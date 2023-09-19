You are here

Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League
Neymar was booked for pushing over an opponent and then angrily kicking the ball at the player as he lay on the pitch. (Reuters)
DUBAI: Brazil star Neymar endured an Asian Champions League debut to forget as Al Hilal had to score deep into injury-time to salvage a 1-1 at home to Uzbekistan’s Navbahor in Riyadh on Monday.
Neymar, signed last month from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported EUR90 million, was making his first start for the record Asian champions having debuted on Friday as a substitute in the Saudi Pro League victory at home to Al Riyadh.
Runners-up in last year’s Champions League, Hilal were fortunate not to lose their Group B opener having gone behind on 52 minutes at King Fahd International Stadium to Toma Tabatadze’s expert finish. Navbahor, the 2022 Uzbekistan Super League runners-up, were competing in the Champions League for the first time.
However, Hilal defender Ali Al Bulaihi rescued a point for the four-time champions in the 100th minute, rising unmarked in the Navbahor area to head home Michael’s corner.
Neymar, who earlier this month became Brazil’s all-time lead goalscorer, had largely a night to forget. The forward was subjected to some particularly robust treatment from Navbahor, and was incensed just before the hour when he was trod on after being dragged to the ground.
Moments later, Neymar was booked for pushing over an opponent and then angrily kicking the ball at the player as he lay on the pitch.
Neymar did have a chance get Hilal back into the game three minutes from time, but his close-range header was straight at Navbahor goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov. Yusupov then made a spectacular save in injury-time to deny Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, although he could do nothing to prevent Al Bulaihi’s leveller.
Also in Group D, Iranian debutants Nassaji Mazandaran won 2-0 away to India’s Mumbai City.
Meanwhile, Saudi champions Al Ittihad began their quest for a third Champions League title with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Uzbekistan’s AGMK in Jeddah.
Ittihad, back-to-back winners in 2004 and 2005, went into the Group C opener without Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema, who was injured, but struck twice in six minutes early in the first half.
Haroune Camara, starting in Benzema’s absence, opened the scoring at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on 10 minutes before Romarinho soon doubled the hosts’ advantage.
The Brazilian got his second of the night four minutes before half-time, as Nuno Espirito-Santo’s side eased to the three points.
In the group’s other fixture, Iraq’s Air Force Club held 2007 runners-up Sepahan, of Iran, to a 2-2 draw in Irbil.
In Group B, two-time Asian champions Al Sadd drew 0-0 at home with UAE side Sharjah — Algeria’s Baghdad Bounedjah missed a second-half penalty for the hosts — while Jordan’s Al Faisaly sunk to a 1-0 defeat in injury-time to Uzbekistan’s Nasaf in Amman.
The group stage, which this year returned to a home-and-away format for the first time since early 2020, runs until mid-December, with the 10 pool winners and the six best second-placed teams advancing to the knockout rounds. That begins in February. The final takes place, across two legs, in May.

Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return

Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return
Updated 14 min 45 sec ago
John Duerden

Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return

Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return
Updated 14 min 45 sec ago
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad returned to the Asian Champions League for the first time since 2019 in style with a 3-0 win over AGMK of Uzbekistan on Monday to go top of Group C. A first-half blitz from the Jeddah giants in front of an appreciative home crowd ensured that the result was never really in doubt.

Heading into this clash against the team that finished fourth in the Uzbek Super League last season and are sitting a place lower down the rankings this time, most of the headlines had been focused on the absence of star striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman, who inspired Real Madrid to the 2021-22 European title, sat out this clash due to injury but this was a game that served to show that coach Nuno Santo has plenty of attacking options at his disposal. 

With three goals coming in the first half, the game was virtually over as a contest by the break. AGMK, making their third appearance in the continental tournament and aiming to get to the knockout stage for the first time ever, started brightly but were behind after just 11 minutes. 

Muhannad Al-Shantiqi was freed down the right and while his low shot was well-saved by the feet of Botirali Ergashev, Haroune Camara was on hand to fire home the rebound. It was an impressive finish from a player who had managed just 28 minutes on the pitch in the league season so far.

Soon after, it was two after another rebound. Camara juggled the ball on the left side of the area and while his shot was blocked, it fell to Romarinho who side-footed home from near the penalty spot.

None of the fans present could quite believe how it was not 3-0 after 21 minutes. Abderrazak Hamdallah and Al-Shanqiti broke through the Uzbek defence and were all alone approaching the area. The Moroccan unselfishly laid the ball left to his team-mate but somehow Ergashev got across to save at the midfielder’s feet.

Not to worry. Just before the break, the referee awarded the hosts a penalty, judging that Dilshodbek Akhmadaliev had brought down Hamdallah with a wild kick inside the area. Romarinho, standing by the spot and not in need of a run-up, simply drove the ball into the bottom corner to give the visitors a mountain to climb. 

Even with Hamdallah going off injured, there was never a hint that the result was going to change after the break and it was not a surprise that Al-Ittihad, who were in league action last Thursday and are again this Thursday, were happy to control possession and see out the game. The second half was a largely forgettable affair with Romarinho not quite able to get his hat-trick.

The next game in Asia, the ten group winners and six best second-placed teams progress to the knockout stage, could be crucial. On October 2, Al-Ittihad travel to Iran to face Sepahan who drew 2-2 at the Iraqi home of Al Quwa Al-Jawiya to move second behind the Saudi Arabian leaders.


For now though, Al-Ittihad return to domestic action against Al-Fateh on Thursday, just a point behind the leaders Al-Hilal, in the knowledge that the campaign to win a first Asian championship since 2005 has started in the smoothest of fashions.

Saudi U-23 footballers complete final training ahead of opening Asian Games clash

Saudi U-23 footballers complete final training ahead of opening Asian Games clash
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi U-23 footballers complete final training ahead of opening Asian Games clash

Saudi U-23 footballers complete final training ahead of opening Asian Games clash
  • The young Green Falcons will open their campaign at the event in Hangzhou, China, on Tuesday with a match against Iran
  • The head of the Saudi Asian Games delegation, Prince Abdullah bin Fahd, watched the players train at the Shaxong Stadium in China
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

HANGZHOU, China: The Saudi U-23 national football team completed their final training session on Monday ahead of their opening match on Tuesday at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, in which they will take on Iran.

The young Green Falcons trained at the Shaxong Stadium with head coach Saad Al-Shehri, and were watched by the head of the Saudi Asian Games delegation, Prince Abdullah bin Fahd. He was briefed on the team's preparations and spoke with the players and coaching staff.

Also on Monday, the Saudi basketball team took part in their first training session since arriving in Hangzhou on Sunday. Before they begin their Asian Games campaign they will play a warm-up match against a local Chinese team.

The Kingdom’s fencing, tennis and table tennis teams trained on Monday morning at the Games complex.

The official opening ceremony for the 2022 Asian Games, which were delayed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place on Sept. 23, and events will continue until Oct. 8.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi U-23 national football team Asian Games

Iranian football fans flock to see Ronaldo, Al-Nassr arrive in country for AFC Champions League match

Iranian football fans flock to see Ronaldo, Al-Nassr arrive in country for AFC Champions League match
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

Iranian football fans flock to see Ronaldo, Al-Nassr arrive in country for AFC Champions League match

Iranian football fans flock to see Ronaldo, Al-Nassr arrive in country for AFC Champions League match
  • Saudi club taking on Iranian team Persepolis in opening round of AFC Champions League
  • Images shared on X showed banner across main road in Tehran welcoming Ronaldo
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo fever on Monday hit Tehran as the Portuguese football star and his Al-Nassr teammates arrived in the Iranian capital.

The Saudi club are taking on Iranian team Persepolis at the city’s Azadi Stadium on Tuesday for their opening match of the AFC Champions League.

Videos posted on social media showed hundreds of fans outside the Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran — where the Al-Nassr team will be staying — waiting to greet the team bus.

Images shared on X also showed a banner across a main road in Tehran welcoming Ronaldo and the team.

In a touching moment, one young Iranian fan got his dream wish after meeting his idol Ronaldo after a viral video the night before showed the boy weeping because he was unable to see the star at the team’s hotel in Tehran.

Al-Nassr officials arranged for the boy to meet the icon, releasing a video showing Ronaldo welcoming him warmly with a high-five and a hug and taking a picture with the young fan, who surprised the star with his signature “Siu” goal celebration.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr at the start of this year, a move that sparked a flurry of top-level signings to the Saudi Pro League during the summer transfer window.

Al-Nassr fans will be hoping Ronaldo can bring AFC Champions League glory to the Riyadh club, which was runner-up in the competition in 1995.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Iran Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Ronaldo tops scoring charts as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo tops scoring charts as Al-Nassr win again
Updated 16 September 2023
John Duerden

Ronaldo tops scoring charts as Al-Nassr win again

Ronaldo tops scoring charts as Al-Nassr win again
  • Earlier on Saturday, Ettifaq went fourth with a 3-1 win at Abha
Updated 16 September 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a magnificent seventh goal of the season to head the goalscoring charts as Al-Nassr won 3-1 at Al-Raed on Saturday to make it four successive league victories.

After a tough opening period, Sadio Mane broke the deadlock just before the break with a fine strike. With Al-Raed quickly reduced to 10 men, it was no surprise when Anderson Talisca added a second. Ronaldo made it three not long before the end, and Mohammed Fouzair’s late penalty was little more than a consolation.

The hosts quickly showed their star-studded visitors that they had no intention of rolling over as they started strongly. Amir Sayoud went close with a header after just five minutes and a little later they should have taken the lead as Julio Tavares fired wide when through on goal.

Al-Nassr started to impose themselves but there were few chances to satisfy coach Luis Castro.

Al-Raed were proving hard to break down and still continued to cause problems for the visiting defense with Yahya Sunbul cracking a shot against a post.

They looked to be going in goalless at the break but it did not turn out that way.

Mane made the difference. The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward made space for himself on the right corner of the area and then stroked a low shot into the opposite side of the net. It was a fine strike for his fourth goal in four games.

Moments later, the Senegalese star was dragged to the ground by Bander Whaeshi who was shown a straight red.

The game was almost over three minutes after the restart. Substitute Talisca picked up the ball well outside the area and then fired home a beauty into the top corner.

Al-Nassr, who have a tough trip to Iran on Tuesday to take on Persepolis, were then able to take their feet off the gas a little.

But Ronaldo did have time to get on the scoresheet. With 12 minutes remaining he took the ball from Talisca, nutmegged Oumar Gonzalez and then, in the same smooth motion, fired home a fierce left-foot shot. Fouzair’s late strike was purely academic.

Al-Nassr move into fifth, with 12 points after six games, four behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Earlier on Saturday, Al-Ettifaq went fourth with a 3-1 win at Abha. Moussa Dembele grabbed his fifth of the season just before the hour, firing home from close range after Jordan Henderson had chipped a free-kick into the danger zone.

Robin Quaison has been in excellent form and the Swedish international extended the visitors’ lead with a spectacular strike from outside the area that flew into the top corner. There was an assist from Demarai Gray, who came off the bench midway through the second half to make his debut after arriving from Everton.

The three points were sealed 10 minutes from the end. After a move that featured more than 20 passes, Gray pulled the ball back from the left for Hamed Al-Ghamdi to make it three. A late penalty from Karl Toko Ekambi had no effect on the outcome.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

