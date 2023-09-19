You are here

Lawsuit by Islamic rights group says US terror watchlist woes continue even after names are removed

Mohamed Khairullah, a Borough Council member in Prospect Park, N.J., who was appointed mayor, pauses during an interview in Paterson, N.J., July 30, 2004. (AP)
Mohamed Khairullah, a Borough Council member in Prospect Park, N.J., who was appointed mayor, pauses during an interview in Paterson, N.J., July 30, 2004. (AP)
AP

  • CAIR’s lawsuits contend that in nearly every instance, the government places names on the list without valid reason, and that Muslims who are on the list face scrutiny only because of anti-Muslim discrimination
WASHINGTON: Mohamed Khairullah, the longest serving Muslim mayor in the US, thought he had finally resolved years of airport searches and border interrogations in 2021, when his name appeared to be removed from the government’s secret terror watchlist.
Then, earlier this year, the discriminatory treatment renewed when Khairullah, the mayor of Prospect Park, New Jersey, found himself uninvited from a White House celebration of the Eid Al-Fatr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, without explanation.
A lawsuit filed Monday by an Islamic civil rights group on behalf of Khairullah and other plaintiffs says his exclusion from the White House event demonstrates that Muslims face negative repercussions even after they are able to clear their name from the list.
The Secret Service declined to comment on the lawsuit. “As we stated in the past, we were not able to grant entry to the Mayor at the White House and we regret any inconvenience that may have caused,” the agency said in an emailed statement.
At a press conference in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Khairullah said his problems began in 2019, after he returned to his native Syria to document atrocities committed by the regime of Bashar Assad as Assad was engaged in a civil war to stay in power.
He said his apparent placement on the US government’s watchlist has rendered him a second-class citizen in his adopted country, and that his apparent removal from the list has failed to fully restore his rights.
“If I don’t do something now, my children and their children will probably be second-class citizens based on their ethnic and religious background,” he said.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, is a broad challenge to the watchlist’s constitutionality, and one of several that the Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed over the watchlist’s 20 years of existence. CAIR’s lawsuits contend that in nearly every instance, the government places names on the list without valid reason, and that Muslims who are on the list face scrutiny only because of anti-Muslim discrimination.
The watchlist has only continued to grow. And much of what is known about the list has come from answers CAIR has received from the government as it defends its practices.
The list is now estimated to include 1.5 million people, the overwhelming majority of whom are Muslim, said CAIR attorneys Hannah Mullen and Justin Sadowsky, who helped prepare Monday’s lawsuit.
The FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center plays a primary role in the watchlist, though many government agencies are involved in the secretive process.
The watchlist also is used by a number of government agencies. A subset of the database includes the no-fly list that bans people from US flights. A larger subset of the list allows people to fly, but only under enhanced screening.
CAIR contends that its lawsuits have uncovered the breadth of government agencies that use the list, from local law enforcement to the State Department to the Secret Service. In response to one CAIR lawsuit, the government acknowledged that the list is shared with hundreds of private entities that are deemed “law-enforcement adjacent.”
In another lawsuit, CAIR asked how the government handles removals from the watchlist on the rare occasions that removals occur, either because people appeal their status or the government makes a change on its own. The response was discouraging, according to CAIR.
“The mere fact that they had been placed on the watchlist in the past is retained by the government in several different databases ... and can continue to harm them,” Mullen said.
While Mullen said there is documentary evidence from past lawsuits that people’s names are retained in databases even after their name was supposed to be removed, anecdotal stories like Khairullah’s are based more on circumstantial evidence. That’s because in most cases, the government refuses to tell people if they’ve been placed on the list or if they’ve been removed.
Khairullah said his travel difficulties appeared to be resolved in 2021 after a land crossing from Canada into the US, when he was detained for hours and was eventually told by a supervisor that “we think we fixed your problem.”
Khairullah said he was then able to fly without hassle and thought his problems were over — until the Secret Service refused to allow him to come to the White House.

 

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India’s possible link to Sikh activist’s slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India’s possible link to Sikh activist’s slaying
  • Trudeau tells parliament he discussed the matter with Indian PM Modi at G-20 last week, asked for New Delhi’s cooperation in investigation
  • Canadian FM says head of Indian intelligence in Canada expelled, allegations "if proven true would be a great violation of our sovereignty"
TORONTO: Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat Monday as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations that India’s government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh activist.
Trudeau said in Parliament that Canadian intelligence agencies have been looking into the allegations after Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a strong supporter of an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia.
Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slaying with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-20 last week, that he told Modi that any Indian government involvement would be unacceptable and that he asked for cooperation in the investigation.
Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said the head of Indian intelligence in Canada has been expelled as a consequence. “If proven true this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other,” Joly said. “As a consequence we have expelled a top Indian diplomat.”
The Indian Embassy in Ottawa did not immediately answer phone calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.
“Over the past number of weeks Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said.
Trudeau said Canada has declared its deep concerns to the Indian government.
“Last week at the G-20 I brought them personally and directly to Prime Minister Modi in no uncertain terms,” Trudeau said. “Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty.”
Trudeau said his government has been working closely and coordinating with Canada’s allies on the case.
“In the strongest possible terms I continue to urge the government of India to cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter,” he said.
Trudeau said he knows there are some members of the Indo-Canadian community who feel angry or frightened, and he called for calm.
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Canada’s national security adviser and the head of Canada’s spy service have traveled to India to meet their counterparts and to confront the Indian intelligence agencies with the allegations.
He called it an active homicide investigation led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Joly said Trudeau also the raised the matter with US President Joe Biden.
Opposition Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said if the allegations are true they represent ”an outrageous affront to our sovereignty.”
The Khalistan movement is banned in India, where officials see it and affiliated groups as a national security threat. But the movement still has some support in northern India, as well as beyond, in countries like Canada and the United Kingdom which are home to a sizable Sikh diaspora.

Optimism needed in climate change battle, says actor and UN goodwill ambassador Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Optimism needed in climate change battle, says actor and UN goodwill ambassador Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
  • Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Game of Thrones star said all nations need to take climate issues very seriously but not all are doing as much as they can
  • In an upcoming documentary series titled “An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet,” he travels the world to learn more about potential solutions to environmental problems
WASHINGTON D.C.: Climate change is a monumental issue but if humanity is to effectively address and combat the threats it poses, it must do so with optimism, according to Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who is a goodwill ambassador for the UN Development Program.

The “Game of Thrones” star was speaking on Monday on the sidelines of the opening day of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, which continues until Sept. 18 against a backdrop of concerns about climate change, growing levels of poverty, inequality and food insecurity, war, and rising inflation in many parts of the world.

He said he attempts to adopt an optimistic view in considering the challenges of climate change but warned it is an issue every nation in the world needs to take very seriously. Yet, he added, not all nations are doing all that they could, or need, to be doing to help reduce the effects on the planet.

According to UN officials, only about 15 percent of the goals set as part of global efforts to reduce the effects of climate change are on track to be achieved.

In an upcoming documentary series for Bloomberg Originals titled “An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet,” due to premier next year, Coster-Waldau will be seen traveling the world to learn more about a number of potential solutions to environmental problems.

Explaining the idea behind the series, he said he wanted to do something that focused on the issue of climate challenges and came up with the idea of a program that highlights new ideas from people around the world for tackling the issues associated with climate change, to “inspire hope and optimism.”

He said that during his travels he learned about various potential solutions to the environmental problems nations are facing as a result of the effects of climate change.

In Africa, for example, he said he met members of Maasai tribes who live in harmony with nature and animals. He also visited the Japanese city of Fukushima, which was the site of a major accident at a nuclear power plant in 2011 that had severe repercussions for the environment in Japan and further afield.

Coster-Waldau said he understands the arguments on both sides of the debate about climate change and believes it is a mistake to simply instill fear and sense of doom about the issue, because that is counterproductive. There is often a tendency, among people on both sides of the argument, to ignore what the science says about their positions if it does not fit their respective narratives, he added.

“The sad part is that both sides are right and wrong at the same time,” he said. “We have a long way to go. We know the challenges are immense, and are even monumental.

“There is a danger if we constantly are talking about fear and doom, or that there is no going back.”

People must be ready to consider and accept new ideas and solutions, and need to be prepared to make a “transition and take steps and speed it up.”

Coster-Waldau said that research for his TV documentary found that only about 8 percent of people believe climate change is a hoax. Humans bear the responsibility for the effects of climate change on all living things on the plant, he added, and are themselves “part of the earth’s ecosystem … an integral part of it.”

He added: “This made me think, we are not aliens on this planet, we are just another species on this planet and that’s a lot of responsibility.”

Pope Francis to defend migrants in Marseille trip

Pope Francis to defend migrants in Marseille trip
  • Head of the church likely to highlight issues of poverty, climate change, and tolerance among societies
VATICAN CITY: Calls for compassion for migrants suffering in North Africa and those attempting to reach Europe or die trying will be at the heart of Pope Francis’s visit to Marseille this week.

The pontiff is making a two-day trip to France’s second-largest city, a historic gateway for immigrants, where he is expected to insist on the causes of migration, from poverty to climate change, and urge greater tolerance.
He is also likely to address the horrors many migrants face in North Africa, from internment in brutal camps to being left by traffickers to die in the desert.
The visit comes as a surge in the number of migrant arrivals in Italy revives a bitter debate over how European countries manage asylum seekers.
“It represents a challenge that is not easy, as we also see from the news in recent days, but which must be faced together,” Francis said after his Angelus prayer on Sunday in Rome.

SPEEDREAD

• The pope is also likely to address the horrors many migrants face in North Africa, from internment in brutal camps to being left by traffickers to die in the desert.

• The Marseille trip comes as Francis, 86, is in increasingly fragile health, saying on his return from Mongolia this month that papal voyages were not as easy as they used to be.

• He continues to travel widely, focusing on the smaller Catholic communities the Vatican calls the peripheries.

“It is essential for the future of all, which will be prosperous only if it is built on fraternity, putting human dignity and real people, especially those most in need, in first place,” he said.
The Marseille trip comes as Francis, 86, is in increasingly fragile health, saying on his return from Mongolia this month that papal voyages were not as easy as they used to be.
But he continues to travel widely, focusing on the smaller Catholic communities the Vatican calls the peripheries.
He is visiting Marseille first and foremost to take part in a meeting of Mediterranean-area Catholic bishops and young people.
“I will go to Marseille, but not to France,” Francis said in August, despite the risk of offending French Catholics, in particular those on the conservative fringe, who think he goes too far with his messages of compassion for migrants.
The port city is a key destination for migrants from North Africa — and is also home to some of the poorest neighborhoods in Europe, many of which are plagued by drug trafficking.
“The problem that concerns me is the Mediterranean problem ... The exploitation of migrants is criminal,” Francis said in August.
More than 2,300 migrants have died so far this year attempting the Mediterranean crossing from North Africa, according to the UN.
The Marseille event, “Mediterranean Meetings,” will look at themes including economic inequality, migration and climate change.
The pope is expected to speak to bishops active in North Africa in particular about the challenges there.
“The Mediterranean is a cemetery. But it’s not the biggest: the biggest cemetery is in North Africa,” Francis told reporters in August. “It’s terrible. That’s why I’m going to Marseille.”
The pope will start at the Basilica of Notre-Dame de la Garde, a symbolic monument overlooking the city, for a prayer with the clergy on Friday afternoon. That will be followed by a moment of meditation with representatives of other religions in front of a memorial dedicated to sailors and migrants lost at sea.
On Saturday morning, he will take part in the closing “Mediterranean Meetings” session at the Palais du Pharo overlooking the port, before leading a mass in the Velodrome stadium for about 57,000 participants.
French President Emmanuel Macron will be at the final mass, a decision that sparked controversy among left-wing politicians in the strictly secular country.
Some also accuse Macron of having postponed the presentation of a bill on end-of-life care, a debate likely to include discussion over extending euthanasia laws — a red flag to the Catholic Church — so as not to interfere with the visit. The Jesuit pope has a cordial relationship with Macron, who was himself Jesuit-educated, and the leaders have already seen each other three times.
“There is a real familiarity, a real complicity between Macron and the pope,” Vatican journalist Bernard Lecomte said.
Crowd-loving Francis, the first pope to visit France since Benedict XVI in 2008, will ride in his “popemobile” up the city’s Avenue du Prado after the mass.
Throughout his visit, he will be accompanied by the archbishop of Marseille, Jean-Marc Aveline, a close friend who was made cardinal in 2022.
Around 5,000 police and other security forces will be mobilized for the trip, one welcomed by some residents — though others have questioned whether Francis understands the challenges large numbers of migrants pose to the city.
“I don’t entirely agree with the pope when he says ‘we must welcome all migrants’,” said Yvette Devallois, 69, who is active in her local parish.
“We welcome migrants, but still, we can’t take in all the misery in the world.”

 

Five Israelis to go on trial for alleged Cyprus rape of Briton

Five Israelis to go on trial for alleged Cyprus rape of Briton
  • In another case in Ayia Napa four years ago, 12 Israelis were arrested after a teenage British girl reported that she had been attacked
NICOSIA: Five Israeli tourists will stand trial next month for allegedly gang-raping a young Briton in the popular Cyprus holiday resort of Ayia Napa, a court ruled on Monday.
The five men, aged between 19 and 20, will appear before a criminal court on Oct. 5, the Famagusta district court decided.
Police said the defendants face charges of rape, sexual coercion, forced sexual intercourse, sexual harassment, abduction and indecent assault against a woman.

HIGHLIGHT

On Tuesday, the court will rule whether to grant a prosecution request that the five remain in police custody until the trial date, or whether they are released on conditional bail, police said.

The five have been in custody since Sept. 4 after a 20-year-old British tourist told police she had been gang-raped the previous day in a hotel room. On Tuesday, the court will rule whether to grant a prosecution request that the five remain in police custody until the trial date, or whether they are released on conditional bail, police said.
In another case in Ayia Napa four years ago, 12 Israelis were arrested after a teenage British girl reported that she had been attacked.
The Israelis were released after she retracted her statement but also said police had pressured her into doing so. The 19-year-old girl was convicted in 2020 for causing public mischief and given a four-month suspended jail term.
In 2022, the Supreme Court quashed her conviction on appeal after defense lawyers argued there had been a miscarriage of justice.
Police later said they would examine whether mistakes had been made in the investigation. UK-based Justice Abroad, which successfully appealed the conviction, has taken on the new case after the woman’s family requested their help.
Official tourism figures for August show Israelis were the second largest group of visitors to Cyprus, accounting for 14.9 percent, behind Britain at 35.9 percent.

 

Ethiopia conflict at a ‘national scale’: UN experts

Ethiopia conflict at a ‘national scale’: UN experts
  • The Tigray conflict, which erupted in November 2020, pitted Ethiopia’s government forces — backed by Eritrea’s army and forces from the neighboring region of Amhara — against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front
GENEVA: Serious violations are still being committed in Ethiopia despite a peace deal in the north, UN rights experts said Monday, warning the conflict was spreading across the country and putting regional stability at risk.
“Atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity are still being committed in the country,” the UN-backed investigators said in a statement.
Last November, a peace deal between Ethiopia’s federal government and rebels in the Tigray region ostensibly ended a brutal two-year conflict.
“While the signing of the agreement may have mostly silenced the guns, it has not resolved the conflict in the north of the country, in particular in Tigray,” said Mohamed Chande Othman, head of the UN-backed Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia.
“Nor has it brought about any comprehensive peace,” he told reporters in Geneva, presenting the commission’s latest report. “The situation in Ethiopia remains extremely grave.”

FASTFACTS

• The report warned that ‘hostilities in Ethiopia are now at a national scale, with significant violations increasing particularly in Amhara region, but also ongoing in Oromia and elsewhere.’

• ’The risk to the state as well as regional stability and the enjoyment of human rights in East Africa cannot be overstated,’ the report said.

• A member of the commission said ‘there were indicators for the possibility of future atrocity crimes,’ with the tensions appearing to be ‘between two ethnic groups.’

Beyond Tigray, the report warned that “hostilities in Ethiopia are now at a national scale, with significant violations increasing particularly in Amhara region, but also ongoing in Oromia and elsewhere.”
“The risk to the state as well as regional stability and the enjoyment of human rights in East Africa cannot be overstated.”
Radhika Coomaraswamy, a member of the commission, told reporters there were “indicators for the possibility of future atrocity crimes,” with the tensions appearing to be “between two ethnic groups ... What is needed is a comprehensive peace agreement involving all Ethiopians.”
A mosaic of more than 80 ethno-linguistic communities, Ethiopia has long struggled with territorial conflicts inside its borders.
The Tigray conflict, which erupted in November 2020, pitted Ethiopia’s government forces — backed by Eritrea’s army and forces from the neighboring region of Amhara — against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
It was marked by mass atrocities by all sides, but there were hopes the violations would cease after the signing of last year’s peace deal.
Yet the report said that Eritrean troops and Amhara militia members were continuing to commit grave violations in Tigray, “including the systematic rape and sexual violence of women and girls.”
The sexual violence is “truly horrific,” Coomaraswamy said.
She said that she had personally interviewed many of the victims and heard accounts of “gang rapes” and “cruelty of the worst kind.”
“The worst of this was perpetrated by Eritrean forces in Tigray,” she said.
The commission, which is due to present its report to the UN Human Rights Council later this week, uncovered ongoing patterns by government forces of arrest, detention and torture of civilians in Oromia.
It also pointed to “an alarming pattern of increased securitization of the state,” including by imposing states of emergency, accompanied by serious violations.
It said it was already receiving credible reports of violations against Amhara civilians since the announcement of a state of emergency last month.
They included the mass arbitrary detention of civilians and at least one drone strike carried out by the state, it added.
Last week, Ethiopia’s human rights body accused government forces of carrying out extra-judicial killings in the region.
The commission, whose mandate is due to expire next month, said it had drafted a confidential list of alleged perpetrators of the worst violations, with an eye to future prosecution.
In the meantime, “the importance of ongoing and robust independent monitoring and investigations cannot be overstated,” Othman said, stressing that “one of the primary drivers of the conflict is impunity.”
He dismissed the Ethiopian government’s assertion that it is addressing that problem.
“When we observe current transitional justice initiatives in Ethiopia, it is hard not to be struck by evidence of quasi-compliance,” he said.
He said the government was deliberately attempting to evade international scrutiny through the creation of domestic mechanisms and instrumentalization of others.
“For the hundreds of thousands of victims of atrocities across Ethiopia, this cannot and should not be allowed to continue.”

 

