionel Messi refused the option of an extra year on his contract and went to Inter Miami, where he has made an immediate impression.

Kolo Muani was so determined to join PSG that he refused to train with Frankfurt in order to push the deal through, and it happened right at the end of the transfer window. Joining PSG reunited him with France teammates Ousmane Dembélé and Mbappé, the trio which played in attack when the team lost to Argentina in last year’s World Cup final.

Mbappe and Kolo Muani are both 24 years old — Kolo Muani is two weeks older — and both grew up in the Parisian suburb of Bondy. They didn’t play together as youths and neither joined PSG initially, with Mbappé going to Monaco and Kolo Muani recruited by Nantes when he was 16.

“I was very nonchalant (at the time),” Kolo Muani said in an interview on the French league’s website. “Without the interest shown by Nantes, I don’t know where I would be.”

So being united with Mbappé appears like a fairytale scenario for Kolo Muani, who is expected to make his debut for PSG when the team hosts Nice on Friday.

But the pressure on him will be intense.

Unlike Mbappé, who was already prolific as an 18-year-old with Monaco, it took a while for Kolo Muani to break through at the highest level. His first goal in the French first division came in October 2020 with Nantes, when he was nearly 22. Later that season, he came to wider attention with a goal and an assist as Nantes won 2-1 at PSG.

“In my eyes, it wasn’t my best game, but I’m aware that it’s the one which put me in the spotlight,” Kolo Muani said.

It’s been an upward curve since.

The following season, he scored 12 league goals for Nantes and helped it win the French Cup. His electric pace, balance and clever passing earned him a move to Eintracht Frankfurt, where he discovered the Champions League, became a fan favorite and netted 23 goals in 46 games overall.

The France team came calling and so did PSG.

“He’s had a phenomenal rise. We were already following him when he was at Nantes, then he proved himself at Frankfurt and met all of our expectations,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “The transfer to PSG means he will be even more exposed. It’s the flipside of the coin.”

With Mbappe rested for a friendly match against Germany on Tuesday because of a sore knee, Kolo Muani started the game alongside veteran Antoine Griezmann in a 4-4-2 formation. But Kolo Muani had a disappointing game and fluffed chances.

With PSG starting their Champions League campaign at home against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, coach Luis Enrique may be tempted to keep Mbappe on the bench against Nice.

Topics: Randal Kolo Muani Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Kylian Mbappé

Related

PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots
Sport
PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots
Kylian Mbappe scores 2 goals as PSG rout Lyon 4-1 in French league
Football
Kylian Mbappe scores 2 goals as PSG rout Lyon 4-1 in French league

Man United manager Ten Hag has been hit by a slew of problems in a troubled start to the season

Man United manager Ten Hag has been hit by a slew of problems in a troubled start to the season
Updated 15 September 2023
AP

Man United manager Ten Hag has been hit by a slew of problems in a troubled start to the season

Man United manager Ten Hag has been hit by a slew of problems in a troubled start to the season
  • After already losing twice, results and performances have been disappointing
  • Off the field, it has been even more turbulent
Updated 15 September 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United has been beset with problems on and off the field, and the Premier League season is only four games old.

After already losing twice, results and performances have been disappointing; particularly when manager Erik ten Hag was expected to mount more of a challenge to defending champion Manchester City in his second year in charge.

Off the field, it has been even more turbulent.

Amid a backlash from fans, United eventually decided to part ways with Mason Greenwood, six months after a criminal investigation of attempted rape was closed by prosecutors.

The club then had to contend with allegations of domestic abuse made against Brazil winger Antony, who has been given a leave of absence to address the claims.

Meanwhile, United said on Thursday that Jadon Sancho would train away from the first team over a disciplinary issue.

Sancho used social media to air his grievances by saying he had been made a “scapegoat” after being cut from United’s squad for its last game before the international break, a 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

All of that comes at the same time as uncertainty continues to surround the ownership of the club, 10 months after it was put on the market.

Regarding the on-field matters, Ten Hag is also dealing with a spate of injuries to key players including Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane.

In that sense, a two-week pause for international soccer might have been a welcome relief to the Dutch coach. The visit of Brighton to Old Trafford on Saturday, however, represents the potential of another setback for a United team that has looked vulnerable so far this season.

After all, Brighton beat United home and away last season and inflicted a first defeat on Ten Hag in his opening game as manager.

The south coast club seems serene in comparison to the troubles at United, but has had to handle its own upheaval over the past year after losing star players, its manager and a key executive. Still, the club has continued to over-perform, qualifying for this season’s Europa League and unearthing more talent in highly-rated striker Evan Ferguson.

Brighton have become a benchmark of how to run a soccer club well, with an outstanding recruitment set up and savvy, imaginative managerial hires.

In the last transfer window it brought in about $204 million in sales, with midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister the big departures. Last season, it made sales worth about $148 million, with Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard making moves to Premier League rivals.

Manager Graham Potter was lured away by Chelsea, as well as recruitment chief Paul Winstanley. Yet Brighton secured its highest top flight position, finishing sixth under Potter’s replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, advanced to the semifinals of the FA Cup and qualified for Europe.

“We are always prepared for a head coach suddenly leaving for whatever reason,” Brighton owner Tony Bloom said this week. “But until you bring one in and see how they settle, you really don’t know how they are going to work out. We were extremely fortunate that we got someone of such high quality as Roberto to come in.”

Brighton’s preparation for upheaval appears to be the secret to its success, six years after it was promoted to the top flight. There is an expectation that the league’s biggest clubs will try to lure its best talent, as was the case when Chelsea signed Caicedo and Mac Allister joined Liverpool.

“It was not unexpected that Alexis and Moises have left the club in the summer,” Bloom said. “But we’ve been prepared for a number of months.

“I prefer to be in the situation where lots of clubs and lots of the media are talking about our players, which means we’re doing something right as a club and obviously those players are performing really well on the pitch.”

Ferguson, who scored a hat trick in Brighton’s 3-1 win against Newcastle before the international break, has already been linked with a move to United.

It’s a measure of Brighton’s growing ambition that it has signed highly-rated Barcelona forward Ansu Fati on a season-long loan.

United are still trying to recover from a series of mistakes made in the transfer market since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013. It has been 10 years since the storied club won its last league title, but there is encouragement Ten Hag is moving it in the right direction after finishing third last year, qualifying for the Champions League and winning the League Cup.

The former Ajax coach’s impressive first year in charge gave rise to hope he could mount a credible title challenge this season.

That could yet materialize, but it has been far from the start he would have wanted.

Topics: Manchester United English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Declan Rice scores as Arsenal hit back to beat Manchester United
Sport
Declan Rice scores as Arsenal hit back to beat Manchester United
Manchester City reportedly close to signing Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol
Football
Manchester City reportedly close to signing Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol

Latest updates

Riyadh police arrests three for promoting narcotic cannabis substance and amphetamine
Riyadh police arrests three for promoting narcotic cannabis substance and amphetamine
France’s president says ambassador to Niger ‘literally held hostage’
France’s president says ambassador to Niger ‘literally held hostage’
Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
Saudi authorities brief UNESCO World Heritage Committee on bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Saudi authorities brief UNESCO World Heritage Committee on bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
AlUla World Archaeology Summit in Saudi Arabia establishes global award for excellence in the field
More than 300 archaeology experts and specialists from 39 countries participated in the three-day summit. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.