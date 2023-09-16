Eddie Howe bats away the critics after Newcastle’s difficult Premier League start

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe admits he is “immune” to critics following his Newcastle United side’s stuttering start to the 2023/24 campaign.

And the head coach insists the Magpies got things “right” in the summer transfer window, despite doubters wondering whether their four additions have truly strengthened their starting XI.

Newcastle kicked off their campaign with a remarkable demolition job on Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League season. But that seems a lifetime ago for supporters, who have since seen the side beaten three times in a row, albeit by top-six opposition.

United lost 1-0 at Manchester City before letting a lead slip at home to Liverpool and following that up with defeat at Brighton.

That has led to the team coming in for some criticism, but Howe has blanked out the noise as he bids to put things right on Tyneside against Brentford on Saturday.

“I’m immune to it, so I’m not hearing it," said Howe of the critics. “I’m only feeling my emotions to be honest — and my emotions are such that when we don’t win, I’m not great to be around. That is my drive.

“I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything, really, about the team. My drive is so high. My standards are so high that I expect to win every game and I want to win every game. If we don’t, I’m disappointed in myself, so I don’t need anyone else to tell me anything.”

One of the biggest issues mentioned is the use of funds in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle spent handsomely in pre-season, adding four recruits — Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall. Only one of that quartet has started any of the opening four matches.

Howe said: “You’re looking to recruit the best players in the sense of who is available, the funds you have, and what positions are the priority. That is made in conjunction with a lot of people; it’s not just a snap decision. I’m pleased with the window, the squad is a lot stronger, and hopefully we’ll see that throughout the season.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle have confirmed that the club’s leading goalscorer from the past three Premier League campaigns, Callum Wilson, has penned a contract extension at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies’ frontman, who has been away on England duty this week, has signed a one-year extension to his current deal, which was due to come to an end in June 2024.

Wilson has scored 40 goals in 79 league games for Newcastle, and is closing in on becoming the club’s second most prolific Premier League striker, behind Alan Shearer.

At present Wilson, who netted 18 goals last season as the Magpies finished fourth, needs just eight more goals to climb to second in the club’s all-time Premier League goalscoring charts.

On signing on the dotted line, Wilson said: “I’m delighted to extend my time here; it’s a fantastic football club, I’ve been welcomed ever since I came through the door and now the club’s going in a fantastic direction and on a journey so it’s nice to commit my future to being a part of that.

“We've got some great things to look forward to and I think being around here, the city, fan base, is what players dream of so I can’t wait to be around for the next few years.

“When I first joined the club I had ambitions to come back to the Premier League having been relegated with Bournemouth, and over the first few interviews I mentioned Europe and I mentioned getting to 100 Premier League goals.

“They were ambitions of mine and they still are. I’m close to getting into the ‘100 Club,’ and becoming the second all-time Premier League scorer for Newcastle would be an amazing achievement, having looked up to Shearer for many years.

“There’s so many fantastic names that have been before me at Newcastle — goalscorers who have worn the number nine — and it would be nice to join them in the record books during my time here.”

Howe, who previously worked with Wilson at Bournemouth, said: “We’re very pleased because Callum has been an integral part of our success.

“He’s an outstanding person, an outstanding footballer and I’m delighted he’s going to be with us for longer.

“He’s an incredibly motivated person and I’ve never seen Callum not motivated to score goals. I think that’s a great thing for a striker.

“He's always there in training and in games, wanting to score goals, and I’m sure that will be driving him on to achieve more and more with Newcastle United at a very exciting time for the club.”