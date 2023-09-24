Saudi FM calls for peaceful solutions to multiple world crises

You are here

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Furhan Al-Saud addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. (AP)
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan discusses Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Libya, Ukraine, Sudan, Palestine
  • Foreign minister praises Saudi-Iranian rapprochement, calls for global action against Islamophobia
Lucas Chapman
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister called for peaceful solutions to multiple world crises during his address to the 78th UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed the importance of human rights to Saudi Arabia, saying: “Our country has enacted a number of laws, and has also amended existing laws, in order to promote the dignity of the citizen and protect livelihoods and decent living while ensuring protection for all.”

He reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “that allows the Palestinian people to have an independent state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Prince Faisal also called for solutions to the conflicts and crises in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Libya, Ukraine and Sudan.

“The Kingdom affirms its keenness on the security and stability of the Republic of Yemen and supports all efforts aimed at resolving the crisis in Yemen, and alleviating the human suffering of the Yemeni people,” he said.

He called for de-escalation in Sudan, saying Saudi Arabia hosted ceasefire talks between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah earlier this year with the participation of the US.

“Saudi Arabia is working actively to protect civilians and to guarantee delivery of aid to the population,” he said.

“We have, since the beginning of the crisis, constantly taken humanitarian action by conducting evacuation operations by sea of thousands of Sudanese and citizens of neighboring and brotherly countries.”

King Salman has also launched an initiative to raise funds for the Sudanese people, and decreed $100 million in humanitarian assistance to the country through the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, Prince Faisal said.

Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia supports calls for the withdrawal of all foreign forces in Libya.  

“The Kingdom stresses the importance of achieving security and stability in Libya ensuring its sovereignty independence and territorial integrity and stopping interference in its internal affairs,” he said.

Further demonstrating the Kingdom’s important role as a global mediator, Prince Faisal mentioned Saudi efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, including inviting the country to attend the Arab League Summit in Jeddah in May, and hosting an international summit on the war in August.

The latter meeting saw the attendance of over 40 countries, including many that had not specifically condemned Russia.

Prince Faisal also praised the resumption of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran “based on mutual respect for sovereignty, independence, security and non-interference.”

The two countries resumed diplomatic ties in April after seven years of strained relations, as part of a deal brokered by China during a meeting in Beijing between the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers.

Prince Faisal also called on the international community to take action against Islamophobia. “The world must show firmness and determination when it comes to supporting or sponsoring terrorism or extremism,” he said.

“We must reject all forms of attacks against sacred values, and the propagation of hate and Islamophobia under any pretext, and prevent incidents such as the burning of the Holy Qur’an.

“We warn against the gravity of these acts, which jeopardize mutual respect and understanding between peoples, and which hinder international efforts towards tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism.”

On the subject of climate change, Prince Faisal reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to reducing emissions and “a gradual and responsible transition towards clean energy systems with low emissions using all available sources of energy to ensure sustainability.”

He said: “We know this is a massive challenge, and we’d like to consolidate our leading role throughout the world when it comes to sustainability.”

He added that the Kingdom has launched the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative in order to protect the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. He said the Kingdom is using the circular economy approach towards carbon neutrality and has doubled its contributions to this goal, adding that efforts are under way to promote better governance of water resources.

On the issue of global energy supply, he said Saudi Arabia is striving to meet the needs of consumers and producers on a global level while working with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“We’ll focus on prospects for a future focused on technology and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It will be an excellent opportunity to promote projects with universal impact that can foster cooperation to find solutions through innovation, inclusiveness, and sustainability.” 

He also stressed "the importance of efforts to achieve the goal of eliminating nuclear weapons.”

Prince Faisal noted that Saudi Arabia has submitted its bid to host the World Expo 2030 under the title “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”

“We also have an ambitious policy towards the future,” he said.  

He concluded by thanking all countries that have supported the Kingdom’s World Expo bid, and conveyed to the world “our message, values and principles in a spirit of partnership and respect to lay the groundwork for a better future for humanity.”

Nada Hameed
Afshan Aziz
Jasmine Bager
  • Residents enjoy airshows, military parades, musical performances, art and fireworks as part of National Day celebrations 
Nada Hameed Afshan Aziz Jasmine Bager

JEDDAH/DHAHRAN: Residents marked the 93rd Saudi National Day over the weekend with great fervor as they took part in celebratory activities organized across the Kingdom’s regions, captivating audiences and instilling a sense of national pride.

A parade of naval vessels and special marine security boats, helicopter airshows and spectacular aerial ballet by the Royal Saudi Air Force were on show in different cities of the Kingdom. A military parade featuring an array of vehicles and infantry and cavalry units was also held. The Jeddah Waterfront became a focal point of celebration as enthusiastic crowds gathered to savor the day’s activities.
Rehab Al-Dossary, a student at King Abdulaziz University, said: “My family is a big fan of the air shows. It is clear that great efforts were made here.”

Children dressed up in military uniforms and the Kingdom’s national colors — green and white — were seen celebrating the Saudi National Day in Riyadh. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)

Jeddah Art Promenade witnessed a two-hour folkloric show that showcased Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage.
At the Jeddah Yacht Club, the Royal Guard held a parade and the Saudi Hawks Aerobatic Team executed intricate formations and aerial displays, leaving spectators spellbound.
The historic area of Al-Balad saw musical performances, a delectable array of food trucks, traditional folk dances, educational workshops, live shows, and guided tours that allowed both locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Saudi Arabia.

FASTFACT

A parade of naval vessels and special marine security boats, helicopter airshows and spectacular aerial ballet by the Royal Saudi Air Force were on show in different cities of the Kingdom.

As guests arrived, they were warmly welcomed in the traditional Saudi way, with Arabic coffee and genuine hospitality.
The air was filled with enchanting melodies as singers and musicians occupied various areas within the historic district, mesmerizing the audience with their performances.

At the Jeddah Yacht Club, the Royal Guard held a parade and the Saudi Hawks Aerobatic Team executed intricate formations and aerial displays, leaving spectators spellbound. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)

A kids’ corner ensured that little ones had their fair share of fun and entertainment too.
The Royal Institute for Traditional Arts, in partnership with The Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts, held family-oriented activities during Saudi National Day celebrations in Al-Balad.
These included workshops on traditional arts like intricate geometric pattern drawing and hands-on woodcarving sessions.
Suzan Al-Yahya, CEO of the institute, said: “Saudi National Day reminds us of our cultural richness and the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving and promoting traditional art. Through our collaborative workshops, we aim to nurture local talent, provide training, and inspire the community to embrace Saudi Arabia’s artistic heritage.”

Saudis across the Kingdom have been taking to flag-decked streets in their thousands on Saturday to celebrate the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)

Art enthusiasts were delighted by the diverse range of artworks showcased at the Visual Arts Gallery on Abu Inabah Street.
Traditional games at Al-Falah Courtyard brought people together, fostering a sense of camaraderie and friendly competition. A treasure hunt added an element of adventure to the festivities.
In collaboration with Infuse Advisory, Jeddah’s finest chefs opened a three-day pop-up restaurant, Peninsula, at Tahreek Space —  a gastronomic initiative that celebrated the diversity of Saudi cuisine, infusing traditional flavors with contemporary trends.
Hashim Nazer, CEO of Infuse Advisory, told Arab News: “Peninsula Pop-Up offered a culinary journey, diving deep into the distinctive flavors emblematic of Saudi cuisine. In tribute to the 93rd Saudi National Day, and as a nod to our rich heritage, the menu has been meticulously curated by the dedicated Saudi chef team at Infuse Advisory, which includes Dana Al-Maddah, Abdulrahman Enani, and Taleen Miliany. While it pays homage to our traditions, the menu also captures the nation’s progressive stride towards contemporary trends.”
The menu showcased a fresh take on beloved Saudi classics, innovating with textures, presentation, and culinary techniques while staying true to the authentic flavors and spices that define traditional Saudi cuisine.
At the King Abdullah Economic City, residents enjoyed a traditional Saudi folk band show, an outdoor Arabesque seating area, and other entertaining activities.
Bay La Sun Hotel at KAEC hosted a grand celebration with live music, cultural shows, exquisite dining, and activities for children.
Sheraton Jeddah Hotel celebrated by honoring Saudi heritage with a buffet of traditional flavors, dance performances, and a commitment to authentic Arabic hospitality.  
“Through our National Day celebration, Sheraton Jeddah Hotel aimed to honor the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia and provide our guests with an unforgettable experience that showcased our commitment to authentic Arabic hospitality,” said General Manager Edwin Wijkhuijs.
In Dhahran, the iconic King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra, was lit in a neon green with rays of white as it welcomed visitors young and old for the Kingdom’s three-day celebration.
One big attraction — and perhaps the most photographed — was the Aramco-commissioned large painting, titled “Sights of Grandeur.” The oil on canvas framed art piece was created especially for the 93rd National Day by artist Simon Pasini and depicts the previous late Saudi kings as they walk in unison down steps. The painting shows women standing prominently to the side, with familiar Saudi buildings in the background, including the Ithra building.
“We celebrate our homeland, the great anniversary of its unification; a day of strength, pride and renewed belonging,” Ithra said in a statement.
The “Sing Along for Saudi” karaoke experiment returned with two nightly shows, encouraging audience members to sing from their seats. Popular Saudi song lyrics were displayed on a big screen, accompanied by a live orchestra led by Maestro Yahya Musawa.
With 2023 designated as the Year of Arabic Poetry by the Kingdom, the Ithra Museum offered an Arabic Poetry Exhibit, along with musical performances at the Plaza and the famous Selfie Corner.
As the sun dipped below the horizon, the night skies across Saudi Arabia were illuminated by breathtaking fireworks displays.
Cities like Jeddah, Alkhobar, Madinah at King Fahad Main Park, Taif at King Abdullah’s Public Park, Hail’s Al-Salam Park, Abha’s Al-Sadd Garden and Al-Fan Street, and Tabuk Rose Garden all came alive with dazzling bursts of color and light.

 

Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives Denis Moncada Colindres in New York. (Supplied)
Updated 23 September 2023
Arab News
  • In a separate meeting, Prince Faisal held talks with Dato Erywan Yusof, Brunei’s second minister of foreign affairs, during which they also discussed ways to strengthen ties
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Nicaragua counterpart, Denis Moncada Colindres, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the latest international developments of mutual concern and ways to strengthen cooperation in different fields.

In a separate meeting, Prince Faisal held talks with Dato Erywan Yusof, Brunei’s second minister of foreign affairs, during which they also discussed ways to strengthen ties.

Also present at the meetings were Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, and Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, director-general of the foreign minister’s office.

 

 

This year’s winning design by Joud Al-Sultan will grace Starbucks’ cups throughout the month. (Supplied)
Updated 23 September 2023
Nada Hameed
  • Saudi artist Joud Yahya Al-Sultan’s work won public vote in coffee chain’s second design contest
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: To commemorate the 93rd Saudi National Day, coffee chain Starbucks has announced the winner of its second design competition, held in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

The contest, which was launched last year to mark the Year of Saudi Coffee, aims to portray the Kingdom’s heritage and culture through art and creativity and encourage the creative community to pay tribute to Saudi Arabia’s history and its beloved coffee traditions.

This year’s winning design, created by Saudi artist Joud Yahya Al-Sultan, will grace Starbucks’ cups throughout the month. Her work was chosen by public vote from a shortlist of 10 designs, selected from a multitude of entries. The top three artists all received cash prizes.

Al-Sultan’s artwork incorporates immediately recognizable elements of Saudi culture including coffee, camels, and traditional houses adorned with vibrant decorations.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Al-Sultan explained: “Through my illustrations, I tried to highlight elements related to our beloved Saudi culture in a harmonious mixture that represents the Saudi identity. Camels, old houses and Saudi coffee are all elements that are deeply ingrained in the minds of the people, representing a history full of pride and honor.”

She continued: “Frankly, I did not expect to win due to the large number of creative designers and painters in the Kingdom.”

Her winning design was created using Photoshop. She selected a palette of brown tones to represent her country’s heritage and convey a sense of tradition and history.

Al-Sultan added that she is already planning her next creative endeavor for Starbucks — one that will showcase her artistic talents to audiences in the Gulf and beyond.

The artist told Arab News that she has been passionate about drawing since childhood. Her ability to create digital drawings and visual identities has opened up exciting opportunities in the world of art and design, she explained.

“My message to emerging painters and designers is to take advantage of the opportunities available to you because you do not know which of these opportunities will build your future,” Al-Sultan said.

 

SAR celebrates 93rd National Day at Al Haramain Express train station in Jeddah. (SPA)
Updated 24 September 2023
Arab News
  • The people at the Jeddah train station expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia and its government for the services they receive
Arab News

JEDDAH: A number of events were held at the Al-Haramain Express train station in Jeddah to celebrate the 93rd National Day of the kingdom, SPA reported.

Citizens arriving and departing from Makkah, Madinah, and King Abdullah Economic City exchanged feelings of loyalty, pride, and love for their homeland during this ceremony.

The people at the Jeddah train station expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia and its government for the services they receive, including the organization and facilitation of modern transportation for Umrah rituals and travels within Saudi Arabia at one of three stations.

 

 

Updated 23 September 2023
Arab News
  • Saudi FM discussed relations and ways of boosting cooperation with officials
Arab News

NEW YORK CITY: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday, the foreign ministry said.

Their discussion was on regional and international developments as well as furthering cooperation between Riyadh and Tehran following the normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March.

Prince Faisal also met with Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday, the the foreign ministry said.

As well as discussions on relations between the two countries and international affairs, Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Christodoulides and the Cypriot people.

The foreign ministry also said Prince Faisal met with the Turkish and Thai foreign ministers on Saturday.

The foreign minister held talks with Hakan Fidan and Panpree Phahitthanukorn in New York. He discussed relations and ways of boosting cooperation with both ministers, the foreign ministry added.

All meetings were also attended by Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN Abdulaziz Al-Wasil.

