GEA chairman Turki Alalshikh launches Riyadh Season 2023 edition

RIYADH: Saudi General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh on Saturday launched the Riyadh Season 2023 edition in a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
In the video, the event’s new branding was revealed and he highlighted the range of sport, music, gaming and film entertainment experiences visitors can expect.
في ظل قيادة مولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين حفظه الله وبدعم وتخطيط قائدنا الملهم عراب رؤيتنا سيدي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء حفظه الله
إطلاق فيديو موسم الرياض 2023 بهويته الجديدة وتجارب ترفيهية عالمية #RiyadhSeason#BigTime
Saudi FM arrives in New York for 78th UN General Assembly
The foreign minister is attending the 78 UNGA on behalf of King Salman
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, has arrived in New York city to attend the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on behalf of King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency said early Sunday.
The foreign minister and his delegation flew to New York from Havana, Cuba, where he attended the G77+China Summit on Sept. 16.
The 78th UN General Assembly will take place September 18 to 26, 2023, amid worries about the Earth getting hotter fast, worsening poverty and food insecurity, war, inflation, and humanitarian needs escalating in scale and cost, and deepening inequality.
Prince Faisal will participate in several official meetings to discuss ways to address the issues raised. He will also participate in a number of ministerial meetings that will be held involving the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States, according to SPA.
On the sidelines of the General Assembly, he will also hold bilateral meetings with representatives of various countries, and with officials of international organizations participating in the work of the United Nations General Assembly at its 78th session.
Saudi Ministry of Defense to hold air, naval shows to mark 93rd National Day
Saudi Arabia's National Day falls on September 23
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's armed forces will participate in various activities to mark the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day, including aerial and marine shows in several regions across the nation, the Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday.
Different types of Royal Saudi Air Force jets, including Typhoons, F-15s, and Tornados will perform in 13 cities, including the capital Riyadh, Jeddah, Dhahran, Damman, Al-Jawf, Jubail, Al-Ahsa, Taif, Al-Baha, Tabuk, Abha, Khamis Mushait, and Alkhobar.
The Saudi Hawks Aerobatic Team will also execute formations and aerial displays in the skies of several cities in the Kingdom in celebration of National Day, which falls on Sept. 23.
The Royal Saudi Navy is also participating in the national day events with naval parades and shows in the Eastern and Western Fleets.
The waterfront in Jeddah will witness a parade of naval vessels and special marine security boats, helicopter air shows, a military parade with vehicles and others for infantry and cavalry, alongside a weapons and equipment exhibition.
At Al-Fanateer Beach in Jubail, naval commandos will conduct a mock amphibious raid to neutralize enemy targets inside a building.
The city, which is located in the Eastern Province, will also host an air show with helicopters, a free jump with the Saudi flag, a military parade, and an exhibition featuring weapons, military machinery and equipment, and special activities for children.
Yusr and Yara Al-Otaibi’s wellness brand hopes to create joy, comfort through sustainable practices, ‘global perspective’
Updated 16 September 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: As the global fitness industry slowly gets back on its feet following the pandemic, brands are finding leverage through community engagement and mindfulness.
Rolly, a Saudi brand established in 2021, focuses on creating fitness experiences and products while platforming sustainable practices through a “global perspective,” Yusr Al-Otaibi, co-founder of the brand, told Arab News.
Her sister, co-founder Yara Al-Otaibi, said: “In Saudi Arabia it’s really important to set a standard because we no longer settle for the minimum or the normal. We really want the best in terms of our brand, or products, or initiatives.”
Saudis are no strangers to sedentary lifestyles. Days are outlined by long car rides through scorching sun-stroked streets. Only in the colder months can joggers and cyclists be found roaming Riyadh’s Wadi Hanifa or Jeddah’s Corniche. While there are no recent statistics on the topic, according to the 2021 Household Sports Practice Survey by the General Authority for Statistics, 29.7 percent of people are involved in moderate physical activity.
Rolly looks to create safe spaces and products for individuals to integrate movement into their daily lives.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Rolly, a Saudi brand established in 2021, focuses on creating fitness experiences and products.
• Rolly Experiences are curated wellness and fitness events that include mindfulness activities.
Yusr said: “We started with a question: Why weren’t there sustainable products that look fun and are also high performance? We took the challenge.”
After suffering a knee injury, cutting into her active lifestyle and gym routine, Yara found conventional yoga mats caused more pain than support. An idea resulted from the two sisters’ need for products and spaces that are comfortable, safe, and help all types of movement.
Yusr said: “We found a gap in the Saudi market, and the Middle East as a whole, and we’re hoping through this we can spread awareness of the importance of movement while taking care of the Earth.”
After three years of testing alongside physiotherapists, the sisters’ first product saw the light of day. Their plastic-free and anti-humidity yoga mat is constructed using rubber and a top layer of vegan leather. The wide structure was designed by Yara to ensure that it is suitable for most body types and fitness exercises.
They have also developed a mat carrier, made of local fabrics, to promote the idea that safe spaces to practice can also be portable.
Yusr explained: “I think through the product design, perhaps Rolly opened the door for a new category of products in the Kingdom in terms of fitness that are approached by both male and female, or whether you’re a yogi, or a physiotherapist or pilates trainer, or a high school girl who loves movement.”
We found a gap in the Saudi market, and the Middle East as a whole, and we’re hoping through this we can spread awareness of the importance of movement while taking care of the Earth.
Yusr Al-Otaibi, Rolly co-founder
Their company is built under the three core values of sustainability, performance, and creativity.
Yara said: “As entrepreneurs we do really believe that businesses that don’t have a social, environmental, or an economic responsibility in Saudi Arabia will not flourish.
“We focus on these three aspects that are (components of) international sustainability … It’s not only the fact that we have products that are sustainable; socially, we are encouraging people to move, which has a sustainability aspect as well.”
By working with Friends of Rolly — who are local instructors — fitness talent, investors, local businesses and studios get to boost their exposure.
The Jeddah-based brand this year began Rolly Experiences, which the sisters explained is at the “core of what Rolly does.” Their curated events captivate the senses of their clients, whether it is the weight of the mat they stand on, the music, or the environment they are placed in.
Mindfulness techniques are incorporated to engage mind as well as body.
Rolly has been able to promote mindfulness and fitness through experimental events, using lights to help encourage curiosity from onlookers.
Yusr said: “People are excited now to know what’s next because our experiences move from one location to another.
“The trainers are people who also fuse different types of sports together and these things are very exciting. It’s very heartwarming to see and know there is a demand for it.”
The sisters’ most recent event, called “Shells by the Beach,” which was run in collaboration with local studios and instructors, focused on locating and tuning into inner fluidity.
Yusr said: “We wanted it to be by the beach so the participants could feel and visualize the waves and recreate that feeling inside them. Human bodies are made up of 70 percent water so it made sense to be there.”
While they are currently based in Jeddah, they plan to expand into other parts of the region in the near future.
Yusr added: “The ultimate goal is to redefine the idea of fitness experiences in the country.
“People are interested in Pilates and yoga, and so on, but they also want a fresh perspective on making it something new: a very high-performance, high-quality experience.”
Saudi representative joins Women’s World Car of the Year
As a prominent figure in the industry, she regularly addresses and guides the Saudi workforce, and frequently appears in the media to advocate for women’s empowerment, serving as an inspiring symbol of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for leadership
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Women’s World Car of the Year has welcomed Aseel Al-Hamad, who serves as Saudi Arabia’s representative at the FIA Women in Motorsports Commission and is a board member at the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, to its global panel of judges.
The award distinguishes itself as the sole global car awards program that highlights the role of women in the car world and chooses the best cars of the year. It was founded by New Zealand motoring journalist Sandy Myhre in 2019 and is exclusively comprised of female motoring journalists. With Al-Hamad’s recent inclusion, the panel now boasts 74 judges from 50 nations.
On her appointment, Al-Hamad said: “I am incredibly proud of my new role supporting Women’s World Car of the Year, as we are aligned in our mission to enhance female empowerment in the automotive and motorsport industry. This has traditionally been perceived as a male dominant world, and through our work, we are dedicated to correct the balance.”
I am incredibly proud of my new role supporting Women’s World Car of the Year, as we are aligned in our mission to enhance female empowerment in the automotive and motorsport industry.
Aseel Al-Hamad, Saudi motosports pioneer
As a prominent figure in the industry, she regularly addresses and guides the Saudi workforce, and frequently appears in the media to advocate for women’s empowerment, serving as an inspiring symbol of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for leadership and constructive transformation.
Al-Hamad is a strong supporter of motorsports. She acquired the skill of driving in Dubai long before women were permitted to drive in Saudi Arabia. Her journey in racing began as early as 2000 when she tested her abilities in amateur competitions, establishing herself as a notable female figure in the automotive world.
Al-Hamad’s most recent endeavor involves co-founding STEER, a Saudi travel company with a license that focuses on organizing supercar automotive tours to showcase the stunning landscapes of Saudi Arabia. Their primary objective is to boost domestic tourism within the Kingdom by offering immersive automotive experiences.
In a significant milestone for the region’s history, in June 2018, Al-Hamad participated in an event at Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France, as a guest of Renault. This event celebrated the historic moment when the ban on female driving in Saudi Arabia was lifted.
FASTFACT
The Women’s World Car of the Year is the sole global car awards program that highlights the role of women in the car world.
Al-Hamad made history as the first Saudi Arabian woman to import and possess a Ferrari since 2012, a significant milestone that preceded the granting of driving rights to women in Saudi Arabia. Her exceptional talent and unwavering dedication led her to actively participate in numerous amateur tournaments, ultimately earning her a coveted membership within the International Automobile Federation.
Her appointment to the jury of the Women’s World Car of the Year underscores the evolving roles that women are assuming in Saudi Arabia, particularly within the realms of sports and entertainment. This shift has been facilitated by the Vision 2030 initiative, which has created numerous business and investment opportunities within the country.
Saudi Arabia has made substantial investments in attracting prestigious sporting and automotive events in recent years as part of its Vision 2030 agenda. The nation has successfully hosted major global events for the first time in its history, including the Dakar Rally, Formula E and Formula One races, among others. Additionally, a state-of-the-art racing track was constructed to accommodate F1 racing, beginning in 2021.
The Kingdom has also signed agreements to host the MotoGP, and the World Rally Championship round. There are plans for developing the racing industry and the country introduced Formula 4 academies for young drivers, and is constructing a permanent circuit where the Grand Prix will take place in 2026.
Women’s World Car of the Year seeks to acknowledge the finest cars of the year while amplifying the voices of women in the automotive industry. The criteria for voting are based on the same principles that guide anyone in selecting a car, without gender bias. Factors such as safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving, benefits and environmental impact, among others, are all taken into account when casting votes.
Cuban prime minister and Saudi FM discuss economic cooperation during G77+China summit
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz on Saturday on the sidelines of the G77+China summit in the Cuban capital, Havana, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry announced.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields and discussed boosting bilateral and multilateral coordination to serve the interests of the two countries.
They also explored potential avenues for economic collaboration in line with Saudi Vision 2030, recognizing the significance of fostering mutual interests to aid sustainable development.
The two sides also discussed opportunities for economic cooperation in light of the Kingdom’s #Vision_2030, and the importance of supporting common interests to achieve sustainable development, prosperity, and well-being of the two countries and people.