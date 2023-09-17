Hot air balloon flights boost Luxor tourism boom

CAIRO: Hot air balloon flights over some of Egypt’s most famous attractions are fuelling a tourism boom in and around Luxor, according to officials.

On Sunday, 32 hot air balloons carrying 720 tourists of various nationalities flew above Luxor Governorate.

Tourists can enjoy the magic of green natural scenes, mountains, and ancient Pharaonic temples from above the governorate, located in southern Egypt.

Hot air balloon flights over Luxor are a popular attraction as tourists enjoy the panoramic view of ancient Egyptian temples, the river Nile, and green agricultural fields.

Ahmed Aboud, a representative of the Federation of Hot Air Balloon Companies in Luxor, said that the trips are one of the most important programs for tourists keen visit the monuments and archaeological destinations of the ancient city.

Aboud said that balloonists enjoy viewing Luxor’s temples, the Ramesseum Temple, the Colossi of Memnon, the Nile, and agricultural crops from above the western mainland.

A comprehensive examination of each balloon is carried out prior to each flight, said Aboud, with pofessional safety and personal security procedures for tourists top priorities.

He said that Luxor Governorate had taken full safety measures and it cooperates with all concerned parties, paying attention to maintaining the security of flight participants.

There is full compliance with the rules set by civil aviation authorities and the balloons land at the designated airport west of the city.

The remarkable adventure of riding a hot air balloon begins after dawn.

Tourists are brought from hotels and boats where they are staying, and small boats across the Nile are used to transfer tourists to the western mainland.

Buses then transport the tourists to the hot air balloon airport after breakfast is served. The flights are popular, attracting visits from international celebrities.

In the winter, the demand for trips increases, and tourists flock to enjoy the magic of warm winter weather in the morning over the sites.