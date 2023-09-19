Saudi FM takes part in joint Gulf-British ministerial meeting

NEW YORK: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan took part in a joint Gulf-British ministerial meeting in New York on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Faisal was joined at the meeting by ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as the British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.
The meeting discussed the latest developments on the regional and international levels, and highlighted the importance of strengthening Gulf-British efforts to achieve the aspirations of countries and peoples, and to contribute to achieving more stability and prosperity.
The meeting was attended by Abdul Rahman Al-Rasi, Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral Affairs and the Director-General of the Office of His Highness the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.
RIYADH: The first office of the Airports Council International (ACI) for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East was inaugurated in Riyadh on Monday, with Saudi Arabia’s transport minister and General Authority of Civil Aviation chairman Saleh Al-Jasser and dignitaries plus top officials from 49 countries attending the event.
ACI is an organization of airport authorities aimed at uniting industry practices for airport standards through working with governments, regional members, experts and international groups.
During the inauguration ceremony, Al-Jasser said the opening of the office would contribute to expanding opportunities in the aviation market and enhancing the interests of member airports in the global council.
And he said it also represented the Kingdom’s prominent standing in international organizations and its significant role in the aviation and air transport industry.
The ACI for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East was established in 1991 to meet the needs of Asian airports. In 2006, the Asia office was merged with the Pacific office, and it was renamed as the ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East office.
It currently boasts 131 members representing 49 countries and oversees 617 airports in Asia, the Pacific and the Middle East.
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday, the ministry announced.
The minister participated in a reception on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Germany’s membership in the UN, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Prince Faisal congratulated Scholz on the occasion.
NEW YORK CITY: Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said there would be no solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict without an independent Palestinian state, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported on Monday.
“The two-state solution must return to the forefront,” he said after chairing a ministerial-level meeting on efforts to revitalize the peace process in the Middle East in New York.
“We now see a continuing escalation in the occupied territories,” Prince Faisal added.
He said countries at the meeting expressed their support for the solution and the need to make it a reality.
The meeting was also attended by the Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit and the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi.
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Sabah Al-Dhafiri has managed a surprisingly compelling alchemy in his work of the seemingly distant realms of art and science.
Born in the Eastern Province city of Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Dhafiri’s journey into art began at a young age. Unlike many artists who undergo formal training, his talent blossomed naturally, nurtured by his dedication to continuous practice and experimentation.
What sets Al-Dhafiri apart is his unique approach of applying physics and chemistry to his hyper-realistic creations.
One of Al-Dhafiri’s most intriguing methods is the incorporation of temperature dynamics into his oil paintings. As the temperature shifts, his artwork responds with subtle changes in tone and color, creating a dynamic and ever-evolving visual experience.
Reflecting on his experimental artwork, he told Arab News: “The idea existed beforehand, and it seemed nearly impossible.” He said he did extensive research until he found a method that worked for him.
While the process might be difficult to explain, the result is a stunning display of scientific artistry. “As temperatures increase, various camouflages manifest, only to vanish as temperatures decrease.”
Unlocking the secret behind his seemingly magical formula was not a straightforward endeavor.
Al-Dhafiri endured months of setbacks, moments of despair, and renewed hope before finally achieving success on a preliminary level. “There is a simple equation, but finding it was extremely challenging.”
Al-Dhafiri initially applied his method to a portrait of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and subsequently two depictions of the Kingdom’s founder, King Abdulaziz Al-Saud — with remarkable results.
Beyond the complexities of the technique, Al-Dhafiri embeds his personal philosophy in the work, which he says is not solely about aesthetics. “It is a means of conveying subtle messages indirectly. My ultimate goal is to enjoy the act of painting while also provoking thoughtful contemplation among viewers.”
He feels that his process is all about providing a range of perspectives.
“The concept of perspective visual arts operates by depicting the light that moves from a scene through an imaginary rectangle to the observer’s eye. This simulates the experience of someone gazing through a window and directly portraying the visible elements onto the surface of the windowpane.”
Al-Dhafiri’s focus on portraiture is purposeful because he has always been fascinated with the human face and emotional expressions.
“Though my art I make sure to transcend the mere visual and make it delve into the emotional and psychological realms … to communicate moral and psychological messages to the local art society.”
In terms of the art world, Al-Dhafiri hopes that exhibitions could become more inclusive rather than being tailored for certain audiences. He feels this is “discouraging for the younger generation of artists who might feel constrained by these predefined roles.”
He is certainly determined to continue expressing himself with his fusion of the staid world of chemistry and highly subjective visual art.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance held a symposium titled “Demonstrating the Samahah of Islam and its Role in Promoting Coexistence and Social Peace” in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, on Monday.
This event was held in cooperation with the religious attache of the Saudi Embassy in India and saw the participation of over 170 representatives from various Islamic associations and organizations.
The symposium aimed to showcase the concept of Samahah — tolerance or forgiveness — in Islamic teachings.
Samim Miya Ansari, the president of the Muslim Commission in Nepal, delivered a welcoming address. Dr. Awwad bin Sabti Al-Anzi, the undersecretary of Islamic affairs at the Kingdom’s ministry, was the guest speaker.
Al-Anzi said that under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom was committed to moderate Islam and global peace.
He said Saudi Arabia’s leaders want to prevent injustice, aggression and terrorism, and that the Kingdom was a role model for how Islam should be practiced.
In a speech, Ganesh Prasad, speaker of the Nepalese National Assembly, thanked the Kingdom for its efforts, and emphasized the importance of coexistence and religious tolerance in all countries across the globe.