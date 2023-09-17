Rivalry set aside as Libyans cope with flood disaster
Rescue teams and members of Libyan Red Crescent search for dead bodies at a beach, in the aftermath of the floods in Derna, Libya September 16, 2023. (REUTERS)
A handout picture provided by Tunisia's National Office of Civil Protection on September 15, 2023, shows members of its emergency teams assisting in relief work in Libya's city of Derna in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. (AFP)
A handout picture provided by Tunisia's National Office of Civil Protection on September 15, 2023, shows members of its emergency teams recovering a body while assisting in relief work in Libya's city of Derna in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. (AFP)
TRIPOLI: Libya’s deadly floods have sparked a surge of solidarity and transcended political differences in a country wracked by division ever since the 2011 revolution that overthrew Muammar Qaddafi.
“As soon as we heard about this awful tragedy, people began a spontaneous campaign in Tajoura to help, with no state backing at all,” said Mohannad Bennour in the eastern suburb of Tripoli, the capital.
He said that since Monday, donations of “nearly 70,000 dinars (13,500 euros) have been sent in, more than 20,000 dinars on Friday alone.”
“People are handing in food, cleaning and hygiene products, towels, medicine... everything necessary for babies and women, and also clothing,” the 30-year-old added.
After Storm Daniel hit the east of the country on Sunday, two dams upstream from Derna burst, sending a wall of water into the wadi or dry riverbed that divides the port city of 100,000 people.
The devastation was apocalyptic. Entire neighborhoods and those who lived there were swept into the Mediterranean.
Othman Abdeljalil, the health minister in the administration that runs eastern Libya, has put the provisional death toll at 3,166. But the final number is likely to be far higher.
Many survivors of the disaster now find themselves homeless, and those who can have left the area.
The International Organization of Migration puts the number of people in eastern Libya displaced by the floods at 38,000 — 30,000 in Derna alone.
“Getting lifesaving supplies to people and preventing a secondary health crisis is essential,” Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, posted on X, formerly Twitter.
But getting aid to those who need it most is made more complicated by the east-west political split in Libya.
The country today has two rival administrations, one in the capital Tripoli in the west, the UN-recognized government of Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah, and another in the east, affiliated with military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Setting their differences aside, ordinary Libyans are mobilizing in the face of the tragedy. Across the country fundraising is under way, and volunteer aid workers have rushed to the disaster area.
Many of those volunteers are hoping that the sense of solidarity will last.
In the Hay Al-Andalous district of Tripoli, Bader Marii came to drop off packs of water on the esplanade of the Ben Fadel Mosque, where two large trucks were already almost full.
Aid for the stricken population of Derna must keep on coming, because the country’s split means “it will take double the time it would take in normal conditions” to rebuild in the disaster area, he said.
“Governments have a habit of letting time go by with no one calling them to account,” added the Tripoli native in his fifties.
“It’s like that in Libya. May God help us,” he said, raising his hands skywards.
In the city center, culture ministry employee Nouri el-Makhlou, 43, has been coordinating aid donations for a convoy due to leave for the east on Sunday morning.
The aid on board has been donated “by families from all over Libya who contacted us wanting to help.”
This spontaneous outpouring of solidarity comes against a backdrop of chaotic mobilization by the rival authorities in east and west which are already apportioning blame for the tragedy.
The prosecutor general visited Derna on Friday and pledged that those responsible for the disaster would be held to account.
Civil society groups that have struggled to keep going amid official harassment acted quickly and are already on the scene to help in the aftermath.
“The political elite on all sides has systematically and deliberately shut down civil society organizations and persecuted its members,” said Elham Saudi, director of the group Lawyers For Justice in Libya.
She said that to the politicians “civil society is a threat. It exposes their shortcomings and fills the deficit they create.”
Saudi believes civil society will ensure that those responsible for the tragedy in Derna are judged.
“It is important that this moment marks the end of the culture of impunity in Libya,” she said.
Tunisia arrests migrants, seizes boats in major people-smuggling crackdown
Several suspected people smugglers were detained in the operation involving planes, police dogs, military trucks and hundreds of police officers in the towns of Jebiniana, Kerkennah, Msatria, and Sfax — the capital of the governorate
Updated 17 September 2023
Reuters
TUNIS: Tunisian police supported by planes and anti-terrorism units arrested hundreds of migrants and seized boats on Saturday in a major crackdown on people smuggling in the coastal region of Sfax — a key departure point for migrants heading to Europe.
The operation, which the government said was ordered by President Kais Saied, came as the Italian island of Lampedusa struggles with a record number of landings by boat migrants crossing from North Africa.
Tunisian National Guard units raided homes where hundreds of migrants were staying, intercepted trucks carrying migrants toward the beaches and seized vessels used by the smugglers, officials and witnesses said.
Several suspected people smugglers were detained in the operation involving planes, police dogs, military trucks and hundreds of police officers in the towns of Jebiniana, Kerkennah, Msatria, and Sfax — the capital of the governorate.
“The air operation is intended to target smugglers who trade in the pain of frustrated people,” National Guard Col. Houssem Jbebli told reporters.
Saied ordered the crackdown to confront the “unacceptable influx of migrants,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Tunisia is under strong pressure from Italy and the European Union, which pledged 1 billion euros of EU money to help Tunisia’s battered economy in exchange for stemming the flow of migrants.
In the last few days, about 7,000 people arriving from North Africa on boats landed on the small Italian island of Lampedusa, prompting appeals for help from the island’s mayor.
Overall, some 126,000 boat migrants have arrived in Italy since the start of the year, almost double the 64,529 recorded in the same period of 2022, according to Italian interior ministry data.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on Friday for the European Union to act jointly “with a naval mission if necessary” to prevent migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.
Why Syrians in the southern city of Suweida are risking everything to protest
Faced with a ballooning budget deficit, the government has taken painful and unpopular austerity measures
Most Syrians in regime-held areas were already living below poverty line prior to recent fuel subsidy cuts
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Protests in the Syrian city of Suweida have been going on more than a month now, with crowds usually gathering in the central Al-Karama Square, calling on the government in Damascus to implement economic and political reforms.
On Friday between 3,500 and 4,000 people rallied in the southern city — the largest in nearly a month of anti-regime demonstrations that have intensified as Syrians reel from the economic impact of war.
The demonstrations in Suweida and nearby Deraa — where the 2011 uprising began — started after President Bashar Assad’s regime reduced fuel subsidies and raised gasoline prices by nearly 250 percent in August.
Hyperinflation is just one of the many problems Syrians are forced to deal with in their day-to-day lives. But it is no ordinary challenge given that an estimated 90 percent of Syrian citizens in government-held areas now live below the poverty line, and half the population faces food insecurity.
Aside from dire economic conditions and poor living standards, Syrians are also frustrated with their continuing lack of basic rights.
“Undoubtedly, recent economic decisions have sparked the protests, yet society is on the brink of turmoil because the problem extends beyond mere living demands,” Ayham Azzam, head of the Suweida-based Juzour civil society group, told Arab News.
The protesters have wider demands beyond economic ones, which include “political, social and civil rights, as well as public freedoms and the release of detainees,” he added.
On Friday, the media outlet Suwayda24 published videos showing thousands of men and women chanting anti-regime slogans and waving Druze flags. Although the protests remain confined to southern cities, observers said they are reflective of political sentiments prevalent across the country.
“While large-scale public demonstrations remain relatively scarce, there is a noticeable shift in the Syrian populace’s willingness to openly and boldly voice criticism of their government and leadership,” Camille Otrakji, a Syrian Canadian analyst, told Arab News.
In August, the Syrian pound fell to a record low on the black market of 15,500 pounds to the dollar, according to state media. The official state bank rate is 10,800 pounds to the dollar.
The government has doubled public-sector pay, increasing the minimum monthly salary to 185,940 pounds, the equivalent of about $22. However, this has done little to lessen the privations experienced by those living in government-held areas, who have had to tighten their belts.
“By lifting subsidies, the government continues its withdrawal from supporting poor and needy households and proceeds further in transferring the economic burden onto civil society, expatriates and humanitarian organizations,” Mohammad Al-Asadi, a research economist for the Syrian Center for Policy Research who is based in Germany, told Arab News.
FASTFACTS
Protests erupted in the city of Suweida after the government slashed fuel subsidies.
Economic situation deemed worse now than at the height of civil war that began in 2011.
With about 70 percent of the Syrian population requiring aid, according to UN figures, local charities are struggling to meet the growing demand.
During a recent visit to Damascus, Geir Pedersen, the UN’s special envoy for Syria, warned that the situation in the country has “become worse than it was, economically, during the height of the conflict.”
Speaking in the Syrian capital following a meeting with Faisal Mekdad, the country’s foreign minister, he added: “We cannot accept that funding for Syria is going down while the humanitarian needs are increasing.
“For Syria, without addressing the political consequences of this crisis, the deep economic crisis and humanitarian suffering will also continue.”
Huda Al-Ahmad, 50, who is the sole breadwinner in her household, lost her job months ago. She said her family have suffered for more than a year since the Damascus-based charity Al-Mabarrat stopped providing basic foodstuffs to her neighborhood.
“Coffee used to be a daily necessity for every household in Damascus. It is now a luxury,” she told Arab News. “We never thought twice before buying it but now we cannot afford an ounce a month. It would cost 5,000 Syrian pounds to make three shots of coffee.”
Meanwhile, the daily commute to Damascus from Sitt Zaynab in Rif Dimashq, where Al-Ahmad lives, costs at least 4,000 Syrian pounds.
“My daughter and I have been ill for nearly a week, unable even to afford paracetamol,” she said. “We have not bought any kind of fruit, meat or dessert for almost a year unless we give up rice and wheat for a couple of months.”
Analysts believe policies that could boost economic activity, reduce tax evasion, combat corruption and cut military expenditure are infeasible as they would require political will, engagement with civil society in the decision-making process, and representative institutions.
“These prerequisites are impossible to reach under the existing socioeconomic and political structures,” said Al-Asadi.
Instead, he added, the current policies will “deepen (the) poverty gap, as tens of thousands of poor Syrian households are expected to fall way below the overall poverty line into extreme poverty. Lifting subsidies is the easiest and fastest way to reduce the budget deficit.”
Despite the rapidly declining living standards, nongovernmental organizations and the Damascus municipality recently collaborated on giving one of the capital’s public spaces a makeover.
Photos of the revamped Sabaa Bahrat (Seven Fountains) Square, in the vicinity of the central bank, recently went viral on social media, prompting critics to comment that it was distasteful to spend money on urban beautification when so many people in the country were experiencing power cuts and shortages of food and fuel.
“The Sabaa Bahrat roundabout will not provide bread,” Al-Hussain Al-Nayef, chairman of the Syrian National Media Alliance, said in a message posted on Facebook. “What do we gain from this cultural achievement when the impoverished citizens anticipate real change — one that addresses their concerns and lost happiness?”
The renovation was fully funded by private donors, according to reports in January, which quoted Mohammed Eyad Al-Shamaa, chairman of the Damascus Governorate Council, as rejecting claims that the renovation work cost about 5 billion Syrian pounds.
Many local social media commentators said the funds should have been used to help feed the poor and install solar energy solutions to provide street lighting in Damascus, which, like much of the country, suffers regular power shortages.
“Syria’s GDP (gross domestic product) and its annual budget have dwindled significantly from their pre-Arab Spring levels,” said Otrakji, the Syrian Canadian analyst. “The Syrian government currently operates with severely limited financial resources, a situation that is far from sustainable in the long run.
“In this precarious financial state, Syria is poised to seek assistance, either from willing Arab states or by deepening its reliance on Iran.”
He lamented the fact that “beyond the stark divergence in expectations regarding the elusive political solution in Syria,” the country has become “a fertile ground for regional and international conflicts.”
He added: “Regrettably, none of these conflicts show signs of nearing resolution, further entrenching Syria as a battleground for competing interests.”
Azzam, from the civil society group Juzour, is convinced that the Syrian regime is incapable of reviving the moribund economy without some progress on the political front.
“The country is in ruins — economically, socially, culturally and intellectually,” he said. “This has produced a pressing need for a fresh social agreement that marks a significant phase in which Syria is for all citizens and an integral part of the global community.
“Given the circumstances, all attempts to improve the economic situation will likely fail. And even if they do succeed, it would be a temporary, unsustainable success.”
Kuwaiti charities reach Morocco’s earthquake-hit regions to support victims
Humanitarian campaign Fazaa for Morocco launched to ‘help our brothers,’ says general supervisor Omar Al-Thuwaini
Associations dispatch envoys to affected areas to supervise distribution of relief
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News
MARRAKESH, Morocco: Kuwaiti charitable associations are hard at work in relief operations in Morocco having dispatched teams to earthquake-hit regions to determine survivors’ needs and provide aid.
“Fazaa for Morocco is a humanitarian campaign, in which 14 charitable associations are participating, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Social Affairs, to help our brothers in Morocco after this earthquake hit various regions,” said Omar Al-Thuwaini, the campaign’s general supervisor, to Kuwait News Agency on Saturday.
He added the associations had dispatched envoys to the areas to supervise the process of distributing relief and to help victims.
Al-Thuwaini said: “We have reached some regions that were ravaged by the earthquake and examined the volume of the damage.”
The associations have so far distributed 1,100 food parcels and 2,200 blankets to more than 7,000 people affected by the earthquake, according to KUNA.
Meshari Al-Enezi, of the Al-Najat charity, said the Kuwaiti groups would focus in the second phase of the operation on rebuilding houses, schools and medical centers in the damaged areas.
He said the activities had been carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “the umbrella of the Kuwaiti charity work abroad,” in addition to other government departments.
Khaled Al-Shamri, Namaa charity’s director, said he was left in a state of “shock and awe” when he saw the terrifying destruction while touring those regions affected.
Iran’s president meets families of forces killed in protests
Rights groups alleged that Iranian authorities on Saturday prevented the family of Amini from holding a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary, confining her father to his home after briefly detaining him
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP
TEHRAN: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has met with families of security personnel killed during mass protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini last year, state media reported on Saturday.
Raisi has been holding the meetings since Thursday during a visit to the northeastern city of Mashhad, ahead of Saturday’s first anniversary of Amini’s death.
Iran was gripped by nationwide demonstrations following Amini’s death days after her arrest for an alleged breach of the dress code for women.
Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security force members, during the months-long protests, and thousands more were arrested.
Raisi “met today with the families of security defenders,” the IRNA news agency said.
His meetings included the families of Danial Rezazadeh and Hossein Zeinalzadeh, Tasnim news agency said.
BACKGROUND
During a meeting on Thursday, President Ebrahim Raisi welcomed ‘the shameful failure of the enemy’s project aimed at destabilizing’ Iran.
Rezazadeh and Zeinalzadeh were members of the pro-government Basij paramilitary force who were killed when they intervened to stop the protests on Nov. 17, state media said at the time.
Their deaths were blamed on MajidReza Rahnavard, one of seven people Iran’s judiciary later executed over their links to the protests.
During a meeting on Thursday, Raisi welcomed “the shameful failure of the enemy’s project aimed at destabilizing” Iran, according to a statement issued by the presidency.
On Saturday, authorities arrested several groups on accusations of “planning to create chaos” and producing content to serve “hostile media,” according to IRNA.
Some of these groups were from Amini’s home province of Kurdistan, and others were from Iran’s northwest and south, the agency added.
Others were arrested in the northeastern province of North Khorasan for instigating “riots,” according to the Mehr news agency.
Authorities in the central city of Isfahan have “identified 97 people” and blocked 15 Instagram pages for attempting to stir up “public opinion” on the anniversary of the protests, IRNA said.
Rights groups alleged that Iranian authorities on Saturday prevented the family of Amini from holding a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary, confining her father to his home after briefly detaining him.
Amini’s father Amjad Amini was detained while exiting the family home in the western town of Saqez and then released after being warned not to hold a memorial service at her graveside, the Kurdistan Human Rights Network or KHRN, 1500tasvir monitor and Norway-based Iran Human Rights or IHR) said.
He was now not being allowed to leave the family home, with members of the security forces stationed outside, the groups added in separate statements.
“Amjad Amini is under house arrest ... Security forces are preventing him from visiting his daughter’s grave,” said IHR.
IRNA described the reports of the arrest as “false,” saying they were aimed at “inciting the population to protest.”
Amjad Amini was already summoned by intelligence officials last week after his announcement he planned to hold a memorial ceremony.
One of Amini’s uncles, Safa Aeli, was detained in Saqez on Sept. 5 and remains in custody.
There was no sign of the ceremony taking place at her grave at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez.
Kurdish-focused group Hengaw said people in western Iran were expressing discontent through a general strike, with shops shut down in a dozen towns and cities including Saqez.
While some women are still seen walking in public without headscarves, particularly in wealthy, traditionally liberal areas of north Tehran, the conservative-dominated parliament is currently considering a draft law that would impose far stiffer penalties for non-compliance.
Iran “is doubling down on repression and reprisals against its citizens and seeking to introduce new and more draconian laws that severely restrict further the rights of women and girls,” said Sara Hossain, the chair of the UN fact-finding mission set up to investigate the crackdown.
Under the slogan “Say her name!,” Iranian emigres were expected to hold commemorative rallies, with large demonstrations expected in Paris and Toronto.
On the eve of the anniversary, the US and its Western allies including Britain and the EU imposed new sanctions on Iran over its protest crackdown.
29 metric tons of relief supplies reach flood-stricken Libya
The shipment reflects an intensified emergency response to the unprecedented flooding in Libya’s eastern city of Derna
WHO’s representative in Libya, Dr. Ahmed Zouiten, said: ‘We are committed to providing the necessary support to restore health services for the affected population’
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News
AMMAN: The World Health Organization’s second shipment of 29 metric tons of health supplies arrived in flood-stricken Libya on Saturday from WHO’s Global Logistics Hub in Dubai.
The shipment reflects an intensified emergency response to the unprecedented flooding in Libya’s eastern city of Derna in the aftermath of Storm Daniel and is reportedly enough to help over 250,000 people, the Jordan News Agency reported.
Citing a media statement, Petra reported that the storm’s impact was compounded by the collapse of two dams that led to the deaths of thousands of people in Derna. More than 9,000 people remain missing.
WHO’s representative in Libya, Dr. Ahmed Zouiten, said: “This is a disaster of epic proportions … we are committed to providing the necessary support to restore health services for the affected population in eastern Libya.”
The international health agency’s teams are working with the Libyan Ministry of Health to track the dead and those missing, according to the statement, with the bodies of 3,958 people having been recovered and identified. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Zouiten said Saturday’s shipment will help replenish supplies in more than half of the health facilities in the affected areas, most of which lack sufficient medicine and equipment to function properly.
“The supplies will be given to hospitals and primary health care centers,” said Zouiten, adding that the shipment is the second made by WHO.
On Thursday, WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Even while the death toll is increasing, the health needs of the survivors are becoming more urgent … WHO is releasing $2 million from our emergency contingency fund to support our response.”
Tedros, who described the floods as a “calamity of epic proportions,” said WHO was deploying contingency supplies which were already in Libya, as well as sending trauma, surgical and emergency supplies from its logistics hub in Dubai.