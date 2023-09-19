You are here

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers
Updated 25 sec ago
  • Kingdom says ‘blatant provocation’ of Muslims worldwide by Tel Aviv
  • World urged to back new ‘Peace Day Efforts’ plan launched at UNGA
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt have condemned the recent storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

On Sunday 430 extremist settlers launched a raid on the compound’s courtyards in occupied Jerusalem, in the latest breach of one of Islam’s holiest sites.

On Tuesday the UAE condemned the settlers’ actions and reiterated its position on the need to provide greater protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement, the UAE’s Foreign Ministry said there should be respect for the custodial role of Jordan over the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law. No one should be allowed to “compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The ministry called on Israeli authorities to take responsibility for ending all attacks that would escalate tensions.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry called the Israeli actions “a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions, and a provocation to the feelings of Muslims across the world.”

The ministry stated that Tel Aviv should be held responsible for the repercussions of such actions, and urged the international community to assume its responsibilities to protect civilians, and find ways to end the conflict.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry called on Israel to “immediately stop any actions that would provoke the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world and stoke violence in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

On Monday Saudi Arabia, the European Union, Arab League, Egypt and Jordan announced a Peace Day Efforts initiative to “reinvigorate” the Palestine-Israel peace process, according to a statement released by the parties.

The meeting was held in New York, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, and was attended by the Arab League’s Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi, and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

“The two-state solution must return to the forefront, we now see a continuing escalation in the occupied territories,” Prince Faisal said after the meeting.

The plan is part of the Arab Peace Initiative, a comprehensive proposal that seeks to ensure peace and development in the region.

Topics: Al-Aqsa Mosque Jerusalem Israeli-palestine conflict

Libyan minister says journalists asked to leave flood-hit Derna

Libyan minister says journalists asked to leave flood-hit Derna

Libyan minister says journalists asked to leave flood-hit Derna
  • Large number of journalists was hampering the work of rescue teams
TUNIS: Eastern Libyan authorities have asked journalists to leave the flood-hit city of Derna, a government minister told Reuters on Tuesday, saying the large number of journalists was hampering the work of rescue teams.
"It is an attempt to create better conditions for the rescue teams to carry out the work more smoothly and effectively," Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation in the administration that runs eastern Libya, said by phone.
"The large number of journalists has become an impediment to the work of rescue teams."

Egypt president congratulates UAE space mission during visit to Abu Dhabi

Egypt president congratulates UAE space mission during visit to Abu Dhabi
Egypt president congratulates UAE space mission during visit to Abu Dhabi

Egypt president congratulates UAE space mission during visit to Abu Dhabi
DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop cooperation during a meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. 

The discussions aim to realize the aspirations of their people for sustainable development and prosperity, according to state-run WAM news agency.

El-Sisi congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on the UAE’s achievement in the space exploration with the return of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi following the longest Arab space mission in history. 

The Egyptian president arrived earlier on Monday in Abu Dhabi and was received by the UAE leader at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Sheikh Mohammad accompanied the Egyptian president to greet Emirati astronauts on the airport grounds. 

El-Sisi congratulated Sultan Al Neyadi and described his achievement as a source of pride for every Arab. (WAM)

El-Sisi congratulated the team for contributing to the achievement of Sultan Al Neyadi and described it as a source of pride for every Arab, wishing the UAE further progress in all fields.

The two presidents also discussed UAE-Egypt ties, particularly in the economic, investment, and development areas, as well as promising opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation to further serve the interests of the two countries and their people.

 

Topics: UAE Egypt

Saudi Arabia, partners seek to revitalize Palestinian-Israeli peace process at UN meet

Saudi Arabia, partners seek to revitalize Palestinian-Israeli peace process at UN meet
Saudi Arabia, partners seek to revitalize Palestinian-Israeli peace process at UN meet

Saudi Arabia, partners seek to revitalize Palestinian-Israeli peace process at UN meet
  • Israeli-Palestinian peace continues to be elusive since the peace process was launched in Madrid in 1991
  • Saudi FM chairs meeting attended by representatives from nearly 70 countries, international organizations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, the EU and along with Egypt and Jordan have issued a statement to revitalize the Palestinian-Israeli peace process, state news SPA reported on Tuesday.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi foreign minister, co-chaired a meeting that also including the Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the Arab League; Josep Borrell, EU’s high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy; Ayman Safadi, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Jordan; Sameh Shoukry, Egypt’s foreign minister.

The meeting was attended by representatives from nearly 70 countries and international organizations, and included around 50 speakers from diverse nations.

The meeting sought to produce a Peace Supporting Package that “will maximize peace dividends for the Palestinians and Israelis once they reach a peace agreement,” report noted.

“It seeks to produce detailed programs and contributions, conditional upon achieving a final status agreement, that will support the peace, and ensure that all peoples of the region reap its benefits. The effort seeks to ensure that Peace Day is a day of opportunity and promise, thus incentivizing earnest efforts to reach it.”

The statement noted that Israeli-Palestinian peace continued to be elusive since the peace process was launched in Madrid in 1991 as signed agreements, including the Oslo accords, have not been fully honored.

“The occupation continues and with it come a number of complications and difficulties that lead the parties further away from a possible agreement. The situation on the ground is proving to be untenable and the status quo is becoming impossible to accept, all the more in an international situation plagued with conflicts. Ignoring the need to revitalize the peace process is neither helpful to the parties nor to the present and future of the Middle East.”

The renewed effort is based on the urgent need to preserve the Two State Solution ensuring a viable sovereign independent and contiguous Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 lines, the SPA report added.

“The need to revitalize a meaningful peace process to achieve the Two State Solution, in accordance with international law, UNSC resolutions, the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative and the 2013 EU peace supporting offer cannot be overemphasized. The alternative is further deterioration that will threaten regional and international security,” the statement added.

“The Peace Day Effort builds, among others, on the Arab Peace Initiative (API), which was adopted by the Arab States to lay out their vision for a comprehensive regional peace and its terms and requirements. Predicated on the full withdrawal from all Palestinian and Arab territories occupied since 1967 in exchange for full normalization, the API was later endorsed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and welcomed by the European Union and the United Nations.

“The Peace Day Effort also builds on the 2013 EU offer to provide an “unprecedented package of political, security and economic support” to both parties in the context of a final status agreement.”

The conveners also launched working groups charged with elaborating the components of the comprehensive Peace Supporting Package, and all participants were invited to contribute to the working groups.

The Working Groups will focus on identifying substantive elements of the Peace Supporting Package, and will convene in principle at Special Envoy or Ambassadorial level and will benefit from input by experts.

Topics: UNGA78 UN General Assembly Saudi Arabia Palestine

IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October

IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October
IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October

IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October
  • Georgieva told Reuters on Friday that Morocco’s prime minister told her it would be “quite devastating” for Morocco’s hospitality sector if the meetings were moved to a different location
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and Morocco on Monday announced the annual meetings of the two global institutions would proceed in October in Marrakech, despite a recent nearby earthquake that killed more than 2,900 people.
The meeting will take place from Oct. 9-15 in Marrakech, just 45 miles (72 km) from the site of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 8, with some changes to adapt content “to the circumstances,” World Bank President Ajay Banga, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Morocco’s Economy Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui said in a joint statement.
Senior IMF and World Bank officials made the decision, first reported by Reuters, at the direct request of the Moroccan authorities who had pressed the global institutions to proceed with the gathering which is expected to bring some 10,000-15,000 to the Moroccan tourist hub.
“As we look ahead to the meetings, it is of utmost importance that we conduct them in a way that does not hamper the relief efforts under way and that is respectful to the victims and the Moroccan people,” the three officials said.
“At this very difficult time, we believe that the Annual Meetings also provide an opportunity for the international community to stand by Morocco and its people, who have once again shown resilience in the face of tragedy. We also remain committed to ensuring the safety of all participants.”
Georgieva told Reuters on Friday that Morocco’s prime minister told her it would be “quite devastating” for Morocco’s hospitality sector if the meetings were moved to a different location.

 

Topics: Morocco IMF

