Picasso masterpiece heads to Dubai as highest value painting ever bought to Mideast by an auction house

Picasso masterpiece heads to Dubai as highest value painting ever bought to Mideast by an auction house
Picasso’s 1932 portrait of Marie-Thérèse Walter called "Femme á la montre" holds an estimate in excess of $120 million. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Picasso masterpiece heads to Dubai as highest value painting ever bought to Mideast by an auction house

Picasso masterpiece heads to Dubai as highest value painting ever bought to Mideast by an auction house
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A masterpiece by Pablo Picasso is heading to the UAE for its first exhibition outside the US in 50 years, marking the highest value painting to ever be brought to the Middle East by an auction house.

Picasso’s 1932 portrait of Marie-Thérèse Walter called "Femme á la montre" holds an estimate in excess of $120 million.

The painting will be on show at Sotheby’s Dubai in DIFC on Sept. 25 and 26.

“It is a true privilege to have a masterpiece of this significance, by one of the world’s most well-known and well-loved artists, unveiled in the UAE as the first stop on its world tour. One of the greatest works of modern art, we have ever brought to auction, it is the perfect artwork to showcase and continue our commitment to bringing the best of art and culture to the region,” Katia Nounou Boueiz, head of Sotheby’s UAE, said in a released statemetn.

“In 2020, we exhibited a painting by Botticelli, which was estimated in excess of $80 million, and at the time made headlines as the highest value painting ever to be brought to the Middle East by an auction house. Since then, we have exhibited some wonderful works by the likes of Boetti, Kandinsky, Warhol and more. The appearance of this Picasso on our walls in Dubai will now overtake the record set by the Botticelli, and also marks the first time a painting of this calibre by the artist has ever been exhibited anywhere in the UAE.”

Saudi National Orchestra gives a rousing performance in New York

Saudi National Orchestra gives a rousing performance in New York
Updated 18 September 2023

Saudi National Orchestra gives a rousing performance in New York

Saudi National Orchestra gives a rousing performance in New York
  • The first session of the concert ended with an Arabized version of the classic American song “Fly Me to the Moon,” made popular by Frank Sinatra
  • Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody was in the audience at the event in New York
Updated 18 September 2023
Lucas Chapman

NEW YORK: The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performed on Sunday at the world-renowned Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

The “Marvels of Saudi Orchestra” concert, a collaborative effort between the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission, the Saudi Music Commission, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture, was the Saudi National Orchestra’s debut event in the US.

“Art has the possibility of triumphing over adversity,” Metropolitan Opera General Manager Peter Gelb said in his opening speech at the event.

The concert showcased Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural and musical heritage, opening with a series of folk songs under maestro Riab Ahmed. The musical numbers were masterfully performed by a large orchestra of musicians playing modern and traditional Arab instruments, including the oud and flute.

Performers wore traditional Saudi garb, while female singers in the choir donned purple dresses and headscarves. Each song demonstrated a different type of traditional Saudi music while various performing arts on display included Samri, Majrour, Rubsh, Al-Khatwa, and Liwa.

The first session of the concert ended with an Arabized version of the classic American song “Fly Me to the Moon,” made popular by Frank Sinatra.

After the opening session, Saudi opera singer Reemaz Oqbi — one of the only Saudis to ever study opera — took to the stage with a rendition of “Habanera” from the world-famous opera Carmen, followed by the American vintage piece “Kiss Me Again.”

The concert’s third session brought the atmosphere back to the West with the Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars. The jazz group first performed pieces inspired by their namesake, the great American trumpeter and bandleader John Birks “Dizzy” Gillespie.

After an East-meets-West, jazz-Arabic fusion instrumental song played by Saudi musicians and the Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars, the latter group’s saxophonist Tim Ries praised the collaboration between the two.

“We need no words, only the heart that beat together. We’ve become like family after only two days,” Ries said.

The concert ended with a medley of popular Saudi songs played by the Saudi National Orchestra and Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars together, ending in a rousing rendition of “The Renewer” by Abbas Ibrahim.

The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir is the seventh initiative in a series of projects launched by the Ministry of Culture, aligning with the cultural heritage oriented goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Though this is their first time performing in the US, the musicians have performed in Riyadh, Jeddah, Paris, Mexico, and Jordan.

Acts announced for KCon Saudi Arabia 2023

Acts announced for KCon Saudi Arabia 2023
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Acts announced for KCon Saudi Arabia 2023

Acts announced for KCon Saudi Arabia 2023
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: K-Pop focused fan event KCon is returning to Riyadh on Oct. 6 and 7 with a line-up of 14 bands.

The event, which launched in Los Angeles in 2012, is said to be one of the largest Korean cultural festivals. It has been held in seven countries across the globe, drawing over a million visitors. 

The Kingdom’s hosting of the event is part of an agreement signed between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Seoul-based entertainment company CJ ENM in June 2022. It also reflects the ministry’s efforts to boost international cultural exchange in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

Jessie J co-hosts Nickelodeon Awards in Abu Dhabi  

Jessie J co-hosts Nickelodeon Awards in Abu Dhabi  
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Jessie J co-hosts Nickelodeon Awards in Abu Dhabi  

Jessie J co-hosts Nickelodeon Awards in Abu Dhabi  
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British singer Jessie J hit the stage at the record-setting second edition of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi in her role as the evening’s co-host on Saturday.  

The show, held at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena, saw social media star and content creator Ossy Marwah co-host alongside the singer, who performed her hit song “Price Tag” on stage. 

Jessie J co-hosted the show alongside Ossy Marwah. (Getty Images)

Awards were handed out based on a record number of 46 million votes that saw children from around the world choose their favorite international and regional acts across the film, television and music industries.  

Influencer Gaith Marwan, actress Mayan El-Sayed and Moroccan singer-songwriter Manal picked up awards, while the line-up of artists who performed on the night included global music act Now United, Palestinian Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna, Saudi artist Bader Al-Shuaibi, Palestinian singer-songwriter Noel Kharman, and Jordanian singer-songwriters Issam Alnajjar and Siilawy. 

Ahead of his show, Kuwait-born-and-based star Al-Shuaibi spoke to Arab News about what to expect from his performance.   

“I’m very excited to be part of this huge show with stars and influencers coming from around the world. It is an indescribable feeling, and I am very happy to be among the stars performing,” he said.  

The pop singer, known for his hits “Mahsoma,” “Ya Hob,” and “Yalghair,” promised fans that his Nickelodeon show would be “different.”   

He went on to perform a medley of his hits, including hits “Mtaaba,” “Kol El-Nas,” “Ana Weyah” and “Bravo Alek.” 

For her part, Elyanna — who recently became the first artist to perform a full set in Arabic at California’s Coachella music festival — hit the stage with her latest release, “Mama Eh.” 

Celebrity presenters included Lebanese eyewear designer and influencer Karen Wazen, influencer Noor Stars, radio host Kris Fade, musician Lea Makhoul, internet personality Amr Maskoun, YouTube stars the Saudi Reporters and vlogger Gaith Marwan, who also won the night’s favorite influencer award.  

On the international front, US pop star Olivia Rodrigo won the favorite international artist prize, while internet heavyweight Mr Beast nabbed the favorite international content creator award. “Wednesday” actress Jenna Ortega was voted the favorite international influencer.  

Noon by Noor presents new collection in London

Noon by Noor presents new collection in London
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

Noon by Noor presents new collection in London

Noon by Noor presents new collection in London
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Designers Shaikha Noor Al-Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al-Khalifa of Bahraini label Noon by Noor this week unveiled their spring/summer 2024 collection in London on the sidelines of London Fashion Week.

Titled “Moonlit,” the cousins said that the collection was inspired by the duality of light and shade in the moon. The collection personified the balance of contrasting elements across colors, fabrics, structure, mood and silhouette, they said.

Utilitarian cargo pockets make a stylish appearance on chinos, shorts and cotton dresses tied at the back, while jackets showcase clean lines and simplicity without linings, facings or canvas.

“A mother, a boss, a leader. Our woman at Noon by Noor is all of these and more,” said Shaikha Noor Al-Khalifa in a statement underlining the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and embracing the diverse roles women play.

Shaikha Haya Al-Khalifa highlighted the brand’s adaptive creative process: “The Middle East in August is extremely hot and humid, so we worked with the elements, the heat and humidity, as we created our show look. We made our woman glossy and wet as if she had just emerged from a shower or a swim in the sea, confident and strong.”

The collection was inspired by the duality of light and shade in the moon. (Supplied)

London Fashion Week, which runs until Sept. 19, began on Thursday with the second annual Vogue World event.

The gala night was attended by part-Middle Eastern actress Yara Shahidi, who turned heads in a deep-purple dress from British designer Victoria Beckham’s fall/winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

The event, which took place at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, was also attended by Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow, who posed on the red carpet wearing a black velvet gown with a voluminous floor-length white cape by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

The dress featured a plunging neckline, and Harlow topped off the look with black opera gloves and diamond jewelry.

Bulgari launches 'Serpenti' exhibition in Dubai

Bulgari launches ‘Serpenti’ exhibition in Dubai
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

Bulgari launches ‘Serpenti’ exhibition in Dubai

Bulgari launches ‘Serpenti’ exhibition in Dubai
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Italian luxury label Bulgari this week launched its “Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales” exhibition in Dubai.

The showcase, which runs until Sept. 24 at the Dubai International Financial Center, presents a selection of the brand’s iconic snake-inspired masterpieces which started in 1948.

The exhibition runs until Sept. 24. (Supplied)

For the exhibition, the maison tapped three UAE creatives to give their interpretation of the Serpenti: Henna artist Azra Khamissa, Emirati spoken word poet Afra Atiq, and jewelry designer and sculpture artist Azza Al-Qubaisi.

Khamissa is creating henna drawings inspired by both her bedouin designs and the brand’s snake creations.

Atiq wrote a poem inspired by three pieces from the Serpenti designs. It pays homage to continuity and focuses on the shedding of snakeskin.

