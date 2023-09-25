You are here

  • Home
  • How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe

How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe

Special How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe
1 / 11
Herve Renard. (Supplied)
Special How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe
2 / 11
Karim Benzema. (Supplied)
Special How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe
3 / 11
Igor Cornado. (Supplied)
Special How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe
4 / 11
Roberto Firmino, Merih Demiral and Roger Ibanez. (Supplied)
Special How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe
5 / 11
Francesco Totti and Andrea Pirlo. (Supplied)
Special How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe
6 / 11
Sadio Mane. (Supplied)
Special How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe
7 / 11
Riyad Mahrez. (Supplied)
Special How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe
8 / 11
Edouard Mendy. (Supplied)
Special How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe
9 / 11
Nuno Espirito Santo. (Supplied)
Special How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe
10 / 11
Romarinho. (Supplied)
Special How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe
11 / 11
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vmgdm

Updated 16 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
Follow

How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe

Al-Ittihad’s French striker Karim Benzema. (@Benzema)
  • Led by Ronaldo, the SPL’s growing number of overseas players and coaches have embraced their new culture
  • Al-Ittihad’s French striker Karim Benzema also appeared in the national dress at the FIFA Club World Cup draw in Jeddah
Updated 16 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
Follow

JEDDAH: As usual, Cristiano Ronaldo led the way, with the likes of Neymar, Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler not far behind.

Amid the celebrations of Saudi National Day on Sept. 23, a number of foreign players and coaches from the Saudi Professional League celebrated the occasion by donning the Kingdom’s traditional thobe in videos and photos that quickly went viral on social media.

Ronaldo and teammate Sadio Mane appeared in a video posted on Al-Nassr’s official account on X and similarly, former England captain and Ettifaq coach Gerrard showcased the Saudi look in a clip posted by his club.

But it’s not the first time that foreign players have shown their support in this way.

Ronaldo first wore the traditional attire during the celebration of the Saudi Founding Day on Feb. 22, posing in a navy blue and gold daqlah, which is designed to be worn over a thobe.

Al-Ittihad’s French striker Karim Benzema also appeared in the national dress at the official draw of FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 held recently in Jeddah, when he called the Saudi thobe “an elegant attire.”

In recent weeks, international players who joined the SPL during an unprecedented summer transfer window seem to have increasingly embraced their new lifestyle and local culture, providing their fans all over the world with photos while wearing the Saudi traditional dress: a long-sleeve shirt and ankle-length robe worn along with a headscarf, known as the shemagh, that has a ring around it, called aqal.

Online platforms have been flooded with images of Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino, Allan Saint-Maximin, Igor Coronado, Romarinho, Marcelo Grohe, Roger Ibanez, former Al-Hilal striker Bafetimbi Gomis, former Saudi national team coach Herve Renard and Al-Ittihad’s Portuguese coach Nuno Santo sporting the look.

Al-Nassr fan Suliman Al-Otaibi said: “Seeing Ronaldo walking on our streets in our attire sends a positive message to his vast follower base, which runs in the hundreds of millions. Who knows, the Saudi dress might even become a trend in Europe.”

Amer Helabi echoed those sentiments, saying: “Respect to all those players for respecting the culture of the country.”

Another fan said: “The thobe suits them. I hope they wear it occasionally.”

Another poster on X said the scores of international players wearing the Saudi national dress did not bother him in the least, and that in fact, he found the trend “endearing.”

Homoud Al-Bugami posted: “National Day is a good opportunity for those big names in football to learn about the history of Saudi Arabia and the motifs they see around them.”

Saudi football player Hussain Al-Qahtani praised Ronaldo, Benzema and other players for indulging in Saudi cultural activities, promoting their tradition and rich historical origin.

“It is so great to see such famous players wearing our traditional thobe,” he said.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr. Jamal Al-Tarqi told Arab News that foreign players in the SPL wearing the Saudi uniform is a sign of dedication to the work they do as professional players, stressing that they are showing their adaptation to the culture of the Kingdom.

“When such big names in football wear the Saudi traditional thobe, they are indeed getting accustomed to the Saudi culture and they are showing love and loyalty to this country,” he said.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Saudi National Day Cristiano Ronaldo Karim Benzema

Related

Ronaldo and teammates don Saudi traditional attire in Nassr Saudi National Day video video
Saudi Football
Ronaldo and teammates don Saudi traditional attire in Nassr Saudi National Day video
Saudi fans delighted as Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother posts selfie with grandson in thobe
Lifestyle
Saudi fans delighted as Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother posts selfie with grandson in thobe

FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets

FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets

FIFA announce sale of Club World Cup 2023 match tickets
  • Seven clubs, including Saudi’s Al-Ittihad, will contest the continental championship from Dec. 12th to Dec. 22nd
  • 20th edition of the global club tournament will feature a debut appearance from European champions Man. City
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Club World Cup 2023 match tickets will be available for purchase from Tuesday Sept. 26th at FIFA.com/tickets.

Seven clubs will contest the continental championship in Saudi Arabia from Dec. 12th to Dec. 22nd.

Al-Ittihad, winners of the Roshn Saudi League (RSL) 2022-2023, will represent hosts Saudi Arabia.

The 20th edition of the global club tournament will feature a debut appearance from European champions Manchester City.

It will also feature Concacaf champions Club Leon of Mexico, Japan’s Urawa Reds, Egypt’s Al Ahly and New Zealand’s Auckland City.

The line-up will be completed by the yet-to-be determined Copa Libertadores winners.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Al-ittihad Manchester city

Related

The tournament matches will be held between Dec. 12 and 22 in Jeddah. Credit: @sport_ekh
Saudi Sport
Jeddah hosts FIFA Club World Cup 2023 draw
Analysis FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Saudi Arabia will be historic and an end of an era
Saudi Sport
FIFA Club World Cup 2023 in Saudi Arabia will be historic and an end of an era

SPL clubs clean sweep lower league opponents in King’s Cup

SPL clubs clean sweep lower league opponents in King’s Cup
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

SPL clubs clean sweep lower league opponents in King’s Cup

SPL clubs clean sweep lower league opponents in King’s Cup
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Pro League clubs displayed their dominance over lower tier opposition as Al-Ettifaq, Al-Shabab, Al-Taawoun and Al-Hazm progressed from the King Cup’s round of 32 on Sunday night.

Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq defeated Jeddah FC 4-0 thanks to goals by Gini Wijnaldum (26th minute), Moussa Dembele (38 and 45) and Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi (59).

Al-Shabab overcame Al-Batin 2-1 after extra time, having taken the lead on 33 minutes through Belgian international Yannick Carrasco before being pegged by Brahian Aleman’s equalizer four minutes later. Carrasco scored the winner in the 118th minute to send the Riyadh giants to the last 16.

Another Roshn Saudi league club, Al-Taawoun, beat First Division Al-Qadsia — coached by former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler — 2-0 with goals from Musa Barrow and Abdulfattah Mohamed.

In the last of the day’s clashes, Al-Hazm defeated Al-Arabi 3-1, with first-half goals from Faiz Selemani (10, 15) and Mohammed Al-Thani (30). The First Division visitors responded with a consolation goal by Diego Miranda in first-half stoppage time.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League

Related

Saudi Arabia snatch last-gasp win over Pakistan in women’s football tournament 
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia snatch last-gasp win over Pakistan in women’s football tournament 
Saudi U-23 football team beat Vietnam 3-1 in Asian Games
Saudi Football
Saudi U-23 football team beat Vietnam 3-1 in Asian Games

Saudi U-23 football team beat Vietnam 3-1 in Asian Games

Saudi U-23 football team beat Vietnam 3-1 in Asian Games
Updated 25 September 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah
Follow

Saudi U-23 football team beat Vietnam 3-1 in Asian Games

Saudi U-23 football team beat Vietnam 3-1 in Asian Games
  • The Greens will face the Indian team in the qualifying rounds on Thursday
Updated 25 September 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

HANGZHOU, China: The Saudi under-23 football team qualified for the second round of the event in the Asian Games after defeating Vietnam 3-1 on Sunday.
Scoring for the Green Falcons were Mohammed Al-Yami in the 43rd minute, Mohammed Maran in the 87th minute, and Zakaria Hawsawi in the 90th minute.
The Greens will face the Indian team in the qualifying rounds on Thursday.
In tennis, Ammar Al-Haqbani of the Saudi team qualified for the round of 32 in the men's singles competitions, after defeating Qatar'sRashid Naif, 2-0, in the round of 64.

Ammar will next meet on Monday the 60th ranked player in the world, Zhizhen Zhang of China's.
His sister, Yara, lost to Mongolia's Maraljo Shumjav in the round of 64 of the women’s singles tennis competition in two sets to zero.
Ammar and Yara will open the tennis doubles competition at 3 p.m. Monday, facing the Indonesian national team. 

In Taekwondo, the Saudi Arabia's Wahid Mughais was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the individual poomsae competition, after losing to Vietnam's Tran with a score of 7230 against 7490 points.
Wahid had qualified for this round by defeating the Bangladeshi Hussein Noureddine with a score of 7400 against 6460 points.
His colleague Abrar Bukhari dropped out of the competition after losing to Pakistan's Naila with a score of 7340 against 7180 points.

The Saudi under-23 football team qualified for the second round of the event in the Asian Games after defeating Vietnam 3-1 on Sunday. (Supplied)

In e-sports, Saudi Arabia's Ahmed Mujahid retired from competitions early after losing to Vietnam's Duc Hieu Trong with a score of 2-0, and losing to (Non Martinez) from Macau with the same score.
In boxing, the Kingdom's Musa Al-Hawsawi lost his match to Kyrgyzstan's Azat Usenaliev by knockout in the second round of the round of 32 competitions in the over 63-kilogram category.
Saudi rowers Sultan Al-Shali and Turki Al-Aarif ended their participation in the tournament after finishing 12th in the overall standings of the doubles competition in the (LM2x) category. The duo finished the race with a time of 6.56.63 minutes.
In handball, the Saudi handball team lost its first match to Japan with a score of 29 against 37 points. The first half of the match ended with a Japanese lead of 20-14 points.
The Greens Hand will play their second match in the tournament, when they meet the  Mongolian team at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Topics: 2023 Asian Games Asian Games Saudi U-23 national football team 19th Asian Games Green Falcons

Related

Saudi U-23 football team defeats Mongolia to top group at 2023 Asian Games
Saudi Football
Saudi U-23 football team defeats Mongolia to top group at 2023 Asian Games
Saudi U-23 football team tie with Iran in opening match at 19th Asian Games
Saudi Sport
Saudi U-23 football team tie with Iran in opening match at 19th Asian Games

Al-Kholood boss Fabiano Flora eyes Al-Ittihad giant-killing in King’s Cup

“Of course, this is one of the biggest matches of my coaching career, Fabiano Flora said ahead of the King’s Cup clash.
“Of course, this is one of the biggest matches of my coaching career, Fabiano Flora said ahead of the King’s Cup clash.
Updated 24 September 2023
MARK LOMAS
Follow

Al-Kholood boss Fabiano Flora eyes Al-Ittihad giant-killing in King’s Cup

“Of course, this is one of the biggest matches of my coaching career, Fabiano Flora said ahead of the King’s Cup clash.
  • Sharing the spotlight with Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho will give the second-tier club belief in its quest for promotion, says coach
Updated 24 September 2023
MARK LOMAS

Among a host of fascinating King’s Cup ties this week is the visit of star-studded Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad to second-tier side Al-Kholood on Tuesday.

While there is every chance that Nuno Espirito Santo will rest some of his big players, opposite number Fabiano Flora is hoping that the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho and Jota will take to the field at Al-Kholood’s modest 8,000-capacity ground, which they share with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hazem.

“Of course, this is one of the biggest matches of my coaching career, Flora told Arab News ahead of the King’s Cup clash.

“Al-Ittihad is not just the biggest team in Saudi Arabia as the champions last season. This is a club that is one of the most important in Asia, too, and has the capacity to win the AFC Champions League.

“It is a tough game against Nuno because they have a great team with high-quality players. We know all of them — Benzema, Fabinho, Kante. It’s a big team and a big challenge, but at the same time it is a great experience for me and my players.”

Flora has admired the work done at Al-Ittihad by fellow Portuguese coach Nuno.

“Nuno has obviously had a great career now, working with big clubs and with big experience,” Flora said. “He has clear principles in the way he wants his team to play and from what I see, he tries to keep things simple for his players.

“Al-Ittihad are adaptable to different formations and tactics, but the football they play is not complex — they play effectively with simple processes. We know this will be a difficult game.”

Flora has been in charge of Al-Kholood for just three weeks, but has made an immediate impact, leading the club to three successive wins in the Saudi First Division since his arrival. Al-Ittihad will represent a different challenge entirely, but the 38-year-old insists his side are primed to cause a cup upset.

“It is still early days for me, but I think the team is improving and we feel ready to compete,” he said. “In the league we have beaten Al-Batin, who came from the Saudi Pro League last season, and also Al-Arabi, who have spent a lot of money to try to get promotion this year.

“We are in a good moment so let’s see. Everything is possible in football; with good organization, with a good mentality, I think we can play a very good match and we can compete with Al-Ittihad.”

Flora hopes that the experience of playing against the reigning Saudi Pro League champions will give Al-Kholood players the belief that they can gain promotion this season, although he recognizes that the Saudi First Division is hugely competitive.

“I came here because I believe we can do some something important. We know it is difficult for us because there has been some big investment from four or five teams this season, but we also know that there is quality in our team.”

Flora’s coaching career has been a globetrotting adventure that began in traditional surroundings at the academy of Serie A side Lazio, but has also taken in less-traditional footballing nations, including Myanmar, Madagascar and Timor-Leste.

“Working in different places gives you such a rich experience as a coach — you are not just learning about the tactical and technical side of the game but about society and culture, too. You become more adaptable as a coach.”

Managers such as Arrigo Sacchi, Jose Mourinho and Carlos Alberto Parreira have demonstrated that you do not need to have a professional football career to become a successful coach, and it is a blueprint that Flora is trying to follow.

“Of course, when you are a player and have lived inside the group, you understand the feelings players have in certain moments.

“But when you don’t play, you have more time to learn. This is a big difference. You start to think early on about football — how you can improve players, how you can improve as a coach — and you can study the game in more depth. As a player, you just don’t have this time.”

Flora spent a number of years at Lazio before working at Juventus when Antonio Conte was first-team coach.

“I learned a lot in in Italy; I think they stay one step in front of all coaches in the world in terms of their tactical approach,” Flora said.

“When you work in the youth leagues with these big clubs with a great history, of course I was able to connect with people like Filippo Inzaghi and Paolo Negro — important players who have had valuable experience. You learn from them and the way they think about football.”

Just 15 months ago, Flora’s colorful coaching career had taken him to Latvia, but on Monday he will test his tactical acumen against a world-class coach and a team bursting with talented players. It is an opportunity he is relishing.

“It’s a good feeling, of course, when you play against a big club with big players. When you are young or early in your career, you are always thinking about the future and whether these moments might come.

“You want to believe it will happen so when it does, this feels like a great reward for the decisions you have made, the places you have coached, the challenges you have taken. Really, I feel a great satisfaction and I am looking forward to this match.”

Topics: Al-Kholood Fabiano Flora Al-ittihad King's Cup

Related

Stunning Kante winner sees champions Al-Ittihad beat Al-Fateh and return to Saudi Pro League summit
Sport
Stunning Kante winner sees champions Al-Ittihad beat Al-Fateh and return to Saudi Pro League summit
Update Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1 video
Saudi Football
Neymar praises Saudi Pro League, says might be better than French Ligue 1

‘Starstruck’ Al-Ghamdi embraces Steven Gerrard’s Ettifaq revolution

‘Starstruck’ Al-Ghamdi embraces Steven Gerrard’s Ettifaq revolution
Updated 23 September 2023
Paul Williams
Follow

‘Starstruck’ Al-Ghamdi embraces Steven Gerrard’s Ettifaq revolution

‘Starstruck’ Al-Ghamdi embraces Steven Gerrard’s Ettifaq revolution
  • The 21-year-old joined the Dammam-based club in 2020 after his return to the Kingdom from Canada
Updated 23 September 2023
Paul Williams

RIYADH: The young Saudi midfielder Ahmed Al-Ghamdi admits to being “starstruck” for the first few days after Steven Gerrard took over as manager of his club, Ettifaq.

Al-Ghamdi, 21, joined the Dammam-based club in 2020 after returning to Saudi Arabia from Canada, where he had lived since the age of one, and has witnessed the transformation at the club first-hand.

While much of the recent investment in Saudi football has focused on the four major clubs from Riyadh and Jeddah, Ettifaq have been making headlines of their own after signing England and Liverpool legend Gerrard as manager, then adding another former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Scottish international Jack Hendry, Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and, most recently, Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum to their squad.

It has heralded a new era for the club and catapulted the two-time Saudi champions into the global spotlight.

“It was kind of a shock to see someone you’ve been watching on TV, on social media all the time and then finally, he’s here; he’s your coach,” Al-Ghamdi told Arab News.

“So for the first (few) days, I was kind of starstruck. But then, after it sank in, I realized what a great opportunity I have to learn from such a player, such a coaching staff, and all the experience they have.”

Al-Ghamdi’s journey to professional football was somewhat unconventional compared to most of his Saudi counterparts. Though he was born in Jeddah, Al-Ghamdi grew up almost 12,000 km away in Vancouver, Canada, where his parents moved when he was just one in search of greater opportunities for both themselves and their children.

“(Growing up in Canada has) given me a different perspective on life,” Al-Ghamdi said. “There’s more diversity over there, you get introduced to all different cultures from around the world, all different kinds of immigrants, you learn new things, new customs, and you just understand everything through a broader perspective.”

While there were frequent trips back to his homeland, Al-Ghamdi, one of four brothers, grew up in a typically North American environment, and while football was always a passion — passed down from his father — he also had other sporting interests.

“Obviously, when you’re in North America, football isn’t the biggest sport, it’s more ice hockey and basketball,” he said. “At school, they always gave you opportunities to play different sports and, at the time, I was really into basketball. Even now I still love watching the NBA. When I was younger, I used to play on the teams there, and you could say it helped develop my athletic ability as well.”

While sport was a constant throughout his childhood, Al-Ghamdi was no slouch in the classroom either, and, were it not for fate intervening, he could very well be on his way to becoming a doctor. After signing for Vancouver-based Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League when he was just 17, Al-Ghamdi had earned a place at the prestigious University of British Columbia, which counts Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among its alumni, to study medicine.

With one season of professional football under his belt, he was ready to pursue his academic ambitions, but a trip back to — ironically — Dammam with the Saudi under-19 national team changed everything.

“I signed a one-year contract with Pacific in the first season of the CPL,” he explained. “I really didn’t have a plan for after that, I was just thankful that I was doing what I love at 17. I saw (it) as a massive opportunity, because it’s very difficult to play professionally out of Vancouver because there’s not that many pathways

“After my contract finished, I thought I was going to leave football. My parents are really big on education, so the plan was to find some sort of agreement (to see if) I could stay (at Pacific) and go to UBC. If I couldn’t reach an agreement with Pacific, I would just go to UBC and focus on my degree,” he continued. “But, at the same time, I was introduced to football in Saudi through the youth national team. I went with them for the U19 Asian Cup qualifiers in Dammam. After the qualifiers finished, I heard that there were clubs in Saudi interested in me, so I decided to take the semester off and see where it took me.”

Now playing under Gerrard, and alongside so many international stars, it’s safe to say that Al-Ghamdi is happy with his decision.

Having made his senior international debut earlier this year at the Gulf Cup — a moment he described as “unbelievable” — Al-Ghamdi is part of a generation of talent hoping to force their way into Roberto Mancini’s reckoning over the next three years ahead of the next FIFA World Cup.

He played a leading role in helping Saudi Arabia win last year’s AFC U23 Asian Cup, scoring the opening goal in the final as the Green Falcons prevailed 2-0 over host nation Uzbekistan, and impressed again at the Gulf Cup earlier this year, making two appearances off the bench.

With the next World Cup due to take place in the USA, Mexico and Canada, the prospect of ‘completing the circle’ and playing for Saudi Arabia in a World Cup match in Canada — possibly even in Vancouver — is one that understandably excites the 21-year-old.

“That would be amazing. It would be a full-circle moment for me to play for Saudi, in Canada, at the 2026 World Cup,” he said. “That would be a really amazing moment for me and my family.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq Steven Gerrard

Related

The Jamaica international moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year contract (Twitter/@Ettifaq_EN)
Sport
Demarai Gray joins Al-Ettifaq from Everton on Saudi transfer deadline day
Gerrard hails ‘champion’ mentality of Ettifaq players after win over Al-Nassr
Sport
Gerrard hails ‘champion’ mentality of Ettifaq players after win over Al-Nassr

Latest updates

90 UAE cricketers to feature in ILT20 Development Tournament
90 UAE cricketers to feature in ILT20 Development Tournament
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla, UNESCO sign deal for cultural programs, heritage fellowships
The AlUla vision aligns with Vision 2030 in bolstering strategic partnerships in development, including with UNESCO. (SPA)
’Phantom of the Opera’ show returns to Riyadh
’Phantom of the Opera’ show returns to Riyadh
US Central Command forces capture Daesh official in Syria after helicopter raid
The US Central Command has said its forces had captured a Daesh official after conducting a helicopter raid in northern Syria.
How Saudi Arabia’s foreign players embraced the traditional style thobe
Al-Ittihad’s French striker Karim Benzema. (@Benzema)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.