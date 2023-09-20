Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October after meeting Chinese foreign minister in Moscow

You are here

This combination of photographs created on Sept. 15, 2022, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and China’s President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders’ summit in Samarkand. (AFP/File)
MOSCOW: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he accepted an invitation from his Chinese counterpart to visit China in October during the Belt and Road Summit.
Speaking after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow, Putin said Russia and China are “integrating our ideas of creating a large Eurasian space,” noting that China’s Belt and Road Initiative is a part of that.
The Initiative is a huge program in which Beijing has been expanding its influence in developing regions through infrastructure projects.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin has pivoted the country toward China, selling it more energy, and increasingly carrying out joint military exercises.
China has adopted a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine and even denounced Western sanctions against Moscow. It also accused NATO and the United States of provoking Putin’s military action and declared last year that it had a “no-limits” friendship with Russia.
On Tuesday, senior Russian security official, Nikolai Patrushev, called for closer policy coordination between Moscow and Beijing to counter what he described as Western efforts to contain them as he hosted Wang Yi for security talks.
The Kremlin has continuously expressed support for Beijing as Russia and China have grown closer as their relations with the West deteriorate.
Wang arrived in Russia on Monday on a four-day visit following his talks with US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser in Malta over the weekend.
Putin’s plan to visit China was initially announced in July.

SEOUL: Seventeen American soldiers stationed in South Korea are being investigated by the local police for “alleged illegal drug behavior,” the United States Forces Korea said Wednesday.
Two women, a South Korean and a Filipino, involved in the case have been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs from the United States through military mail, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
The women also engaged in the use, sale, or distribution of the banned substances, it said.
The 17 American soldiers have been referred to prosecutors and could face charges but have not been detained, Yonhap said.
“United States Forces Korea is aware of the Korean National Police’s investigation of 17 Soldiers for alleged illegal drug behavior and misuse of the military mail system,” the USFK said in a statement Wednesday.
“Currently, no Soldiers are in confinement or being detained in relation to this incident.”
South Korean police have seized drug sales proceeds of $12,850 as well as 80 ml of synthetic cannabis and other related material from the suspects, according to Yonhap.
Consumption, possession or sale of illegal substances are criminal offenses under South Korea’s tough illicit drugs legislation.
Smoking synthetic cannabis, which is classified as one of the most strictly regulated psychoactive substances in South Korea, is a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine of 100 million won ($75,332).
Selling the banned substance is punishable by up to life in prison.
USFK said it “does not condone any behaviors among its personnel that violate South Korean laws, rules or directives” and that it “supports this investigation.”
Some 28,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea.

KYIV: The death toll from Tuesday’s Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kupyansk has risen to eight people, authorities said, after Ukrainian rescuers found another two bodies in the rubble.
Kupyansk is less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the frontline in Ukraine’s north-eastern Kharkiv region, where Moscow has made some gains in recent months.
“Unfortunately, the bodies of two more dead civilian men were found,” Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram Wednesday.
That brought the death toll in Tuesday’s strike to eight people, he said: “Six men and two women, including two volunteers who were evacuating people.”
Russian forces struck the city with a Grom missile, he said, posting a photo of what appeared to be a burnt-out car.
Ukraine in August called on people living near Kupyansk to evacuate as Russian forces made advances in the area.
Moscow captured swathes of the Kharkiv region early in their invasion in February 2022, but Ukrainian troops have since pushed back.

NEW DELHI: Canada-India relations have sunk to their lowest point in years as the two countries are swapping accusations and expelling each other's diplomats over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader. Experts said it remains to be seen if it will create a lasting rift between the two U.S. allies, but it's nonetheless an awkward situation for western countries seeking woo New Delhi as a counterweight to China and win his cooperation on the Ukraine war.

Five years ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau captured headlines in India for enthusiastically embracing the country's culture during a weeklong trip with his family. He donned a series of colorful, glittering traditional Indian suits, visited monuments and even received Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s signature bear hug — a sign that their relationship was on the up.

Those days seemed gone for good when Trudeau said Monday that his government is investigating “credible allegations” that India may have been tied to the killing of a Canadian Sikh independence activist in British Columbia in June. India rejected that as “absurd” Tuesday and accused Canadian diplomats of interfering in “internal matters.”

New Delhi’s anxieties about Sikh separatist groups in Canada have long been a strain on the relationship, but the two have maintained strong defense and trade ties, and share strategic interests over China’s global ambitions.

Signs of a diplomatic rift emerged at the G20 Summit hosted by India earlier this month.

Trudeau skipped the official dinner hosted for the G20 leaders and local media reports said he was dealt a snub when he got a quick “pull aside” meeting with Modi, instead of a sit-down bilateral meeting.

Modi raised concerns that Canada's government was soft on Sikh separatists, according to an Indian statement released at the time. Trudeau's trip ended with even more awkwardness when his plane broke down, forcing him to stay in New Delhi for some 36 hours longer than planned.

On Monday, Trudeau revealed a likely reason for the chill, saying he confronted the Indian prime minister at the summit with Canada's suspicions about an assassination.

Canada has yet to provide evidence of Indian involvement in the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh leader who was killed by masked gunmen in Surrey, British Columbia.

India, though, has accused Canada for years of giving free rein to Sikh separatists, including Nijjar who was a leader in what remains of a once-strong movement to create an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan.

While the active insurgency ended decades ago, the Modi government has warned that Sikh separatists were trying to stage a comeback and pressed countries like Canada, where Sikhs make up more than 2% of the population, to do more in stopping them.

In June, India summoned Canada's highest diplomat to complain about a parade float seen in a small Canadian town that commemorated the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the height of the Sikh insurgency. In late 2020, it did the same to complain after Trudeau made sympathetic comments about protests by farmers from Punjab, where Sikhs are a majority.

The issue never dominated ties between the two countries, but some experts say that could change.

“While both don’t want a rupture in relations, they’re going to have trouble finding offramps after events of the last few days,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the Wilson Center’s South Asia Institute.

The tensions likely sparked Canada to recently halt talks with India on a new trade deal, a sign that “their relationship isn’t as resilient and foolproof as many would like it to be,” added Kugelman. The two countries are relatively minor trading partners, but proponents had argued that a trade deal could boost jobs and GDP for both.

The unsavory allegations could also hurt Modi's growing soft power in the west, Kugelman said, but values and morals don’t necessarily drive foreign relations.

“We’re not going to see the Western democracies try to remove India from their strategic calculus, especially in terms of countering China. The strategic convergences are too strong,” he added.

So far, allies like the United Kingdom and the United States have expressed concern about the killing, but have stopped short of commenting on India’s alleged role.

On Tuesday, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Canada’s allegations were “concerning,” and that Canberra was monitoring developments and had raised the issue with India.

Some Indian experts said Modi’s confrontational response to the allegations reflects a pattern of hyping separatist threats to consolidate its Hindu nationalist base.

“It is unprecedented, but not entirely unexpected, because of the way this government has held its foreign policy hostage to domestic politics,” said Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in India.

Modi has sought to cast India as a rising global power, adept at juggling ties with developing countries and Russia on one hand, and the West on the other.

Singh said the incident will “put India under pressure and it will have to devote a lot of energy to contain that fallout.”

A number of Indian news sites and TV channels ran headlines like: “India trashes Canada’s big charge” or referred to India’s “savage reply” to Canada. Social media users criticized Trudeau for not taking India’s separatism concerns seriously.

Some Indian commentators have also been skeptical over the allegations, saying Trudeau didn’t offer hard evidence and suggested he was trying to appeal to Sikh constituencies for political points.

But to many other Indians, especially students, Canada is more relevant as an attractive destination overseas. In 2022, the country had nearly 300,000 Indians students pursuing higher education.

Prabhjit Singh, a 21-year-old student in New Delhi, said he hoped the strained ties don’t affect the dreams and careers of young Indians like him. “Many people from India go to Canada for study and work — I also want to go there for a better future. I hope peace prevails between the two countries,” he said.

Power grid pact with Saudi Arabia to accelerate India’s energy transition

Power grid pact with Saudi Arabia to accelerate India’s energy transition
Updated 20 September 2023

Power grid pact with Saudi Arabia to accelerate India’s energy transition

Power grid pact with Saudi Arabia to accelerate India’s energy transition
  • MoU on energy cooperation signed during Saudi crown prince’s visit Sept. 10
  • India’s power minister says grid interconnection will decrease costs of energy
Updated 20 September 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The linking of Saudi Arabia’s and India’s electricity grids will help accelerate the latter’s energy transition, New Delhi’s power minister told Arab News after the signing of a “game changer” agreement on electrical network interconnection.

Saudi Arabia and India signed a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in New Delhi for the G20 Summit and state visit from Sept. 9 to 11.

The deal, signed by Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and India’s Power and Renewable Energy Minister R. K. Singh, focuses on cooperation in efficiency, renewables, green hydrogen and green ammonia, and grid interconnection between the two countries.

Under the pact, subsea cables from the western coast of Saudi Arabia will be connected with the eastern coast of the Indian subcontinent, linking the grids of the Middle East and South Asia — and in the future also Southeast Asia, as India is already in talks with nations including Singapore and Thailand to establish similar connections both underwater and on land.

The plan is to enable the flow of renewable energy between the regions, reducing dependence on costly storage facilities.

“The advantage will be that renewable energy will be available round the clock because they are in different time zones, so the sun always shines in different time zones,” Singh told Arab News in a recent interview.

“It is a game changer. The cost of electricity will come down for the entire region, for the entire Middle East, for our subcontinent, and also for Southeast Asia. And that’s the future. We are transitioning to a non-fossil future. This will enhance, accelerate the transition.”

It would also increase energy security, which has been one of the main global concerns since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, when the flow of oil and natural gas got upended by lower supplies from Russia — their main producer — and the international sanctions slapped on Moscow as a consequence of the war.

In European countries, the situation has led to an unprecedented energy crisis. Many other regions across the world also experienced soaring energy prices that have fueled inflation and hit consumers hard.

According to Singh, grid interconnection would prevent such scenarios in the future.

“Nothing like what happened about the energy crisis in Europe will happen again. This will replace the gas pipeline with the electricity pipeline,” he said.

“People in different time zones will be able to say that ‘OK, I want renewable energy from Saudi Arabia between this time and this time, or I want renewable energy from India between this time and this time.’ The prices will be quoted on the exchange people will be able to buy. That is a different world.”

Saudi Arabia and India are making a shift from fossil fuels, and both aim to have 50 percent of installed renewable energy by 2030.

Last week’s agreement covers cooperation in developing solutions that would help reach those targets and, Singh said, is part of growing strategic bonds between the two countries.

“This agreement is a huge agreement. It’s an overarching agreement covering the entire gamut of energy,” Singh said.

“It covers renewable energy, which is the future.”

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday warned its citizens against visiting parts of Canada, the latest salvo in a diplomatic row over allegations New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded India treat with “utmost seriousness” the bombshell revelation of its probe into the murder.
The fallout prompted tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a forceful denial from India, which said any the suggestion it played a role in the June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was “absurd.”
Without explicitly referring to the row, India’s foreign ministry said it was concerned for the safety of its citizens in Canada because of “politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence.”
“Threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda,” a ministry statement said.
“Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid traveling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.”
Nijjar was shot dead by two masked assailants outside the Sikh temple he presided over in Surrey, an outer suburb of Vancouver.
An activist for the creation of a Sikh state known as Khalistan, Nijjar was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.
He had denied those charges, according to the World Sikh Organization of Canada, a nonprofit organization that says it defends the interests of Canadian Sikhs.
The Indian government accuses Ottawa of turning a blind eye to the activities of radical Sikh nationalists who advocate the creation of an independent Sikh state to be carved out of northern India.
Relations between Canada and India have been strained in recent months since the assassination of the Sikh leader and the demonstrations that followed in Canada.
Trudeau, who met with Modi on the sidelines of this month’s G20 in New Delhi, said Tuesday that he expected India to properly consider the allegations over Nijjar’s killing.
“India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness,” he said. “We are doing that, we are not looking to provoke or escalate.”
The United States has joined Canada in calling for India to reveal what it knows about the slaying.
“We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
“We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed, and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

