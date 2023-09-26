You are here

Saudi Cabinet hopes efforts to revitalize peace process will contribute to stability in region

Updated 11 sec ago
  The Cabinet agreed to establish a Saudi-Algerian Supreme Coordination Council
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet said on Tuesday that it hopes efforts to revitalize the peace process will contribute to achieving security and stability in the Middle East.

The efforts, launched by the Kingdom, the Arab League, and the EU, in cooperation with Egypt and Jordan, aim to establish an independent Palestinian state on June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan co-chaired a meeting that aimed to produce a “Peace Supporting Package” for the Middle East on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal said there would be no solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict without an independent Palestinian state.

The meeting in New York was attended by representatives from nearly 70 countries and international organizations, and included around 50 speakers.

The Cabinet also confirmed its support for strengthening international cooperation in order to harness nuclear technologies to serve humanity, and the importance of implementing the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons to reach a world free of such weapons, especially in the Middle East.

The Cabinet also agreed to establish a Saudi-Algerian Supreme Coordination Council.

It was also briefed on the results of the Kingdom’s participation in the UNGA and its efforts in achieving sustainable development goals, finding solutions to international challenges, and continuing to to address them.

Saudi program provides MRI training for Yemen radiologists

Saudi program provides MRI training for Yemen radiologists
  • Training will provide medical doctors at Marib General Hospital with the skills to operate the hi-tech equipment
  Under the Saudi-backed program, 34 projects and development initiatives have been carried out in Yemeni governorates.
RIYADH: Radiologists in Yemen are to be trained in the use of MRI scanners as part of Saudi Arabia’s development and reconstruction program for the country.

The training will provide medical doctors at Marib General Hospital with the skills to operate the hi-tech equipment, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The course is part of an ongoing project to equip the hospital authority’s radiology and MRI department with all the latest medical devices to improve the healthcare offering to communities in the Marib governorate.

Under the Saudi-backed program, 34 projects and development initiatives have been carried out in Yemeni governorates.

In the Marib governorate, Kara General Hospital was supplied with 24 medical devices, September 26 Hospital received 27 pieces of equipment, and 13 items were delivered to the Marib General Hospital Authority. Each hospital was also supplied with a fully equipped ambulance.

Overall, the Saudi initiative in Yemen has seen the implementation of 229 development projects covering the education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture, and fisheries sectors, and has helped toward boosting the capacity of public institutions.

  Agreement will boost connectivity between the countries, open opportunities across the tourism sector
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia was officially granted Approved Destination Status by China on Tuesday, allowing Chinese citizens to travel to the Kingdom on group tours, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

A signing ceremony took place in Beijing in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to China Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, Saudi Tourism Authority CEO Fahd Hamidaddin, and China’s Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism Du Jiang.

The agreement will boost connectivity between the two countries and open opportunities across the tourism sector, the SPA added.

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “Underpinned by China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a historic reform blueprint aimed at driving forward meaningful economic and social development, China and Saudi Arabia are unlocking limitless opportunities and driving forward mutually beneficial collaboration.

“The ADS status is expected to significantly boost inbound travel from China, creating greater ease of access needed to reach Saudi Arabia’s target of attracting 3 million Chinese tourists by 2030.

“Today signifies the culmination of months of dedicated efforts between our nations, encapsulating our enduring and historic bilateral relations, which are built on the foundation of shared vision and mutual interests.”

Du said: “Our decades of close bilateral bonds have shown that our nations share a deep appreciation for each other’s rich and diverse culture and are committed to fostering mutual understanding and respect.

“ADS, with its potential to enhance people-to-people exchanges and dialogue, is a testament to this shared vision.”

Hamidaddin said that the Kingdom’s Tourism Authority was collaborating with partners to expedite the expansion of aviation connectivity between China and Saudi Arabia.

He added: “We are also streamlining our visa services, offering e-visas in just under three minutes and visas on arrival. Additionally, we have integrated Chinese payment solutions like UnionPay to facilitate seamless payment for Chinese travelers.

“Offering over 162 bespoke products to the Chinese market, STA looks forward to deepening our collaboration with Chinese online travel agencies and companies.

“Together, Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is poised to deliver extraordinary experiences, fueled by a commitment that knows no bounds.”

The Kingdom’s flag carrier Saudia has recently launched new direct flights to Beijing from Jeddah and Riyadh.

UN envoy for Yemen condemns attack that claimed the lives of two Bahraini military personnel

  • The US embassy in Saudi Arabia also condemned the attack
  Grundberg expressed concern over continued military tensions at the Yemeni border and on several frontlines in Yemen over the past months
RIYADH: The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg condemned on Tuesday an attack that claimed the lives of two Bahraini military personnel and injured several others in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Bahrain’s military said on Monday that one officer and one soldier had been killed in a drone attack perpetrated by the Houthis.

Grundberg expressed concern over continued military tensions at the Yemeni border and on several frontlines in Yemen over the past months that have led to casualties, including civilian loss of life.

He warned that any renewal of offensive military escalation risks plunging Yemen back into a cycle of violence and undermines ongoing peace efforts.“Continued flare-ups of fighting demonstrate the fragility of the situation in Yemen,” the special envoy said.

“We have been in touch with all sides to urge them to exercise maximum restraint at this critical time, and to use dialogue to resolve differences and diffuse military tensions,” he added.

Grundberg warned that “the minimum level of trust required for constructive dialogue is hard-earned, but easily lost.”

He emphasized the need for decisive steps towards a sustainable nationwide ceasefire and the resumption of an inclusive political process to end the conflict.

He also offered his condolences to Bahrain and his wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia also condemned the attack.

“Such attacks are unacceptable and threaten the longest period of calm since the war in Yemen began,” it said in a statement.

Saudi FM received by Qatar emir and prime minister

  Prince Faisal is on an official visit to Qatar and also met with Qatar's prime minister
RIYADH: The emir of Qatar received Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Doha on Tuesday.

During the visit, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Prince Faisal discussed bilateral relations between their countries and ways to strengthen them in all fields.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and topics of common interest.

Prince Faisal meets with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. (SPA)

Prince Faisal is on an official visit to Qatar and also met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The two officials reviewed relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar and ways to develop them.

They also reviewed opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various fields, and exchanged views on the latest developments.

Museum Professional Association established in Riyadh

  • Princess Haifa bint Mansour bin Bandar said the association’s primary objective was to manage and guide museums
  Museum Professional Association was established in accordance with the Ministry of Culture's strategy for the nonprofit sector
RIYADH: The National Center for Non-profit Sector has approved the establishment of a Museum Professional Association, which will be headquartered in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Princess Haifa bint Mansour bin Bandar has been appointed as chair of the association’s board of directors. Other board members include Tahani Al-Mahmoud as vice president, Laila Al-Faddagh as financial supervisor, and Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Noura Al-Gosaibi, Sarah Al-Omran and Noura Al-Zamil.

Princess Haifa said the association’s primary objective was to manage and guide museums, while fostering an environment that promoted innovation and professional development.

She added that it aimed to attract and support professional talent, organize training programs, provide the necessary tools and resources, recognize and honor artistic achievements and facilitate effective communication among professionals in the field.

The association was established in accordance with the Ministry of Culture’s strategy for the nonprofit sector. This aims to establish a diverse system of nonprofit organizations, including 16 professional associations in 13 cultural sectors across the Kingdom.

