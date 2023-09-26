Saudi Cabinet hopes efforts to revitalize peace process will contribute to stability in region

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet said on Tuesday that it hopes efforts to revitalize the peace process will contribute to achieving security and stability in the Middle East.

The efforts, launched by the Kingdom, the Arab League, and the EU, in cooperation with Egypt and Jordan, aim to establish an independent Palestinian state on June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan co-chaired a meeting that aimed to produce a “Peace Supporting Package” for the Middle East on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal said there would be no solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict without an independent Palestinian state.

The meeting in New York was attended by representatives from nearly 70 countries and international organizations, and included around 50 speakers.

The Cabinet also confirmed its support for strengthening international cooperation in order to harness nuclear technologies to serve humanity, and the importance of implementing the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons to reach a world free of such weapons, especially in the Middle East.

The Cabinet also agreed to establish a Saudi-Algerian Supreme Coordination Council.

It was also briefed on the results of the Kingdom’s participation in the UNGA and its efforts in achieving sustainable development goals, finding solutions to international challenges, and continuing to to address them.