Young changemakers tackle societal issues at ‘SHAPEATHON’

Global Shapers Jeddah Hub successfully organized SHAPEATHON, a social entrepreneurship hackathon that brought together passionate changemakers to develop innovative solutions for local societal challenges in three main tracks: Environment and Responsible Consumption, Health and Well-being, and Upskilling for the Future.
The Jeddah Hub is a part of the Global Shapers Community, a World Economic Forum initiative that aims to spark dialogue, action, and change. Jeddah Hub is made up of a pool of talented and driven Saudis youths coming together from diverse educational and professional backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, creative industry people, artists, corporate professionals, and athletes.
Over three days from Sept. 14-16, participants of the hackathon received mentorship, attended workshops, and worked collaboratively to develop their innovative concepts and prototypes. The final day culminated with participants presenting their solutions to a panel of judges, comprising industry experts and community leaders.
Speaking on the success of the event, Sarah Alharthey, curator of Global Shapers Jeddah Hub, said: “SHAPEATHON represents the power of collaboration and innovation, as it brought together a diverse group of passionate individuals to tackle pressing societal issues across multiple critical domains.”
She added: “The event’s success highlights the remarkable potential for impact-driven projects that can contribute to the realization of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, fostering empowerment within the nonprofit sector and nurturing the aspirations of emerging social entrepreneurs.”
SHAPEATHON was hosted by the University of Business and Technology, with support from sponsors, OLO, resal, and Vibes Offices. TAM served as the knowledge partner, providing valuable insights and resources to the participants. The event also secured partnerships with renowned institutions, including the University of San Diego and The Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge.
The event successfully fostered an environment in which young innovators and social entrepreneurs could thrive. The hackathon was an ideal platform for impact-driven individuals to explore their creative potential and make a difference in their communities.
“We are thrilled with the success of SHAPEATHON,” said Ahmed Abulela, project leader of SHAPEATHON. “It is a testament to the talent, passion, and dedication of our community. We look forward to building on this momentum and to supporting our participants in their entrepreneurial journeys to make a positive impact in Jeddah.”