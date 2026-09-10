LONDON: Two people have been arrested in London as part of an investigation into suspected National Security Act offenses linked to Iran, British police said on Thursday.

London’s Metropolitan Police said a 42-year-old ‌woman and ‌a 60-year-old man were ‌arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Both have been released on bail until a date in late October.

The police said the investigation “is not connected to ‌any of the ‌incidents or attacks earlier this ‌year that have been targeted ‌at various venues and buildings linked to Jewish and Iranian communities across London”.

Between March and May, ‌there was a spate of incidents targeting London’s Jewish community or sites linked to Iran which began with an arson attack on Jewish community ambulances in London.

Subsequently, a synagogue and a former synagogue were targeted, as was Persian-language media organization Iran International and a memorial wall dedicated to people killed in Iran.