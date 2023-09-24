You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: ‘Tooth and Claw’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Tooth and Claw’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/83v3r

Updated 24 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Tooth and Claw’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 24 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Authors: ROBERT M. JOHNSON III, SHARON L. GILMAN, AND DANIEL C. ABEL

“Tooth and Claw” presents the world’s top predators as you have never seen them before, from big cats and wild dogs to sharks, reptiles, and killer whales.

Blending gorgeous photos and illustrations with spellbinding storytelling, this book is packed with the latest facts about these fearsome but often misunderstood animals.

It covers apex and other top predators in each major vertebrate family, discussing where and how they live, how they are faring in the modern world, and why they matter.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Elemental’
What We Are Reading Today: Business Adventures
What We Are Reading Today: Business Adventures

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Elemental’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 23 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Elemental’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 23 September 2023
Arab News

Author: STEPHEN PORDER

It is rare for life to change Earth, yet three organisms have profoundly transformed our planet over the long course of its history.

“Elemental” reveals how microbes, plants, and people used the fundamental building blocks of life to alter the climate, and with it, the trajectory of life on Earth in the past, present, and future.

Taking readers from the deep geologic past to our current era of human dominance, Stephen Porder focuses on five of life’s essential elements —hydrogen, oxygen, carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Business Adventures
What We Are Reading Today: Business Adventures
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sea Mammals’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sea Mammals’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sea Mammals’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sea Mammals’
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sea Mammals’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sea Mammals’
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

Author: Annalisa Berta

From the gregarious sea otter and playful dolphins to the sociable narwhal and iconic polar bear, sea mammals are a large, diverse, and increasingly precious group. 
In this book, Annalisa Berta, a leading expert on sea mammals and their evolution, presents an engaging and richly illustrated introduction to past and present species of these remarkable creatures, from the blue whale and the northern fur seal to the extinct giant sperm whale, aquatic sloth, and walking sea cow. 
The book features more than 50 individual species profiles, themed chapters, stunning photographs, and specially commissioned paleo-illustrations of extinct species.

Topics: Book Review

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Google Story
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Google Story
What We Are Reading Today: Painting as an Art
books
What We Are Reading Today: Painting as an Art

Review: ‘No One Prayed Over Their Graves’ by Khaled Khalifa is a complex epic

Review: ‘No One Prayed Over Their Graves’ by Khaled Khalifa is a complex epic
Updated 21 September 2023
MANAL SHAKIR
Follow

Review: ‘No One Prayed Over Their Graves’ by Khaled Khalifa is a complex epic

Review: ‘No One Prayed Over Their Graves’ by Khaled Khalifa is a complex epic
Updated 21 September 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: This epic work from award-winning Syrian novelist Khaled Khalifa, translated into English by Leri Price, spans several decades — from the late 19th century to the 1950s — and explores both friendship and tragedy. 

In 1907, a flood wipes out the village of Hosh Hanna near Aleppo, Syria. The lives of those who survive forever change, especially those of close friends Hanna Gregoros (a Christian) and Zakariya Bayazid (a Muslim whose family took Hanna in as a boy when he fled a massacre). Both young men — until this moment — have lived as if they were invincible. They are now forced to spend the rest of their lives reflecting on a past that has been swept away in one morning.  

Khaled Khalifa is a Syrian novelist. (Supplied)

We are introduced to Hanna and Zakariya at their lowest point: the flood has destroyed their homes, taken their families, and everything of their past, including the generation-long ties they have always relied on. Once wealthy — with land, horses, and a close-knit community of family and friends — Hanna and Zakariya took for granted an Aleppo that was religiously tolerant and thriving. United in their love for each other and their homes, the residents of Hosh Hanna had always helped one another. But the familiar routes are no longer familiar, and life dwindles for the two survivors.  

The narrative shifts timelines regularly, giving us a clear portrait of Hanna and Zakariya’s carefree past and a present beset by challenges, which they attempt to navigate while surviving on memories. They recollect joyous moments, but also lament the times when they were only interested in themselves and their own desires, ignoring all the good things that were in front of them. The flood opens their eyes to their shortcomings, their losses, and to the love they never fully appreciated before it was too late. The lives of Khalifa’s characters are riddled with loss and coping mechanisms.  

The novel delves into the complex layers of Aleppo’s history through stories that are born of revenge, friendship, oppression, love and loyalty. The pair’s relationship, and their adoration for their land, their neighbors and their villages cannot be erased by a flood, by war or by extremism. A similar love for his country comes through in Khalifa’s writing. 

Topics: No One Prayed Over Their Graves Khaled Khalifa

What We Are Reading Today: The Google Story

What We Are Reading Today: The Google Story
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: The Google Story

What We Are Reading Today: The Google Story
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

Authors: David A. Vise and Mark Malseed

 

Moscow-born Sergey Brin and Midwest-born Larry Page dropped out of graduate school at Stanford University to, in their own words, “change the world” through a powerful search engine that would organize every bit of information on the internet for free.

“The Google Story” takes you deep inside the company’s wild ride from an idea that struggled for funding in 1998 to a firm that rakes in billions in profits, making Brin and Page the wealthiest young men in America, says a review published on goodreads.com.

Topics: Book Review Google

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Painting as an Art
books
What We Are Reading Today: Painting as an Art

What We Are Reading Today: Painting as an Art

What We Are Reading Today: Painting as an Art
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Painting as an Art

What We Are Reading Today: Painting as an Art
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

Author: Richard Wollheim

“Painting as an Art” is acclaimed philosopher Richard Wollheim’s encompassing vision of how to view art.

Transcending the traditional boundaries of art history, Wollheim draws on his three great passions — philosophy, psychology, and art — to present an illuminating theory of the very experience of art.

He shows how to unlock the meaning of a painting by retrieving—almost re-enacting—the creative activity that produced it.

In order to fully appreciate a work of art, Wollheim argues, critics must bring a much richer conception of human psychology than they have in the past.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Octopuses and Their Relatives
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Octopuses and Their Relatives
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘British and Irish Wild Flowers and Plants’

Latest updates

Saudi U-23 football team beat Vietnam 3-1 in Asian Games
Saudi U-23 football team beat Vietnam 3-1 in Asian Games
Leader of Canada’s House of Commons apologizes for honoring man who fought for Nazis
Leader of Canada’s House of Commons apologizes for honoring man who fought for Nazis
Iran says 28 Daesh members held over bomb plot timed with anniversary of Mahsa Amini protests
Iran's police forces walk on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
France’s troop pullout announcement warmly welcomed by Niger ruling junta
French Barkhane Air Force mechanics maintain a Mirage 2000 on the Niamey, Niger base on June 5, 2021. (AP)
Nagorno-Karabakh exodus grows amid ‘ethnic cleansing’ fears
Nagorno-Karabakh exodus grows amid ‘ethnic cleansing’ fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.