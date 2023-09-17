Saudi Arabia attends Broadband Commission’s meeting to bridge digital divide

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia actively participated in the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development’s annual meeting held in New York on Sunday, with an aim to enhance the contributions of the communications, space, and technology sectors.

Represented by Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, the governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission, the Kingdom’s participation aimed to propose policies and recommendations to bridge the digital divide and foster the growth of the digital economy.

The high-profile meeting, attended by dignitaries from various government and industrial sectors worldwide, delved into crucial topics such as the significance of investment and funding to narrow the global digital gap.

Discussions also revolved around connecting the 2.6 billion individuals globally who lack internet access and addressing challenges and barriers within the digital landscape.

Held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in the US, the Broadband Commission meeting emphasized the importance of universal connectivity through partnerships to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

In September 2020, Al-Tamimi took part in a virtual meeting of the UN Broadband Commission, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s role in technology and its efforts to bridge the digital divide and combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, Al-Tamimi also outlined the proactive measures taken by Saudi Arabia during its G20 presidency in 2020. These measures were aimed at promoting the global use of digital technology, bridging the digital divide, and addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic through the application of modern technology.

A report published in September of the previous year by the independent analytics company OpenSignal revealed that the Kingdom achieved a notable 5G availability rate of 28.2 percent. This figure placed Saudi Arabia just slightly behind Bahrain and Kuwait, where 5G availability stood at 34.9 percent and 33.6 percent, respectively.

Saudi Arabia’s achievement is significant given its larger geographical area compared to other countries in the region. The assessment, titled “Benchmarking the GCC 5G Experience,” described the 5G network availability in Saudi Arabia as “outstanding.”