Madrid mount comeback to stay perfect, Ramos enjoys Sevilla return

Real Madrid's Joselu celebrates scoring their second goal with Jude Bellingham during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the new-look Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. (Reuters)
Updated 18 September 2023
AFP

  • Madrid start their Champions League campaign on Wednesday at home against Union Berlin
  • Sergio Ramos played for Sevilla for the first time since he left the club in 2005 as they earned their first win of the season over Las Palmas
AFP

BARCELONA: Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 and climb back to the top of La Liga on Sunday, maintaining their perfect start to the season.

Earlier, Sergio Ramos made his second Sevilla debut in a narrow win over Las Palmas, while Mason Greenwood played his first match for Getafe, on loan from Manchester United.

After Barcelona put five past Real Betis in a flashy display on Saturday the onus was on Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid side to maintain their 100 percent record and they did, against the tricky Basque visitors.

Propelled by the electric Takefusa Kubo, Real Sociedad took an early lead through Ander Barrenetxea, but Madrid hit back with goals from Fede Valverde and Joselu to earn their fifth win from five games.

England international Jude Bellingham was unable to continue his excellent goalscoring form, after netting five goals in his first four Madrid matches, but remains the division’s top goalscorer.

Madrid start their Champions League campaign on Wednesday at home against Union Berlin, and despite losing Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema in the summer and star player Vinicius Junior to injury, remain a force to be reckoned with.

“We started by letting in a goal and the good thing is that we were capable of turning it around — the bad thing is that we have to avoid that,” said Ancelotti.

“We did it thanks to the commitment, energy and will of the team, we have an intensity that opponents find hard to cope with for 90 minutes.”

The Basque visitors went ahead at the new-look Santiago Bernabeu after only five minutes, when Kubo stroked a fine pass into Barrenetxea’s path.

Kepa Arrizabalaga kept out his first effort with a fine save but could not claw out the second.

Kubo then beat the goalkeeper with a brilliant strike but it was disallowed for offside.

Joselu hit the crossbar with the goal gaping and Alex Remiro denied Dani Carvajal as Madrid found their footing.

Valverde slammed Real Madrid level less than a minute into the second half, lashing Fran Garcia’s cut-back in off the post from outside the area.

The left-back created the second goal too, crossing for target man Joselu to nod the hosts ahead at the back post.

Spain international Joselu was immediately taken off for Eduardo Camavinga, as Ancelotti sought more control of the game.

The Italian got it too, with the visitors effectively shut down, no longer finding spaces between Madrid lines.

“This is the Bernabeu and with our fans we turned it around,” said Joselu.

“We’re doing a bit of everything, we’re confident in ourselves, there’s a lot of quality in the squad and we came from behind again.”

Madrid lead Barcelona by two points, with both of Spain’s giants unbeaten, although the Catalans drew their opening game against Getafe.

Sergio Ramos played for Sevilla for the first time since he left the club in 2005 as they earned their first win of the season over Las Palmas.

The 37-year-old center-back started in the 1-0 victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Ramos, who left Sevilla for Real Madrid 18 years ago to the ire of many supporters in Andalucia, was cheered on his return.

Belgian winger Dodi Lukebakio sent Sevilla ahead after 71 minutes and with Ramos patrolling, they kept their first clean sheet of the campaign.

“I felt a lot of emotion ... it was amazing to find my people again, my home, my fans, it’s unique,” Ramos told Movistar.

The defender admitted some nerves about how fans would treat him after playing at a rival club for so long.

“I had a few doubts at first but the reception I had on my arrival, I will take to the grave ... now I can die happy,” he added.

Elsewhere, Pacheta got off to a winning start as Villarreal’s new coach thanks to Alexander Sorloth’s 94th minute winner against Almeria in a 2-1 victory.

Getafe edged Osasuna 3-2, with Greenwood making his debut, and his first appearance since January 2022.

The English striker, on loan at Getafe from Manchester United, was charged with attempted rape and assault in October 2022 but the charges were later dropped.

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas sent Greenwood on in the 77th minute to applause from home fans at the club’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium.

A group of Osasuna supporters greeted the 21-year-old’s arrival to Spanish football with chants of “Greenwood, die.”

“I didn’t hear them so I have nothing to say,” said Bordalas. “I am very happy with the kid’s debut.”

Topics: La Liga real madrid Sergio Ramos

Newcastle ease Premier League pressure ahead of Champions League return

Newcastle ease Premier League pressure ahead of Champions League return
Arab News

Newcastle ease Premier League pressure ahead of Champions League return

  • Newcastle United return to the Champions League for the first time since the summer of 2004 on Tuesday night
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: This was about more than a win, more than three points, more than just getting back on track in the Premier League.

The victory over Brentford was about everything that last season represented — the glory, the joy, the success. This was about hard yards, consolidation, proving a point — and doubters wrong. This was about releasing the pressure valve and enjoying something so long in the making, something two starved decades had eaten up.

Newcastle United return to the Champions League for the first time since the summer of 2004 on Tuesday night. Italian giants AC Milan the opponents, the iconic San Siro the stage.

However, on Saturday morning, the mood on Tyneside was not triumphal. Instead, 24 hours before, Eddie Howe had been fielding questions on the club’s mini “crisis” and discussing how he had no time for critics of himself, or his side, at the club’s training base.

This really was not how it was supposed to be. A club so starved of even relative success should be on cloud nine at even the prospect of a return to the continent, never mind a shot at glory in the world’s premier club competition. Yet having lost three games in a row, and finding themselves in the lower reaches of the Premier League, the air cut a somber environment ahead of the visit of the then-unbeaten Bees.

A win was all that mattered on Saturday evening, and luckily for Howe, Newcastle and all associated with it, Callum Wilson, top scorer in the last three seasons, delivered.

“Pressure?” Wilson quipped, after the match. “Pressure is for tires.”

His solitary strike, a well-struck penalty at the famous Gallowgate End, was enough to lift the gloom which had gone before and turn eyes very firmly to Tuesday’s date with destiny.

“It was a game of two different philosophies,” Wilson continued. “They (Brentford) play quite direct, we like to play football. Sometimes things don’t match, they don’t align. It was going to take something unusual to break the deadlock. We had to find a way to win and we did.

“We had to put an end to the run we’d been on. And now we can focus on the one that everyone else is excited about — the Champions League.

“But to remain a Champions League club, you have to win in the Premier League. That is our foundation upon which we build. We had to win to climb back up the league. After a few defeats you start to slip. It is only early, but you don’t want to be cut adrift from those places.”

Now Howe and his team must navigate the first step in what many are calling this year’s “group of death,” also featuring Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

“Big result for us. Difficult game today, knew it was going be. Brentford are a difficult team to play against. It wasn’t a game of many chances didn’t think, thankfully we got the important goal we needed,” said Howe.

“I don’t think we were in full rhythm today but that’s what Brentford do, they disrupt you. It was a bitty game for us, we had to set-pieces right, crosses right and defensively I was very pleased with us today.”

While Newcastle got back to winning ways, there was a shock in Serie A, as last season’s beaten Champions League finalists Inter Milan beat their city rivals — the seven-time kings of Europe — AC Milan 5-1.

Reacting to that, Howe said: “I’ve just heard, I don’t know whether that’s a good thing for us or not. I need to watch that game and analyze it and we’ll try to give a good performance.”

Topics: football soccer Premier league UEFA Champions League Newcastle United

Ataa Jaber’s winding road to Palestine’s national football team

Ataa Jaber’s winding road to Palestine’s national football team
Bassil Mikdadi

Ataa Jaber’s winding road to Palestine’s national football team

Ataa Jaber’s winding road to Palestine’s national football team
  • The 28-year-old midfielder, who plays for Neftchi Baku in Azerbaijan, had represented and captained Israel at U-21 level
Bassil Mikdadi

Nationality switches are common in football, but very few might be as impactful as Ataa Jaber’s decision to pursue an international career with Palestine.

The midfielder, who currently plies his trade in Neftchi Baku in Azerbaijan’s topflight, made his Palestine debut in June.

Al-Fida’i has been trending in an upward direction over the past decade. In January, the team will compete at their third straight Asian Cup finals having first qualified for the 2015 edition.

Palestine celebrated the 25th anniversary of their first official game in July, but that short tenure among FIFA’s recognized nations belies rich history with the game. The first football match played in the country was in 1908 when the teams of Rawdat Al-Ma’aref and St. George’s School faced each other.

Twenty years later, Mandatory Palestine would join FIFA and although regarded as a precursor for the Israeli national team, the federation was only allowed to join thanks to the presence of Ibrahim Nusseibeh — a Palestinian and the only qualified referee in the country.

When Palestine was finally allowed to join FIFA after 70 years in international wilderness and multiple rejected applications, there was a decision to make about how the national team programs would be staffed.

The Palestinian Football Association decided to support its nascent league by calling up its best players to represent the nation. At the time, there were many Palestinian footballers (descendants of those Palestinians who managed to avoid the ethnic cleansing campaigns of 1947-48) playing in the first and second tiers of the Israeli football leagues, but depending on an external — and sometimes hostile — organization to provide players was seen as too risky.

Over the following 25 years, there was a gradual change in the position of the PFA. When the West Bank Premier League went professional 13 years ago, Palestinian footballers from the second and third tiers of Israeli football started popping up on pitches in Ramallah, Hebron, and Nablus, eventually earning themselves national team call-ups.

Since then, the modus operandi for Palestinian citizens of Israel to play in the national team has been to move to the WBPL in order to showcase their abilities. Palestine has reaped the talents of players like Haitham Dheeb, Rami Hamada, Abdallah Jaber, and Mohammed Darweesh, who had been overlooked by clubs in the Israeli first tier.

The strategy also meant that Palestine lost out on elite talents by not actively pursuing players playing in a league that has been, on average, in the top 20 of the Union of European Football Associations’ country coefficient for the past 15 years.

Jaber’s path to the Palestinian national team was anything but direct.

The native of Majd Al-Krum was an obvious talent, joining the academy of Maccabi Haifa at 6 years old and making his professional debut at 18. Three years later, he was capped for Israel’s U-21, a team he would go on to captain on four occasions. That captaincy was the subject of much fanfare as Jaber became the first Arab captain in the history of the Israeli national teams — on the same day that Israel’s senior team was captained by the Circassian Bibras Natcho.

That day in 2015 was used to signal the liberal and open nature of Israeli society, but it is a narrative that does not reflect reality in Jaber’s opinion.

“(In Israel), they feed a narrative to (Arab) players that sport should not mix with politics, that you represent your community, that you will have a voice, and that you don’t need to sing the (Israeli) national anthem,” Jaber told Arab News.

A pandemic, a war, and a chance encounter with a teammate led to an epiphany and eventually a one-time nationality switch with FIFA.

“After what happened in Sheikh Jarrah, I realized that it was impossible to separate politics from sport and even if I wanted to represent ‘48 Arabs, there were better ways of doing it,” Jaber said.

Shortly thereafter, Jaber decided that representing Israel’s national teams was no longer an option for him. It was not clear if he would be able to represent Palestine until a teammate explained how it could be done.

Rami Hamadi, Palestine’s star goalkeeper, left the WBPL in 2020 due to financial hardships his team was facing in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually agreeing to sign for Bnei Sakhnin FC in the Israeli topflight. It was in the small Galilee town of Sakhnin where Jaber’s path to the Palestine national football team became clearer.

“Things changed for me when I met Rami Hamadi while playing for Sakhnin. I then found out that there was a league in the West Bank and a Palestinian national team that we can represent. I didn’t know that was even a possibility because I didn’t have a passport,” Jaber said.

The pursuit of a travel document issued by the Palestinian Authority — a prerequisite for any player wishing to represent Palestine — was a process that took nearly two years.

It was, however, worth the wait as Jaber thoroughly enjoyed his time with the team in June and was pleasantly surprised at the level exhibited by the team in matches that did not feature national team captain Musab Al-Battat and Charleroi star Oday Dabbagh.

“I took the decision to represent the Palestinian national team for many reasons. First because I am Palestinian, second because I have the ability, and third to deliver a message to players inside the Green Line that this choice is available to them,” Jaber said.

That message has resonated both with the PFA and several players. Following Jaber’s debut, the U-23 team called up Bnei Sakhnin’s Abdelhadi Yasin and Hadi Rabah.

For the September FIFA window, the senior team called in two other footballers currently plying their trade in the Israeli Leagues. Winger Alaa Al-Deen Hassan (Bnei Sakhnin) and defender Amid Mahajna (Hapoel Umm El-Fahm) were included in the 24-man squad to face Oman and Vietnam.

Jaber accepts that the path for players who make the decision to represent Palestine could be difficult, especially for those in the top two tiers of Israeli football.

“There is a fear among Palestinian players inside the Green Line because making such a decision could cut off their main source of income, especially given the fact that they cannot play abroad like I do,” he said. “There are pitfalls, but if an individual sets his mind to it and aims to play for Palestine, his path will become easier.”

Topics: football Palestine Ataa Jaber

Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title

Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title
AP

Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title

  • Neymar arrived at Al-Hilal in August and made his league debut on Friday as the four-time Asian champion thrashed Abha 6-1
  • After years of games between Saudi Arabia and Iran being played in neutral venues, Ronaldo will lead Al-Nassr to Tehran on Tuesday to take on Persepolis
AP

SEOUL: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema have won a combined total of 11 UEFA Champions League titles and, starting Monday, they lead the Saudi Arabian challenge in the Asian edition.

Neymar, who last week surpassed Pele’s international goal tally for Brazil, arrived at Al-Hilal in August and made his league debut on Friday as the four-time Asian champion thrashed Abha 6-1. Hilal lost the final to Urawa Reds of Japan last May.
Since then, Saudi Arabian clubs have spent around $950 million on some of the biggest stars in the world. The spending is being fueled by a move by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund to take a majority ownership stake in four of the country’s top clubs, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr.
As well as Neymar, Al-Hilal has signed English Premier League stars Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Aleksandar Mitrovic as well as Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, Brazilian winger Malcom and Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Mumbai City has been placed in the same group and the Indians are looking forward to a chance to take on Hilal and especially its Brazilian superstar.
“I think anyone that’s seen the movement in some of these teams, and Neymar being the latest to arrive there, it’s exciting,” Mumbai’s coach Des Buckingham said. “They’re bringing that caliber and quality of player to India, which is going to be extremely exciting for us and for our club but also for the fans of India.”
In total, there are four Saudi Arabian representatives among the 40 in the group stage with the ten group winners and the six-best second -placed teams progressing to the second round.
After years of games between Saudi Arabia and Iran being played in neutral venues, Ronaldo will lead Al-Nassr to Tehran on Tuesday to take on Persepolis. The visitor has never lifted the Asian trophy.
Persepolis president Reza Darvish told local television earlier this month that Al-Nassr will be provided with full access to the Internet, unlike the general public in the country.
“I have spoken with the CEO of Irancell, and I told him we want to give players and personnel Irancell SIM cards with unrestricted Internet so they can use it from the time they enter Iran till the time they leave,” Darvish said.
Al-Ittihad is Saudi Arabian champion and, as well as Benzema, has brought in past European winners such as N’Golo Kante from Chelsea and Fabinho from Liverpool. The two-time Asian champion starts against AGMK of Uzbekistan in Jeddah.
Al-Fayha completes the Saudi quartet but is not owned, like the other three, by the Public Investment Fund and does not have the same star power. The team starts with a tough trip to Uzbekistan to take on Pakhtakor.
The tournament is not all about the Saudi Arabian teams as it is split into geographic zones until the final, ensuring a representative from the eastern half of the continent next May.
Japan’s Urawa Reds is the current champion and Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i of South Korea lifted the trophy in 2020.
“We know that Saudi Arabian teams will provide strong opposition but the standard is rising all across Asia,” Ulsan coach Hong Myong-bo said. “We have to focus first on doing as well as we can .”

Topics: Asian Champions League Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar Jr. Karim Benzema

Brighton thump Man Utd as Man City strike back

Brighton thump Man Utd as Man City strike back
AFP

Brighton thump Man Utd as Man City strike back

  • Liverpool had a brief taste of life at the top, beating Wolves 3-1 in the early kick-off before City took pole position
  • In-form Tottenham scored two goals in stoppage-time to beat Sheffield United 2-1
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United’s crisis deepened on Saturday as they slumped to a 3-1 home defeat against Brighton, while Manchester City beat West Ham to stay perfect on a day of heart-stopping drama in the Premier League.
Liverpool had a brief taste of life at the top, beating Wolves 3-1 in the early kick-off before City took pole position.
In-form Tottenham scored two goals in stoppage-time to beat Sheffield United 2-1.
The season is spiralling out of control for Erik ten Hag’s United, who started the campaign in buoyant mood after ending their trophy drought and finishing third in the league last season.
Some fans dreamed of a long-overdue title challenge but instead they find themselves trailing leaders City by nine points after a third chastening defeat in five matches.
United started brightly at Old Trafford, desperate to put their nightmare start to the season behind them but their former forward Danny Welbeck silenced the home fans in the 20th minute.
A 53rd-minute goal by Pascal Gross gave United a mountain to climb and substitute Joao Pedro made it 3-0, with Hannibal Mejbri’s first United goal little consolation for the shell-shocked hosts.
Brighton’s fourth straight league win against United lifted them to third in the table.
A disappointed Ten Hag said it was a game of “small margins.”
“We conceded a goal with their first attack,” he told Sky Sports. “We then had a period in the game that was quite difficult, we fought to get a goal and it was disallowed.
“So, it is difficult in this period. It has not fallen on our side, but we will fight back and if we stick together, play as a team, stick to the rules, we will return.”
Ten Hag, in his second season at Old Trafford, faces a huge job to save United’s season, besieged by problems on and off the pitch.
Jadon Sancho has been exiled from first-team training after a public spat with the manager, while fellow forward Antony has been given a leave of absence to address domestic abuse allegations, which he denies.
Champions Manchester City, two points clear of Liverpool, continue to churn out the wins, even though Pep Guardiola’s men trailed to a first-half James Ward-Prowse goal at the London Stadium.
Jeremy Doku equalized early in the second period and Bernardo Silva put City 2-1 up before Erling Haaland’s seventh goal of the season guaranteed a fifth win in five games.
Sheffield United looked to be on track for their first league victory of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
But Spurs grabbed an equalizer in the 98th minute when Richarlison headed home Ivan Perisic’s corner and Dejan Kulusevski scored the winner.
Aston Villa scored three late goals to beat Crystal Palace 3-1.
The London side led 1-0 courtesy of Odsonne Edouard’s first-half goal but Jhon Duran equalized in the 87th minute.
Douglas Luiz scored a penalty deep into stoppage time to put Villa in front and Leon Bailey made it 3-1.
Fulham’s Carlos Vinicius condemned Premier League new boys Luton to a fourth consecutive defeat as the Cottagers won 1-0.

Topics: Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester United Manchester city Premier league

