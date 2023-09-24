Young changemakers tackle societal issues at ‘SHAPEATHON’

LuLu, Ariel celebrate National Day with Guinness record

LuLu Hypermarket, the Kingdom’s fastest growing and largest retail chain, and Ismail Abu Dawood and Procter and Gamble Limited, manufacturers of products such as Pampers, Tide, Ariel and Herbal Essences, partnered to celebrate the 93rd Saudi National Day with a Guinness World Records title.

In partnership with Ariel Saudi Arabia, LuLu made an eye-catching formation in the shape of the number 93, using 16,494 Ariel detergent packs. The feat bagged the Guinness World Records title for the “Largest Packaged Product Number.”

The event, which took place at the Alawwal Park Stadium, Riyadh, on Sept. 19, was attended by popular Saudi actor Yousef Al-Jarrah. Guinness World Records officials were present to authenticate and certify the attempt. The LuLu and Ariel teams had been working for days on a logistics and design blueprint to build the formation.

To mark LuLu’s role in the progress of Saudi Arabia, the retail giant is partnering with Albir Charity to donate 6,000 packs from the display to families in need. This will also be part of the LuLu ESG effort. Of the remaining packs, more than 10,000 lucky customers shopping at LuLu stores in Riyadh on National Day, will get them for free on a “first come, first serve” basis.

“We are excited to aim for a Guinness World Records title dedicated to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the 93rd Saudi National Day,” said Shehim Mohammed, LuLu Saudi director. “It is an exercise that frames the progress of the Kingdom and LuLu’s role in it. The top detergent brand, Ariel, produced by our project partner P&G, is manufactured in the Kingdom and, like LuLu, it showcases the development of industry and business in modern Saudi Arabia. We have also built our charity and ESG initiative into the event, thus reaching out to families in need and also our valued customer base.”

Turki bin Moammar, Saudi government relations and public policy senior director at P&G, expressed the multinational conglomerate’s happiness at partnering with LuLu for this landmark event. He said: “At P&G, we are committed to helping create a better world for future generations by driving initiatives across our brands and operations that help the communities we operate in. Our longstanding collaboration with LuLu offers both organizations an opportunity to demonstrate the power of brands to enact positive change. This imaginative effort to mark Saudi National Day with a Guinness World Record is sure to capture the hearts of the public while also serving the noble cause of charity. We look forward to building on this coalition through future initiatives with trusted and mindful partners.”

The project was also applauded by Fahad Al-Nashwan, assistant secretary-general at Albir Charity. He said: “Charity is one of the pillars of Islam and on the joyful occasion of Saudi National Day, what better way to join in celebrations than this, where families in need are served. We thank LuLu Hypermarket and P&G for reaching out in this imaginative way.”

Meanwhile, celebrity guest Al-Jarrah said: “I am very pleased to be here on this special day to celebrate the 93rd National Day and to participate with my brothers at LuLu Hypermarket and Ariel in achieving the world’s largest number, and I congratulate them on receiving the Guinness certificate.”

On Sept. 19, the display was inaugurated in the presence of LuLu top management led by Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi. The P&G team was led by bin Moammar.