Zain KSA partners with Pioneers Systems to develop IoT solutions

Zain KSA has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Pioneers Systems, a Saudi company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and assembly of electronic circuits. This partnership aims to develop Internet of Things solutions and localize specialized products and expertise in this field to achieve sustainability of innovation in the Kingdom’s communications and digital services sector, aspiring to contribute to raising the sector’s local content percentage in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals.

The agreement was signed under the auspices of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, as part of Zain KSA’s participation in the Cityscape Global exhibition, which took place from Sept. 10-13 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, chief business and wholesale officer at Zain KSA, underscored the significance of the collaboration, which he said is the first-of-its-kind in the Kingdom’s telecommunications and digital services sector. He said: “This agreement aligns seamlessly with the company’s strategy to bolster the digital economy and establish an integrated digital ecosystem that facilitates the Kingdom’s digital transformation by championing local content and fostering the localization of products and services in the telecommunications and digital services sector, thereby making a substantial contribution to the development of a resilient and sustainable economy.”

Al-Sadhan said the partnership with Pioneers Systems will further augment Zain KSA’s competitive advantage in the IoT market by deploying top-tier, cutting-edge digital solutions and services, which will enhance customer service.

Meanwhile, Subhi Alghamdi, CEO of Pioneers Systems, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Zain KSA, the leading telecommunications operator and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, known for its impressive track record of digital achievements grounded in innovation. This partnership represents a significant milestone for us and underscores our commitment to advancing innovation and bolstering local technological content across all sectors. Having already achieved remarkable milestones in localizing the production of point-of-sale devices and medical respirators, our cooperation with Zain KSA will open the door wide for us to work together in localizing innovation in the telecommunications and digital services sectors through developing and manufacturing advanced electronic products for advanced applications such as the IoT, artificial intelligence, and more.”

The agreement will support the development of local capabilities and the localization of content in the telecommunications and digital services sector, in line with the Kingdom’s ambitious vision for the national economy to stimulate local industries.