Gulf states can deliver ‘transformational results’ for the world: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends breakfast with the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on September 18, 2023 in New York. Right is GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi. (AFP)
Caspar Webb

  • US secretary of state meets with Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers
  • Washington ‘has invested in our relationships with you, and we’re invested for the long haul’
Caspar Webb

NEW YORK: Gulf states’ building of a “more stable, secure and integrated region” could reap “genuinely transformational results” for the world, the US secretary of state said at a meeting on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly.

Antony Blinken was speaking on Monday at a meeting with the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

US-GCC partnerships have “benefited people in the Gulf, and also people around the world,” he said.

Blinken highlighted the signing of an agreement at the G20 several weeks ago to create a rail, shipping, digital and energy corridor spanning the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe. Saudi Arabia and the UAE were among the major signatories of the deal.

The Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment reflects the US conviction that “a more integrated Gulf and a more integrated Middle East can deliver genuinely transformational results for the region and for the world,” Blinken said.

He also lauded the role of Saudi Arabia in forging a UN-led truce in Yemen, as well as the Kingdom’s partnership in offloading oil from the FSO Safer tanker in the Red Sea last month, which averted an environmental disaster.

Both the US and GCC remain committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Blinken said, adding that Washington is working to advance normalization with Tel Aviv among countries in the Middle East.

The US “has invested in our relationships with you and with your countries, and we’re invested for the long haul,” he told the GCC foreign ministers.

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Al-Busaidi highlighted the GCC’s insistence on “welcoming a dialogue with everyone,” saying “substantive progress” can be built on the back of agreement and convergence.

He added that the GCC states intend to “take further steps” in enhancing the bloc’s relationship with the US.

GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi noted the improvements that had been made in the relationship since the last meeting, which took place in Riyadh in June.

He listed the greatest regional challenges as “nuclear proliferation, threats to maritime security and freedom of navigation, and political instability and internal conflicts in Yemen, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan and elsewhere.”

Al-Budaiwi added: “The Palestinian-Israeli conflict remains unresolved, with frequent flare-ups threatening peace and security, and preventing it from reaching its full potential.”

He said the GCC’s strategic partnership with the US “is at the forefront of our priorities, and this meeting underscores that fact.”

He added that there are more than 10 GCC-US working groups and task forces “covering areas such as integrated air and missile defense, maritime security, cybersecurity, military logistics, military training exercises, special operations, counterterrorism, trade, investment and other areas of cooperation.”

Al-Budaiwi said he hopes for further meetings of all working groups by the end of the year, as part of efforts to achieve common objectives in the realms of cybersecurity, military and defense capabilities.

NAJIA HOUSSARI

The youngsters celebrate their success in official exams in Beirut. (Supplied)
  • While fighting killer disease, Lebanese youngsters managed to sail though the baccalaureate
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Sixteen teenage cancer patients currently receiving or having completed treatment at a center in Lebanon have been celebrating passing baccalaureate exams.

Their achievements were marked by the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon at the American University of Beirut Medical Center during its 10th Path of Joy event.

The annual occasion highlights the accomplishments of children and young people with cancer and this year some of them danced, sang, or portrayed their treatment journey through paintings displayed in an exhibition.

Dr. Hassan El-Solh, the center’s medical director, described the patients as, “heroes with unparalleled strength and courage in the face of adversity.”

He said: “Their stories are not just tales of survival but rather narratives of victory, inspiration, and hope.

“Their journey doesn’t end here; it’s a journey filled with potential and opportunities.”

El-Solh noted that although the number of children with cancer had increased by between 30 percent and 40 percent this year, the center had not turned away any of them despite challenging financial and social conditions.

Joseph Asseily, chairperson of the CCCL, said: “The role of education during this challenging phase in the lives of these young patients inspires them to pursue their dreams despite the pain.

“The graduation of a new group of heroes who managed to excel in their official exams, despite the difficulties and challenges they faced during their courageous battle with cancer, is an achievement made possible through the combined efforts of specialized doctors and dedicated employees and volunteers.

“They work day and night to provide comprehensive care, as well as psychological, social, and educational support to over 50 percent of children with cancer in Lebanon, without discrimination, and at no cost to parents.

“This is accomplished with an annual budget of $15 million, despite the ongoing economic crisis,” he added.

Since being founded more than 21 years ago, the CCCL has been offering medical care and psychological support to patients and their families.

Asseily said: “In 2016, the center launched a wellness program with private funding. It has contributed to offering activities such as drawing, yoga, music, and acting to sick children, as well as providing vital psychological and social support to patients and their families throughout their lengthy treatment journey, especially in terms of academic education.”

The CCCL was established with the mission of providing free treatment and support to all children and young people with cancer in Lebanon, working closely with the AUBMC and receiving support from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the US.

The center turned to civil initiatives to ensure the treatment of sick children and the availability of necessary medications, especially considering the economic crisis in Lebanon.

The center has treated more than 3,000 children and carried out at least 6,000 diagnostic tests and examinations.

However, it has been struggling due to a shortage in Lebanon of cancer medicines and delays in procuring drugs. The supply problems are particularly critical for children with leukemia.

The Lebanese government’s decision to lift subsidies on medicines, especially those for incurable diseases, has resulted in a lack of essential medications for cancer patients, leading to deteriorating conditions and even deaths.

Some families have resorted to purchasing medicines from Turkiye and Syria through online platforms or smuggling operations.

Joe Salloum, president of the Lebanese Order of Pharmacists, warned about the potential dangers of drugs obtained from other countries or brought into Lebanon illegally due to uncertainties about their source and composition.

In a 2021 report, the World Health Organization said: “The most common types of childhood cancers include leukemias, brain cancers, lymphomas, and solid tumors such as neuroblastoma and Wilms tumors.

“In high-income countries, more than 80 percent of children with cancer are cured. In low- and middle-income countries, less than 30 percent are cured.”

According to the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, Lebanon recorded around 17,300 new cancer cases in 2018. The number of cancer patients reached 41,843 people — 22,250 women and 19,593 men — over the following five years.

Out of every 100,000 Lebanese citizens, 242 people are battling cancer, making it the highest percentage among West Asian countries, the report added.

Lebanon ranked first in the rate of cancer cases and third for cancer-related deaths relative to its population, with the disease claiming the lives of more than 119 people per 100,000.

 

 

Qatari plane carrying freed Americans takes off from Tehran airport

Qatari plane carrying freed Americans takes off from Tehran airport
Reuters and AFP

  • Five Americans with dual nationality are due to fly to Doha and then on to the US
  • Doha-brokered deal between arch foes also unfroze $6 billion of Tehran’s funds
Reuters and AFP

DOHA: A Qatari plane carrying freed Americans accompanied by two family members and the Qatari ambassador to Iran has taken off from Tehran airport heading to Doha, a source briefed on the situation told Reuters on Monday.

Iran’s Press TV said two of the five Iranian detainees freed by the US, Mehrdad Moein Ansari and Reza Sarhangpour, had landed in Doha.

A Doha-brokered deal between the arch foes also unfroze $6 billion of Tehran’s funds.

The funds’ release triggered an exchange sequence agreed after months of talks between the United States and Iran, who are at odds over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and other issues.

The five Americans with dual nationality are due to fly to Doha and then on to the US. Two relatives are also expected to be on the flight. “They are in good health,” an Iranian official briefed on the process said about the detainees.

In return, five Iranians detained in the US will be released. The Iranian Foreign ministry spokesperson said two Iranians would return to Iran while two would stay in the US at their request. One detainee would join his family in a third country, he added.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the funds, blocked in South Korea after US sanctions on Iran were hardened in 2018, would be available to Tehran on Monday. Under the deal, Qatar will ensure it is spent on humanitarian goods.

There was no immediate public US comment.

The deal will remove a major irritant between the US, which brands Tehran a state sponsor of terrorism, and Iran, which calls Washington the “Great Satan.”

But they remain deeply divided on other issues ranging from Iran’s nuclear program and its influence around the region to US sanctions and America’s military presence in the Gulf.

Qatar, a tiny but hugely wealthy Gulf Arab energy producer, has sought to raise its global profile, hosting the soccer World Cup last year and carving out a role in international diplomacy. The Sunni Muslim nation hosts a big US military base but has also forged close ties with Shiite Muslim Iran.

Doha hosted at least eight rounds of talks with Iranian and US negotiators sitting in separate hotels, speaking via shuttle diplomacy, a source previously said.

Under the agreement, Doha agreed to monitor how Iran spends the unfrozen funds to ensure the cash is spent on humanitarian goods, such as food and medicine, and not any items under US sanctions.

The transfer of Iran’s funds has drawn criticism from US Republicans who say President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is in effect paying a ransom for US citizens.

The White House has defended the deal.

The US dual citizens to be released include Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Sharqi, 59, both businessmen, and Morad Tahbaz, 67, an environmentalist who also holds British nationality. They were released from prison and put under house arrest last month.

A fourth US citizen was also released into house arrest, while a fifth was already under house arrest. Their identities have not been disclosed.

Iranian officials have named the five Iranians to be released by the US as Mehrdad Moin-Ansari, Kambiz Attar-Kashani, Reza Sarhangpour-Kafrani, Amin Hassanzadeh and Kaveh Afrasiabi. Two Iranian officials previously said that Afrasiabi would remain in the United States but had not mentioned others.

Ties between Washington and Tehran have been boiling since Donald Trump, a Republican, pulled the US out of a nuclear deal between Iran and global powers when he was president in 2018. Reaching another nuclear deal has gained little traction since, as Biden prepares for the 2024 US election.

As a first step in the deal, Washington waived sanctions to allow the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar. The funds were blocked in South Korea, normally one of Iran’s largest oil customers, when Washington imposed sweeping financial sanctions on Tehran and the cash could not be transferred.

UN warns of disease threat in flood-hit Libyan city

Hassan Kassar sits outside his damaged house, in Derna, Libya September 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Hassan Kassar sits outside his damaged house, in Derna, Libya September 17, 2023. (Reuters)
AFP

Hassan Kassar sits outside his damaged house, in Derna, Libya September 17, 2023. (Reuters)
  • Traumatized residents, 30,000 of whom are now homeless, badly need clean water, food and basic supplies amid a growing risk of cholera, diarrhea and dehydration
AFP

DERNA: UN agencies warned Monday that Libya’s flood-stricken city of Derna, where thousands were killed a week ago, faces the threat of disease outbreaks that could bring “a second devastating crisis.”
The massive flash flood that has killed over 3,000 people and left thousands more missing came as the war-scarred North African country was lashed by the hurricane-strength Storm Daniel on September 10.
Traumatized residents, 30,000 of whom are now homeless, badly need clean water, food and basic supplies amid a growing risk of cholera, diarrhea, dehydration and malnutrition, UN agencies warn.
“Teams from nine UN agencies have been on the ground delivering aid and support to those affected by Storm Daniel and the flash flooding for the last few days,” said the UN Support Mission in Libya.
But it warned that local officials, aid agencies and the UN World Health Organization “are concerned about the risk of disease outbreak, particularly from contaminated water and the lack of sanitation.”
“The team continues to work to prevent diseases from taking hold and causing a second devastating crisis in the area,” UNSMIL said in a statement.
Rapidly rising waters burst two upstream river dams in Derna, sending a late-night tidal wave crashing through the center of the coastal city of 100,000 that swept entire residential blocks into the Mediterranean.
UN teams also including the children’s relief fund UNICEF, refugee agency UNHCR and World Food Programme have been in and around Derna for the past few days to help the survivors.
UNICEF teams have delivered “medical kits to primary care services to support 15,000 people for three months” while the UNHCR distributed supplies including blankets, tarpaulins and kitchen equipment to 6,200 displaced families in Derna and Benghazi, said UNSMIL.
“So far food rations have been distributed to over 5,000 households through the World Food Programme, and 28 tons of medical supplies have been shipped by charter flight from the World Health Organization, which has also donated ambulances and medical kits.”
Last week, the United Nations launched an aid appeal for more than $71 million for the emergency response in Derna and other parts of eastern Libya.

14 fighters dead in north Syria attack by Kurdish group

14 fighters dead in north Syria attack by Kurdish group
AFP

14 fighters dead in north Syria attack by Kurdish group
  • The groups had been fighting over “control and influence” when the ambush happened
AFP

BEIRUT: A Syrian Kurdish armed group attacked an area controlled by pro-Turkish fighters in rebel-held northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 14, a war monitor and a factional leader said.
The Kurdish Afrin Liberation Forces took advantage of factional fighting that broke out after midnight on the outskirts of Al-Bab in Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
With artillery support, the Kurdish group infiltrated the area, leaving “at least 14 dead” and others wounded in the attack, all pro-Turkish fighters, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman reported.
The groups had been fighting over “control and influence” when the ambush happened, Abdel Rahman said.
The factional leader in the rebel-held area confirmed the death toll but told AFP the fighters were from a formation that had defected from pro-Turkish groups.
The Afrin Liberation Forces are made up of Kurdish fighters who were forced out of northwest Syria’s Afrin area in a Turkish offensive several years ago and are now mainly present in northern Aleppo province.
Ankara has launched successive military offensives in Syria, most of them targeting Kurdish militants that Ankara links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.
Its troops and their Syrian proxies hold swathes of the border, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long sought to establish a “safe zone” 30 kilometers deep the whole length of the frontier.
Syria’s war began after the government repressed peaceful protests in 2011 and escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in jihadists and foreign powers.
The war has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.
A 2019 Russian-brokered agreement saw Syrian government forces deployed along parts of the northern border area in exchange for Turkiye halting an earlier offensive.

Five American citizens depart Qatar for US as part of Iran prisoner swap

Five American citizens depart Qatar for US as part of Iran prisoner swap
Reuters

Five American citizens depart Qatar for US as part of Iran prisoner swap
  • Plane sent by mediator Qatar flew five US citizens and two of relatives out of Tehran
  • US officials received five Americans after they disembarked from Qatari plane at Doha
Reuters

DOHA: Five US citizens left Doha for the US after arriving in Qatar from Iran on Monday in a prisoner swap for five Iranians held in the United States and the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds in a rare deal between the long-time antagonists.
“Today, five innocent Americans who were imprisoned in Iran are finally coming home,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement, adding they “will soon be reunited with their loved ones— after enduring years of agony, uncertainty, and suffering.”
It was unclear whether the exchange might bring progress on the many issues that divide the two nations, including Iran’s nuclear program, its support for regional Shiite militias, the presence of US troops in the Gulf and US sanctions on Iran.
A plane sent by mediator Qatar flew the five US citizens and two of their relatives out of Tehran after both sides got confirmation the funds had been transferred to accounts in Doha, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
A Reuters witness saw the plane land at Doha International Airport.
US officials received the five Americans after they disembarked from the Qatari plane at Doha, the Reuters witness said. Switzerland’s ambassador to Iran accompanied them on the plane to Doha, the witness added.
Earlier, two of the five Iranians landed in Qatar, a US official said. Three have opted not to return to Iran.
The five Iranian Americans — one of whom had been held for about eight years on charges the United States had rejected as baseless — were due to board a US government aircraft in Doha and then fly home to the United States.
The deal, after months of talks in Qatar, removes a major irritant between the US, which brands Tehran a sponsor of terrorism, and Iran, which calls Washington the “Great Satan.”
A senior US administration official said the deal did not change Washington’s adversarial relationship with Tehran, but the door was open for diplomacy on Iran’s nuclear program.
“If we see an opportunity, we will explore it but right now, I’ve really nothing to talk about,” the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The US dual citizens released include Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Sharqi, 59, both businessmen, and Morad Tahbaz, 67, an environmentalist who also holds British nationality. They were released from prison and put under house arrest last month.
A fourth US citizen was also released into house arrest, while a fifth was already under house arrest. Their identities have not been disclosed.
Iranian officials have named the five Iranians released by the US as Mehrdad Moin-Ansari, Kambiz Attar-Kashani, Reza Sarhangpour-Kafrani, Amin Hassanzadeh and Kaveh Afrasiabi. Two Iranian officials previously said that Afrasiabi would remain in the United States but had not mentioned others.

