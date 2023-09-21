Huawei AppGallery partners with ‘GoChat Messenger,’ empowering users with seamless digital-first lifestyle

Huawei Mobile Services has achieved remarkable success through the seamless integration of the GoChat Messenger app provided by etisalat by e&. This addition of the GoChat Messenger enhances the suite of offerings, catering to customers’ ever-growing demand for amplified connectivity in the evolving digital landscape.

These partnerships mark a significant stride in augmenting digital services for individuals, enriching their digital-first lifestyles with an all-inclusive free voice and video calling app. This underscores both the surging popularity of Huawei devices in the region and Huawei Mobile Services’ unwavering dedication to delivering innovative solutions to its user base.

For Huawei users, the collaboration with etisalat by e& presents a range of applications that seamlessly enhance the Huawei ecosystem, encompassing full integration with My etisalat by e& app, etisalat by e& Business, e& money, Smile UAE, and the latest addition, GoChat Messenger.

GoChat Messenger is an all-encompassing app for free global HD voice and video calls, embodying efficiency and versatility. It empowers users with a wide range of services in one application, from seamless free worldwide communication and secure money transfers to entertainment, news updates, access to attractive deals, home services and much more. The integration of the innovative AI feature, GoChat GPT, underscores the app’s transformative potential.

Having garnered over 6 million downloads within a mere year since its official debut, GoChat Messenger has firmly established itself as its users’ communication application of choice. The collaboration between Huawei Mobile Services and GoChat Messenger showcased on the Huawei AppGallery is a testament to the rising significance of Huawei devices in the region.

Additionally, the alliance with etisalat by e& empowers Huawei Mobile Services’ users with a safer and more streamlined method to manage their digital requirements. In line with enhancing the digital experiences for individual consumers and promoting a digital-first lifestyle, e& life introduces pioneering technologies via intelligent connectivity platforms spanning the entertainment, retail, and financial technology sectors.

William Hu, managing director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: “The integration of GoChat Messenger, offered by etisalat by e&, into the Huawei Mobile Services’ ecosystem has been a remarkable achievement. This latest addition further enriches our array of products, catering to the escalating need for enhanced connectivity in the digital era.”

The strategic partnerships between Huawei Mobile Services and leading telco operators’ apps in the UAE are a significant development in the digital transformation in the region. These partnerships offer a number of benefits, extending to both Huawei users and etisalat by e& customers, and they are likely to play a role in the future of the digital economy in the UAE.