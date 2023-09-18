You are here

Zain KSA partners with Pioneers Systems to develop IoT solutions

Zain KSA partners with Pioneers Systems to develop IoT solutions
Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, chief business and wholesale officer at Zain KSA, and Subhi Alghamdi, CEO of Pioneers Systems, at the signing ceremony, which took place at Cityscape Global in Riyadh.
Zain KSA has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Pioneers Systems, a Saudi company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and assembly of electronic circuits. This partnership aims to develop Internet of Things solutions and localize specialized products and expertise in this field to achieve sustainability of innovation in the Kingdom’s communications and digital services sector, aspiring to contribute to raising the sector’s local content percentage in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals.

The agreement was signed under the auspices of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, as part of Zain KSA’s participation in the Cityscape Global exhibition, which took place from Sept. 10-13 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, chief business and wholesale officer at Zain KSA, underscored the significance of the collaboration, which he said is the first-of-its-kind in the Kingdom’s telecommunications and digital services sector. He said: “This agreement aligns seamlessly with the company’s strategy to bolster the digital economy and establish an integrated digital ecosystem that facilitates the Kingdom’s digital transformation by championing local content and fostering the localization of products and services in the telecommunications and digital services sector, thereby making a substantial contribution to the development of a resilient and sustainable economy.”

Al-Sadhan said the partnership with Pioneers Systems will further augment Zain KSA’s competitive advantage in the IoT market by deploying top-tier, cutting-edge digital solutions and services, which will enhance customer service.

Meanwhile, Subhi Alghamdi, CEO of Pioneers Systems, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Zain KSA, the leading telecommunications operator and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, known for its impressive track record of digital achievements grounded in innovation. This partnership represents a significant milestone for us and underscores our commitment to advancing innovation and bolstering local technological content across all sectors. Having already achieved remarkable milestones in localizing the production of point-of-sale devices and medical respirators, our cooperation with Zain KSA will open the door wide for us to work together in localizing innovation in the telecommunications and digital services sectors through developing and manufacturing advanced electronic products for advanced applications such as the IoT, artificial intelligence, and more.”

The agreement will support the development of local capabilities and the localization of content in the telecommunications and digital services sector, in line with the Kingdom’s ambitious vision for the national economy to stimulate local industries.

ROSHN, the Kingdom’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, hosted a live tree planting event led by its corporate social responsibility initiative — YUHYEEK — at Cityscape Global in Riyadh to highlight the importance of environmental sustainability to attendees.

ROSHN’s green initiative turned its outdoor pavilion at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, where the Cityscape exhibition was held, into an interactive space allowing attendees to participate in the tree planting activity and take part in raising awareness about the importance of sustainable environmental practices. The initiative resulted in more than 300 trees being planted, which were then relocated to a permanent home in one of ROSHN’s developments.

“At ROSHN, we put sustainability at the heart of everything we do and integrate the natural world into every one of our developments. You can see this in the green spaces, parks, and tree-shaded living streets that are so important to boosting quality of life through our communities. With this interactive live tree planting initiative, we’re showcasing how the natural world is a vital partner to the future of living, while our wider green initiatives extend the benefits of nurturing the natural world across the Kingdom,” said David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO.

The live planting event at Cityscape is part of ROSHN’s wider green initiative across the Kingdom, which incorporates 93 planting initiatives to celebrate the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day. ROSHN will plant a total of more than 65,000 trees across a range of different initiatives to support sustainability, the environment, and quality of life.

Cityscape — the leading international real estate event — ran from Sept. 10-13 in the Saudi capital, with ROSHN sponsoring as a founding partner. The inaugural Saudi Arabia edition of Cityscape featured more than 200 speakers and over 180,000 attendees. Panels, presentations, and discussions focused on four key pillars: Smart Cities for Tomorrow, Digital Transformation, Accelerating the Kingdom, and a Developers Forum.

Innovest, a premier investment and development company focussed on creating unique lifestyle communities throughout Saudi Arabia, signed several strategic memoranda of understanding at Cityscape Global in Riyadh. The signings are in collaboration with key industry partners — including notable financial institutions, construction companies, global project developers, and real estate investment firms.

The agreements align with the Saudi Vision 2030 principle of boosting the local real estate sector and serve to reaffirm Innovest’s commitment to homebuyers. Through the partnerships, homebuyers throughout the Kingdom will also have the opportunity to benefit through the Sakani Program’s initiatives.

Founded in 2017 by the Saudi Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund, the Sakani Program aims to increase the homeownership rate to 70 percent by 2030 by creating new residential units.

Commenting on the signings, Mohammed Alkhars, chairman of Innovest, said: “The establishment of the MoUs with the banks, construction firms, and real estate companies is a significant step forward in Innovest’s mission to equip, empower, and encourage homebuyers throughout the Kingdom. The signings lay the framework for an industry-wide support system designed to guide customers in their homebuying journey and will continue to shape the way in which the real estate sector approaches homebuying in line with the larger Saudi Vision 2030.”

The signings at Cityscape Global follow Innovest’s recent launch of Jadan Communities, located in Riyadh’s Al-Fursan neighborhood.

Jadan Communities offers an affordable, high-quality, residential community that features standalone villas starting at 250 square meters, with modern designs that have been developed using best practices in the industry.

The three-bedroom villas will offer open-plan and contemporary living spaces, with the master bedroom featuring an ensuite bathroom option.

The villas have advanced features, in line with the vision of creating residential units with a smart system that helps save energy, and comprehensive warranties to offer peace of mind.

Strategically situated among open green spaces and walkable areas, citizens will be able to enjoy a fully serviced community featuring high-end facilities and amenities.

Petal Ads, an advertising platform by Huawei, and Baaz, the first Arabic social media platform, have inked a new agreement, strengthening the two companies’ successful collaboration. The signing ceremony took place at Huawei premises in Cairo, Egypt on July 18. Through leveraging Petal Ads’ innovative capabilities, Baaz aims to accelerate the growth of its social network throughout the Middle East and North Africa region.

Baaz is a social media platform specially created in the Arab world for the Arab world. Baaz incubates diverse communities enabling users to connect with others who share similar interests, hobbies, and passion, all while upholding the region’s numerous significant cultural and societal values.

The official Baaz app is available on Huawei AppGallery and has already surpassed 6 million downloads in Egypt alone.

“The partnership with Huawei Mobile Services widens the horizons of collaboration to better serve our mutual and huge Egyptian users’ base,” said Mossab Sharayri, CEO of Baaz.

Alesayi Holding Group has taken a stride toward growth and diversification with the acquisition of 85 percent of Initial Saudi Group, a leading facilities and manpower management group with more than 40 years of operational experience. The agreement was signed in the presence of Alesayi Holding Group CEO Hany Habashy, and Initial Saudi Group’s Board Member Faris Bundakji.

Initial Saudi Group operates through its two major companies, Initial Facilities Management and Workforce Saudia. With more than 25,000 associates, Initial provides a variety of services, including cleaning, security, engineering, support, pest control, and landscaping across Saudi Arabia.

The acquisition is driven by Alesayi Group’s focus on expanding and diversifying its service offerings, to cater to the increasing demand for manpower services and emerging opportunities within the Saudi Vision 2030 framework, along with facilitating seamless integration between the group’s sectors and companies.

Mohammad Omar Kassem Alesayi, board member of Alesayi Holding Group, said that the group is built on successful local and global partnerships, as it aims to expand its reach and drive growth. “By leveraging resources and expertise, Alesayi provides innovative solutions that contribute to the goals outlined in the Quality of Life Program under Vision 2030,” he said.

Habashy said: “This acquisition marks an exciting chapter in the group’s journey. By strategically acquiring Initial Saudi Group, Alesayi is positioning itself as an integrated services and solutions provider across a wide range of sectors within the Kingdom. Our commitment to contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of establishing major companies and projects is furthered by our expansion into new sectors, along with our support services in workforce recruitment.”

He added: “Alesayi has a strong reputation for its successful partnerships especially in real estate and hospitality, highlighted by its recent partnership for developing thousands of residential units, and another partnership with Gensler on a multi-use tower project in Jabal Omar, as well as its ongoing partnership with Accor Hotels to become a key player in the hospitality industry within the Kingdom. 

Meanwhile, Jason Ruehland, the newly appointed CEO of Initial Saudi Group, said: “Our reputation and proven track record are well-known in the industry through our subsidiary companies, specializing in pest control, security, and cleaning services. Our services are internally sourced, ensuring better quality and seamless integration across market sectors, giving us a unique edge in delivering superior services.”

 

The Quality of Life Program, a Vision Realization Program of Vision 2030, has signed an MoU with Areeb Capital to work together to invest in sectors that contribute to increasing the quality of life in Saudi cities.

Signed at the Cityscape Global exhibition in Riyadh, a global real estate development event that took place from Sept. 10-13, QOL was represented by CEO Khalid Albaker, while Areeb Capital was represented by Chairman of the Board of Directors Yasser bin Alawi Fadaq. The signing took place under the patronage of Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs Majid Al-Hogail, who also serves as the current minister of housing.

“This is an excellent chance for us to work together to build a baseline for investing in the sectors that actually enrich people’s lives,” said Albaker. “From arts and entertainment to parks, sports, hobbies, and other recreational activities, we are looking at the many ways in which public-private partnerships can build a better Kingdom for all of us.” 

The MoU will facilitate investment advisory services and financial studies that help direct capital to sectors that improve the livability of Saudi cities. These improvements include better public services, increasing sports and entertainment offerings, supporting the arts and culture, and upgrading the overall urban landscape.

In addition to exploring projects that contribute to the improvement and humanization of Saudi cities, the MoU also prioritizes specific support for increasing the number of amateur hobby clubs in the Kingdom.

Backed by MOMRAH, Cityscape Global provided a world-class platform for real estate entities to showcase their products and services to a diverse and international audience.

Taking place for the first time in Riyadh, the four-day event attracted more than 180,000 attendees. Revolving around the theme “The Future of Living,” it featured over 350 exhibitors, more than 300 international and local speakers, and over 2,000 investors.

Established in 2008, Areeb Capital is a Jeddah-based investment firm that specializes in asset management, real estate investments, advisory services, and more.

