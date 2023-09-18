ROSHN ‘greenifies’ Cityscape with tree planting initiative

ROSHN, the Kingdom’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, hosted a live tree planting event led by its corporate social responsibility initiative — YUHYEEK — at Cityscape Global in Riyadh to highlight the importance of environmental sustainability to attendees.

ROSHN’s green initiative turned its outdoor pavilion at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, where the Cityscape exhibition was held, into an interactive space allowing attendees to participate in the tree planting activity and take part in raising awareness about the importance of sustainable environmental practices. The initiative resulted in more than 300 trees being planted, which were then relocated to a permanent home in one of ROSHN’s developments.

“At ROSHN, we put sustainability at the heart of everything we do and integrate the natural world into every one of our developments. You can see this in the green spaces, parks, and tree-shaded living streets that are so important to boosting quality of life through our communities. With this interactive live tree planting initiative, we’re showcasing how the natural world is a vital partner to the future of living, while our wider green initiatives extend the benefits of nurturing the natural world across the Kingdom,” said David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO.

The live planting event at Cityscape is part of ROSHN’s wider green initiative across the Kingdom, which incorporates 93 planting initiatives to celebrate the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day. ROSHN will plant a total of more than 65,000 trees across a range of different initiatives to support sustainability, the environment, and quality of life.

Cityscape — the leading international real estate event — ran from Sept. 10-13 in the Saudi capital, with ROSHN sponsoring as a founding partner. The inaugural Saudi Arabia edition of Cityscape featured more than 200 speakers and over 180,000 attendees. Panels, presentations, and discussions focused on four key pillars: Smart Cities for Tomorrow, Digital Transformation, Accelerating the Kingdom, and a Developers Forum.