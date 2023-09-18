You are here

Baaz to boost MENA reach with Petal Ads

Baaz to boost MENA reach with Petal Ads
Mossab Sharayri, CEO of Baaz
Updated 1 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Petal Ads, an advertising platform by Huawei, and Baaz, the first Arabic social media platform, have inked a new agreement, strengthening the two companies’ successful collaboration. The signing ceremony took place at Huawei premises in Cairo, Egypt on July 18. Through leveraging Petal Ads’ innovative capabilities, Baaz aims to accelerate the growth of its social network throughout the Middle East and North Africa region.

Baaz is a social media platform specially created in the Arab world for the Arab world. Baaz incubates diverse communities enabling users to connect with others who share similar interests, hobbies, and passion, all while upholding the region’s numerous significant cultural and societal values.

The official Baaz app is available on Huawei AppGallery and has already surpassed 6 million downloads in Egypt alone.

“The partnership with Huawei Mobile Services widens the horizons of collaboration to better serve our mutual and huge Egyptian users’ base,” said Mossab Sharayri, CEO of Baaz.

Innovest, a premier investment and development company focussed on creating unique lifestyle communities throughout Saudi Arabia, signed several strategic memoranda of understanding at Cityscape Global in Riyadh. The signings are in collaboration with key industry partners — including notable financial institutions, construction companies, global project developers, and real estate investment firms.

The agreements align with the Saudi Vision 2030 principle of boosting the local real estate sector and serve to reaffirm Innovest’s commitment to homebuyers. Through the partnerships, homebuyers throughout the Kingdom will also have the opportunity to benefit through the Sakani Program’s initiatives.

Founded in 2017 by the Saudi Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund, the Sakani Program aims to increase the homeownership rate to 70 percent by 2030 by creating new residential units.

Commenting on the signings, Mohammed Alkhars, chairman of Innovest, said: “The establishment of the MoUs with the banks, construction firms, and real estate companies is a significant step forward in Innovest’s mission to equip, empower, and encourage homebuyers throughout the Kingdom. The signings lay the framework for an industry-wide support system designed to guide customers in their homebuying journey and will continue to shape the way in which the real estate sector approaches homebuying in line with the larger Saudi Vision 2030.”

The signings at Cityscape Global follow Innovest’s recent launch of Jadan Communities, located in Riyadh’s Al-Fursan neighborhood.

Jadan Communities offers an affordable, high-quality, residential community that features standalone villas starting at 250 square meters, with modern designs that have been developed using best practices in the industry.

The three-bedroom villas will offer open-plan and contemporary living spaces, with the master bedroom featuring an ensuite bathroom option.

The villas have advanced features, in line with the vision of creating residential units with a smart system that helps save energy, and comprehensive warranties to offer peace of mind.

Strategically situated among open green spaces and walkable areas, citizens will be able to enjoy a fully serviced community featuring high-end facilities and amenities.

Initial Saudi Group's Board Member Faris Bundakji, and Alesayi Holding Group CEO Hany Habashy
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

  • The agreement was signed in the presence of Alesayi Holding Group CEO Hany Habashy, and Initial Saudi Group’s Board Member Faris Bundakji.
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

Alesayi Holding Group has taken a stride toward growth and diversification with the acquisition of 85 percent of Initial Saudi Group, a leading facilities and manpower management group with more than 40 years of operational experience. The agreement was signed in the presence of Alesayi Holding Group CEO Hany Habashy, and Initial Saudi Group’s Board Member Faris Bundakji.

Initial Saudi Group operates through its two major companies, Initial Facilities Management and Workforce Saudia. With more than 25,000 associates, Initial provides a variety of services, including cleaning, security, engineering, support, pest control, and landscaping across Saudi Arabia.

The acquisition is driven by Alesayi Group’s focus on expanding and diversifying its service offerings, to cater to the increasing demand for manpower services and emerging opportunities within the Saudi Vision 2030 framework, along with facilitating seamless integration between the group’s sectors and companies.

Mohammad Omar Kassem Alesayi, board member of Alesayi Holding Group, said that the group is built on successful local and global partnerships, as it aims to expand its reach and drive growth. “By leveraging resources and expertise, Alesayi provides innovative solutions that contribute to the goals outlined in the Quality of Life Program under Vision 2030,” he said.

Habashy said: “This acquisition marks an exciting chapter in the group’s journey. By strategically acquiring Initial Saudi Group, Alesayi is positioning itself as an integrated services and solutions provider across a wide range of sectors within the Kingdom. Our commitment to contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of establishing major companies and projects is furthered by our expansion into new sectors, along with our support services in workforce recruitment.”

He added: “Alesayi has a strong reputation for its successful partnerships especially in real estate and hospitality, highlighted by its recent partnership for developing thousands of residential units, and another partnership with Gensler on a multi-use tower project in Jabal Omar, as well as its ongoing partnership with Accor Hotels to become a key player in the hospitality industry within the Kingdom. 

Meanwhile, Jason Ruehland, the newly appointed CEO of Initial Saudi Group, said: “Our reputation and proven track record are well-known in the industry through our subsidiary companies, specializing in pest control, security, and cleaning services. Our services are internally sourced, ensuring better quality and seamless integration across market sectors, giving us a unique edge in delivering superior services.”

 

Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

The Quality of Life Program, a Vision Realization Program of Vision 2030, has signed an MoU with Areeb Capital to work together to invest in sectors that contribute to increasing the quality of life in Saudi cities.

Signed at the Cityscape Global exhibition in Riyadh, a global real estate development event that took place from Sept. 10-13, QOL was represented by CEO Khalid Albaker, while Areeb Capital was represented by Chairman of the Board of Directors Yasser bin Alawi Fadaq. The signing took place under the patronage of Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs Majid Al-Hogail, who also serves as the current minister of housing.

“This is an excellent chance for us to work together to build a baseline for investing in the sectors that actually enrich people’s lives,” said Albaker. “From arts and entertainment to parks, sports, hobbies, and other recreational activities, we are looking at the many ways in which public-private partnerships can build a better Kingdom for all of us.” 

The MoU will facilitate investment advisory services and financial studies that help direct capital to sectors that improve the livability of Saudi cities. These improvements include better public services, increasing sports and entertainment offerings, supporting the arts and culture, and upgrading the overall urban landscape.

In addition to exploring projects that contribute to the improvement and humanization of Saudi cities, the MoU also prioritizes specific support for increasing the number of amateur hobby clubs in the Kingdom.

Backed by MOMRAH, Cityscape Global provided a world-class platform for real estate entities to showcase their products and services to a diverse and international audience.

Taking place for the first time in Riyadh, the four-day event attracted more than 180,000 attendees. Revolving around the theme “The Future of Living,” it featured over 350 exhibitors, more than 300 international and local speakers, and over 2,000 investors.

Established in 2008, Areeb Capital is a Jeddah-based investment firm that specializes in asset management, real estate investments, advisory services, and more.

Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Careem, a leading multi-service platform in the region, has partnered with King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company, to upgrade and streamline the travel experience for residents and visitors of KAFD, the country’s prime business and lifestyle hub. The agreement was signed on Sept. 12 in a ceremony hosted at Cityscape Global Riyadh.

Set in the heart of the Saudi capital Riyadh, KAFD features 1.6 million square meters of state-of-the-art office space, world-class facilities and iconic luxury residences, designed to transform the way urban communities live, work, and play. A 22-kilometer drive from King Khalid Airport, KAFD is a key driver of Riyadh’s economic ambitions and is the largest LEED certified mixed-use financial district in the world. It is owned and managed by the KAFD DMC.

Home to the Kingdom’s first cinema, KAFD is recognized for its exclusive business and lifestyle offering and advanced smart city solutions. By 2025, it is expected that 100,000 people will live and work in the district whose five asset classes will include more than 70 F&B outlets, three hotels, and an array of entertainment options. 

Careem will launch more dedicated solutions to make travel smoother and more reliable at KAFD, such as special tools to manage ride-hailing requests in high-density pickup locations, an enhanced navigation experience for captains and directional features to guide customers on how to reach meeting points. Multiple convenient spaces for pickups and pre-arranged staging areas will be dedicated for Careem captains. 

“Amidst the growing global awareness of sustainable transportation solutions, and recognizing the pressing need to address environmental challenges, KAFD remains dedicated to fostering a greener and more efficient urban landscape,” said Gautam Sashittal, chief executive of KAFD DMC. “In line with our mobility strategy at KAFD, we are excited to welcome Careem’s ride-hailing service to our district as it promises to reduce passenger vehicles, helping to lower both carbon emissions and traffic. Most importantly, with the addition of Careem, our tenants, residents, employees, and visitors will benefit from the increased availability of transport options within the district.”

Ahmad Arrabi, Careem’s general manager for ride-hailing in Saudi Arabia, said: “KAFD has grown rapidly into one of the region’s leading business and lifestyle hubs, attracting people from all across the world to live and work there. We’re delighted to collaborate with the KAFD team to make transport in and out of the district more seamless than ever.”

Careem launched ride-hailing services in Saudi Arabia in 2013, commencing operations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dhahran and Alkhobar before expanding to reach 26 cities across the Kingdom. The “everything app” now offers multiple services to customers in Saudi Arabia, including ride-hailing, inter city transport, food delivery, and home cleaning, all in one application. More than 75,000 Saudi nationals use the Careem app as a flexible source of income.

Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Honor’s recent showcase at IFA 2023 reaffirmed its leadership in the foldable smartphone market. Their introduction of the Magic V2 and Magic V Purse has set new benchmarks and solidified their role as pioneers in the foldable arena.

The Honor Magic V2 is not just an improvement; it is a revolution. It boasts a 4.7 mm thickness when unfolded, making it the world’s thinnest foldable. Even when folded, at 9.9 mm, it remains the thinnest inward-folding phone. Weighing just 231 g, it is lighter than flagship slate smartphones.

Honor’s approach to R&D is nothing short of interdisciplinary brilliance. Drawing inspiration from aerospace technology, geological research, bionic science, new energy materials, and integrated manufacturing, the Magic V2 embodies the fusion of cutting-edge advancements. It stands at least 8-10 months ahead of competitors and the industry as a whole, having achieved more than 210 technological breakthroughs. From the ultra-thin battery to the efficient cooling system, robust hinge, Type-C Connector, screen innovation, and stellar speaker unit— the Magic V2 leaves no stone unturned.

The Honor V Purse offers a new concept that reimagines a foldable smartphone as a wearable, fashion-forward purse, offering endless possibilities for style and self-expression. The V Purse is a new “phone-to-purse” concept that heralds the beginning of electronic devices being seen as an entirely new category of fashionable consumer goods.

