With eye on expansion, Alesayi Holding acquires Initial Saudi Group

With eye on Saudi market, Polish food aspires for place in world shopping basket

Poland is a country famous for its advanced science, rich culture and the passion for Arabian horse breeding. It is known worldwide also as a home to such personalities as Frédéric Chopin, Maria Curie and Robert Lewandowski. However, Poland has much more to offer. One of the biggest countries of the EU, Poland has strong agriculture traditions. The Polish food sector produces many original and unique food products from natural ingredients, with attention to preserving nutritional and taste values, while meeting the highest safety and quality standards of the EU. Polish processing plants also produce “halal” certified products. In effect, Poland is one of the largest European producers and exporters of high-quality food.

With its huge and modern production and processing base, Poland is a net exporter of food. The value of agri-food exports has increased more than nine-fold since Poland joined the EU in 2004. In 2023, it amounted to a record 47.9 billion euros ($51.1 billion), an increase by 10 billion euros YoY. Food from Poland is mostly exported to the markets of the EU countries, but Polish exporters are systematically increasing their presence in global markets, with Polish food gaining its place in the global food basket. Saudi Arabia is one of the most important non-EU trade partners for Poland. Appreciated in the Saudi market are Polish dairy products, grains such as wheat and grain products as well as sweets and poultry meat. Polish tobacco is also imported.

Among the wide range of Polish export products, Polish meat and meat products stand out, ranking first in the structure of Polish agri-food exports. Poland is a world leader in the production and export of poultry meat (the first producer and exporter in the EU). It is also an important exporter of fresh, chilled and frozen beef. In 2022, Poland exported meat, meat products and livestock worth 9.6 billion euros. High quality of Polish meat production is ensured by well-developed quality control methods and quality systems such as Quality Assurance for Food Products and Quality Meat Program (for beef). A “block-chain” system is also implemented in the beef sector to track all stages of food production, transport and storage. Many types of Polish meat products are recognized as the EU “Protected Geographical Indication” or “Traditional Speciality Guaranteed.”

Cereal grains and grain milled products are one of Poland’s main export products. Poland is one of the EU leaders in grain production, with a particular focus on corn and wheat. Cereal grains are most often cultivated on family farms, which combine tradition and modernity. Natural and healthy Polish grain milled products are competitive in international markets. They include bakery products, flours and breakfast cereals, bran, groats, pasta and other products. In 2022, exports of cereals and grain mill products increased by 40 percent to a value of 6.6 billion euros.

The Polish dairy industry is one of the most modern in Europe. Polish milk is mainly acquired from the pristine regions located in Poland’s north and east. The strict observance of EU hygiene and veterinary standards results in supreme milk quality. Seventy-five percent of milk processors in Poland are dairy cooperatives, who acquire their raw material straight from Polish farmers. Poland’s dairy offer includes cheeses and curds, liquid milk and cream, concentrated milk and skimmed milk powder, ice-cream, whey, butter and milk fats as well as yoghurts, acidified milk and other fresh dairy products. Poland holds a strong position in the EU when it comes to milk, ranking third in its production and fourth in its exports. In 2022, the export value of Polish dairy products reached 3.6 billion euros.

Excellent Polish sweets stand out among Poland’s export hits. Poland is the third exporter of sweets in the EU. This category includes a very wide range of products, such as chocolates, candies, marshmallows, bars, meringues, candyfloss, fudges and toffee, chocolate drops, fruit and nuts in chocolate, boxes of chocolates, chocolate candies and many others. Poland’s sweets export offer ranges from traditional Polish delicacies to modern, innovative confectionery products created in response to changing consumer needs and preferences (including healthy snacks, products with sugar substitutes, gluten-free, organic, vegan, and more.). In 2022, Poland exported sugar and sweets worth 3.2 billion euros.

Poland’s flagship export product is fruit, particularly apples. The Polish people’s love for this fruit made Poland the country with the largest orchard area in Europe and a yearly production of over 4 million tons. That is why Poland is the largest producer of apples in the EU, fourth largest producer in the world and third largest world exporter (in terms of export volume). Polish apples are considerably crunchy and have a unique, deep flavor resulting from the climate. Thanks to technological progress in storage and transport, Polish exporters are able to provide large and uniform deliveries of apples to the furthest parts of the world. Poland’s exports also include processed fruit and vegetables, including frozen foods, jams, pulps, preserves, sauces and ketchups, dried and freeze-dried products, and powdered products. Poland is a significant producer of apple juice and concentrate as well as other fruit and vegetable juices and beverages. In 2022, the value of Poland’s fruit and processed fruit exports amounted to 1.8 billion euros.

Nevertheless, the Polish export potential is greater than the trade performance recorded so far. Poland generates significant production surpluses for almost all staples. Therefore, Polish exporters seek new opportunities for trade cooperation with countries where potential for further expansion may be explored. The National Support Center for Agriculture, a Polish governmental agency, strongly supports these pursuits. The KOWR provides assistance to foreign businesses of the food sector in locating a compatible Polish business partner, as well as provides other tailored solutions including B2B meetings and pitching sessions. Those interested, can contact the KOWR: [email protected]

Currently, the KOWR is providing Saudi entrepreneurs with an opportunity to meet in-person with Polish food exporters at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. Visitors can discover the best of Polish food at the Polish stand “F 50” during the FOODEX SAUDI 2023 exhibition, running from Sept. 17-20.