Saudi armed forces and partners conclude joint ‘Bright Star 2023’ drill in Egypt

Saudi armed forces and partners conclude joint ‘Bright Star 2023’ drill in Egypt
1 / 2
Saudi troops disembark from a landing craft during the ‘Bright Star 2023’ military exercises in Egypt. (Saudi Ministry of Defense handout / via Al-Ekhbariya)
Saudi armed forces and partners conclude joint ‘Bright Star 2023’ drill in Egypt
2 / 2
Saudi troops take part in the joint war drill in Egypt's Mohamed Naguib Military Base. (Saudi Ministry of Defense handout / via Al-Ekhbariya)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi armed forces and partners conclude joint ‘Bright Star 2023’ drill in Egypt

Saudi armed forces and partners conclude joint ‘Bright Star 2023’ drill in Egypt
  • ‘Bright Star’ is an extensive annual military exercise hosted by Egypt with troops from various countries taking part
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s armed forces concluded a joint exercise with the participation of units from countries in Egypt and elsewhere, the Kingdom’s Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

The “Bright Star 2023” exercise concluded at the Mohamed Naguib Military Base in the city of Hammam, Marsa Matrouh governorate, in the presence of the head of the Armed Forces Training and Development Authority, Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Balawi, and the military attache to Egypt, Col. Abdulkarim Al Sudais.

The conclusion of the exercise saw the application of a number of combat scenarios, as the armed forces units participating in the exercise carried out command center training, parachuting, storming terrorist outposts, live shooting, sea raiding, air missile defense training and defense against weapons of mass destruction.

The units also participated in the Bright Star Forum workshops.

The joint military exercise, which ran from Aug. 31 to Sept. 14, involved 8,000 troops from 34 countries, with host country Egypt providing the largest contingent of more than 2,300 troops, followed by the US with about 1,500 service members.

Aside from Egypt, the US and Saudi Arabia, other countries with troops on the ground during the exercise include Cameroon, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Malawi, Pakistan, Qatar, South Africa, and the UK.

Participating as observers were Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Republic of the Congo, Hungary, Japan, Nigeria, Oman, Poland, Rwanda, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and the UAE, according to a report on the US Central Command website.

Riyadh police arrests three for promoting narcotic cannabis substance and amphetamine

Riyadh police arrests three for promoting narcotic cannabis substance and amphetamine
Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East. (SPA)
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

Riyadh police arrests three for promoting narcotic cannabis substance and amphetamine

Riyadh police arrests three for promoting narcotic cannabis substance and amphetamine
  • The perpetrators were arrested and legal action was taken against them
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh police have arrested three citizens for promoting 35.5 kilograms of cannabis and 2,090 tablets of amphetamine.
The perpetrators were arrested and legal action was taken against them. 
The drugs haul had an estimated street value of between $20,000 and $52,000 based on research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users pay in the range of $10-$25 each amphetamine pill.
Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East, and the money raised through the sale of all narcotics are usually ploughed back into the drug trade although some find their way into organized crime and terrorism.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected]. Those notifying the authorities of suspected cases of drug smuggling are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.

Saudi authorities brief UNESCO World Heritage Committee on bid to host World Expo 2030

Saudi authorities brief UNESCO World Heritage Committee on bid to host World Expo 2030
Updated 2 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities brief UNESCO World Heritage Committee on bid to host World Expo 2030

Saudi authorities brief UNESCO World Heritage Committee on bid to host World Expo 2030
  • Riyadh is ‘fully prepared’ to host the international exhibition, panel hears
Updated 2 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City held a reception for UNESCO World Heritage Committee members and briefed them on the Kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in the capital, Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Abdulaziz Alghannam, the technical director of the Riyadh Expo 2030 bid, said: “Riyadh Expo 2030 is part of the Kingdom’s endeavor to enable all countries to make an impact on the international scale, with the aim of creating a bright future for the planet under the theme ‘Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.’”

Alghannam said that the “three sub-themes of Riyadh Expo 2030 represent the Kingdom’s vision to present the most impactful World Expo ever, collaborating for a better future, where ‘Prosperity for All’ seeks to achieve a prosperous and a peaceful planet in which science and innovation are accessible to all.”

He said that the sub-theme of ‘Climate Action’ promoted creative solutions to climate change by uniting international efforts, while ‘A Different Tomorrow’ sought to harness science, innovations and technologies to develop new tools for individuals and societies.

A picture of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is shown during the reception for the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Riyadh. (X: @Riyadh_Expo2030)

Inspired by Saudi Vision 2030, Alghannam said: “Riyadh Expo 2030 pays great attention to the Kingdom’s civilization, rich heritage, ancient traditions, and cultural treasures, which we would be proud to showcase to visitors through immersive experiences.”

Alghannam said that the capital was “fully prepared to host the international exhibition and present the most impactful and unprecedented edition in the history of World Expo.”

The members of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee were briefed about the Kingdom’s ambitious goals for Riyadh Expo 2030 and the major development projects that will be ready by 2030.

They were also briefed on Riyadh Expo 2030’s sustainability plans, including clean energy, high standards of resource efficiencies, and detailed strategies to enhance and conserve biodiversity, eliminate food wastage, and green waste management and recycling.

The RCRC reception was held on the sidelines of the Kingdom’s hosting of the meeting of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh from Sept. 10-25, in its capacity as the current chair of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

 

AlUla World Archaeology Summit in Saudi Arabia establishes global award for excellence in the field

More than 300 archaeology experts and specialists from 39 countries participated in the three-day summit. (SPA)
More than 300 archaeology experts and specialists from 39 countries participated in the three-day summit. (SPA)
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

AlUla World Archaeology Summit in Saudi Arabia establishes global award for excellence in the field

More than 300 archaeology experts and specialists from 39 countries participated in the three-day summit. (SPA)
  • The aim of the award is to encourage development and innovation in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: AlUla World Archaeology Summit in Saudi Arabia concluded on Friday with the launch of a global prize that will recognize and reward excellence in the field.

The aim of “AlUla World Archaeology Summit Award” is to encourage development and innovation in the fields of archaeology and cultural heritage, the state-run Saudi Press Association reported.

More than 300 archaeology experts and specialists from 39 countries participated in the three-day summit, officials said, which was organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla and took place at the Maraya Concert Hall in the governorate.

The program for the event included 11 extensive panel discussions that tackled a variety of topics, including technologies for the preservation of archaeological sites, and support for new archaeological discoveries and young archaeologists.

Organizers hope the summit will become a leading global platform in the cultural heritage and archaeology sectors, reflecting the rich history of AlUla and recognizing its status as the cradle of ancient civilizations dating back more than 2,000 years.

The ancient city served as a key destination for travelers and explorers of the era, and is now considered one of the most important sites for historical exploration due to its archaeological wonders.

The rebirth of AlUla
Hegra, ancient city of the Nabataeans in Saudi Arabia’s historic AlUla Valley, is emerging from the mists of time to take its rightful place as one of the wonders of the world
Enter
keywords

 

Saudi foreign minister and Comoros president hold talks at G77+China Summit in Cuba

Saudi foreign minister and Comoros president hold talks at G77+China Summit in Cuba
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister and Comoros president hold talks at G77+China Summit in Cuba

Saudi foreign minister and Comoros president hold talks at G77+China Summit in Cuba
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the President of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani, held talks on Friday on the sidelines of the G77 + China Summit in the Cuban capital, Havana.

The prince passed on the greetings and appreciation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Assoumani, and their best wishes to the government and people of the Comoros for their further progress and prosperity, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said. The president in turn expressed similar sentiments for the Saudi leadership and people.

 

 

They then reviewed the relationship between their countries and ways in which it might strengthened and developed to help achieve their aspirations, the ministry said, and discussed the latest international developments and efforts being made to address and resolve issues.

The Saudi ambassador to Cuba, Faisal Al-Harbi, and the director general of the foreign minister’s office, Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, were also present at the meeting.

KSrelief chief and El Salvador’s health minister discuss humanitarian and relief projects

KSrelief chief and El Salvador’s health minister discuss humanitarian and relief projects
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

KSrelief chief and El Salvador’s health minister discuss humanitarian and relief projects

KSrelief chief and El Salvador’s health minister discuss humanitarian and relief projects
Updated 15 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the general supervisor of the Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, on Thursday met with El Salvador’s Minister of Health Dr. Francisco Montoya during his visit to the capital, San Salvador, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

During the meeting, which was held in the presence of El Salvador’s Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Carlos Alvarenga and Haitham Al-Maliki, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Mexico and non-resident ambassador to El Salvador, the two sides discussed humanitarian and relief projects of common interest related to the health sector in the South American nation.

Montoya praised the relief and humanitarian assistance provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief — its humanitarian arm — to all countries in need around the world.

