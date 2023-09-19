You are here

Intigral champions customer-centric digital media experiences

Intigral champions customer-centric digital media experiences
Director of Customer Ops and Customer Experience at Intigral Zahra Alsamurae speaks in a panel at the event.
Intigral, the media arm of stc Group and leader in digital entertainment in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, participated in the Digital Experience Show 2023, held on Sept. 5-6 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Qurtuba, Riyadh.

The event brought together global and regional industry leaders to provide valuable insights and practical solutions around the opportunities and challenges in leveraging digital experiences. In-depth sessions on a wide range of topics were held, including pioneering digital experiences strategies, technology infrastructure support, and reimagining digital experiences to optimize business advantages, promote customer engagement, and boost retention rates.

Director of Customer Ops and Customer Experience at Intigral Zahra Alsamurae addressed the strengths of the company’s digital ecosystem during a panel titled “Deep dive: Strengthening your digital experience management strategy through capability building.” She said: “At Intigral, we leverage the digital revolution to complement it with the human sentiment to passionately craft a curated user experience. We focus on harnessing a customer-centric culture to deliver engaging solutions to our viewers in Saudi Arabia and the region. The foundation of our operations begins with leveraging innovation to pinpoint and address pressing pain points within the video streaming experience and optimize them throughout the customer journey.

“This is all within a strategy that prioritizes investments in user-friendly interfaces, AI-powered features, and responsive customer support, including deploying advanced recommendation algorithms and content assistant chatbots. Intigral seamlessly combines AI innovation and human expertise to provide customers with a streamlined, engaging, and immersive entertainment experience.”

Under the theme “The Business of Digital Experience,” Digital Experience Show 2023 provided a platform for valuable networking opportunities, fostering connections and championing cutting-edge digital strategies that empower organizations to thrive in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Emirates has deployed three additional flights to Riyadh to support the influx of travelers to and from the Kingdom over the National Day weekend.

Conveniently scheduled so travelers can make the most of the celebrations, the additional flights will depart Dubai International Airport on Sept. 20, 21 and 24. All flights will be operated on Boeing 777 aircraft and will run in parallel to Emirates’ existing schedule to the Kingdom.

Connecting travelers from the Kingdom to more than 140 destinations on its vast global network via its hub in Dubai, Emirates offers onward connectivity to North America, Southern Africa and Europe. Renowned for providing a full service offering onboard, the airline offers passengers regional gourmet meals and more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment, including over 135 hours of Shahid Original content, exclusively on ice.

Emirates has been serving Saudi Arabia since 1989, flying to four gateways, Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Dammam, with 67 flights a week. The airline’s ongoing commitment to the Kingdom was reinforced by its role as the main sponsor of the King Salman Cup 2023 earlier this summer, celebrating its passion for football with the fanbase of the 16 top-tier regional clubs from across the Arab World.

Saudi Arabia’s Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority has rolled out the “Times Have Changed” campaign, highlighting the comprehensive transformation in government procurement. This initiative is strategically geared to provide insights into the streamlined government approach to procurement, harnessing the power of unified procurement framework agreements to drive efficiency. These agreements are designed to bolster the quality of products and services, standardize pricing and specifications, and optimize the allocation of government funds. They also boost the efficiency of government expenditure, expedite procurement through automation, and simplify contracting and purchasing via the Etimad e-marketplace. 

Within this streamlined procurement approach, the competent authority for unified procurement employs framework agreements to formalize contracts on behalf of government entities. This collaborative effort entails partnering with one or more private sector suppliers and manufacturers to offer a wide range of services and products, fostering diversity in the offering, and ensuring the highest quality.

These unified procurement framework agreements present a groundbreaking opportunity that unlocks marketing potential for small and medium-sized enterprises. Their advantages for the private sector are numerous, encompassing an extended market reach that provides access to all government entities via an electronic marketplace. This innovative approach streamlines processes by eliminating the necessity for individual price quotations for each product or service. Moreover, these agreements underscore a commitment to supporting local products, guaranteeing equal opportunities and transparency for private sector participation in government procurement.

The direct connection between unified procurement framework agreements and the Etimad e-marketplace empowers government entities to assess a wide range of products and select the most competitive prices and specifications offered within the established framework agreements based on their requirements. This transformation has yielded an impressive 90 percent reduction in the process time for purchase orders compared to figures from 2021 and established new time records in request initiation to approval from 185 days to just five days.

 

To further boost its sourcing operations and to bring in high-quality products for its large chain of hypermarkets, Abu Dhabi-based retail giant LuLu Group officially opened its world-class sourcing, food processing and export hub in Italy.

Y International Italia, the sourcing division of LuLu Group, was inaugurated by Guido Guidesi, Italian minister of economic development, in the presence of Yusuffali M.A., chairman and managing director of LuLu Group. Also present on the occasion were Roberto Rizzardo, head of FDI department of Invitalia; Valerio Soldani, director of Italian Trade Agency; Naser Al-Khaja, charge d’affaires at the UAE Embassy in Italy; Dr. Nasser Al-Balooshi, Bahrain ambassador to Italy; Cesare Trevisani, chairman of Arab Chamber of Commerce of Italy; Mohamed Althaf, director of LuLu Group; Allessandro Simone, country head of LuLu Group in Italy; and other officials. 

This move by the LuLu Group will further boost its sourcing operations not only from Italy but also from nearby European countries, ensuring uninterrupted supply and price stability of food products.

Ideally located at World Trade Center Malpensa Airport in Milan, the state-of-the-art facility will primarily focus on sourcing, processing, storing, packaging and exporting of top-quality food products from Italy to more than 255 LuLu Hypermarkets spread across GCC countries, Egypt, India, Indonesia and Malaysia. 

The focus categories include cheeses, chocolates, fruit jams, sweet and puff pastries, organic pasta, infused extra-virgin olive oil, and high-quality sea salt from well-known Italian brands. Apart from packed food, the center will also source and export a wide range of fruits and vegetables, including apples, grapes, kiwi and olives. 

Minister Guidesi expressed excitement on the opening of LuLu Group’s new project in Italy and assured highest level of support and cooperation, which he said would further enhance trade ties between Italy and the Arab world.

Speaking at the inauguration, Yusuffali said: “As a key partner in the food security sector in the Middle East, it is our ongoing strategy to set up our own sourcing and food processing units around the world to ensure uninterrupted supply and ensure competitive pricing by eliminating middlemen. 

“Italy has some unique cuisines, a vast variety of fruits, vegetables and various commodities and we are working closely with the Italian Trade Agency to boost the export of these products to our hypermarkets. We will be working closely with all stakeholders to promote the Italian brands by organizing Italian food festivals across our hypermarkets.” 

He added: “We will be initially exporting worth 50 million euros ($53.4 million) and expect to reach 200 million euros in two years. We are tying up with farmers' cooperative societies to source fruits and vegetables, which will surely have a very positive impact on the agricultural sector of Italy. In addition, this project will also generate significant employment in Italy.” 

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, LuLu Group has an annual turnover of $8 billion and employs more than 65,000 people from 43 different countries. It is ranked as the No.1 retailer in the Middle East and North Africa region and as one of the Top 50 fastest growing retailers in the world by Deloitte. 

LuLu Group has similar food processing centers in the UK, US, Spain, Turkiye, Vietnam, Thailand, China, and South Africa among others.

Zain KSA has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Pioneers Systems, a Saudi company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and assembly of electronic circuits. This partnership aims to develop Internet of Things solutions and localize specialized products and expertise in this field to achieve sustainability of innovation in the Kingdom’s communications and digital services sector, aspiring to contribute to raising the sector’s local content percentage in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals.

The agreement was signed under the auspices of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, as part of Zain KSA’s participation in the Cityscape Global exhibition, which took place from Sept. 10-13 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, chief business and wholesale officer at Zain KSA, underscored the significance of the collaboration, which he said is the first-of-its-kind in the Kingdom’s telecommunications and digital services sector. He said: “This agreement aligns seamlessly with the company’s strategy to bolster the digital economy and establish an integrated digital ecosystem that facilitates the Kingdom’s digital transformation by championing local content and fostering the localization of products and services in the telecommunications and digital services sector, thereby making a substantial contribution to the development of a resilient and sustainable economy.”

Al-Sadhan said the partnership with Pioneers Systems will further augment Zain KSA’s competitive advantage in the IoT market by deploying top-tier, cutting-edge digital solutions and services, which will enhance customer service.

Meanwhile, Subhi Alghamdi, CEO of Pioneers Systems, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Zain KSA, the leading telecommunications operator and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, known for its impressive track record of digital achievements grounded in innovation. This partnership represents a significant milestone for us and underscores our commitment to advancing innovation and bolstering local technological content across all sectors. Having already achieved remarkable milestones in localizing the production of point-of-sale devices and medical respirators, our cooperation with Zain KSA will open the door wide for us to work together in localizing innovation in the telecommunications and digital services sectors through developing and manufacturing advanced electronic products for advanced applications such as the IoT, artificial intelligence, and more.”

The agreement will support the development of local capabilities and the localization of content in the telecommunications and digital services sector, in line with the Kingdom’s ambitious vision for the national economy to stimulate local industries.

ROSHN, the Kingdom’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, hosted a live tree planting event led by its corporate social responsibility initiative — YUHYEEK — at Cityscape Global in Riyadh to highlight the importance of environmental sustainability to attendees.

ROSHN’s green initiative turned its outdoor pavilion at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, where the Cityscape exhibition was held, into an interactive space allowing attendees to participate in the tree planting activity and take part in raising awareness about the importance of sustainable environmental practices. The initiative resulted in more than 300 trees being planted, which were then relocated to a permanent home in one of ROSHN’s developments.

“At ROSHN, we put sustainability at the heart of everything we do and integrate the natural world into every one of our developments. You can see this in the green spaces, parks, and tree-shaded living streets that are so important to boosting quality of life through our communities. With this interactive live tree planting initiative, we’re showcasing how the natural world is a vital partner to the future of living, while our wider green initiatives extend the benefits of nurturing the natural world across the Kingdom,” said David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO.

The live planting event at Cityscape is part of ROSHN’s wider green initiative across the Kingdom, which incorporates 93 planting initiatives to celebrate the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day. ROSHN will plant a total of more than 65,000 trees across a range of different initiatives to support sustainability, the environment, and quality of life.

Cityscape — the leading international real estate event — ran from Sept. 10-13 in the Saudi capital, with ROSHN sponsoring as a founding partner. The inaugural Saudi Arabia edition of Cityscape featured more than 200 speakers and over 180,000 attendees. Panels, presentations, and discussions focused on four key pillars: Smart Cities for Tomorrow, Digital Transformation, Accelerating the Kingdom, and a Developers Forum.

