Fourth planeload of Saudi aid arrives in Libya

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fourth planeload of aid to Libya arrived at Benina International Airport in Benghazi on Tuesday from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

It was carrying 90 tons of food and relief materials for people affected by the recent floods, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A team from the Saudi aid agency KSrelief will oversee the distribution of aid with the Libyan Red Crescent.

On Sept. 10, two dams collapsed during the Mediterranean’s Storm Daniel, sending a wall of water gushing through Derna. Government officials and aid agencies have estimated that between 4,000 and 11,000 people may have died.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed KSrelief to provide the food and shelter for the flood victims.

Saudi Arabia’s three other planes had arrived in Benina on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, carrying 90, 40 and 50 tons of food and relief supplies respectively.

On Monday, the UN warned that a disease outbreak could create “a second devastating crisis.”

Traumatized residents, 30,000 of whom are now homeless, badly need clean water, food and basic supplies amid a growing risk of cholera, diarrhea, dehydration and malnutrition, UN agencies warn.

The UN has also launched an appeal for more than $71 million to assist hundreds of thousands in need.