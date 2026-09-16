DUBAI: Hezbollah must prioritize Lebanon’s interests over those of Iran for progress to be made on disarming the group and advancing negotiations with Israel, deputy speaker in the Lebanese Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, said on Wednesday, as negotiations remain frozen amid the wider US war on Iran.

Lebanon’s government cannot secure a lasting agreement with Israel without Hezbollah's backing for the transfer of weapons to state control Bou Saab said at the Arab Media Summit in Dubai, in a session titled “Lebanon at a Crossroads.”

But a key aspect of moving negotiations further is getting on the same page with Hezbollah, said Bou Saab.

“If the Lebanese state does not have Hezbollah’s approval, it is negotiating over something that it cannot deliver.

“That’s why Hezbollah needs to be convinced that we need to reach a solution to the issue of handing over weapons and ensuring that weapons are exclusively in the hands of the Lebanese state,” he said.

Bou Saab emphasized the need to disarm Hezbollah and ensure that the Lebanese army is the only armed force in Lebanon.

But he said that disarmament was not enough.

“The issue is not simply about handing over weapons. There need to be guarantees, including the liberation of Lebanese territory and prisoners, and guarantees that Israel will not attack Lebanon,” he said.

“The negotiations are directly linked to what is happening between the US and Iran. We have to wait and see what happens between the US and Iran to know what will happen in Lebanon and when the war in Lebanon will end,” said Bou Saab.

The MP said Lebanon was, at this stage, trying to prevent trying a further escalation and expansion of the war.

The US has been sponsoring talks between Israel and Lebanon aimed at putting an end to hostilities, with Beirut seeking Israel’s phased withdrawal from the south.

In June, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a framework deal that involves the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon’s south and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the region, starting in test areas known as “pilot zones.”

But elections in Israel and the US are putting the negotiations on hold, explained Bou Saab.

“Perhaps after the Israeli and American elections, we will enter a new phase, and that is when the serious discussions about Lebanon’s future will begin.”

He added: “I expect that after the elections perhaps during the period before Christmas, or extending into the period after Christmas will be the most serious period for discussions about Lebanon’s future and where we are heading.”