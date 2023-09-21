You are here

Huawei AppGallery partners with 'GoChat Messenger,' empowering users with seamless digital-first lifestyle

Huawei AppGallery partners with ‘GoChat Messenger,’ empowering users with seamless digital-first lifestyle
Huawei Mobile Services has achieved remarkable success through the seamless integration of the GoChat Messenger app provided by etisalat by e&. This addition of the GoChat Messenger enhances the suite of offerings, catering to customers’ ever-growing demand for amplified connectivity in the evolving digital landscape. 

These partnerships mark a significant stride in augmenting digital services for individuals, enriching their digital-first lifestyles with an all-inclusive free voice and video calling app. This underscores both the surging popularity of Huawei devices in the region and Huawei Mobile Services’ unwavering dedication to delivering innovative solutions to its user base.

For Huawei users, the collaboration with etisalat by e& presents a range of applications that seamlessly enhance the Huawei ecosystem, encompassing full integration with My etisalat by e& app, etisalat by e& Business, e& money, Smile UAE, and the latest addition, GoChat Messenger.

GoChat Messenger is an all-encompassing app for free global HD voice and video calls, embodying efficiency and versatility. It empowers users with a wide range of services in one application, from seamless free worldwide communication and secure money transfers to entertainment, news updates, access to attractive deals, home services and much more. The integration of the innovative AI feature, GoChat GPT, underscores the app’s transformative potential. 

Having garnered over 6 million downloads within a mere year since its official debut, GoChat Messenger has firmly established itself as its users’ communication application of choice. The collaboration between Huawei Mobile Services and GoChat Messenger showcased on the Huawei AppGallery is a testament to the rising significance of Huawei devices in the region. 

Additionally, the alliance with etisalat by e& empowers Huawei Mobile Services’ users with a safer and more streamlined method to manage their digital requirements. In line with enhancing the digital experiences for individual consumers and promoting a digital-first lifestyle, e& life introduces pioneering technologies via intelligent connectivity platforms spanning the entertainment, retail, and financial technology sectors.

William Hu, managing director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: “The integration of GoChat Messenger, offered by etisalat by e&, into the Huawei Mobile Services’ ecosystem has been a remarkable achievement. This latest addition further enriches our array of products, catering to the escalating need for enhanced connectivity in the digital era.”

The strategic partnerships between Huawei Mobile Services and leading telco operators’ apps in the UAE are a significant development in the digital transformation in the region. These partnerships offer a number of benefits, extending to both Huawei users and etisalat by e& customers, and they are likely to play a role in the future of the digital economy in the UAE.

Starbucks celebrates Saudi heritage and culture this National Day
For nearly 25 years, Starbucks has been immersing itself in the rich culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia, getting to know its people, taking inspiration from the deep sense of community and supporting youth through job creation and training. As part of Starbucks’ commitment to the country, and in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, an annual competition was established in 2022 to nurture and encourage local talent, allowing Saudis to express what their heritage means to them using the iconic Starbucks cup as their canvas. 

The winning cup from 2022, which will be served in all stores this month, was designed by budding young Saudi artist Joud Yahya Al-Sultan, who said this about her design: “I wanted to create a design that celebrated the long history of Saudi Arabia, while highlighting the importance of coffee to the region. With the orange and reds of the desert landscape contrasting with the deep green of the coffee plant leaves, I’m really pleased with the finished artwork, and I’m delighted that Starbucks has chosen it to feature on their cups this September. I hope it inspires other Saudis to take a second and think about the wonderful heritage of our country as we celebrate National Day.” 

The competition is now open once again for Saudis to create their own expressions of national pride on one of the world’s most iconic coffee cups. The winning design will be featured on Starbucks cups during next year’s National Day festivities, celebrating the shared history and heritage of Saudis across the country. 

Alongside the new competition, Starbucks is hosting several events at its stores to celebrate Saudi culture throughout September, with live art experiences, events that bring writers, poets and local communities together, and musical artists that showcase traditional Arabian songwriting. 

Andy Holmes, president of Starbucks for Alshaya Group, said: “At Starbucks, we understand the importance of human connection and are proud of our partners (employees) and stores across the Kingdom, which serve as both a place for communities to come together and enjoy their coffee as well as for creating unique moments of connection. 

“As we celebrate National Day across the Kingdom, we are pleased to be hosting these exciting store events and invite our customers to feel inspired by our iconic new cup designed by a very talented local artist. We also look forward to seeing more new designs for this year’s competition and hope to encourage our customers to consider what their heritage means to them — in coffee, hospitality, art, culture and beyond. It’s a conversation we are privileged to be part of.”

EV Auto Show returns to Riyadh for second edition
The highly anticipated second edition of EV Auto Show will return to Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from Oct. 9-11 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Electromin, an e-mobility turn-key solutions company wholly owned by Petromin Corporation, has been named as the title sponsor of the event, which promises to be bigger, better, and more eco-friendly, presenting the latest developments in the thriving electric vehicle ecosystem.

“Step into the future of transportation with an impressive lineup of cutting-edge EV producers, ground-breaking battery technology, smart charging infrastructure, and integrated energy solutions,” a statement said.

Participants can engage in thought-provoking lectures and discussions presented by industry experts, delving into green urban planning, sustainable transportation, and the critical role of EVs in combating climate change.

They can discover an interactive EV Innovation Zone, where companies and entrepreneurs propel innovation in the EV ecosystem, as well as connect with influential experts, visionary CEOs, and pioneers shaping the future of connected and sustainable mobility.

Saudi Arabia is heavily committed to investing in sustainable mobility and clean car energy. In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom is taking steps to pave its way to a new era of sustainable transportation. This commitment aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative, and electric vehicles are part of this transformation.

Participants will be able to engage with business leaders, passionate EV enthusiasts, and policymakers, gaining insights into the latest technologies and market trends. They will witness prestigious EV manufacturers and charging infrastructure developers unveiling new
products and delivering inspiring presentations.

“Committed to innovation and excellence, we’re showcasing groundbreaking EV technologies. We aim to make an eco-friendly future accessible, aligned with the transformative goals of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, group chief executive, Petromin Corporation.

The event aims to create a brighter future, inspire change, ignite innovation, and drive the EV industry forward, shaping a sustainable and electrified future for all and supporting Saudi Arabia’s journey toward a sustainable transportation system.

Jiad Modern Motors named distributor of MG Motor in Kingdom
MG Motor has announced the appointment of Jiad Modern Motors — a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company — as the brand’s new distributor in Saudi Arabia. Effective immediately, the appointment is in line with the British-born brand’s regional retail network expansion strategy, as it seeks to make its range of highly popular cars accessible to as many customers as possible.

The announcement was marked by an official agreement signing ceremony at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi headquarters, attended by MG Motor’s Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa Tom Lee and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, chairman of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group, and other senior executives. 

This new partnership comes ahead of the brand’s upcoming centenary, and as the brand is already established as a leading player in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East. More customers than ever before purchased MG cars in 2022, helping the brand to break into the GCC’s top six car manufacturers for the first time in 2022. 

Jiad Modern Motors will launch showrooms in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam soon, with further facilities planned by the end of 2023, totaling six facilities. At the heart of this partnership lies an unwavering commitment to enhance the MG ownership journey through network expansion plans and by providing a comprehensive suite of high-quality after-sales services. 

All valid warranties for MG cars already on the country’s roads will be unaffected by the change to a new retail partner. 

“As MG Motor approaches its 100th year anniversary, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi is the ideal partner to reinforce our strong position in the Kingdom,” Lee said. “They are at the top of their game, with long-standing experience in the automotive sector, and they have the resources to take MG Motor to the next level. As one of our key global markets, Saudi Arabia’s highly competitive automotive market means that customers rightly expect only the highest standards of service, and together with our new partner we look forward to working to enhance these standards for our customers.”

Chairman Mohamed Yousuf Naghi said: “This partnership resonates with our unrelenting dedication to excellence in the Saudi automotive industry. Teaming up with MG Motor not only reaffirms our commitment to bringing the best vehicles to the Saudi automotive market, but also signifies our determination to set new benchmarks in customer satisfaction.”

Car buyers in Saudi Arabia will have access to the full range of best-selling models available in the Middle East, including MG RX5, MG ONE and MG GT, along with exciting additions from the brand’s electric vehicle lineup — the new MG HS PHEV and MG ZS EV. All these vehicles are backed up with a manufacturer warranty of six years or 200,000 km, and eight years or 200,000 km for the battery packs on electric models, providing ultimate peace of mind.

The appointment of Jiad Modern Motors will allow MG to further strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia, where the brand has achieved strong recent growth. In 2022, the brand recorded an outstanding performance in sales, spearheaded by its best-sellers in the Kingdom, the MG ZS and MG 5. 

This partnership is set to reshape the Saudi automotive sector, combining MG’s stellar reputation as one of the Kingdom’s favorite car brands with the unmatched expertise and legacy of the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company.

Naif Alrajhi Investment to develop District 1 in King Salman Park
Naif Alrajhi Investment has announced its winning of a real estate development contract for the first real estate investment land parcel in King Salman Park in Riyadh. The project is being undertaken in partnership with the King Salman Park Company for Investment and Real Estate Development, as well as Saudi Fransi Capital. The project will be situated within Phase 1, District 1 of King Salman Park, covering an area of 290,000 square meters. It will be located west of the Visitors’ Center, south of the Royal Arts Complex, and east of King Abdulaziz Road.

This project marks the first ever partnership between the government and private sector, utilizing an innovative financial and operational structure developed through a collaboration between the King Salman Park Company and Saudi Fransi Capital. The private sector will fully manage the project in accordance with the objectives of Vision 2030. This partnership follows the successful launch and closure of the “King Salman Park Real Estate Development Fund” by Saudi Fransi Capital and the King Salman Park Company. The private closed investment fund has a total size of SR4 billion ($1.07 billion) and is both Shariah-compliant and registered with the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia.

Naif Alrajhi Investment group will act as the real estate developer and the master lessee for the entire mixed-use project, which will consist of more than 1,500 residential units, 140,000 square meters of rentable office and retail space, a hotel, a school, and public spaces for both religious and
community well-being, along with a variety of amenities. 

Naif Saleh Al-Rajhi, chairman and CEO of Naif Alrajhi Investment

Naif Saleh Al-Rajhi, chairman and CEO of Naif Alrajhi Investment, said: “At Naif Alrajhi Investment, we take pride in our innovative and futuristic thinking and development, which begins with our belief and commitment to Vision 2030. We are honored to have been chosen to work on this opportunity with our partners to develop the first private real estate investment land parcel within King Salman Park. The project is a mixed-use development and is situated in a vital and highly significant area for the future of Riyadh.”

George Tanasijevich, chief executive of King Salman Park Foundation, said: “We are proud to partner with Naif Alrajhi Investment and Saudi Fransi Capital. The King Salman Park Real Estate Development Fund will realize our shared vision of driving the sustainable growth and development of King Salman Park and the city of Riyadh, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Meanwhile, Salam Alkhunaizi, CEO and board member of Saudi Fransi Capital, said: “We are extremely honored and privileged to be part of the iconic King Salman Park development through the launch of this fund, which is another milestone in Saudi Fransi Capital’s continued efforts to provide its investors with the most innovative and diversified investment solutions whilst striving to play a prominent part in the realization of Vision 2030 projects and its various realization programs. With the unique structuring and partnerships established with this fund alongside King Salman Park Company for Investment and Real Estate Development and Naif Alrajhi Investment group, we hope to provide a groundbreaking blueprint on how public-private partnerships can work profitably and efficiently for all, especially in the execution and management of large-scale and iconic projects such as King Salman Park.”

Emirates increases flights to Riyadh for National Day
Emirates has deployed three additional flights to Riyadh to support the influx of travelers to and from the Kingdom over the National Day weekend.

Conveniently scheduled so travelers can make the most of the celebrations, the additional flights will depart Dubai International Airport on Sept. 20, 21 and 24. All flights will be operated on Boeing 777 aircraft and will run in parallel to Emirates’ existing schedule to the Kingdom.

Connecting travelers from the Kingdom to more than 140 destinations on its vast global network via its hub in Dubai, Emirates offers onward connectivity to North America, Southern Africa and Europe. Renowned for providing a full service offering onboard, the airline offers passengers regional gourmet meals and more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment, including over 135 hours of Shahid Original content, exclusively on ice.

Emirates has been serving Saudi Arabia since 1989, flying to four gateways, Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Dammam, with 67 flights a week. The airline’s ongoing commitment to the Kingdom was reinforced by its role as the main sponsor of the King Salman Cup 2023 earlier this summer, celebrating its passion for football with the fanbase of the 16 top-tier regional clubs from across the Arab World.

