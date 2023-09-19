UN Sustainable Development Goals in ‘peril,’ global leaders warn

NEW YORK: Global leaders have warned that the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals are in “peril,” as they issued calls for a political declaration to accelerate efforts on implementation.
Heads of state told the SDG Summit, held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, that intervening years since Agenda 2030 was signed in 2015 had seen a regression.
“The 2030 Agenda remains our overarching roadmap for achieving sustainable development and overcoming the multiple crises we face,” read a statement from the collective.
“At the midpoint of the 2030 Agenda, we are alarmed that the progress on most of the SDGs is either moving much too slowly or has regressed below the 2015 baseline.
“Our world is currently facing numerous crises. Years of sustainable development gains are being reversed.
“Millions have fallen into poverty, hunger and malnutrition are becoming more prevalent, humanitarian needs are rising, and the impacts of climate change more pronounced.”
The statement was part of a political declaration to be submitted to the UNGA that, if endorsed, would commit the international body to doubling down on efforts to reach the 17 SDGs, which include efforts to end hunger and poverty and address climate change.
While COVID-19 was not alone in derailing focus, with the statement noting that the “world was already off track” in 2019, the group expressed concern over the pandemic’s long-term impacts.
Addressing the summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was encouraged by the political declaration, noting that beyond mere goals, the SDGs carry the hopes, dreams, rights and expectations of people worldwide.
“Yet today, only 15 percent of targets are on track, and many are going in reverse, so instead of leaving no one behind, we risk leaving the SDGs behind,” he added.
“With the world watching (eight years ago) — including 193 young people in the balcony holding blue lamps of hope — you made a solemn promise to build a world of health, progress, and opportunity for all; a promise to leave no one behind.”
