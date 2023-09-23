You are here

  • Home
  • Spain’s World Cup winners return to action after sexism scandal with 3-2 win in Sweden

Spain’s World Cup winners return to action after sexism scandal with 3-2 win in Sweden

Spain’s World Cup winners return to action after sexism scandal with 3-2 win in Sweden
Spain's Mariona Caldentey scores a penalty kick during the Women's Nations League soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Friday. (TT News Agency via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/myt4u

Updated 23 September 2023
AP
Follow

Spain’s World Cup winners return to action after sexism scandal with 3-2 win in Sweden

Spain’s World Cup winners return to action after sexism scandal with 3-2 win in Sweden
  • Athenea del Castillo:They have been difficult days for everyone
  • Putellas was captain for the game in a Spain team containing seven starters from the World Cup final against England
Updated 23 September 2023
AP
Follow

GOTHENBURG, Sweden: Spain’s World Cup-winning women’s team got back to being soccer players on Friday.

A 3-2 victory over Sweden in Gothenburg — secured by a penalty with virtually the last kick of the game — was Spain’s first match since capturing the biggest prize in women’s soccer last month in Australia. That achievement ultimately was tarnished by a sexism scandal sparked by the former Spanish soccer federation president, Luis Rubiales, kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the World Cup awards ceremony.

The fallout has been far-reaching, remaining high up the global news agenda and continuing right up to the eve of the match when a deal was reached between the players, federation and government mediators that Spain’s players believe will lead to real reform inside the beleaguered federation and mark a turning point in the fight for equality.

To get to that point, the players were engaged in through-the-night meetings and constant telephone calls, all the while staying under massive external scrutiny that hardly provided the best preparation for a Nations League match against the world’s top-ranked team.

Still, the Spanish showed the kind of battling qualities that have characterized the off-the-field fight against their federation by coming from behind at the Ullevi stadium, clinching the win when Mariona Caldentey converted a spot kick in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. The final whistle blew immediately after the resulting restart and Spain’s players celebrated wildly.

“They have been difficult days for everyone,” said Athenea del Castillo, who scored Spain’s first goal, “but we have shown that we are a true team that wants to represent its country and that is what it is about — fighting until the end.”

A 23rd-minute opener by captain Magdalena Eriksson gave Sweden the lead but Spain replied through Del Castillo’s equalizer in the 37th, when her shot from outside the area squirmed out of goalkeeper ZeCira Musovic’s grasp and bounced into the net.

Spain went ahead in the 77th through Eva Navarro, who curled a left-footed shot into the top corner, only for Lina Hurtig to make it 2-2 five minutes later.

The penalty was awarded with seconds left of added-on time when Amanda Ilestedt pulled back Amaiur Sarriegi in the area, a foul that earned the center back a red card.

“I told them that it is a day in which they have dignified the profession that they enjoy so much and I felt happy,” newly appointed Spain coach Montse Tomé said. “It has been a special debut in a complicated week, but I felt like we could use that energy and focus it on football.”

Before the match, players from both teams got together and held aloft a banner containing the words “Se Acabo” — Spanish for “this is over” – followed by “Our fight is the global fight.” There was applause around the stadium.

The “Se Acabo” slogan was started by Hermoso’s teammate Alexia Putellas, Spain’s star player, and has been a rallying call amid the scandal.

Putellas was captain for the game in a Spain team containing seven starters from the World Cup final against England. Hermoso wasn’t one of them because she wasn’t called up “as a way to protect her,” in the words of Tome.

Spain returns to action on Tuesday against Switzerland in its first home game as world champion.

Meanwhile, three national team players have been summoned as witnesses by the judge investigating Rubiales for the kiss. The players, who were not named, are expected to testify next week.

The federation earlier Friday announced that it fired its integrity director, Miguel García Caba. The announcement came a few days after it said secretary general Andreu Camps was relieved of his duties. The changes were part of the demands made by the players who boycotted the national team after the kiss by Rubiales.

Topics: Gothenburg Mariona Caldentey thenea del Castillo

Related

Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany
Football
Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany
’We’ll see:’ Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup
Football
’We’ll see:’ Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup

How Ronaldo’s arrival turned Riyadh into top footballers’ favored destination

How Ronaldo’s arrival turned Riyadh into top footballers’ favored destination
Updated 29 min 25 sec ago
Ali Khaled
Follow

How Ronaldo’s arrival turned Riyadh into top footballers’ favored destination

How Ronaldo’s arrival turned Riyadh into top footballers’ favored destination
  • Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab among Saudi clubs reshaping global football landscape
  • The announcement that top clubs would be privatized ushered in a new, golden era
Updated 29 min 25 sec ago
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo opened the door and the rest followed.

What was a one-man mission to put the Saudi Pro League on the world map just a few months ago, has become a full-blown revolution.

So much so that when Brazilian superstar Neymar joined Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August, it felt more like the apogee of a project rather than the scarcely believable.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s announcement that Saudi Arabia’s top clubs would be privatized has ushered in a new, golden era for football in the Kingdom, with Riyadh’s clubs leading the way.

When Ronaldo was first linked with a move to Al-Nassr, the reports were dismissed as fanciful across the world. On Dec. 31, 2022, the perception of Saudi football changed overnight.

Suddenly, a move to the SPL was not just attractive, but almost irresistible for some of the world’s top players.

Al-Hilal were not going to take lightly losing their Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League titles last season. A major rebuilding operation has seen Portugal’s Reuben Neves join from Wolves and Serbia’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic arrive from Lazio; two players at the peak of their careers. This put to rest the argument that leagues in the Middle East and GCC were retirement homes for players nearing the end of their careers.

Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea, and Brazil’s Malcom from Zenit Saint Petersburg, had already joined the Blues, before Neymar’s landmark announcement was followed by the arrival of Moroccan goalkeeper Yasine Bounou (Sevilla) and Serbian forward Alexander Mitrovic (Fulham).

At Al-Nassr, the club that started the deluge of foreign imports, Sadio Mane (Senegal) from Bayern Munich, Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) from Inter Milan, Seko Fofana (Ivory Coast) from RC Lens, and Alex Telles (Brazil) from Manchester United, have made the move to Riyadh as bona fide stars and not just Ronaldo’s supporting cast.

The late summer transfer window additions of Spanish international defender Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City, and Portuguese midfielder Otavio from Porto, will only bolster the Yellows’ bid to become champions this season.

Rounding up Riyadh’s trio of iconic clubs are Al-Shabab which in 2022-2023 finished fourth in the SPL and for long periods of the season were seen as genuine title contenders.

Belgium’s Yannick Carrasco joined from Atletico Madrid and will forge a midfield partnership with Ever Banega, the Argentinian who has already enjoyed a fine career with Shabab since 2020.

Meanwhile Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar has made the move across to Riyadh after spending four trophy-laden years at rivals Al-Hilal.

Keeping goal behind this international trio is Kim Seung-gyu of South Korea, who joined Al-Shabab last year.

Last season, when Ronaldo said that within a few years the Saudi Pro League would be ranked in the world’s top five competitions, cynics scoffed at the pronouncement.

It seems his words could become true even quicker than he might have anticipated because global broadcasters are now screening live matches from the SPL on a weekly basis, and international players are increasingly looking to make Riyadh their new home.

Topics: Saudi National Day 2023 football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Al-ittihad Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo joins Al Nassr

Related

Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title
Saudi Sport
Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema set sights on Asian Champions League title
Update Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1 video
Saudi Football
Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1

Sheffield Utd boss says football is ‘worst sport’ for racism

Sheffield Utd boss says football is ‘worst sport’ for racism
Updated 22 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Sheffield Utd boss says football is ‘worst sport’ for racism

Sheffield Utd boss says football is ‘worst sport’ for racism
  • United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham took to Instagram to reveal he had suffered from “racism and family threats”
  • Heckingbottom revealed police have spoken to the former Rangers keeper about the incident
Updated 22 September 2023
AFP

LONDON: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says football is the “worst sport” for racism, calling for tougher punishments to stamp out abuse.
United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham took to Instagram to reveal he had suffered from “racism and family threats” after last week’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.
Heckingbottom revealed police have spoken to the former Rangers keeper about the incident, which he said reflected a larger problem in society.
“You can say it’s all social media and people are tough on there and they can say what they want,” he said on Friday. “You can take it away, but it is deeper than that because it’s inside people.”
He added: “It’s sad — I think we are the worst sport for it. I don’t know if it’s the profile but we are the ones who get the most.
“There have been big improvements, in society and our game, so we have to just continue being harder and stronger and every time we get a prosecution let’s make those punishments harder.”
The Blades take on Newcastle on Sunday aiming for their first victory of the season.
They were minutes away from winning at Tottenham last week before conceding two goals deep into stoppage time.

Topics: Sheffield United Paul Heckingbottom Premier league racism

Related

Vinicius Junior says Spanish league ‘now belongs to racists’ after enduring more abuse
Football
Vinicius Junior says Spanish league ‘now belongs to racists’ after enduring more abuse
Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal
World
Yorkshire cricket club punished over racism scandal

Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany
Updated 22 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany
  • Germany fired Flick with the national team struggling, the German football association (DFB) fearing another embarrassing performance in a major tournament
  • Former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann has signed a deal until the end of next July, allowing the 36-year-old to leave after Euro 2024
Updated 22 September 2023
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: Julian Nagelsmann has been given nine months to revive flailing Germany ahead of hosting Euro 2024 after being named as the sacked Hansi Flick’s successor as national team coach on Friday.
Germany fired Flick with the national team struggling, the German football association (DFB) fearing another embarrassing performance in a major tournament, this time as hosts at next year’s European championships.
Former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann has signed a deal until the end of next July, allowing the 36-year-old to leave after Euro 2024.
“We have a European Championship in our own country — that’s something special,” Nagelsmann said in a statement.
“I have a great desire to take on this challenge.”
Nagelsmann said he signed the short-term deal “to keep the Euros in focus” but insisted he “would not rule out” an extension.
Flick, who became the first coach in Germany history to be sacked, had won just four of 17 matches leading up to his dismissal and took the team to a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The four-time world champions were also knocked out in the group stage at the 2018 World Cup in Russia under previous boss Joachim Loew.
DFB president Bernd Neuendorf called Nagelsmann “an outstanding coach” and said: “We are convinced (he) will ensure that the national team inspires its fans and that the Euros are also a sporting success.”
Flick was sacked after a humiliating 4-1 friendly loss to Japan in Wolfsburg in early September.
Nagelsmann, who also succeeded Flick as Bayern coach, has been jobless since he was sacked by the German champions in March.
DFB sporting director Rudi Voeller called Nagelsmann “an absolute football expert” and said he had “proven himself at a very young age for a head coach.”
Voeller took the reins on a “one-off” basis for Germany’s 2-1 win over France in Dortmund, but said his main task was to find a permanent successor.
Nagelsmann said the victory over France was “the beginning” of the team’s journey to Euro 2024.
Benjamin Glueck and Sandro Wagner have been appointed as Nagelsmann’s assistants.
Nagelsmann was seen as a rising star after impressive spells at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, before getting the top job at Bayern.
Nagelsmann was mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of top club vacancies over the summer, being linked with English sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Paris Saint-Germain.
Nagelsmann told a press conference he would focus on a playing style which was “easy to implement,” saying: “Especially in difficult moments, it’s important to give players something they can grasp.”
Nagelsmann spoke out for the first time about his “painful” Bayern exit.
“What hurts most in a separation like that is that it is painful to sit in front of the TV and watch your team in the Champions League, but know that you aren’t able to help them and work with them,” he said.
The Bavaria native, who became the youngest coach in Bundesliga history when he took over as head coach of Hoffenheim aged 28, added: “For me as a person, Julian Nagelsmann, I don’t define myself by the job.
“There can be phases where it doesn’t go perfectly. That’s part of the job. But I know when I lie down in bed in the evening, there’s other things that define me, not just the job as a football coach.”
Nagelsmann said he was “looking forward” to meeting his former Bayern players in the national team setup again.
“I really enjoyed working with those players.”
Nagelsmann also confirmed Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who Flick named as captain to replace the injured Manuel Neuer, would keep the top job.
“I’m extremely convinced of Ilkay as a person and as a player.”
Germany’s next assignment is a tour to the United States in October, playing friendlies against the USA and Mexico.

Topics: Germany Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann German Football Association Hansi Flick

Related

Mueller kick-starts Germany’s post-Flick era with win over France
Football
Mueller kick-starts Germany’s post-Flick era with win over France
Germany sack coach Flick ahead of Euro 2024
Football
Germany sack coach Flick ahead of Euro 2024

’We’ll see:’ Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup

’We’ll see:’ Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup
Updated 22 September 2023
AFP
Follow

’We’ll see:’ Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup

’We’ll see:’ Messi unsure about 2026 World Cup
  • For now, Messi said he is focused on the 2024 US-hosted Copa America tournament
  • Messi reiterated his disappointment with not having received sufficient “recognition” at his former French club Paris Saint-Germain after holding aloft the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Updated 22 September 2023
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina captain Lionel Messi has said he is unsure about his participation in the next World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada in 2026, when he will be 39.

“I don’t know if I will get there,” he told Argentine media personality Miguel Garrados in an interview broadcast on YouTube Thursday. “I don’t think about it yet because it is far away.”

For now, Messi said he is focused on the 2024 US-hosted Copa America tournament.

“After the Copa America we’ll see, it will depend on how I feel,” he said. “There are still three years left.”

Messi led Argentina to victory against France in the World Cup final in Qatar last December.

In the interview, he reiterated his disappointment with not having received sufficient “recognition” at his former French club Paris Saint-Germain after holding aloft the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He claimed he was the only one of his Argentine team mates “who got no recognition” from his club.

“It was not what I expected but I’ve always said that things happen for a reason,” Messi said of his Paris years, adding he “wasn’t well there.”

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had already stated on numerous occasions that he was unhappy at PSG before moving to Florida to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Topics: Lionel Messi

Related

Argentina beat altitude and Bolivia 3-0 in World Cup qualifier despite no Messi
Football
Argentina beat altitude and Bolivia 3-0 in World Cup qualifier despite no Messi
Messi scores from a free kick to give Argentina 1-0 win in South American World Cup qualifying
Football
Messi scores from a free kick to give Argentina 1-0 win in South American World Cup qualifying

Liverpool fight back again to edge LASK on Europa League return

Liverpool fight back again to edge LASK on Europa League return
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
Follow

Liverpool fight back again to edge LASK on Europa League return

Liverpool fight back again to edge LASK on Europa League return
  • Romelu Lukaku earned last year’s beaten finalists Roma a 2-1 victory at Sheriff
  • Bayer Leverkusen crushed Swedes Hacken 4-0, Rennes cruised past Maccabi Haifa 3-0 in France, Spaniards Villarreal lost 2-0 to Panathinakos in Greece
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: Liverpool fell behind for the fourth time in five matches this season but fought back to beat LASK 3-1 in Linz in the Europa League on Thursday.
Elsewhere in the early matches in the first round of the group stage of the second-tier European competition, Romelu Lukaku earned last year’s beaten finalists Roma a 2-1 victory at Sheriff.
Bayer Leverkusen crushed Swedes Hacken 4-0, Rennes cruised past Maccabi Haifa 3-0 in France, Spaniards Villarreal lost 2-0 to Panathinakos in Greece.
Liverpool, playing in the Europa League for the first time since finishing runners up in 2016, changed their entire starting 11 away to LASK and quickly fell behind.
In the 14th minute, Sascha Horvath lobbed a corner to Florian Flecker just outside the Liverpool box. The Austrian midfielder controlled the dropping ball before smashing a rocket shot past Caoimhin Kelleher in the Liverpool goal.
Darwin Nunez levelled with a 55th-minute penalty kick after Luis Diaz was brought down.
After 61 minutes, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp started to replace teenagers with regular starters.
Within two minutes they were ahead when Ryan Gravenberch burst down the right and crossed low for Diaz to score from close range.
Two minutes from the end Mohamed Salah, a second-half replacement, poked home a third.
In Moldova, Leandro Paredes scored four minutes into first-half injury time to give Roma the lead away to Sheriff.
Colombian Cristian Tovar levelled but Romelu Lukaku gave Jose Mourinho’s team a narrow victory.
In the Conference League, Aston Villa, returning to European competition after a 12-year gap, fell behind in the third minute to Legia Warsaw and despite equalising twice lost 3-2.
Pawel Wszolek met a cross from the left with a sliding volley to put Legia ahead.
Jhon Duran levelled after six minutes heading in a rebound after a Nicolo Zaniolo shot.
But the Poles regained the lead after 25 minutes when Wszolek crossed from the right and Ernest Muci scored on the half volley.
Lucas Digne levelled with a deflected shot from the edge of the box after 38 minutes but Muci settled the game with a low shot after 51 minutes.
Croatians Zrinjski Mostar came from three goals down to beat visiting AZ Alkmaar 4-3.
Myron Van Brederode, Sven Mijnans and Dani de Wit put the Dutch side three goals up by half-time.
Zvonimir Kozulj started the comeback after 48 minutes and ended it in the 81st minute, sandwiching goals from Josip Corluka and Aldin Hrvanovic.

Topics: Liverpool Europa League Romelu Lukaku Bayer Leverkusen Mohamed Salah

Related

Ajax cruise and Aberdeen battle back in Europa League
Football
Ajax cruise and Aberdeen battle back in Europa League
West Ham beat Fiorentina to win Europa Conference League
Football
West Ham beat Fiorentina to win Europa Conference League

Latest updates

Four Riyadh heritage sites that define Saudi Arabia’s national story
Wadi Hanifah. (Ali Mubarak)
Bahrain making progress for human rights, says FM
Bahrain making progress for human rights, says FM
Arab officials talk peace prospects at New York MENA Forum
Arab officials talk peace prospects at New York MENA Forum
UK deputy PM warns of risks of AI in UN speech
UK deputy PM warns of risks of AI in UN speech
Review: ‘Wrestlers’ deserves to be Netflix’s latest breakout hit
Review: ‘Wrestlers’ deserves to be Netflix’s latest breakout hit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.