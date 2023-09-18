On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Gulf FMs meet to discuss stronger cooperation

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, participated in the GCC foreign ministers coordination meeting held in New York, the Saudi Press Agency said early Monday.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York city, discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination and the latest Gulf, regional and international developments.
GCC Secretary-General Jassem Albudaiwi attended the meeting, together with the foreign ministers of Qatar (Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani), UAE (Abdullah bin Zayed), Kuwait (Salem Al-Jaber Al-Sabah), Bahrain (Abdullatif Al-Zayani), and Oman (Badr Albusaidi).
The meeting also tackled the importance of strengthening cooperation with international organizations in order to enhance international peace and security.
The GCC, established in 1981, is composed of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The GCC foreign ministers also hold a ministerial meeting every three months, focusing on the output of ministerial committees that are established after an annual summit.
Efforts to resolve Syrian crisis tackled in meeting of Saudi FM, UN envoy
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, met on Sunday with the UN special envoy for Syria to discuss the latest developments on the political solution to the Syrian crisis, the Saudi Press Agency said.
The meeting with Geir Pedersen, which was held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York city, also discussed the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations in this regard, including the outcomes of the Arab Summit held in Jeddah.
Prince Faisal reiterated the Kingdom’s keenness to exert all efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis to preserve its unity, security, stability and Arab League affiliation, and achieve progress and prosperity for its people.
Separately, the Saudi foreign minister met with Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov.
The officials discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and consolidating bilateral and multilateral work, in addition to the latest developments.
It held the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for the repercussions of these continued violations
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa mosque by a group of extremists under Israeli forces’ protection, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.
Through a foreign ministry statement, the Kingdom stressed that these practices are a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions, and a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world.
It also held the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for the repercussions of these continued violations.
Saudi Arabia reiterated its call on the international community to assume its responsibilities to end the Israeli escalation, provide the necessary protection for civilians and exert all efforts to end the conflict.
Behind scenes with Bahraini fusion band contemporizing Khaleeji music
Updated 17 September 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Crowds attending a recent concert in Riyadh’s JAX District were taken on journey of sound from Africa to Arabia by Bahrain-based fusion band Majaz.
The Warehouse venue boomed to the chanting of the vocalists and the audience as the first show of Majaz’s regional tour got underway alongside the Saudi band Garwasha.
With popular tracks including “Shuruppak,” “Rihla,” and “Mashujaa wa Jangwa,” Majaz recently released its latest single, “Heila Hei,” which, according to the group’s publicity, addressed “modern society’s obsession with achieving happiness and fulfilment, amidst the bombarding and overwhelming pressure of the age of information, with playful banter.”
It noted that the words of the song title were “nonsensical” and “used colloquially by older Bahraini generations as a way to boost morale or motivation.”
Hameed Al-Saeed, the band’s guitarist, told Arab News: “The whole idea of infusing Khaleeji music with different types of music, or modernizing it in different ways, is still relatively new, especially in the region. There’s a lot of room for experimentation.”
Saudi musician Abdulla Faisal, the band’s percussionist, said: “Us as Khaleejis, we’re not enjoying our music to the maximum that we should.”
When I grew up and tried to learn more about world, jazz, and fusion music, I realized that Khaleeji music is rich, if not richer, than all the genres.
Abdulla Faisal, Saudi percussionist, Majaz
The four-piece band is made up of Al-Saeed, Faisal, Salah Alawi on bass, Jehad Al-Halal on cello, with collaboration on vocals. Over 10 years of playing together, the band has aimed to inject energy and participation into its live performances.
As well as Jeddah, the current tour will visit other cities in countries including the UAE, Egypt, and Morocco.
The band integrates progressive rock, metal, jazz fusion, and Khaleeji folk music.
“The older we get as a band, the more connected we get to our roots and the music from this region, the Khaleej, as much as we can. To me, that’s the most important thing,” Faisal added.
Al-Saeed said: “Gradually, we became more focused and narrowed down our creative input into something more valuable culturally, and to us as musicians and individuals and a band, in relation to who we are and where we come from.”
This amounted to their own take on Afro-Khaleeji, incorporating sounds from African cultures and their own heritage, including traditional Bahraini fjiri, jirba, and laiwa vocal repertoires.
“We are very grateful for our experience in Morocco a few years back because we got exposed to how gnawa music, Moroccan traditional music, got contemporized or modernized.
“For us, that was fascinating. This is exactly what we need to do with our music,” Faisal said.
The group’s music is a celebration of the connections between Africa and Arabia, whether it be through the melodies of Khaleeji tribal sounds, or the rhythmic beats of Afro music. The two cultures interweave historically, inspiring the band members to create a fusion of both worlds encapsulated in the genre.
The band said it had been inspired by northern Mali group Tinariwen, who it played alongside at a festival.
“We’re trying not to limit ourselves creatively by taking sounds from a very specific country or culture, whether it’s in Africa or Khaleej. There are a lot of beats, rhythms, or even melodies that are shared across the entire continent of Africa, and similarly in Khaleej,” Al-Saeed added.
Majaz shows around the world have included Dubai’s Wasla Arab Alternative Music Festival, the Dhaka International FolkFest in Bangladesh, and more recently Les Journees Musicales de Carthage in Tunisia, and MDLBeast’s SoundStorm Festival.
With a population of more than 7 million, Riyadh was the prime location to both play and kick start the band’s tour.
Faisal said: “Worldwide, Riyadh is a very important place musically, let alone in the MENA region. We can’t have a conversation about music without talking about what’s happening in Riyadh.”
Majaz hopes to reach Saudi Arabia’s younger generations with its traditional regional music.
“I think a lot of millennials developed this distant relationship with Khaleeji music. When I grew up and tried to learn more about world, jazz, and fusion music, I realized that Khaleeji music is rich, if not richer, than all the genres,” Faisal added.
The band is currently working on new sounds, material, releases, and shows.
Al-Urma mountain range: A lofty landmark at the King Khalid Royal Reserve
Al-Urma’s valleys are surrounded by lowlands and floodplains, including Al-Batin in the western part
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Khalid Royal Reserve covers 1,162 sq. km and is situated northeast of the capital city of Riyadh. It is managed by the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority and has natural attractions, structures, and geological formations that make it a distinctive and alluring tourist destination.
The Khashm Al-Thumama, which rises 810 meters above sea level and is regarded as the most significant khashm in the reserve, is the tallest peak in the Al-Urma mountain range, which spans around 700 km in the east-central region of the Arabian Peninsula.
Sedimentary rocks, some of which are dazzling white in color, make up the mountain range. These rocks break down into white sand that covers several valleys and reefs, including Al-Thumama Valley, as a result of factors related to erosion which creates white valleys with acacia trees and other vegetation. These rocks distinguish themselves from the light brown sedimentary rocks of other groups.
Al-Thumama is attractive for ecotourism activities. It boasts several species of wild trees and shrubs, along with rock formations and cavities filled with white sand, reflecting the beauty of the natural environment.
Additionally, it features paved mountain climbing trails constructed in accordance with international standards and specifications that cover environmental sustainability and visitor safety.
Al-Urma’s valleys are surrounded by lowlands and floodplains, including Al-Batin in the western part. However, most of them are situated in the eastern portion, in places like the Khuraim and Umm Al-Qata floodplains in the royal reserve.
Before arriving at its destination and irrigating the ground, water travels through the valleys for many kilometers. The ground is covered later in the year with seasonal and pastoral plants.
The authority launched Urma Winter Season last year and has adopted Urma as a trademark, registering it with the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.
It carries great geological significance, with its rocks telling historic tales while featuring stone inscriptions thousands of years old.
The theme of the horticultural expo is “Green Desert, Better Environment”
The expo will run from October 2, 2023 till March 28, 2024 at Al-Bidda Park in the heart of Doha
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced that it will participate in Expo 2023 Doha to display its efforts to face environmental challenges.
The theme of the horticultural expo is “Green Desert, Better Environment,” and it aims to inspire and inform people about creative methods to mitigate and minimize desertification.
The expo will run from October 2, 2023 till March 28, 2024 at Al-Bidda Park in the heart of Doha.
The head director of Saudi participation Saleh Bindakhil explained that the Kingdom’s participation in the expo comes from its efforts and contributions to achieving environmental sustainability through Vision 2030 initiatives, Saudi Press Agency reported.
He added that Saudi Arabia will work to lead the next green era by launching many programs such as the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives.
These concepts have a role in achieving a green future for all, food security, and improving quality of life, and Saudi Arabia seeks to shift to a circular economy model in different aspects for a sustainable environment, Bindakhil added.
The Saudi Pavilion at Expo Doha 2023 will contain many sections that reflect the diversity and richness of the Kingdom.
Vision 2030 projects advocating sustainability and programs enhancing food security and the transformation of agriculture through modern technology will be highlighted at the Kingdom’s pavilion.