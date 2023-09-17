You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Archaeological Oceanography

Edited By: Robert D. Ballard

“Archaeological Oceanography” is the definitive book on the newly emerging field of deep-sea archaeology. 

Marine archaeologists have been finding and excavating underwater shipwrecks since at least the early 1950s, but until recently their explorations have been restricted to the depths considered shallow by oceanographic standards. 

This book describes the latest advances that enable researchers to probe the secrets of the deep ocean, and the vital contributions these advances offer to archaeology and fields like maritime history and anthropology.

 

