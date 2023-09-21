You are here

  • Home
  • Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League
1 / 2
Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 1st round Group C match between Real Madrid and Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Wednesday. (AFP)
Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League
2 / 2
Bayern Munich's English forward Harry Kane celebrates scoring the 3-1 goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League Group A match FC Bayern Munich and Manchester United in Munich on Wednesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ng2mv

Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League

Bayern beat Man United as Real Madrid, Arsenal triumph in Champions League
  • The meeting between German champions Bayern and a struggling United side was the biggest game of the opening round of matches and it did not disappoint
  • Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their first Champions League game since the 2016/17 season
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
Follow

PARIS: Harry Kane was among the scorers as Bayern Munich beat Manchester United 4-3 in their heavyweight Champions League clash on Wednesday, while Jude Bellingham snatched a dramatic late winner for Real Madrid and Arsenal began their campaign with a big victory.

The meeting between German champions Bayern and a struggling United side, a repeat of the 1999 final, was the biggest game of the opening round of matches in this season’s competition and it did not disappoint.

Leroy Sane gave Bayern the lead at the Allianz Arena with a shot that squirmed through the grasp of United goalkeeper Andre Onana, and Jamal Musiala set up Serge Gnabry to make it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark.

Rasmus Hojlund pulled one back early in the second half with his first United goal, but shortly after Christian Eriksen was penalized for a handball in the box and Kane blasted in the resulting penalty.

Sane hit the post for the hosts before a crazy finish saw Casemiro reduce the deficit again, substitute Mathys Tel score Bayern’s fourth, and Casemiro nod in another at the death to make it 4-3.

“A crazy finish,” Kane told British broadcaster TNT Sports after netting his fifth goal in six games for his new club.

“We lost a bit of concentration there in the last five minutes. Thankfully we were able to hold onto the lead.

“Overall it’s a really good start to the campaign against a tough side.”

Erik ten Hag’s United team have now suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions and lost four of their last five matches.

“After my mistake we lost control of the game. It’s a difficult situation for us, for me,” said Onana in reference to Bayern’s first goal.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are already in control of Group A, in which the other game saw Galatasaray come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with FC Copenhagen.

Goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves had the visitors in control in Istanbul but they then had Elias Jelert sent off and Galatasaray struck twice in the last four minutes of regulation time through Sacha Boey and Tete to earn a point.

In Madrid, Bellingham popped up from close range to score a 94th-minute winner as record 14-time European champions Real beat tournament debutants Union Berlin 1-0 in Group C.

The England international has started his Madrid career in stunning goalscoring form with six goals in six games for the club across all competitions.

“He has great qualities, it seems he’s got luck too, because the goal is a rebound, but he was there, he arrives from deep, and he’s more switched on than others, he’s got that quality and he’s taking advantage of it,” said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid’s next game is away to Napoli, who won 2-1 against Braga in Portugal with Sikou Niakate’s late own goal giving the Italian team victory.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo had put Napoli ahead but Bruma looked to have earned Braga a draw when he struck with six minutes left.

Arsenal cruised to a 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in their first Champions League game since the 2016/17 season.

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus all scored first-half goals in the rain in London and Martin Odegaard wrapped up the win after the break.

“It was a beautiful night after such a long time. It was great to see the atmosphere, the Champions League music. It was emotional before the game,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Their Group B rivals Sevilla and Lens drew 1-1 in Spain, with Angelo Fulgini’s free-kick earning the French side a draw after Lucas Ocampos headed the hosts in front.

Last season’s beaten finalists Inter Milan needed an 87th-minute Lautaro Martinez equalizer as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Real Sociedad in Group D.

Brais Mendez had given the home team an early lead in San Sebastian.

In the same group Red Bull Salzburg missed one penalty but scored another in a 2-0 win away to Benfica in Lisbon.

Karim Konate blazed the Austrian team’s first spot-kick over the bar in the third minute but home defender Antonio Silva was sent off on 13 minutes for a handball on the line and Salzburg’s second penalty was converted by Roko Simic.

Oscar Gloukh scored their second goal just after the break.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Bayern Munich Man United real madrid Arsenal

Related

Analysis Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth
Football
Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth
Barca, Man City and PSG start Champions League with wins
Football
Barca, Man City and PSG start Champions League with wins

SAFF signs agreement with French Football Federation to develop coaches’ programs

SAFF signs agreement with French Football Federation to develop coaches’ programs
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

SAFF signs agreement with French Football Federation to develop coaches’ programs

SAFF signs agreement with French Football Federation to develop coaches’ programs
  • Al-Misehal: ‘It comes as a continuation of the development of Saudi football in a way that enhances its presence on the global scene’
  • Diallo praised strengthening of cooperation with Saudi counterpart in a way that serves football
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

PARIS: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has signed a three-year cooperation agreement with the French Football Federation to support development programs of Saudi coaches.
SAFF’s President Yasser Al-Misehal and his French counterpart Philippe Diallo signed the agreement in Paris, said a media statement issued on Wednesday.
Al-Misehal confirmed that the agreement comes as an extension of the distinguished relations between the two federations.
He said: “It comes as a continuation of the development of Saudi football in a way that enhances its presence on the global scene and benefits from advanced federations.”
Meanwhile, Diallo praised the strengthening of cooperation with his Saudi counterpart in a way that serves football in both countries, and contributes to the growth of the game globally.
The Saudi federation’s deputy president, Lamia Bahaian, and Laura Georges, the general secretary of the French federation, were also present during the signing ceremony in addition to Nasser Larguet, SAFF’s technical director.
The agreement aims to develop coaching programs for Saudi male and female coaches.
Over a period of three years, seven separate training programs will be provided, which include the professional training program, elite youth coaches program, physical fitness coaches program, goalkeeper coaches program, as well as defensive and offensive line coaches’ programs, and football directors program.

Topics: SAFF French Football Federation Yasser Al-Misehal

Related

SAFF launches groundbreaking funding program to empower women’s football
Sport
SAFF launches groundbreaking funding program to empower women’s football
CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development
Sport
CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster ties and football development

Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth

Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth
Updated 20 September 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth

Newcastle United silence critics to prove Champions League worth
  • Goalless draw in Milan about more than just points or performance after two decades away
  • Coach Howe promises things will improve as team adapts to new competition
Updated 20 September 2023
Liam Kennedy

MILAN: It was something far from pretty, that will live long in the memory despite being so forgettable.

Newcastle United ground out their first match back in the UEFA Champions League with grit, will and luck. However, Tuesday night was a moment in history for all associated with the Magpies to be forever imprinted in memory.

This was about more than just a match, and a hard-earned away point. It was a celebration — a coming together of tormented souls, a pilgrimage to one of world football’s most iconic arenas, a journey not made for two decades.

In 2003, a little under 5 percent of the total population of Newcastle made the 2,000-mile round trip to see Sir Bobby Robson’s men almost snatch victory from Inter Milan, with club legend Alan Shearer netting twice. The 4,000 Geordies in the San Siro had no goals to cheer on this occasion, but all left with smiles as wide as the Tyne as Newcastle ground their way to a 0-0 draw against last season’s semifinalists AC Milan.

It was a million miles away from the statement performance Eddie Howe had foretold of in his weather-delayed pre-match huddle in the bowels of Milan’s great stadium. The fluency of old was absent, transitions littered with errors and, in truth, could have played on all night without scoring. But many of the criticisms levelled at Howe’s team have been answered.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, I didn’t think the draw was luck,” said Howe.

“We were slight disappointed with how we played with the ball tonight but there’s a lot of different reasons for that.

“Our first thought wasn’t to defend deep or to protect our goal, far from it, that’s not how we set up our team. We tried to be aggressive, we tried to get to the Milan center-backs and goalkeeper in their build-up phase. Mixed success with that, I thought; we were a little bit loose in our defending in that first half, hence the number of chances Milan created, but we were very good in and around our box, hence why we got the point.

“I thought the crowd were very good for Milan tonight, it was a hostile atmosphere and the players had to adjust to that which is why you can’t underestimate the performance and the point we get,” Howe continued. “It will look better and better as time goes on because it was a new experience for a lot of people tonight, me included. Hopefully we can grow from this into the tournament but I’ve got to praise the players defensive qualities tonight. We know we can be better with the ball but hopefully that comes.”

The Italian press had gone big on United not being “worthy” or “deserving” of a place in the Champions League this season. The argument for that is steeped in elitist protectionism. No one has questioned Italian football clubs making up the numbers in European competitions in recent years.

While attacking intent was lacking, defensive resolve was not. Skipper Kieran Trippier was chief protagonist. He, with goalkeeper Nick Pope, repelled wave after wave of Milan assaults. Pope stretched every inch of his frame to deny Rafael Leao et al. Trippier, so often England and Gareth Southgate’s defensive problem solver, was the calming influence the Magpies needed on a sizzling night in Lombardy.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Howe said of England international Pope.

“He was excellent against Brentford although he didn’t have a lot to do and his all-round game was at his highest level. It’s no coincidence. Two big displays and two clean sheets from him, which is absolutely crucial to us. He was a huge part of our success last year and no doubt he’ll be the same this year.”

Honorable mentions must go to Fabian Schar, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes, all of whom held together United’s resolve.

A point on its own will not ensure qualification, but this was more a point made in progress as a football club.

Two years ago Milan were waltzing to a Serie A title, while Newcastle were facing relegation to the Championship. With new ownership, staff, players and direction, the handbrake has been removed — fans trekked to the the north of Italy with inhibitions released. The last decade and a half in particular have been difficult, with European football a distant memory.

That’s why what happened on the pitch last night was essentially a side show. This was the Geordie nation making old acquaintances, remembering paths worn and reminding the European elite that, under the Public Investment Fund, this club is ready to compete at the top table again.

Topics: Newcastle United

Related

Howe ‘proud’ of Newcastle’s Milan stalemate on Champions League return
Sport
Howe ‘proud’ of Newcastle’s Milan stalemate on Champions League return
Newcastle face UEFA quiz after weather dents prep for Champions League clash with AC Milan
Sport
Newcastle face UEFA quiz after weather dents prep for Champions League clash with AC Milan

Striking Spain players arrive at training camp as dispute continues

Striking Spain players arrive at training camp as dispute continues
Updated 20 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Striking Spain players arrive at training camp as dispute continues

Striking Spain players arrive at training camp as dispute continues
  • There are still 39 players striking over changes they want made in the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after the kiss scandal which forced disgraced president Luis Rubiales to resign
  • Barcelona defender Mapi Leon expressed concerns over being forced to attend, with any player who rejects the call up at risk of sanctions under Spain’s sports law
Updated 20 September 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Spanish internationals selected by new coach Montse Tome gathered Tuesday at the women’s national team training camp, despite declaring themselves unavailable, with doubts about their willingness to play in upcoming Nations League games persisting.

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and other Barcelona-based players flew to Valencia and arrived at the camp in the evening to join the rest of the squad, with all players now present except Cristina Martin-Prieto, called up late Tuesday to replace the injured Esther Gonzalez.

Sevilla forward Martin-Prieto is not on strike.

There are still 39 players striking over changes they want made in the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after the kiss scandal which forced disgraced president Luis Rubiales to resign, including 19 of Tome’s 23-woman squad.

Barcelona defender Mapi Leon expressed concerns over being forced to attend, with any player who rejects the call up at risk of sanctions under Spain’s sports law.

“We have to talk long and hard about if we are coming to a safe place or not when we have been forced to come,” she told reporters in Valencia airport, before heading to the camp in Oliva.

“We have been forced to come. But if they want to sanction us, then we have to come.”

Asked by a reporter if she was happy to be included in the squad, goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez replied “no” on her arrival to the hotel.

Putellas was asked in Barcelona airport how she felt and the Barcelona playmaker replied: “Well, bad.”

The striking players issued a statement Monday in which they reiterated their wish not to be called up, but acknowledged legal consequences may force them to attend.

Former president Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the World Cup in Sydney on August 20, provoking worldwide outrage.

He eventually resigned three weeks after the incident and controversial coach Jorge Vilda was sacked, but many players want more wide-ranging improvements and structural changes.

Hermoso was not named in the squad by Tome in order to “protect” her, the new coach, Vilda’s former assistant, said Monday.

“Protect me from what? And from whom?” Hermoso posted on X, formerly Twitter, early Tuesday.

She accused the Spanish federation of seeking to “intimidate and threaten” the World Cup champion players by calling them up against their will for the upcoming matches.

Victor Francos, the president of Spain’s High Council for Sports (CSD), said he would have to apply the country’s sports law against any player who snubbed the call.

However, he later appeared to make a U-turn on those comments and will meet with the players in Oliva on Tuesday night, the CSD told AFP, to ask them to play and offer them government help.

“You go (to play) and we commit ourselves so that what you are asking for can be possible,” Francos told Spanish public television.

“If any player is not comfortable and does not want to play, I think the most normal thing is that they are not called up and another one is called up,” he added.

Spain’s sports law from 2022 states that athletes must attend the call-ups of the national teams when summoned, and not doing so would be a “very serious” infraction.

The potential fines range between &euro;3,000 and &euro;30,000 ($3,200 to $32,100), while they could also lose their licenses to play altogether, for up to five years.

Spain face Sweden on Sept. 22 and Switzerland on Sept. 26 in the Nations League.

The eventual finalists of the Nations League will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Spanish players were offered support by their Swedish counterparts.

“They need to feel the support around them, that other countries support them in the decisions they make,” said Sweden midfielder Filippa Angeldahl.

“If they feel they have to boycott to make something happen, it’s clear that we support them.”

Goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl wrote on X: “I don’t want to be part of encouraging people to chase a football dream if the game will not protect them while doing so.”

Spain plan to fly to Sweden on Thursday morning before their match in Gothenburg on Friday.

Topics: Montse Tome Spain football Spanish football federation

Related

Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain football boss after testifying in assault probe
Football
Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain football boss after testifying in assault probe
Spain fire Vilda as women’s team coach, name his assistant as replacement
Football
Spain fire Vilda as women’s team coach, name his assistant as replacement

Barca, Man City and PSG start Champions League with wins

Barca, Man City and PSG start Champions League with wins
Updated 20 September 2023
AP
Follow

Barca, Man City and PSG start Champions League with wins

Barca, Man City and PSG start Champions League with wins
  • Manchester City started their title defense by coming from behind to beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 at home
  • In the wildest celebrations of the night Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel headed in the equalizer in the fifth minute of injury time to earn a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid
Updated 20 September 2023
AP

BERLIN: Barcelona’s João Felix, Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez and Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe all scored Tuesday as their teams made winning starts in the Champions League.

But the wildest celebrations of the night came in Rome, where Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel headed in the team’s equalizer in the fifth minute of injury time to earn a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid. It was the last action of the game.

As the group stage began without either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since 2002-03, a 16-year-old almost scored on his competition debut for Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal struck the side netting, then saw an effort saved by Antwerp goalkeeper Jean Butez after coming on as a substitute in Barcelona’s 5-0 win over the Belgian team.

Celtic finished with nine players in a 2-0 loss at Feyenoord that stretched the Scottish champion’s winless streak in the group stages to 11 games.

Here’s a closer look at Tuesday’s games:

CITY HAVE TO COME FROM BEHIND

Manchester City started their title defense by coming from behind to beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 at home.

City had 22 shots on goal in the first half yet found itself 1-0 down at the break after Mirko Ivanić played Ghana winger Osman Bukari through to score in first-half injury time.

The linesman raised his flag, but a VAR check confirmed Bukari was onside, setting off celebrations among the 3,000 traveling supporters.

Alvarez equalized right after the break, finishing from a narrow angle after going past the goalkeeper, and it seemed only a matter of time before the second goal arrived as the home team pushed for more.

The otherwise outstanding goalkeeper Omri Glazer was at fault when it came on the hour mark, missing the ball as he went to punch away a free kick from Alvarez that sailed inside the far post.

Spanish midfielder Rodrigo sealed the win in the 73rd.

Leipzig defeated Swiss team Young Boys 3-1 away in the other Group G game.

BARCELONA FLYING

Antwerp endured a chastening evening in Barcelona, where Jelle Bataille’s own goal in the 22nd minute came after João Felix had already scored and set up Robert Lewandowski for another.

There was no respite for the visitors, with Gavi adding another in the second half before Félix grabbed his second.

Porto defeated Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 away in the other Group H game. Shakhtar is playing their home games in Hamburg, Germany because of the Russian invasion of its country.

PSG OFF THE MARK

Mbappe scored a penalty to break the deadlock as Paris Saint-Germain earned a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. Achraf Hakimi scored against his former team to seal what was a deserved win.

Dortmund midfielders Marcel Sabitzer and Marius Wolf both left the field with injuries.

AC Milan were held to 0-0 draw by Newcastle in the other Group F game.

GOALKEEPER HAS LAST WORD

Atletico coach Diego Simeone was booked for protesting on his return to the Stadio Olimpico and Lazio, the club he won four trophies with as a player.

Young Atletico midfielder Pablo Barrios put the visitors ahead in what was a heated game, but the biggest drama came at the end, when Provedel left his area to add support in attack and managed to score with a header to Luis Alberto’s cross.

Provedel didn’t know where to run as the stadium erupted around him.

Also in Group E, Feyenoord had two goals ruled out by VAR for offside and saw a penalty saved in their 2-0 win over Celtic.

Calvin Stengs broke the deadlock in first half injury time but the home team had to wait till the 76th minute for Iran midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh to get the second goal.

Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke was sent off with his second yellow card as he conceded the penalty, and substitute Odin Thiago Holm followed him off with a straight red for a dangerous lunge at Mats Wieffer.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Barca Man City PSG

Related

Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters
Football
Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters
PSG in relaxed mood ahead of latest Champions League bid
Football
PSG in relaxed mood ahead of latest Champions League bid

Howe ‘proud’ of Newcastle’s Milan stalemate on Champions League return

Howe ‘proud’ of Newcastle’s Milan stalemate on Champions League return
Updated 20 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Howe ‘proud’ of Newcastle’s Milan stalemate on Champions League return

Howe ‘proud’ of Newcastle’s Milan stalemate on Champions League return
  • The Magpies held seven-time European kings AC Milan to a goalless draw in Tuesday’s opening Group F match
Updated 20 September 2023
AFP

MILAN: Eddie Howe was proud of Newcastle United’s dogged return to Champions League football after two decades away, holding seven-time European kings AC Milan to a goalless draw in Tuesday’s opening Group F match.

Howe was the happier of the two managers with taking a point from the clash at the San Siro as his team were mostly on the back foot against last season’s losing semifinalists.

Newcastle did little in their first fixture in Europe’s top club competition since 2003, the Saudi Arabia-backed club barely creating a chance and lucky to escape with a draw on the balance of play.

Milan should have won after wasting a string of chances, particularly in the first half, and dominating the play on Sandro Tonali’s return to his old stomping ground after being sold to Newcastle in July.

“Definitely pride in result and the performance and the mentality shown,” Howe told reporters.

“Within the squad the result wasn’t underestimated. Also they are very honest players that acknowledge the fact that we can perform better.

“I think we’ll get better and better as time goes on. Hopefully can grow into the tournament.”

Stefano Pioli’s Milan sat top of a tough group before Paris Saint-Germain’s opener with Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes later on Tuesday, level with their Premier League opposition.

Tonali’s father was at the San Siro and saw much more football played by the hosts than by his son, back in the Newcastle starting line-up after missing international duty and the weekend’s 1-0 win over Brentford with injury.

Before kick-off and during the match the Italy midfielder was loudly cheered by supporters who don’t resent his mega-money move to England.

But home fans, who watched their team thumped 5-1 by local rivals Inter Milan on Saturday, were left frustrated by their side’s poor finishing and Newcastle’s at times desperate defending which left the match goalless.

“You have to win when you play so much better than such a good team. Unfortunately we weren’t able to capitalize on the situations we created,” said Pioli.

“It’s a shame that we didn’t win the first match because it’s going to be a difficult group. We’re not happy with the result... We were lacking the most important quality of all.”

First Tommaso Pobega had a well-struck drive pushed away by Nick Pope in the 13th minute and moments later the Newcastle goalkeeper got his body in the way of Samu Chuckwueze’s header.

Barely a minute had passed from those two chances when Olivier Giroud then nearly poked home after bustling to get in front of Pope, and unmarked Theo Hernandez had his head in his hands when he failed to score with his free header from Rade Krunic’s corner.

With less than 20 minutes gone Milan fans were wondering how their team weren’t leading by at least one goal, and just after the half-hour mark Giroud wasted another golden opportunity when he misdirected his flicked finish from Hernandez’s low cross past the near post.

Cries of frustration came pouring down the San Siro stands and supporters could barely believe their eyes when the disappointing Rafael Leao surged into the area and beat two defenders only to attempt a backheel instead of shooting and fall over his own feet.

Leao wasted another gilt-edged opportunity in the 74th minute when he flung his head at substitute Alessandro Florenzi’s brilliant cross and sent the ball flying inches over the bar.

And after Newcastle’s defense put their bodies on the line to block a series of shots it was almost the away side who snatched the points at the death with their only shot on target.

Home fans had their hearts in their mouths when Marco Sportiello, introduced in the 81st minute for the injured Mike Maignan, tipped away Sean Longstaff’s effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Sportiello then had to stretch to push away a dangerous corner just before referee Jose María Sanchez brought an eventful stalemate to a close.

Topics: Newcastle United AC Milan Sandro Tonali Alexander Isak champions league

Related

Sandro Tonali, Newcastle United’s Italian import, impresses in unexpected debut
Football
Sandro Tonali, Newcastle United’s Italian import, impresses in unexpected debut
$70m Sandro Tonali reveals Newcastle United Champions League ambitions, AC Milan comparisons
Sport
$70m Sandro Tonali reveals Newcastle United Champions League ambitions, AC Milan comparisons

Latest updates

Russian strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and killing at least two
Russian strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and killing at least two
President Raisi says Iran has ‘no problem’ with IAEA inspections
President Raisi says Iran has ‘no problem’ with IAEA inspections
India’s lower house votes to reserve third of seats for women
India’s lower house votes to reserve third of seats for women
Ukraine’s president urges world powers to strip Russia of its veto power at UN Security Council
Ukraine’s president urges world powers to strip Russia of its veto power at UN Security Council
Italy rebound to blow out Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup
Italy rebound to blow out Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.